AlUla Design Award’s 10 finalists named

RIYADH: Arts AlUla officials on Tuesday revealed the names of the 10 finalists to compete for the second AlUla Design Award.
The open call event invites established and emerging designers to conceptualize and propose exceptional items for cultural retail.
The award aims to recognize design inspired by the heritage, landscape, and artistic legacies of AlUla.
Arts AlUla, part of the Royal Commission for AlUla, was set up to promote artistic creation and celebrate AlUla’s cultural and natural heritage.
The work of the 10 finalists will be exhibited at Paris Design Week and five winners will be announced on Sept. 7.
The finalists are: Tawa by Shaddah Studio (Saudi Arabia), Naba Tea Tiffin by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta (India), AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set by Teeb (Lebanon and Saudi Arabia), Incense Heritage Collection by Sarra Hafaiedh (Tunisia), Ohjea by Thaqeb Studio (Saudi Arabia), Oil Lantern by Imane Mellah (France), Book Lithic by Ahmed Al-Mannai, Rashed Al-Araifi, Hamad Al-Mannai, and Abdulla Binhindi (Bahrain), Arabian Leopard Sculpture Set by Abdulla Binhindi (Bahrain), Steps Clasp by Sara Kanoo (Bahrain), and Sand Garden by Tajalla Studio (Saudi Arabia).
Their designs will be showcased in the French capital in an exhibition conceived by acclaimed designer Herve Sauvage, running from Sept. 8 to 16 at Galerie MR21.
Twenty designers were originally shortlisted, and prototypes of their designs were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.
The winning designs may be commissioned, supported in their production, and promoted within AlUla and its network of influential and high-profile regional and international activities.
Organizers of the award noted that its presence at PDW would provide an opportunity for design audiences to engage with new and exciting designers interpreting the landscape and heritage of AlUla in unique ways for cultural retail.
Jury member, Cyril Zammit, said: “The designers have captivated the jury with their innovative concepts, artistic excellence, and imaginative interpretations of AlUla’s rich cultural heritage. The quality and innovation have proven exceptional.
“There were more international entries than the first edition and I was pleased to discover a stronger voice from the Middle East with emerging new talents.
“All the finalists have managed to truly capture the essence of AlUla and transform it into tangible retail designs,” he added.
