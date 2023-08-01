AlUla Design Award’s 10 finalists named

Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers

RIYADH: Serco invited applications on Tuesday in a bid to recruit young national engineers for its Graduate Space Program in Saudi Arabia.

The international public services company has recently launched its Saudi Space Division, which is based out of Riyadh and is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

Its graduate program is the first phase in ensuring the transfer of operational knowledge and capabilities to young engineers and scientists in Saudi Arabia.

With the growth of its international reputation in the space industry, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission is tasked with nurturing local talent in a developing sector for the nation.

Frank Salzgeber, acting vice governor for space at the commission, said: “Building up human capabilities in the Kingdom for the space sector is one of our objectives.

“We are delighted to see that private industry is supporting this endeavor and we welcome others to follow the example of Serco.”

As a government impact partner, Serco utilizes its global space experience to harness national residents’ talent and skills within relevant fields.

Roberto Mulatti, managing director for space at Serco Europe, said: “Serco’s knowledge of the public and private space sector is both global and extensive, with more than 40 years of experience supporting the European Space Agency, and a significant presence in six European countries.”

Serco employs more than 2,000 space specialists on a global scale. It has supported civil and military space programs for over four decades, including those of the ESA, the UK Ministry of Defence, and NASA.

Applications are now open for two weeks, with several graduates to be recruited by October.

The application process will be open indefinitely beyond the initial closing date, allowing other students from across the Kingdom to learn more about the opportunities.

Graduates brought onto the program will benefit from on-the-job training through a six-month placement at world-leading space facilities in Europe, offering them international exposure through Serco and its partners.

They will continue their journey through theoretical lessons, shadowing, and mentorship on their return to Saudi Arabia, to be deployed into Serco’s operational contracts in the regional space sector.

Amar Vora, head of space for Serco Middle East, said: “With Serco’s experience in space it seemed only right we moved quickly to begin transferring our knowledge and expertise to the next generation to proactively support nationalization goals.”

Vora added that the first batch of graduates will benefit from valuable placements that will equip them with the skills and know-how to support Saudi’s ambitions.

He added: “Serco is a proud partner of the Saudi government, and the launch of this specialized graduate program demonstrates our commitment to the country and our best possible contribution in ensuring Saudi has the local talent it needs to become a world leader in space.”

Serco is currently accepting applications for two positions based on immediate needs — a graduate space data engineer and a graduate space operations engineer.

The graduate space data engineer will be vital in managing and utilizing Earth observation data for various projects. This role will include a placement of up to six months in Frascati, Italy, supporting programs for the ESA Centre for Earth Observation.

The graduate spacecraft operations engineer will play a vital role in the planning, execution, and monitoring of spacecraft operations for various missions.

It will include a placement of up to six months in Darmstadt, Germany, supporting functions for the European Space Operations Centre on an operational contract, gaining hands-on experience in a real-world operational environment.

Mona Al-Thagafi, Saudi Arabia’s country director for Serco Middle East, said: “Investing in a two-year space program for Saudi graduates not only fuels their scientific progress but also empowers them to become pioneers and expand their knowledge and skills to propel the nation to new heights.”

