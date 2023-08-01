You are here

  Arab-Muslim woman accuses Israel's El Al Airlines of discrimination

Arab-Muslim woman accuses Israel's El Al Airlines of discrimination

Arab-Muslim woman accuses Israel’s El Al Airlines of discrimination
To win support for inclusion in the visa-waiver program, Israeli officials in early July declared that US citizens, regardless of background, would be allowed to travel through Israeli ports of entry open to tourists (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Arab-Muslim woman accuses Israel’s El Al Airlines of discrimination

Arab-Muslim woman accuses Israel’s El Al Airlines of discrimination
  • American citizen Noor Wazwaz claims Israeli and US TSA officials harassed her because of her faith and Palestinian background
  • Wazwaz, a journalist, was blocked from boarding her flight to visit West Bank relatives over laptop testing ‘positive’ for explosives
Updated 20 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: An Arab-Muslim woman filed a complaint Monday against El Al, the national airline of Israel, alleging she was prevented from boarding a flight on July 18, 2023, and subjected to invasive screening by officials because of her ethnic background and faith. 

Noor Wazwaz, an American citizen and journalist, said she was attempting to board the El Al plane in Newark to visit relatives in the West Bank when El Al Israeli security agents and American TSA, or Transportation Security Administration, officials put her through a special screening process that included an extensive body pat-down and removal of clothing.  

She was subsequently barred from the flight when they alleged her laptop tested positive for “explosives.” 

An official of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee called the accusation of “explosives” ludicrous, asserting the claim is often used to block Palestinian Americans from traveling to visit families and friends in the occupied territories. 

 “It is unconscionable that a US citizen would be subject to such treatment, let alone having it happen here in the US. There is no justification for the treatment she faced, and we demand an immediate investigation into all of El Al’s policies,” said Abed Ayoub, the ADC’s national president, in a statement. 

 “There is no room for airlines who create different rules and procedures for passengers of different racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds. There is no justification of allowing Israeli security personnel to target our community members at American airports. The treatment Ms. Wazwaz faced has been historically faced by US citizens of Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim backgrounds while flying El Al and continues until today.” 

Ayoub stated that Wazwaz managed to book a different flight but was then detained for a long period by Israeli security at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when she arrived days later. Wazwaz charged that Israeli security also deleted documents that were on her cellphone, which went through extensive security examination. 

 Although Israeli security asserted the laptop tested positive for “explosives,” Ayoub stated that they did not do any additional testing or screening and also denied Wazwaz an opportunity to challenge the claims. 

 “Among the demands made of Ms. Wazwaz (by Israeli officials) was an accounting of every contact in her phone that had a Palestinian or Israeli country code,” Ayoub stated.  

 “When Ms. Wazwaz’s ordeal finally ended and she arrived at her destination, she discovered that her bags had clearly been searched and ransacked though no note was placed indicating such a search.” 

 The ADC complaint is embarrassing for Israel which has been lobbying to win special privileges under the US’ Visa Waiver Program, which would allow Israelis to travel to the US with minimal security requirements. 

 To win support for inclusion in the visa-waiver program, Israeli officials in early July declared that US citizens, regardless of background, would be allowed to travel through Israeli ports of entry open to tourists. 

 That assertion prompted America’s Department of Homeland Security to release a statement on July 19, 2023, further strengthening support for visa-waiver approval. 

“DHS welcomes these steps by Israel toward meeting the Visa Waiver Program requirements. The United States will engage with the Government of Israel on its implementation of its new travel policies. For entry into the Visa Waiver Program, all of the Program’s mandatory requirements must be satisfied. The Department is working closely with the Government of Israel in its efforts to meet those requirements, in furtherance of our shared goal that Israel join the Visa Waiver Program.” 

 Historically, Americans of Arab heritage have been singled out by Israel for special scrutiny and physical searches before being allowed to board El Al planes in New York, and also when they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport. 

Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in India’s Haryana state

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in India’s Haryana state
  • Violence erupted when a Hindu procession passed through Muslim dominated Nuh region
  • Violence spilled over into neighboring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched around midnight, killing one person
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims in India’s Haryana state, neighboring capital New Delhi, on Monday, police officials told Reuters.
The violence erupted when a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim dominated Nuh region, located around 50 kilometers away from New Delhi.
“The procession was meant to move from one temple to another but clashes broke out between two groups on the way, which resulted in the death of four people,” Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police, told Reuters.
He said two of the dead were members of the home guard, a voluntary force that helps police control civil disturbances.
Another 10 police personnel were injured in the clashes, he added.
By Monday night, however, the violence spilled over into neighboring Gurugram, where a mosque was torched around midnight, killing one person and injuring another. Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, shares a border with New Delhi and has emerged as a business hub for the country, housing several multinational companies.
Prohibitory orders had already been issued for the district after some cars were set on fire on Monday evening, and schools and colleges had been directed to remain closed on Tuesday.
“The attackers (who torched the mosque) have been identified and several of them have been rounded up,” Gurgaon Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning, adding that security around places of worship had also been tightened.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the incident in Nuh, where curfew orders have been imposed and the Internet shut off.
“The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them,” he said.

11 dead and 27 missing in flooding around Beijing after days of rain, Chinese state media report

11 dead and 27 missing in flooding around Beijing after days of rain, Chinese state media report
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

11 dead and 27 missing in flooding around Beijing after days of rain, Chinese state media report

11 dead and 27 missing in flooding around Beijing after days of rain, Chinese state media report
  • The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing, which generally enjoys a moderate, dry climate
  • China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

BEIJING:  At least 11 people are dead and 27 missing after heavy rains lashed Beijing, state media said Tuesday, in downpours that have submerged roads and deluged neighborhoods with mud.
Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, had swept northwards through China since hitting southern Fujian province on Friday after first scything through the Philippines.
Heavy rains began pummelling Beijing and its surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on the capital in just 40 hours.
Swathes of suburban Beijing remain badly hit by the rains — some of the city’s heaviest in years.
On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported the rains had killed at least 11 people and that 27 were missing.
Among the dead were two workers “killed on duty during rescue and relief” efforts, it said.
More than 100,000 people across the city deemed at risk had been evacuated, state-owned tabloid The Global Times reported.
On the banks of the Mentougou river, one of the areas worst affected by the flooding, AFP reporters saw muddy debris strewn across the road.
One local elderly man told AFP he had not seen flooding this bad since July 2012, when 79 people were killed and tens of thousands evacuated.
“This time it’s much bigger than that,” he said, declining to give his name.
“It’s a natural disaster, there’s nothing you can do,” a man in his 20s surnamed Qi told AFP as he waited for a taxi outside a hospital with his grandmother.
“(We) still have to work hard and rebuild,” he added.
About a dozen emergency vehicles, including trucks with water tanks and bulldozers, were spotted on the road between Shijingshan and Mentougou districts.
Parts of the road were still closed off and workers in bright orange raincoats used shovels to clear the road.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for “every effort” to rescue those “lost or trapped” by the rains.
Local authorities “must do a good job in treating the injured and comforting the families of victims, and minimize casualties,” CCTV quoted Xi as saying.
“They must properly relocate affected people, work quickly to repair damaged transportation, communication and electricity infrastructure, and restore the order of normal production and life as soon as possible,” he added.
“Xi Jinping emphasised that it is currently the critical period for flood control in late July and early August,” state media said.
Live images from broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday morning showed a row of buses half submerged in floodwater in Beijing’s southwest Fangshan neighborhood.
Around 150,000 households in Mentougou were without running water, the local Communist Party newspaper Beijing Daily said, with 45 water tankers dispatched to offer emergency supplies.
Local media on Monday published footage of chaotic scenes aboard high-speed rail trains stranded on tracks for as long as 30 hours, with passengers complaining they had run out of food and water.
Parts of neighboring Hebei province remain under red alert for rainstorms, with authorities warning of potential flash floods and landslides.


The city activated a flood control reservoir on Monday for the first time since it was built in 1998, the Beijing Daily said.
And in Handan, Hebei province, rescuers lifted by crane reached a man trapped atop his car by floodwaters, lifting him to safety before the vehicle was flipped over and washed away by the current.
China has been experiencing extreme weather and posting record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.
The country is already preparing for the arrival of another typhoon — Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year — as it nears China’s east coast.

Senior US, Chinese officials meet in Washington amid diplomatic thaw

Senior US, Chinese officials meet in Washington amid diplomatic thaw
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Senior US, Chinese officials meet in Washington amid diplomatic thaw

Senior US, Chinese officials meet in Washington amid diplomatic thaw
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have also recently visited Beijing for meetings with top Chinese officials aimed at stabilizing ties
  • The meeting comes only days after Washington announced a $345 million military aid package to Taiwan
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Washington: The top American diplomat for east Asia and the Pacific region held a “candid, substantive, and productive discussion” with his Chinese counterpart in Washington on Monday, the US State Department said.
Yang Tao, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s North American and Oceanian Affairs Department, was hosted at State Department headquarters by US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel J. Kritenbrink and Sarah Beran, National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs.
The two senior US officials met with Yang in China in early June, just weeks before Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his high-profile visit.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have also recently visited Beijing for meetings with top Chinese officials aimed at stabilizing ties.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has also announced she plans to visit in the coming months.
The State Department said in a statement on Monday that the “two sides held a candid, substantive, and productive discussion as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the bilateral relationship.”
“The two sides also exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including Russia’s war against Ukraine and cross-Strait issues,” it added.
The meeting comes only days after Washington announced a $345 million military aid package to Taiwan and less than a week since China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from his post.
China claims the democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

US-Taliban talks focus on economy, human rights, anti-drug trafficking

US-Taliban talks focus on economy, human rights, anti-drug trafficking
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

US-Taliban talks focus on economy, human rights, anti-drug trafficking

US-Taliban talks focus on economy, human rights, anti-drug trafficking
  • The US side repeated concerns about “deteriorating” human rights in Afghanistan
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON/KABUL: US officials told Afghanistan’s Taliban that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and discussions on combating narcotics trafficking, the US State Department said on Monday following two days of talks in Qatar.
Taliban officials raised the lifting of travel and other restrictions on Taliban leaders and the return of Afghan central bank assets held abroad, the Kabul administration said.
No country has formally recognized the Taliban since the Islamist militant movement returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 when US-led foreign forces withdrew in chaos after a 20-year conflict.
The US side repeated concerns about “deteriorating” human rights and called anew on the Taliban to reverse bans on girls’ secondary education and womens’ employment and for the release of detained Americans, the State Department said in a statement.
It also sounded positive notes about improved financial data, including lower inflation, and reduced opium poppy cultivation under a 2022 ban. The US side “voiced openness to continue dialogue on counternarcotics,” said the statement. The US side also was ready “for a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon.”
Most Taliban leaders require UN permission to travel abroad, and Afghanistan’s banking sector has been crippled by sanctions since the takeover by the Taliban administration, which calls itself the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“IEA reiterated that it was crucial for confidence-building” that travel bans on Taliban leaders be lifted and central bank reserves unfrozen “so that Afghans can establish an economy unreliant on foreign aid,” foreign ministry spokesman Qahar Balkhi said in an English-language statement.
About $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York after the Taliban took power. Half of the funds now are in a Swiss-based Afghan Fund.
A US-funded audit of the Afghan central bank failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of assets from the trust fund.

The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30 percent funded, UN aid official says

The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30 percent funded, UN aid official says
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30 percent funded, UN aid official says

The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30 percent funded, UN aid official says
  • Brown said a government-led assessment is under way with support from the UN, European Union and World Bank on needs following the dam collapse and should be ready “in a couple of weeks”
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30 percent funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the country’s UN humanitarian coordinator said Monday.
Denise Brown told a virtual news conference from Kyiv that 17 million Ukrainians need aid and the UN is targeting between 11 million and 12 million — but funding is becoming a serious issue.
A report last week from the UN humanitarian office said lack of funding “is hampering operations, adding to the challenges imposed by insecurity and other obstacles.”
By the end of June, it said, the UN and its humanitarian partners reached 7.3 million people but in some parts of Ukraine’s south, east and north, more than 25 percent of targeted people couldn’t be reached “due to a combination of funding shortages and other operational challenges.”
Brown stressed that winter starts early in Ukraine and a top priority is ensuring shelter for people who have lost their homes this year. Another priority is the growing need for psycho-social support for people who have struggled through 17 months of war, she said.
The rupture of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine on June 7 added to the misery in a region that has suffered from artillery and missile attacks and has now seen thousands of people left homeless and swathes of agricultural land destroyed.
Each side has accused the other of destroying the dam, but the various Russian allegations — that it was hit by a missile or taken down by explosives — fail to account for a blast so strong that it registered on seismic monitors in the region.
Brown said a government-led assessment is under way with support from the UN, European Union and World Bank on needs following the dam collapse and should be ready “in a couple of weeks.” She said acute needs have been managed, but “longer-term needs are very large.”
What all this means, Brown said, is that “the needs of the population are increasing.”
“We know that donors are doing their best, but the needs are enormous,” she said. ”I’m hopeful that funding will come.”
Ukraine is far from alone in facing a serious funding shortfall.
On Friday, a top UN official said the United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN World Food Program, told a news conference that at least 38 of the 86 countries where WFP operates have already seen cuts or plan to cut assistance soon — including in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and West Africa.

 

