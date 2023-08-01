You are here

UNESCO recommends adding Venice to list of world heritage sites in danger

A view taken on July 31, 2023 shows tourists taking a Gondola ride across the Grand Canal in Venice. (AFP)
A view taken on July 31, 2023 shows tourists taking a Gondola ride across the Grand Canal in Venice. (AFP)
A view taken on July 31, 2023 shows tourists taking a Gondola ride across a canal in Venice. (AFP)
A general view taken on July 31, 2023 shows a Gondolier preparing for a ride in the Venice basin. (AFP)
A view taken fon July 31, 2023 shows the construction site of the elevation of St. Mark's square against high water, expected to be completed by 2026, in Venice. (AFP)
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

ROME: UNESCO experts have recommended that Venice and its lagoon be added to its list of World Heritage in Danger as Italy is not doing enough to protect the city from the impact of climate change and mass tourism.
UNESCO World Heritage Center experts regularly review the state of the UN cultural agency’s 1,157 World Heritage sites, and at a meeting in Riyadh in September, a committee of 21 UNESCO member states will review more than 200 sites and decide which to add to the danger list.
For nearly 10 of these sites, the experts recommend that member states put them on the danger list, among which already are the historic center of Odessa, Ukraine, the town of Timbuktu in Mali, and several sites in Syria, Iraq and Libya.
Other sites recommended to be put on the danger list this year are the cities of Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine.
“Resolution of long-standing but urgent issues is hindered by a lack of overall joint strategic vision for the longterm preservation of the property and low effectiveness of integrated coordinated management at all stakeholder levels,” UNESCO said.
UNESCO said corrective measures proposed by the Italian state are “currently insufficient and not detailed enough.” It added that Italy “has not been communicating in a sustained and substantive manner since its last Committee session in 2021, when UNESCO had already threatened to blacklist Venice.
The agency said it hoped that “such inscription will result in greater dedication and mobilization” of local and national stakeholders to address long-standing issues.
A spokesperson for the Venice municipality told Reuters the city “will carefully read the proposed decision published today by the Center for UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee and will discuss it with the government.”
Venice, known for its canals and cultural sites, has been struggling with mass tourism for years. On a single day during the 2019 Carnival, some 193,000 people squeezed into the historic center. Venice has been preparing to introduce a fee for day-trippers to control visitor numbers, but has been delayed by objections.

 

Topics: UNESCO

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar
  • Three-time world champion Jaan Roose says challenge was his ‘toughest ever’
  • ‘Sparkline’ walk stretched more than 150 meters at Iconic Towers in Lusail
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose on Sunday completed the world’s longest LED-lit, single building slackline walk in Qatar.

The Estonian national and three-time world slackline champion achieved the feat, titled “Sparkline,” at the first attempt between the two sides of the scimitar-shaped Iconic Towers in Lusail that house the Raffles and Fairmont Doha hotels.

Covering a distance of more than 150 meters, the walk was not only the longest on a single building, but also Jaan’s highest urban walk to date, at an elevation of more than 185 meters on a line just 2.5 cm wide.

“When I first saw the Iconic Towers, I knew this was a building that I had to walk. Anything worth achieving comes with its fair share of challenges, and I’m proud to complete this one,” Roose said.

“Per meter walked, this line was my toughest ever. As an athlete, I’m always looking to push myself further and defy the odds. In this case the heat and wind conditions added a different element that I needed to react to and manage spontaneously while I was on the slackline.

“The warm LED lights and their extra weight also changed how the line interacted with me and my body weight. It’s like skateboarding on a big heavy tree trunk rather than a light board.

“The Iconic Towers are an incredible place to be completing this feat and mark a very special visit for my first time in Qatar.”

Christian Hirt, managing director of Raffles and Fairmont Doha, was full of praise for the Estonian.

“Raffles and Fairmont Doha have always celebrated the extraordinary and this event embodies that spirit,” he said.

“The project serves to underline our commitment to showcasing high-caliber talents that defy the impossible. As this daring athlete Sparklines across our towers, we hope it captivates the world and inspires others to push their boundaries.”

Berthold Trenkel, chief operating officer of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar has built a sporting legacy for itself and is now a true hub for international sporting events. We’re delighted to support the exhilarating slackline walk event and champion renowned athletes.

“By fostering a culture of athleticism, we strive to create opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills and reach new heights in their athletic careers. In addition to its world-class sporting facilities, Qatar is home to a fresh and diverse suite of incredible hotels that make Qatar a global destination of choice for all travelers.”

Topics: Qatar Skywalking Extreme sport

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter
Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter
  • The object for William, who had teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes, was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William has served up a surprise to hungry members of the public when he dished out environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck in south London.
In a video released on Sunday, the heir to the throne handed out “Earthshot Burgers” to highlight the work of last year’s winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, which he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems.
“Coming right up,” the prince said as he served up the burgers to the stunned customers. “Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go.”
The object for William, who had teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes, was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners.
“So the box you’re about to eat in is built by a company called Notpla and there’s no plastic involved, they’ve come up with a seaweed coating,” the prince told the customers at the burger van.
“The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”
He added: “Can’t vouch for the taste, the quality but ... I’m rolling with it.”

 

Topics: Prince William Earthshot Burgers

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew
  • Chocolate thief, who confessed to his crime, asked to ‘have a break’
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A sweet-toothed thief who stole more than $1,000 worth of chocolates has been sentenced to 12 months in prison in Kuwait, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Court sentenced the citizen, who had a history of offenses, after he stole 23 cartons of Kit Kat, 20 of Cadbury products, and 12 of Kinder, with a total value of $1,232, from one of the branches of Salmiya Co-op Society.

An investigation by the Kuwaiti police followed the offense, which took place in February, while surveillance footage from the location was also obtained.

The suspect confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence and camera footage.

Topics: Kit Kat Kuwait Kit Kat thief

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
  • On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago, police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday.
Increasing glacier melt, which many scientists blame on global warming, has spurred a recent increase in discoveries of the remains of hikers, skiers and other Alpinists who went missing decades ago.
Regional police said the 38-year-old German went missing in September 1986 and that searches at the time did not find him.
On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis. Genetic tests confirmed the man’s identity, which was not made public by the regional police.
Swiss climatologists and other experts say the country’s glaciers have been melting at accelerated rates in recent years, attributing it in part to climate change caused by human activity.

 

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison

Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
  • Prosecutors said Stergo had mocked her victim when she told her real lover in a message that the victim had said he “loved” her
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A Florida woman who drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor’s life savings by posing as a love interest and then lived lavishly off the $2.8 million she got was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison.
Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Florida, was described by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos as “unspeakably cruel” and motivated by greed as he announced the sentence in Manhattan federal court.
Given a chance to speak, Stergo said: “I'm sorry.” She pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud, admitting that she drained the life savings of a man she met on a dating website seven years ago.
Stergo began asking the once successful businessman for money in May 2017, claiming she needed money to pay a lawyer who was refusing to release the payout from a bogus injury settlement, prosecutors said. He paid her $25,000. Over the next four years, she used lies to coax the man to write 62 checks totaling over $2.8 million until he was broke, they added.
She got him to send as much as $50,000 at a time as she told desperate lies and faked letters from a bank employee to back up her claims, prosecutors said.
They said Stergo traveled to New York to visit the victim in his Manhattan apartment, falsely claiming she was a Florida nanny and her name was “Alice” and failing to reveal that she was in a long-term relationship with another man and had two children.
As the victim lost his life savings and was forced to surrender his apartment, Stergo used his money to live a life of luxury, traveling on expensive trips to Europe and Las Vegas when she wasn't living in her gated community or using her boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette and a Suburban, prosecutors said.
They said she spent nearly all of the man's money, including thousands of dollars for expensive meals, gold coins and bars, jewelry, Rolex watches and designer clothing.
As part of her sentence, she faces a $2.8 restitution and forfeiture order.
“Peaches Stergo callously defrauded an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor who was simply looking for companionship," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "But she did not get away with it. As today’s sentence demonstrates, perpetrators of romance scams will be held to account for their crimes.”
Prosecutors said Stergo had mocked her victim when she told her real lover in a message that the victim had said he “loved” her. They said she followed that message with “lol.” And they said that when he ran out of money, she convinced him to sell his inventory of diamonds and borrow from others.
Prosecutors did not identify the victim, but they said he suffers from cognitive decline, among other health issues, and is frail.
In a letter to the judge, the victim, who was 6 when he lost both of his parents in the Holocaust and who moved to the United States in his early 20s, wrote: “As a Holocaust survivor, I have endured unspeakable pain and loss in my life, but never did I imagine that I would be subjected to such a heartless betrayal in my old age.”
Stergo's lawyer, Ann Marie Fitz, wrote in a sentencing submission that Stergo is a partner to her long-time boyfriend and mother to two teenage boys and that her boyfriend describes her as a great mother and a born-again Christian.
“She is not the cold-hearted person the government and media have made her out to be," the lawyer wrote. "There was a genuine, caring relationship that Ms. Stergo had with the victim in this case — she spent holidays with him, she took care of him when he was ill and, as the victim’s cousin described, she was ‘doting’ on him.”

 

