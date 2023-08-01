Myanmar cuts six years from Suu Kyi’s 33-year jail term

YANGON: Myanmar reduced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s 33-year prison sentence by six years in a partial pardon on Tuesday, as the junta struggles to quell bloody resistance to its rule.
The country has been ravaged by violence in the two years since Suu Kyi was deposed in a coup and hit with 19 criminal cases ranging from corruption to breaching COVID-19 rules.
There have been concerns for the 78-year-old Nobel laureate’s health and the junta moved her from prison to a government building last week.
“Six years imprisonment will be reduced,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told reporters after it was announced she had been pardoned in five cases.
Suu Kyi still faces 14 cases despite the pardon. Rights groups have condemned the legal battle against her as a sham designed to remove a popular democratic leader from the public eye.
Former Myanmar president Win Myint, who was also removed in the 2021 coup, was granted a four-year reduction in relation to two cases, the junta spokesman said.
Tuesday’s announcement was part of an amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent, including 125 foreigners who are to be released and pardoned.
An unspecified number of prisoners facing the death penalty also had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, the announcement said. David Mathieson, an independent analyst on Myanmar, said the partial pardon was a “cynical ploy to tell the world that there might be some kind of political resolution coming. When we know that there is not.”
“I think they are just playing cruel games with a political prisoner,” Mathieson told AFP.
“All the charges against her are absurd and shaving six years off 33 isn’t mercy.”
Human Rights Watch’s Asia division deputy director Phil Robertson said the junta aimed “to create the impression of moderation and dialogue when in fact there really is none on offer.”
Joe Freeman, a spokesman on Myanmar for Amnesty International, said the reductions showed the arbitrary nature of the junta’s military courts.
“Those swept up in its clutches never know what may happen to them,” he told AFP.
Suu Kyi was detained on the night of the coup in February 2021 and has only been seen once since — in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom in the military-built capital Naypyidaw.
US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington
China reappointed veteran diplomat Wang as foreign minister last week
“We certainly expect that it is something that they would accept and is a trip that we expect to happen, but we have not yet scheduled a date,” Miller said
Updated 9 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The United States has formally invited China’s newly reappointed foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said on Tuesday, after Wang’s predecessor was abruptly removed from his post by Beijing.
China reappointed veteran diplomat Wang as foreign minister last week, replacing former rising star Qin Gang, who has not been seen for more than month — a mysterious absence after just seven months in the job that has raised questions about transparency.
The ministry has only said Qin was off work for unspecified health reasons.
The invitation was extended on Monday during a meeting at the State Department between US Assistant Secretary for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Yang Tao, Director General of the North American and Oceanian Affairs at China’s Foreign Ministry, Miller said in a press briefing.
“In the meeting yesterday, we extended the invitation that had previously been made to foreign minister Qin Gang and made clear that invitation did transfer over,” Miller said.
He did not say if the Chinese side had accepted the invitation but added that this was Washington’s expectation.
“We certainly expect that it is something that they would accept and is a trip that we expect to happen, but we have not yet scheduled a date,” Miller said.
China’s Washington embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked about the invitation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qin on June 18, on the first visit by America’s top diplomat to China in five years. The US State Department said then they held “candid, substantive, and constructive” talks, and Blinken invited Qin to Washington to continue discussions.
Qin, 57, a former aide to President Xi Jinping and envoy to the United States, took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.
The foreign ministry’s brief explanation that this was due to health reasons was later excised from official transcripts.
Qin’s successor, Wang, 69, was also his predecessor, holding the post from 2013-2022 as ties frayed with rival superpower the United States to a point Beijing described as an all-time low.
Blinken subsequently met Wang on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Jakarta in Qin’s absence.
How Niger’s military coup threatens efforts to root out extremist groups in the Sahel
Experts say Niger is at risk of becoming a breeding ground for terrorist recruitment following July 26 coup
Daesh and Al-Qaeda affiliates have most to gain from chaos in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, say analysts
Updated 5 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: Niger has become the third nation in the troubled Sahel region in as many years to suffer a military coup, causing concern among Western leaders and neighboring states over the repercussions for the ongoing fight against Islamist insurgency.
President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently confined to his official residence in the capital, Niamey, was toppled on July 26 by his own presidential guard. The head of the elite force, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, has declared himself the new leader.
Coming in the wake of similar military takeovers in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, the US and former colonial power France have demanded Bazoum’s reinstatement, acknowledging his key role in the fight against extremism.
The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, have likewise insisted on the need to restore stability to effectively confront the extremist threat, indicating neighboring states might consider using force to reinstate Bazoum.
Niger’s strategic position in the Sahel region, bordered by countries experiencing violent extremism, makes it an important ally in the international fight against Islamist insurgency. Before the coup, Niger actively participated in regional counterterrorism initiatives.
However, the coup and its potential disruption to governance and security could jeopardize these vital partnerships and impede the progress of regional security efforts.
Aneliese Bernard, director of the Washington D.C.-based risk advisory group Strategic Stabilization Advisors, says similar coups in the region show that extremist groups have the most to gain from these episodes of instability.
“History has shown that groups like the Islamic State Sahel Province and Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin have successfully capitalized on governance and security vacuums left by states consumed with internal political issues and this has allowed them to expand their influence in Mali and Burkina Faso following recent coups,” Bernard told Arab News.
JNIM and ISSP are two rival radical groups operating in the region. It is not uncommon for individuals to switch sides between these groups, which further complicates the security situation in the region.
JNIM operates in neighboring Mali, with activities extending across West Africa, having pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb, or AQIM.
ISSP, meanwhile, operates as the Sahelian affiliate of Daesh and has also been involved in attacks across the region.
According to Bernard, the coup has destabilized the governance and security apparatus in Niger’s southwestern Tillaberi region, close to the triple frontier with Burkina Faso and Mali, where the ISSP is active.
“In such situations, JNIM and ISSP might seize the opportunity to exploit the absence of state authority and promote themselves as alternatives to governance and security,” she said.
“By championing the perception that neglected and marginalized communities in the periphery are left without support from the government, these jihadist groups have managed to infiltrate remote communities successfully.”
One targeted group is the Fulani people, an ethnic minority in the region, accused by authorities of harboring terrorist sympathies. Due to their status as a discriminated minority, extremist groups have found some success recruiting among their ranks.
Virginie Baudais, director of the Sahel and West Africa Programme at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, says the possibility of Western aid being suspended as a result of the coup raises questions about how Niger’s security forces will handle the Islamist threat.
“Armed groups have consistently targeted defense and security forces in the region, making it essential for the international community to realign its priorities and support,” Baudais told Arab News.
FASTFACTS
• President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled by his own presidential guard on July 26.
• The coup follows similar military takeovers in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali.
• Experts say radical groups like JNIM and ISSP have the most to gain from coups.
“However, while the situation has continued to deteriorate, people do not feel protected by international troops. That is why they support their armed forces in the fight against terrorism, but support for the coup perpetrators is not unanimous.”
Alex Nkosi, a Malawian policy specialist based in the West African country of Togo, likewise highlights the potential for divisions within Niger’s military ranks.
“The coup could invoke divisions within the military because not all soldiers support the military indulgence in politics,” Nkosi told Arab News. He is also doubtful Niger’s armed forces will have the means to go it alone against the extremist groups.
“If military aid and assistance from the US and France are suspended due to the coup, Niger’s security forces may face challenges in maintaining operational capabilities,” said Nkosi.
“The loss of resources, intelligence-sharing platforms, and training programs could therefore weaken their ability to confront well-armed and organized Islamist groups effectively. Niger may have to seek alternative sources of support or re-evaluate its strategies to address the security challenges independently.”
Those alternatives may include Russia’s Wagner Group — the private military contractor now based in Belarus since its abortive uprising against Russia’s military leadership in June this year.
Wagner has been making significant inroads into Burkina Faso and Mali since their respective militaries took power, providing manpower and expertise in the fight against extremists. Given the pro-Russian sentiments among Niger’s coup leaders, it is perhaps only a matter of time before Wagner soldiers emerge from the shadows.
According to Wim Zwijneburg, humanitarian disarmament project leader for the Dutch peace organisation PAX, a pullout by French forces from Niger will likely also prompt a removal of MQ-9 Reapers by the Americans, who have drone bases in Agadez, 740 kilometers northeast of Niamey.
“Combat drones operated by the two countries have been instrumental in the monitoring of militant cross-border movement in the Sahel,” Zwijneburg told Arab News.
“A lack of these air assets for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions will mean less information available to track militant groups, including Daesh affiliates, in the region and to respond in a timely fashion.
“This may translate into a new wave of attacks if the national armies do not have alternatives to fill the vacuum. Though Niger recently stocked its own armed drone fleet with Turkish TB-2s, it is not clear if security forces have succeeded in integrating them fully into existing counterterrorism operations.”
Cameron Hudson, a former CIA analyst and consultant on African peace, security, and governance issues, says if the US and France are serious about combating the radical Islamist threat, Western nations will have to reassess their willingness to engage with military-led governments.
“The seriousness of the Islamist threat and other security challenges in the region might force them to engage with military leaders who now find themselves on the front line of the fight against terrorism,” he told Arab News.
“However, this engagement also raises questions about the promotion of democratic principles and civilian rule, which are core values in Western democracies.”
Ultimately, bridging the difference of opinion between Western governments and African military leaders on approaches to governance will be essential for long-term stability and security of the region, said Hudson.
The cooperation of all parties concerned, including the international community, regional bodies and the local population, will also be critical to finding effective solutions to the complex challenges faced by countries in West Africa.
The military coup has implications for the future of regional cooperation, according to Fidel Amakye Owusu, an international relations and security analyst based in Ghana.
“Nigeria, which borders Niger to the north, has historically relied on close cooperation to address security concerns, particularly in the fight against extremism,” he told Arab News.
However, “the lack of democratic civilian rule might lead to uncertainties and challenges in coordinating intelligence sharing and joint operations against violent extremism,” said Owusu.
“As seen in Mali and Burkina Faso, where military takeovers have occurred, the transition to military rule does not necessarily translate into peace, stability or gains in the fight against extremism.”
This can be compounded by the inability of a weak and unstable government to deal with the root causes of socioeconomic challenges effectively.
In such circumstances, there might be limited resources and capacity to implement policies and programs that address unemployment, poverty and social inequality.
As a result, “this situation provides an opportunity for extremist groups to fill the void by offering financial incentives and ideological narratives that resonate with vulnerable populations,” said policy specialist Nkosi.
“There is indeed a risk of Niger becoming a breeding ground for terrorist recruitment if the situation is not effectively addressed.”
Seconding Nkosi’s opinion on the governance crisis, PAX’s Zwijneburg said: “If there is no meaningful attempt to address the grievances of minority groups, there will be enough fertile ground that militants groups will be able to exploit, where even the presence of combat drones won’t make a significant difference.”
British nationals instructed to stay indoors, register whereabouts amid unrest in Niger
Violent protests have broken out in the African country after its elected president Mohamed Bazoum was seized and detained
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: British nationals in Niger have been told to stay indoors amid unrest in the country and to register their location with the UK government, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Tuesday.
Violent protests have broken out in the African country after its elected president and Western ally, Mohamed Bazoum, was seized and detained by a military junta on Wednesday.
While France, Italy and Spain have all confirmed rescue flights for their citizens in Niger, the UK foreign office has not announced any evacuation plans for what are believed to be fewer than 100 British nationals currently in the country.
The government department said it was monitoring the situation and would keep its plans under review but has advised against all travel to Niger.
“Consular assistance and support to British people in Niger is provided in the first instance by the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos,” the FCDO website said.
The US also confirmed on Tuesday it was not evacuating its citizens from Niger for now, according to a White House statement, due to a lack of immediate danger following the presidential ousting.
The UK government announced on Sunday it would suspend long-term development assistance to Niger as a result of the coup but confirmed that it would carry on providing humanitarian aid.
Andrew Mitchell, minister for development and Africa, called for deposed President Bazoum to be “immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order.”
Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital
Photos posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor
Four medical workers had been wounded in addition to a badly wounded nurse whose injuries were reported earlier
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters
KHERSON, Ukraine: A doctor was killed and five medical workers were wounded in Russian shelling of a hospital in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on Tuesday, regional officials said.
“Today at 11:10 (0810 GMT), the enemy launched another attack on the peaceful residents of our community,” military administration head Roman Mrochko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Photos posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor.
Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said four medical workers had been wounded in addition to a badly wounded nurse whose injuries were reported earlier.
Mrochko said the young doctor had only worked in his job for a few days and that doctors were fighting for the life of the nurse. The surgery department of the facility was also damaged in the shelling, Prokudin said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the reports.
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said it had been working at the hospital supplying medical equipment and providing mental health consultations to people displaced by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.
“We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful attack on a medical facility and extend our condolences to the family of the doctor who died,” MSF said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
In a separate incident in the northeastern village of Pershotravneve, an elderly woman was killed and a man was wounded in Russian shelling around 12 p.m. (0900 GMT), Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.
NEW DELHI: Saudi and Indian tech startups and investors who entered partnerships at the recent G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit have started working on their joint projects as they seek to develop an ecosystem of innovation in the Kingdom.
The YEA Summit took place in New Delhi in mid-July to promote young entrepreneurs from G20 countries as drivers of economic renewal and social change.
Led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance, the Saudi delegation entered several partnerships with other participants, especially the host, India.
One of them was with Pravaig Dynamics, an electric vehicle equipment producer from Bengaluru — India’s main tech hub — which signed a memorandum of understanding with investment firm Saudi India Venture Studio.
The companies said in a joint statement after the signing ceremony on July 16 that their cooperation aimed to “to revolutionize the automotive industry” and “propel technological evolution in the EV, battery, and AI sectors.”
Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig, told Arab News that the partnership presented a possibility to shape the global technology landscape.
“The MoUs is to do manufacturing across the next few years and we hope to establish first an ecosystem of brains over there,” he said.
“This MoU marks an intent for both of us to invest lots in technology, talent and move a lot of resources to Saudi Arabia make an ecosystem around it.”
He expected a roadmap for establishing an EV manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to be ready by the year’s end and have the capacity to produce at least 1 million vehicles, catering not only to demand in the Kingdom, but also other Gulf countries, Europe and the US.
The potential Bagri saw for Indian innovators was huge in terms of developing their ideas and technologies, especially with the megaprojects such as the Kingdom’s flagship $500 billion smart city NEOM.
“It is an opportunity for the world’s minds to possibly look at a new destination especially with NEOM, the new city, to have very interesting creative outlays, where almost anything is possible,” he said.
That option applied also to women entrepreneurs as another agreement signed during the G20 YEA summit aimed to connect female-led businesses, especially startups, and help them to thrive in Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Huda Al-Fardus, CEO of Riyadh-based HealthGena, signed the agreement with The Circle Work, a Gurgaon-based business accelerator to help scale startups.
“(At) the Saudi-led entrepreneur ecosystem incubator and accelerator in Riyadh that I run, we are looking to collaborate with female-led initiatives and programs and startups from India,” Al-Fardus told Arab News.
“We will help them directly, as my team is also 80 percent female, so basically we would be helping them to grow here in the Kingdom and access opportunities for the market itself, for the investment, for the talents.”
Cooperation with The Circle and the swiftness of exploring the possibilities and reaching the agreement during the New Delhi summit made her optimistic about future partnerships with India as well.
“We did everything within three days. We met them on day one, which was the first time we met, and heard of their ecosystem. Then very quickly we learned about what they do, how it aligns with the stuff that we want to see in the ecosystem, and we came up with our collaboration plan. And on the third day we signed our MoU endorsed by the entire delegation,” she said.
“I think India is a great country to collaborate with in terms of developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem at the global level.”
Nemesisa Ujjain, innovation director at The Circle, was also enthusiastic about the collaboration.
“In the Saudi delegation we found really strong women and it was a great feeling that they also want to empower women and support women entrepreneurs as much as we do. I think that is a cool synergy and we want to do this a lot more,” she told Arab News.
“We will do exchange programs where we will have delegations coming and exploring, discovering the economy, the opportunity in the market, the investment, because currently you know Saudi Arabia is becoming one of the biggest investors of technology and startups across the globe.”
Ujjain also saw the partnership as helpful in changing the startup environment in Asia, where she estimated that only 2 percent of women-led initiatives were getting funding.
“That is the statistic that we want to change,” she said. “I think if we can do something together, if we can give an extra push to this, I think that would be a great milestone to achieve.”