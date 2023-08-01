Cristiano Ronaldo grabs historic goal as Al-Nassr defeat Tunisia’s Union Monastirienne in King Salman Club Cup

You are here

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the 143rd headed goal of his career. (Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)
  • Portuguese star scored world record 143rd headed goal in club’s 4-1 Group C win
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season as Al-Nassr defeated Tunisian club Union Sportive Monastirienne in their second Group C match of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup taking place in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League side took the lead three minutes before half time through Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca, before the North African team levelled the match from Ali Lagami’s own goal in the 66th minute.

Al-Nassr, however, came storming back with three goals in the closing stages of the game.

Ronaldo restored the Yellows’ lead on 74 minutes with the 143rd headed goal of his career, more than any other player in professional football history.

Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdulaziz Al-Elewai completed the scoring in the 88th and 90th minutes of the game.

Al-Nassr now lead Group C with four points from two matches — on goal difference from fellow Saudi club Al-Shabab — and will next face Egypt’s Zamalek on Thursday needing only a draw to progress to the quarterfinals.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Cricket sport

