AlUla Design Award’s 10 finalists named

10 finalists announced for the AlUla Design Award. (Supplied)
  • Awards to showcase 10 exceptional designs inspired by AlUla’s heritage, landscape, artistic legacies
  • Arts AlUla, part of the Royal Commission for AlUla, was set up to promote artistic creation and celebrate AlUla’s cultural and natural heritage
RIYADH: Arts AlUla officials on Tuesday revealed the names of the 10 finalists to compete for the second AlUla Design Award.
The open call event invites established and emerging designers to conceptualize and propose exceptional items for cultural retail.
The award aims to recognize design inspired by the heritage, landscape, and artistic legacies of AlUla.
Arts AlUla, part of the Royal Commission for AlUla, was set up to promote artistic creation and celebrate AlUla’s cultural and natural heritage.
The work of the 10 finalists will be exhibited at Paris Design Week and five winners will be announced on Sept. 7.
The finalists are: Tawa by Shaddah Studio (Saudi Arabia), Naba Tea Tiffin by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta (India), AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set by Teeb (Lebanon and Saudi Arabia), Incense Heritage Collection by Sarra Hafaiedh (Tunisia), Ohjea by Thaqeb Studio (Saudi Arabia), Oil Lantern by Imane Mellah (France), Book Lithic by Ahmed Al-Mannai, Rashed Al-Araifi, Hamad Al-Mannai, and Abdulla Binhindi (Bahrain), Arabian Leopard Sculpture Set by Abdulla Binhindi (Bahrain), Steps Clasp by Sara Kanoo (Bahrain), and Sand Garden by Tajalla Studio (Saudi Arabia).
Their designs will be showcased in the French capital in an exhibition conceived by acclaimed designer Herve Sauvage, running from Sept. 8 to 16 at Galerie MR21.
Twenty designers were originally shortlisted, and prototypes of their designs were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.
The winning designs may be commissioned, supported in their production, and promoted within AlUla and its network of influential and high-profile regional and international activities.
Organizers of the award noted that its presence at PDW would provide an opportunity for design audiences to engage with new and exciting designers interpreting the landscape and heritage of AlUla in unique ways for cultural retail.
Jury member, Cyril Zammit, said: “The designers have captivated the jury with their innovative concepts, artistic excellence, and imaginative interpretations of AlUla’s rich cultural heritage. The quality and innovation have proven exceptional.
“There were more international entries than the first edition and I was pleased to discover a stronger voice from the Middle East with emerging new talents.
“All the finalists have managed to truly capture the essence of AlUla and transform it into tangible retail designs,” he added.

Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers

Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers
  • Applications open for 2 weeks, offering on-the-job training through a 6-month European placement
  • Frank Salzgeber, acting vice governor for space at the commission, said: “Building up human capabilities in the Kingdom for the space sector is one of our objectives
RIYADH: Serco invited applications on Tuesday in a bid to recruit young national engineers for its Graduate Space Program in Saudi Arabia.
The international public services company has recently launched its Saudi Space Division, which is based out of Riyadh and is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.
Its graduate program is the first phase in ensuring the transfer of operational knowledge and capabilities to young engineers and scientists in Saudi Arabia.
With the growth of its international reputation in the space industry, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission is tasked with nurturing local talent in a developing sector for the nation.
Frank Salzgeber, acting vice governor for space at the commission, said: “Building up human capabilities in the Kingdom for the space sector is one of our objectives.
“We are delighted to see that private industry is supporting this endeavor and we welcome others to follow the example of Serco.”
As a government impact partner, Serco utilizes its global space experience to harness national residents’ talent and skills within relevant fields.
Roberto Mulatti, managing director for space at Serco Europe, said: “Serco’s knowledge of the public and private space sector is both global and extensive, with more than 40 years of experience supporting the European Space Agency, and a significant presence in six European countries.”
Serco employs more than 2,000 space specialists on a global scale. It has supported civil and military space programs for over four decades, including those of the ESA, the UK Ministry of Defence, and NASA.
Applications are now open for two weeks, with several graduates to be recruited by October.
The application process will be open indefinitely beyond the initial closing date, allowing other students from across the Kingdom to learn more about the opportunities.
Graduates brought onto the program will benefit from on-the-job training through a six-month placement at world-leading space facilities in Europe, offering them international exposure through Serco and its partners.
They will continue their journey through theoretical lessons, shadowing, and mentorship on their return to Saudi Arabia, to be deployed into Serco’s operational contracts in the regional space sector.
Amar Vora, head of space for Serco Middle East, said: “With Serco’s experience in space it seemed only right we moved quickly to begin transferring our knowledge and expertise to the next generation to proactively support nationalization goals.”
Vora added that the first batch of graduates will benefit from valuable placements that will equip them with the skills and know-how to support Saudi’s ambitions.
He added: “Serco is a proud partner of the Saudi government, and the launch of this specialized graduate program demonstrates our commitment to the country and our best possible contribution in ensuring Saudi has the local talent it needs to become a world leader in space.”
Serco is currently accepting applications for two positions based on immediate needs — a graduate space data engineer and a graduate space operations engineer.
The graduate space data engineer will be vital in managing and utilizing Earth observation data for various projects. This role will include a placement of up to six months in Frascati, Italy, supporting programs for the ESA Centre for Earth Observation.
The graduate spacecraft operations engineer will play a vital role in the planning, execution, and monitoring of spacecraft operations for various missions.
It will include a placement of up to six months in Darmstadt, Germany, supporting functions for the European Space Operations Centre on an operational contract, gaining hands-on experience in a real-world operational environment.
Mona Al-Thagafi, Saudi Arabia’s country director for Serco Middle East, said: “Investing in a two-year space program for Saudi graduates not only fuels their scientific progress but also empowers them to become pioneers and expand their knowledge and skills to propel the nation to new heights.”
 

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Jakarta on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in the military and defense field and ways to develop it. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.
After that, several heads of Indonesian defense companies made presentations to the Saudi minister of defense about their capabilities, expertise and latest products in the defense field.

The Saudi cabinet on Tuesday said it rejected the coup against Niger's President Mohamed  Bazoum last week. 

The African Union, the UN, the EU and other powers have condemned the junta’s overthrow of elected President Mohamed Bazoum — the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

The Saudi cabinet renewed the Kingdom's demand to give priority to the national interest of Niger, to stop the military escalation.

 

  • The project focuses on Asir, Makkah, Madinah, Baha, Najran, Jazan and Taif
RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification has initiated a project to develop strategies for forest fire management and prevention in the southern and southwestern regions of the Kingdom.

The project focuses on Asir, Makkah, Madinah, Baha, Najran, Jazan and Taif.

In cooperation with King Khalid University, the project aims to determine firefighting efforts — from extinguishing fires to rehabilitating affected sites.

The agreement includes cooperation in various areas, including sharing information and data on the state of forests in the Kingdom to establish monitoring, follow-up, analysis and inventory measures.

It also includes evaluating the causes of fires in the most frequently affected regions to protect the forest system and identify management methods. 

The center hosted the inaugural workshop for the project, focusing on collaborative cooperation, along with a presentation on the current status of forests.

The center is dedicated to the development, control, protection and rehabilitation of vegetation sites, as well as the detection and prevention of encroachments and illegal logging.

It also oversees and invests in pastures, forests and national parks, promoting sustainable environmental development and contributing to the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Recently, the center also signed a tripartite agreement with the Tourism Development Fund and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. It aims to invest in and develop 12 national parks across the Kingdom, with the goal of enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading local and global tourist destination.

  • Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-aligned Houthis in north Yemen over the last year
  • The support will contribute to strengthening security and preventing a return of military clashes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen’s presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country’s struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-aligned Houthis in north Yemen over the last year but the Saudi-backed government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.

The situation has particularly worsened in Aden and south Yemen since several Houthi drone attacks targeted oil tankers in southern oil terminals, stopping the government from exporting crude oil from there.
The support will contribute to strengthening security and preventing a return of military clashes, the Saudi source said.
It would also encourage dialogue on all sides to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, the source added.
A Yemeni official said the donation would be used to pay government wages, fuel for power plants, and food imports.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, ousted the government from Sanaa in late 2014, and have de facto control of north Yemen. 
The fighting since 2015 killed tens of thousands and left 80 percent of Yemen’s population dependent on humanitarian aid.

