NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

This NASA file image obtained 09 August 2002 shows one of the Voyager spacecraft. Now in its 25th year, Voyager continues its quest to push the bounds of space exploration. (AFP)
This NASA file image obtained 09 August 2002 shows one of the Voyager spacecraft. Now in its 25th year, Voyager continues its quest to push the bounds of space exploration. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

  • Voyager 2’s twin Voyager 1 was mankind’s first spacecraft to enter the interstellar medium, in 2012, and is currently almost 15 billion miles from Earth
WASHINGTON: NASA’s distant Voyager 2 probe has sent a “heartbeat” signal to Earth after mission control mistakenly cut contact, the US space agency said Tuesday.
Launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets and serve as a beacon of humanity to the wider universe, it is currently more than 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) from our planet — well beyond the solar system.
A series of planned commands sent to Voyager 2 on July 21 “inadvertently caused the antenna to point two degrees away from Earth,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said in a recent update.
This left it unable to transmit data or receive commands to its mission control — a situation that was not expected to be resolved until it conducted an automated re-orientation maneuver on October 15.
But on Tuesday, Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd told AFP the team enlisted the help of the Deep Space Network — an international array of giant radio antennas, plus a few that orbit Earth — in a last-ditch effort to re-establish contact sooner.
To their surprise, “this was successful in that we see the ‘heartbeat’ signal from the spacecraft,” she said. “So we know the spacecraft is alive and operating. This buoyed our spirits.”
But while engineers can now see a heartbeat — in technical terms, the carrier wave associated with Voyager 2 — they can’t yet read the information signal that shapes the carrier wave, which conveys all the data collected by the spacecraft.
“We are now generating a new command to attempt to point the spacecraft antenna toward Earth,” Dodd added, although she said there is only a “low probability” it will work.
Still, given October 15 is a long way away, NASA will keep trying to send up these commands.

While JPL built and operates Voyager spacecraft, the missions are now part of the NASA Heliophysics System Observatory.
Voyager 2 left the protective magnetic bubble provided by the Sun, called the heliosphere, in December 2018, and is currently traveling through the space between the stars.
Before leaving our solar system, it explored Jupiter and Saturn, and became the first and so far only spacecraft to visit Uranus and Neptune.
Voyager 2’s twin Voyager 1 was mankind’s first spacecraft to enter the interstellar medium, in 2012, and is currently almost 15 billion miles from Earth.
Both Voyager spacecraft carry “Golden Records” — 12-inch, gold-plated copper disks intended to convey the story of our world to extraterrestrials.
These include a map of our solar system, a piece of uranium that serves as a radioactive clock allowing recipients to date the spaceship’s launch, and symbolic instructions that convey how to play the record.
The contents of the record, selected for NASA by a committee chaired by legendary astronomer Carl Sagan, include encoded images of life on Earth, as well as music and sounds that can be played using an included stylus.
For now, the Voyagers continue to transmit back scientific data, though their power banks are expected to be eventually depleted, sometime after 2025.
They will then continue to wander the Milky Way, potentially for eternity, in silence.
 

 

Topics: NASA Voyager 2

UNESCO recommends adding Venice to list of world heritage sites in danger

Updated 01 August 2023
ROME: UNESCO experts have recommended that Venice and its lagoon be added to its list of World Heritage in Danger as Italy is not doing enough to protect the city from the impact of climate change and mass tourism.
UNESCO World Heritage Center experts regularly review the state of the UN cultural agency’s 1,157 World Heritage sites, and at a meeting in Riyadh in September, a committee of 21 UNESCO member states will review more than 200 sites and decide which to add to the danger list.
For nearly 10 of these sites, the experts recommend that member states put them on the danger list, among which already are the historic center of Odessa, Ukraine, the town of Timbuktu in Mali, and several sites in Syria, Iraq and Libya.
Other sites recommended to be put on the danger list this year are the cities of Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine.
“Resolution of long-standing but urgent issues is hindered by a lack of overall joint strategic vision for the longterm preservation of the property and low effectiveness of integrated coordinated management at all stakeholder levels,” UNESCO said.
UNESCO said corrective measures proposed by the Italian state are “currently insufficient and not detailed enough.” It added that Italy “has not been communicating in a sustained and substantive manner since its last Committee session in 2021, when UNESCO had already threatened to blacklist Venice.
The agency said it hoped that “such inscription will result in greater dedication and mobilization” of local and national stakeholders to address long-standing issues.
A spokesperson for the Venice municipality told Reuters the city “will carefully read the proposed decision published today by the Center for UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee and will discuss it with the government.”
Venice, known for its canals and cultural sites, has been struggling with mass tourism for years. On a single day during the 2019 Carnival, some 193,000 people squeezed into the historic center. Venice has been preparing to introduce a fee for day-trippers to control visitor numbers, but has been delayed by objections.

 

Topics: UNESCO

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar

  • Three-time world champion Jaan Roose says challenge was his ‘toughest ever’
  • ‘Sparkline’ walk stretched more than 150 meters at Iconic Towers in Lusail
DOHA: Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose on Sunday completed the world’s longest LED-lit, single building slackline walk in Qatar.

The Estonian national and three-time world slackline champion achieved the feat, titled “Sparkline,” at the first attempt between the two sides of the scimitar-shaped Iconic Towers in Lusail that house the Raffles and Fairmont Doha hotels.

Covering a distance of more than 150 meters, the walk was not only the longest on a single building, but also Jaan’s highest urban walk to date, at an elevation of more than 185 meters on a line just 2.5 cm wide.

“When I first saw the Iconic Towers, I knew this was a building that I had to walk. Anything worth achieving comes with its fair share of challenges, and I’m proud to complete this one,” Roose said.

“Per meter walked, this line was my toughest ever. As an athlete, I’m always looking to push myself further and defy the odds. In this case the heat and wind conditions added a different element that I needed to react to and manage spontaneously while I was on the slackline.

“The warm LED lights and their extra weight also changed how the line interacted with me and my body weight. It’s like skateboarding on a big heavy tree trunk rather than a light board.

“The Iconic Towers are an incredible place to be completing this feat and mark a very special visit for my first time in Qatar.”

Christian Hirt, managing director of Raffles and Fairmont Doha, was full of praise for the Estonian.

“Raffles and Fairmont Doha have always celebrated the extraordinary and this event embodies that spirit,” he said.

“The project serves to underline our commitment to showcasing high-caliber talents that defy the impossible. As this daring athlete Sparklines across our towers, we hope it captivates the world and inspires others to push their boundaries.”

Berthold Trenkel, chief operating officer of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar has built a sporting legacy for itself and is now a true hub for international sporting events. We’re delighted to support the exhilarating slackline walk event and champion renowned athletes.

“By fostering a culture of athleticism, we strive to create opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills and reach new heights in their athletic careers. In addition to its world-class sporting facilities, Qatar is home to a fresh and diverse suite of incredible hotels that make Qatar a global destination of choice for all travelers.”

Topics: Qatar Skywalking Extreme sport

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

  • The object for William, who had teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes, was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners
LONDON: Britain’s Prince William has served up a surprise to hungry members of the public when he dished out environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck in south London.
In a video released on Sunday, the heir to the throne handed out “Earthshot Burgers” to highlight the work of last year’s winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, which he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems.
“Coming right up,” the prince said as he served up the burgers to the stunned customers. “Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go.”
The object for William, who had teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes, was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners.
“So the box you’re about to eat in is built by a company called Notpla and there’s no plastic involved, they’ve come up with a seaweed coating,” the prince told the customers at the burger van.
“The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”
He added: “Can’t vouch for the taste, the quality but ... I’m rolling with it.”

 

Topics: Prince William Earthshot Burgers

One-year prison sentence: Kuwaiti 'Kit Kat' thief bites off more than he can chew

  • Chocolate thief, who confessed to his crime, asked to 'have a break'
DUBAI: A sweet-toothed thief who stole more than $1,000 worth of chocolates has been sentenced to 12 months in prison in Kuwait, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Court sentenced the citizen, who had a history of offenses, after he stole 23 cartons of Kit Kat, 20 of Cadbury products, and 12 of Kinder, with a total value of $1,232, from one of the branches of Salmiya Co-op Society.

An investigation by the Kuwaiti police followed the offense, which took place in February, while surveillance footage from the location was also obtained.

The suspect confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence and camera footage.

Topics: Kit Kat Kuwait Kit Kat thief

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

  • On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis
GENEVA: DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago, police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday.
Increasing glacier melt, which many scientists blame on global warming, has spurred a recent increase in discoveries of the remains of hikers, skiers and other Alpinists who went missing decades ago.
Regional police said the 38-year-old German went missing in September 1986 and that searches at the time did not find him.
On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis. Genetic tests confirmed the man’s identity, which was not made public by the regional police.
Swiss climatologists and other experts say the country’s glaciers have been melting at accelerated rates in recent years, attributing it in part to climate change caused by human activity.

 

