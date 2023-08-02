Erdogan urges Putin not escalate Ukraine war tensions
Erdogan urges Putin not escalate Ukraine war tensions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana last year. (File/AFP)
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call on Wednesday not to further escalate tensions, after Moscow struck facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine.
Erdogan was a key player in the now collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukraine grain shipments on the Black Sea, and has positioned himself as an intermediary in the conflict.
The Turkish leader said “no steps should be taken that will escalate tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war.”
He emphasised the significance of a grain deal that he called a “bridge for peace,” the office added.
The accord, brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations, allowed Ukraine to export grain via its Black Sea ports, but it ended last month after Moscow withdrew.
Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia had struck port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa, targeting facilities used to export grain since the collapse of the deal allowing shipments from the Black Sea.
As a result of the attack, a grain elevator, grain silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, prosecutors said.
Erdogan told Putin that the long-term inactivation of the grain deal “will not benefit anyone” and that the countries in need would suffer the post, according to the presidency.
Erdogan also said the grain prices that decreased by 23 percent when the agreement was in force increased by 15 percent over the last two weeks.
He vowed Turkiye would press ahead with “intensive efforts” and diplomacy to re-establish the agreement.
The two leaders also agreed on Putin’s visit to Turkiye, according to Erdogan’s office, but no timetable was given.
India’s top court hearing petitions challenging government’s removal of Kashmir’s special status
India’s only Muslim-majority region is run by bureaucrats with no democratic credentials since New Delhi’s 2019 move
People moving the petitions against the revocation of Kashmir’s status speak of ‘betrayal’ and ‘assault’ on their identity
Updated 02 August 2023
AP
NEW DELHI: India’s top court Wednesday began hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 that stripped disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, scrapped its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs.
The five-judge constitutional bench that includes the Supreme Court’s chief justice is simultaneously hearing a series of petitions challenging the special status granted to the region after its accession with newly independent India in 1947. Such petitions were filed before the 2019 changes.
The unprecedented move divided the region into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, both ruled directly by the central government without a legislature of their own. The move’s immediate implications were that the Muslim-majority region is now run by bureaucrats with no democratic credentials and lost its flag, criminal code and constitution.
“The case is before the country’s top-most constitutional bench. We are optimistic as we know our case is very strong,” said Hasnain Masoodi, a Kashmir-based Indian lawmaker who was one of the first petitioners challenging the Modi government’s decision. He also served as a judge at Kashmir’s high court.
“This constitutional framework provided a mechanism to be part of the Indian union. The abrogation was a betrayal and an assault on our identity,” he said.
Masoodi, who is part of Kashmir region’s largest political party, the National Conference, said the 2019 decision “violated every norm and mechanism” under India’s constitution and its “gross violation in letter and spirit.”
Soon after, Indian officials began integrating Kashmir into the rest of India with administrative changes enacted without public input. A domicile law rolled out in 2020 made it possible for any Indian national who has lived in the region for at least 15 years or has studied for seven years to become a permanent resident of the region. That same year, the government also eased rules for Indian soldiers to acquire land in Kashmir and build “strategic” settlements.
Indian authorities have called the new residency rights an overdue measure to foster greater economic development, but critics say it could alter the population’s makeup.
Many Kashmiris worry that an influx of outsiders could alter the results of a plebiscite if it were to ever take place, even though it was promised under the 1948 United Nations resolutions that gave Kashmir the choice of joining either Pakistan or India.
The stunning mountain region has known little but conflict since 1947, when British rule of the Indian subcontinent divided the territory between the newly created India and Pakistan. Kashmiri separatists launched a full-blown armed revolt in 1989, seeking unification with Pakistan or complete independence.
Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a charge Islamabad denies. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.
Many Muslim ethnic Kashmiris view the 2019 changes as an annexation, while members of minority Hindu and Buddhist communities initially welcomed the move but later expressed fear of losing land and jobs in the pristine Himalayan region.
While deeply unpopular in Kashmir, the move resonated in much of India, where the Modi government was cheered by supporters for fulfilling a long-held Hindu nationalist pledge to scrap the restive region’s special privileges.
In New Delhi’s effort to shape what it calls “Naya Kashmir,” or a “new Kashmir,” the territory’s people have, however, been largely silenced, with their civil liberties curbed, as India has shown no tolerance for any form of dissent.
Kashmir’s press has also faced major difficulties. Many journalists in the region have since been intimidated, harassed, summoned to police stations and sometimes arrested. The administration also implemented a new media policy that seeks to control reporting.
Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkiye
Indonesia’s air force has aging defense equipment and has other purchases pending for fighter aircraft
Updated 02 August 2023
AP
JAKARTA: The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace as part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s defense system, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defense Ministry on Wednesday.
The purchase aims to increase the variety, quantity and quality of Indonesia’s military defense equipment with the contract signed Feb. 3 with Turkish Aerospace, which is headquartered in the capital, Ankara. The 12 units of ANKA drones are expected to be delivered before November 2025.
In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth $805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets that were used by the Qatari air force. The purchase, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, was criticized for the age of the equipment. But the Defense Ministry said Indonesia needs fighter aircraft defense equipment that can be delivered quickly to cover its air force’s decline in the combat readiness as many of the country’s existing aircraft have aged out. Some of them are being upgraded, overhauled or repaired during the long wait for delivery of newly ordered aircraft.
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto also agreed to purchase 42 units of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022. Indonesia is expected to receive the first three of six twin-engine Rafale fighters in January 2026.
Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital
The strike damaged port infrastructure
No one was killed or wounded in the attack
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP
ODESA: Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in Odesa and targeted capital Kyiv from several directions, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
The army said it repelled Iraninan-made Shahed-136 drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea that were aimed at the Odesa region.
“The enemy’s obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defense forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours,” the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.
The strike damaged port infrastructure, regional governor Oleg Kiper said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.
“As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged,” he said.
Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city on the shores of the Black Sea and one of Ukraine’s main ports, since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv’s exports despite the war.
The landmark deal had allowed the shipment of around 33 million tons of grain to leave Ukrainian ports.
Formerly obscure ports, Izmail and Reni, have become crucial to global food supplies and are struggling to process all the grain, causing a massive bottleneck.
The Danube River port of Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products. But these ports have also become targets: Russia attacked Reni with drones on July 24.
Last week, Kyiv said it lacks the means to defend itself against strikes on its grain infrastructure carried out by Russia, which is blocking “virtually all” Ukrainian ports, according to an army spokeswoman.
In Kyiv, more than 10 Russian drones were downed during an overnight attack on the capital, the city’s military administration said early on Wednesday.
“Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets — more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)- were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense,” said Sergiy Popko, head of the administration.
He said Russia had used a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones, with debris hitting several areas.
In Golosiivsky district, “parts of a drone fell on the playground” and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, he said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.
Kyiv’s mayor had said earlier that the attack on the capital had damaged multiple districts, including the busy Solomyansky, which hosts an international airport.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no one was killed or wounded in the attack.
The administration had issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.
The attacks come a day after Russia said it downed a wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea. A skyscraper in Moscow’s financial district was struck for the second time in days.
On Monday, Russia said it would intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory which it has blamed on Kyiv.
Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.
How Niger’s military coup threatens efforts to root out Islamist insurgency in Africa’s Sahel
Experts say Niger is at risk of becoming a breeding ground for terrorist recruitment following July 26 coup
Daesh and Al-Qaeda affiliates have most to gain from chaos in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, say analysts
Updated 02 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: Niger has become the third nation in the troubled Sahel region in as many years to suffer a military coup, causing concern among Western leaders and neighboring states over the repercussions for the ongoing fight against Islamist insurgency.
President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently confined to his official residence in the capital, Niamey, was toppled on July 26 by his own presidential guard. The head of the elite force, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, has declared himself the new leader.
Coming in the wake of similar military takeovers in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, the US and former colonial power France have demanded Bazoum’s reinstatement, acknowledging his key role in the fight against extremism.
The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, have likewise insisted on the need to restore stability to effectively confront the extremist threat, indicating neighboring states might consider using force to reinstate Bazoum.
Niger’s strategic position in the Sahel region, bordered by countries experiencing violent extremism, makes it an important ally in the international fight against Islamist insurgency. Before the coup, Niger actively participated in regional counterterrorism initiatives.
However, the coup and its potential disruption to governance and security could jeopardize these vital partnerships and impede the progress of regional security efforts.
Aneliese Bernard, director of the Washington D.C.-based risk advisory group Strategic Stabilization Advisors, says similar coups in the region show that extremist groups have the most to gain from these episodes of instability.
“History has shown that groups like the Islamic State Sahel Province and Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin have successfully capitalized on governance and security vacuums left by states consumed with internal political issues and this has allowed them to expand their influence in Mali and Burkina Faso following recent coups,” Bernard told Arab News.
JNIM and ISSP are two rival radical groups operating in the region. It is not uncommon for individuals to switch sides between these groups, which further complicates the security situation in the region.
JNIM operates in neighboring Mali, with activities extending across West Africa, having pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb, or AQIM.
ISSP, meanwhile, operates as the Sahelian affiliate of Daesh and has also been involved in attacks across the region.
According to Bernard, the coup has destabilized the governance and security apparatus in Niger’s southwestern Tillaberi region, close to the triple frontier with Burkina Faso and Mali, where the ISSP is active.
“In such situations, JNIM and ISSP might seize the opportunity to exploit the absence of state authority and promote themselves as alternatives to governance and security,” she said.
“By championing the perception that neglected and marginalized communities in the periphery are left without support from the government, these jihadist groups have managed to infiltrate remote communities successfully.”
One targeted group is the Fulani people, an ethnic minority in the region, accused by authorities of harboring terrorist sympathies. Due to their status as a discriminated minority, extremist groups have found some success recruiting among their ranks.
Virginie Baudais, director of the Sahel and West Africa Programme at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, says the possibility of Western aid being suspended as a result of the coup raises questions about how Niger’s security forces will handle the Islamist threat.
“Armed groups have consistently targeted defense and security forces in the region, making it essential for the international community to realign its priorities and support,” Baudais told Arab News.
“However, while the situation has continued to deteriorate, people do not feel protected by international troops. That is why they support their armed forces in the fight against terrorism, but support for the coup perpetrators is not unanimous.”
Alex Nkosi, a Malawian policy specialist based in the West African country of Togo, likewise highlights the potential for divisions within Niger’s military ranks.
“The coup could invoke divisions within the military because not all soldiers support the military indulgence in politics,” Nkosi told Arab News. He is also doubtful Niger’s armed forces will have the means to go it alone against the extremist groups.
“If military aid and assistance from the US and France are suspended due to the coup, Niger’s security forces may face challenges in maintaining operational capabilities,” said Nkosi.
“The loss of resources, intelligence-sharing platforms, and training programs could therefore weaken their ability to confront well-armed and organized Islamist groups effectively. Niger may have to seek alternative sources of support or re-evaluate its strategies to address the security challenges independently.”
Those alternatives may include Russia’s Wagner Group — the private military contractor now based in Belarus since its abortive uprising against Russia’s military leadership in June this year.
Wagner has been making significant inroads into Burkina Faso and Mali since their respective militaries took power, providing manpower and expertise in the fight against extremists. Given the pro-Russian sentiments among Niger’s coup leaders, it is perhaps only a matter of time before Wagner soldiers emerge from the shadows.
Against this backdrop, according to Wim Zwijneburg, humanitarian disarmament project leader for the Dutch peace organisation PAX, a pullout by French forces from Niger will likely also prompt a removal of MQ-9 Reapers by the Americans, who have drone bases in Agadez, 740 kilometers northeast of Niamey.
“Combat drones operated by the two countries have been instrumental in the monitoring of militant cross-border movement in the Sahel,” Zwijneburg told Arab News.
“A lack of these air assets for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions will mean less information available to track militant groups, including Daesh affiliates, in the region and to respond in a timely fashion.
“This may translate into a new wave of attacks if the national armies do not have alternatives to fill the vacuum. Though Niger recently stocked its own armed drone fleet with Turkish TB-2s, it is not clear if security forces have succeeded in integrating them fully into existing counterterrorism operations.”
Cameron Hudson, a former CIA analyst and consultant on African peace, security, and governance issues, says if the US and France are serious about combating the radical Islamist threat, Western nations will have to reassess their willingness to engage with military-led governments.
“The seriousness of the Islamist threat and other security challenges in the region might force them to engage with military leaders who now find themselves on the front line of the fight against terrorism,” he told Arab News.
“However, this engagement also raises questions about the promotion of democratic principles and civilian rule, which are core values in Western democracies.”
Ultimately, bridging the difference of opinion between Western governments and African military leaders on approaches to governance will be essential for long-term stability and security of the region, said Hudson.
The cooperation of all parties concerned, including the international community, regional bodies and the local population, will also be critical to finding effective solutions to the complex challenges faced by countries in West Africa.
The military coup has implications for the future of regional cooperation, according to Fidel Amakye Owusu, an international relations and security analyst based in Ghana.
“Nigeria, which borders Niger to the north, has historically relied on close cooperation to address security concerns, particularly in the fight against extremism,” he told Arab News.
However, “the lack of democratic civilian rule might lead to uncertainties and challenges in coordinating intelligence sharing and joint operations against violent extremism,” said Owusu.
“As seen in Mali and Burkina Faso, where military takeovers have occurred, the transition to military rule does not necessarily translate into peace, stability or gains in the fight against extremism.”
This can be compounded by the inability of a weak and unstable government to deal with the root causes of socioeconomic challenges effectively.
In such circumstances, there might be limited resources and capacity to implement policies and programs that address unemployment, poverty and social inequality.
As a result, “this situation provides an opportunity for extremist groups to fill the void by offering financial incentives and ideological narratives that resonate with vulnerable populations,” said policy specialist Nkosi.
“There is indeed a risk of Niger becoming a breeding ground for terrorist recruitment if the situation is not effectively addressed.”
Seconding Nkosi’s opinion on the governance crisis, PAX’s Zwijneburg said: “If there is no meaningful attempt to address the grievances of minority groups, there will be enough fertile ground that militants groups will be able to exploit, where even the presence of combat drones won’t make a significant difference.”
Trump charged in US special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday was hit with criminal charges for a third time in four months — this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 US election defeat — as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.
The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.
Trump was ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.
The charges stem from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into allegations Trump — the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — sought to reverse his loss to Biden, his Democratic rival.
The indictment alleges Trump conspired with six other unnamed individuals to overturn the results. Prosecutors wrote that Trump knew his claims that the election was fraudulent were false, but repeated them anyway to “create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”
In a statement, the Trump campaign said he has always followed the law and characterized the indictment as a political “persecution” reminiscent of Nazi Germany.
Officials have testified that Trump pressured them based on false claims of widespread voting fraud. His supporters attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.
The indictment accused Trump and co-conspirators of organizing fraudulent slates of electors in seven states, all of which he lost, to submit their votes to be counted and certified as official by Congress on Jan. 6.
The co-conspirators were not named, but one of them appeared to describe former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, the former head of the civil division who tried to get himself installed as attorney general so he could launch voter fraud investigations in Georgia and other swing states. Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Another alleged co-conspirator appeared to describe attorney John Eastman, who erroneously suggested that Vice President Mike Pence could object to certifying the electoral results. Both Eastman and Clark had their phones seized and searched in the investigation last year.
Trump already had become the first former US president to face criminal charges. He has sought to portray the prosecutions as part of a politically motivated witch hunt.
These represent a second round of federal charges by Smith, who was appointed a special counsel in November by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Trump pleaded not guilty after a federal grand jury in Miami convened by the special counsel charged him in June in a 37-count indictment over his unlawfully retention of classified government documents after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing justice. Prosecutors accused him of risking some of the most sensitive US national security secrets.
Last Thursday, prosecutors added three more criminal counts against Trump, bringing the total to 40, accusing him of ordering employees to delete security videos as he was under investigation for retaining the documents.
The first charges brought against Trump emerged in March when a grand jury convened by Manhattan’s district attorney indicted him. Trump in April pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts accusing him of falsifying business records concerning a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with him. Trump has denied the encounter.
Trump, 77, leads a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates as he seeks a rematch with Biden, 80, next year. Biden in April launched his re-election campaign.
Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, has shown an ability to survive legal troubles, political controversies and personal behavior that might sink other politicians. Many Republicans — elected officials and voters — have rallied behind Trump, portraying the charges against him as selective prosecution and a Democratic plot to destroy him politically.
Strategists said that while the indictments could help Trump solidify support within his base and win the Republican nomination, his ability to capitalize on them may be more limited in next year’s general election, when he will have to win over more skeptical moderate Republicans and independents.
Meanwhile, his legal woes are mounting. In addition to the three indictments, Trump faces a fourth criminal investigation by a county prosecutor in Georgia into accusations he sought to undo his 2020 election loss in that state.
DOCUMENTS CASE
In the documents case, prosecutors accused him of mishandling sensitive classified documents about everything from the US nuclear program to potential domestic vulnerabilities in the event of an attack.
When the Justice Department tried to get Trump to return the documents, the indictment alleges, he asked his attorneys if they could lie to the government about the existence of the records. He was accused of conspiring with his aide Walt Nauta, who is also charged, to move boxes containing documents around inside his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to prevent them from being found. Nauta also has pleaded not guilty.
A second employee, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, Carlos De Oliveira, was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to obstruct justice, accused of helping Trump to hide documents.
A jury in federal court in Manhattan decided in May in a civil lawsuit that Trump must pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by branding her a liar.
His real estate company was convicted in 2022 in Manhattan of tax fraud charges, though he personally was not charged in that case.
Special counsels are sometimes appointed to investigate politically sensitive cases and they do their jobs with a degree of independence from the Justice Department leadership.
Before being appointed by Garland to take over the two Trump-related investigations, Smith had served as the chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, tasked with prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo, oversaw the Justice Department’s public integrity section and worked as a federal and state prosecutor in New York.
CAPITOL ATTACK
In the Jan. 6, 2021, rampage at the Capitol, Trump’s supporters used a variety of weapons including chemical sprays and riot shields to attack police and infiltrate the building, forcing lawmakers to flee for their lives. Five people died during and shortly after the chaos, while about 140 police officers were injured. Before the attack Trump told supporters in an incendiary speech near the White House to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to “stop the steal” of the election.
More than 1,000 people have been charged with crimes arising from the riot, including some who have been convicted of seditious conspiracy.
Trump and his allies lost a series of election-related lawsuits challenging the election results based on false claims of fraud. As his presidency wound down, Trump continued to push this false narrative, ignoring warnings from some of his White House advisers, former Attorney General William Barr and other officials that there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
A 2022 investigative report by a Democratic-led US House of Representatives committee found that Trump “corruptly pressured” former Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count the state-by-state electoral votes that determine an election’s outcome during a joint session of Congress.
As part of that alleged scheme, the committee said Trump and several of his advisers oversaw a plot to have electors in pivotal states where Trump lost — such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico and Pennsylvania — to submit fraudulent documentation to Congress and the US National Archives and Records Administration that he had actually won those states.