UNESCO recommends adding Venice to list of world heritage sites in danger

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar

DOHA: Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose on Sunday completed the world’s longest LED-lit, single building slackline walk in Qatar.

The Estonian national and three-time world slackline champion achieved the feat, titled “Sparkline,” at the first attempt between the two sides of the scimitar-shaped Iconic Towers in Lusail that house the Raffles and Fairmont Doha hotels.

Covering a distance of more than 150 meters, the walk was not only the longest on a single building, but also Jaan’s highest urban walk to date, at an elevation of more than 185 meters on a line just 2.5 cm wide.

“When I first saw the Iconic Towers, I knew this was a building that I had to walk. Anything worth achieving comes with its fair share of challenges, and I’m proud to complete this one,” Roose said.

“Per meter walked, this line was my toughest ever. As an athlete, I’m always looking to push myself further and defy the odds. In this case the heat and wind conditions added a different element that I needed to react to and manage spontaneously while I was on the slackline.

“The warm LED lights and their extra weight also changed how the line interacted with me and my body weight. It’s like skateboarding on a big heavy tree trunk rather than a light board.

“The Iconic Towers are an incredible place to be completing this feat and mark a very special visit for my first time in Qatar.”

Christian Hirt, managing director of Raffles and Fairmont Doha, was full of praise for the Estonian.

“Raffles and Fairmont Doha have always celebrated the extraordinary and this event embodies that spirit,” he said.

“The project serves to underline our commitment to showcasing high-caliber talents that defy the impossible. As this daring athlete Sparklines across our towers, we hope it captivates the world and inspires others to push their boundaries.”

Berthold Trenkel, chief operating officer of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar has built a sporting legacy for itself and is now a true hub for international sporting events. We’re delighted to support the exhilarating slackline walk event and champion renowned athletes.

“By fostering a culture of athleticism, we strive to create opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills and reach new heights in their athletic careers. In addition to its world-class sporting facilities, Qatar is home to a fresh and diverse suite of incredible hotels that make Qatar a global destination of choice for all travelers.”