No shooter, no injuries reported at US Capitol after 'bad call,' police say

US Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to Russell Senate Office Building on Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
US Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to Russell Senate Office Building on Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

No shooter, no injuries reported at US Capitol after 'bad call,' police say

US Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to Russell Senate Office Building.
  • “A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located”: Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Police found no shooter and no one injured after reports of a possible active shooter in the US Capitol complex on Wednesday after a possible “bad call,” Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Hugh Carew said.
“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located,” Carew said.
Earlier, US Capitol Police urged people inside Senate office buildings to shelter in place.
The US Senate was in summer recess with most lawmakers not in Washington. However, congressional offices retain a skeleton staff on site. There also typically are dozens of workers staffing Senate cafeterias and coffee shops, security posts and working on building maintenance, as well as tourists in the Capitol.
One Senate staffer said that while the Capitol building itself was not on the highest level of lockdown, police advised all workers there to remain in their offices.
“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” the US Capitol Police said in a post on social media.
Police said they responded to an emergency call.
An advisory from the Capitol Police urged people to move inside their offices and take emergency equipment. It also asked them to silence their electronic equipment and remain quiet.
There was a heavy police presence outside the buildings, with some staffers standing outside and tourists gathered around the perimeters of the Capitol complex.

Topics: US capitol

Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times

Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times

Pittsburgh jury votes to sentence synagogue killer to death — NY Times
  • Bowers was convicted of 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death
  • Two weeks ago, during the first phase of the sentencing portion of the trial, the jury found Bowers to be eligible for the death penalty
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

PENNSYLVANIA, USA: A federal jury on Wednesday sentenced Robert Bowers to death for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history, the New York Times reported.
In June, the jury found Bowers, 50, guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes in the trial held at the US District Court in Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. Bowers was convicted of 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.
Two weeks ago, during the first phase of the sentencing portion of the trial, the jury found Bowers to be eligible for the death penalty. Jurors then heard testimony and arguments from both prosecutors and defense attorneys as to whether he deserved to be put to death for the killings.
On June 16, the jury found him guilty on all counts, with defense lawyers offering no dispute that he planned and carried out the attack.
Jurors heard testimony from some of the survivors of the attack and evidence of Bowers’ antisemitism, including multiple posts attacking Jews made on a far-right website in the months leading up to the attack.
In federal capital cases, a unanimous vote by jurors in a separate penalty phase of the trial is required in order to sentence a defendant to death, and the judge cannot reject the jury’s vote. If jurors are unable to reach a unanimous decision, the offender is instead sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.
In the sentencing phase, prosecutors have argued that Bowers had the necessary intent and premeditation to qualify for the death penalty. They presented witnesses and evidence to show he carefully planned the attack and deliberately targeted vulnerable elderly worshipers.
Defense lawyers argued that Bowers suffers from major mental illness, including schizophrenia, and so lacked the necessary level of intent.

Topics: Robert Bowers Tree of Life Synagogue Pittsburgh antisemitic attack US

India's northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 

India’s northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

India's northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 

India’s northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes 
  • Indian authorities impose curfew, suspend Internet services in parts of Haryana following communal clashes 
  • Violence began Monday when Hindus and Muslims clashed in Nuh district during a religious procession
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

NUH, India: Indian authorities imposed a curfew, suspended Internet service and deployed thousands of paramilitary forces Tuesday to parts of northern Haryana state after deadly communal clashes spread to Gurugram, a city just outside the capital, New Delhi.

The violence began Monday afternoon when Hindus and Muslims clashed with each other in Haryana’s Nuh district during a religious procession by a Hindu nationalist group, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Two police officers and two other people were killed.

More than 20 police officers were injured in the violence and dozens of cars were set on fire, a police statement said.

Tensions later spilled over to Gurugram, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) from New Delhi, where mobs torched a mosque and killed a Muslim cleric late Monday night. Police said some attackers have been arrested.

Firefighters douse a fire suspected arson in Manesar on August 2, 2023, following communal clashes in India's Haryana state. (AP)

There were no reports of fresh violence from either place on Tuesday, but authorities said they had ordered schools and colleges to remain shut as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday, baton-wielding police marched down the streets of Nuh littered which were with stones and charred vehicles in the areas where clashes took place, as fear-stricken residents remained indoors.

“A large mob destroyed property, cars and hand carts. I stayed indoors to protect my family,” said local resident Mahendra, who only gave his first name.

Firefighters douse a fire suspectedly an arson in Manesar on August 2, 2023, following communal clashes in India's Haryana state.

Another local, Akram Qureshi, said many families abandoned the violence-stricken neighborhoods out of fear.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, condemned the violence in Nuh.

“The guilty will not be spared at any cost. Strictest action will be taken against them,” he said.

The state’s home minister, Anil Vij, alleged the violence was “engineered” and said police will investigate the clashes.

Communal violence in India is not new, with periodic clashes breaking out ever since the British partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, but observers say that religious polarization has risen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government, further deepening fault lines against minorities and heightening tensions.

Topics: Haryana

India’s top court hears challenge to abrogation of Kashmir’s special status

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 August 2023

India’s top court hears challenge to abrogation of Kashmir’s special status

Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)
  • Indian government scrapped Kashmir’s autonomous status in 2019
  • Petitioners believe it can still be restored by top-most constitutional bench
Updated 02 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top court began on Wednesday hearing a challenge to the 2019 government decision that stripped the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir of its statehood and special autonomous status.

The semi-autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir was granted by India’s constitution until Aug. 5, 2019, when the Indian government unilaterally revoked the relevant provisions and scrapped its flag, legislature, protections on land ownership, and fundamental rights.

The hearings that the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench started on Wednesday are of petitions filed over the past four years to challenge that move.

“We have approached the Supreme Court with this belief that whatever the Indian government has done is unconstitutional, not taking into consultation stakeholders of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (is) violating the constitutional order itself,” said Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, a Kashmiri politician and one of the petitioners.

“We hope that the court will deliver justice and put the constitution in order and whatever constitutional rights have been decimated, abrogated will be restored ... we are expecting that the honorable court would restore the constitution and democracy itself to that part of the world which has been delinked from the democratic spirit of the country.”

Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir is part of the larger Kashmiri territory, which has been the subject of international dispute since the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Both countries claim Kashmir in full, and rule in part.

Indian-controlled Kashmir has for decades witnessed outbreaks of separatist insurgency to resist control from the government in New Delhi.

With the constitutional change, Jammu and Kashmir was split into two federally-governed union territories, in a move that was followed by a total communications blackout, severe restrictions on freedom of movement, and detention of local leaders — some of whom remain in jail.

Administrative measures introduced after the abrogation of the special status and statehood have allowed non-locals to settle and vote in the region, raising fears of attempts to engineer demographic change.

Some of the petitioners who appealed to the Supreme Court, like Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, a retired officer of the Indian Air Force, believe that the changes can still be voided by the country’s top-most constitutional bench.

“I have full faith in the objectivity, impartiality and sense of justice and fair play of the honorable Supreme Court of India and I do believe that petitioners have a very strong constitutional case,” Kak told Arab News.

“If it is looked at (in a) fair and just manner, we will receive our due in ensuring that the unconstitutional act which was promulgated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act in August 2019 will be undone.”

But not everyone is optimistic.

For Subhash Chandra Gupta, an advocate in Jammu, it was a “futile exercise” by the apex court that was too late in hearing the petitions.

“The judiciary has its own limitations and it cannot restore what has been bulldozed. There was hope had the Supreme Court taken up the petitions within weeks after the changes were made,” he said.

“Now so much intervention has been made in that region by the government. Restoring the status quo ante would create a new problem.”

Topics: India supreme court Kashmir

India's top court hears petitions challenging abrogation of Kashmir's special status

India’s top court hears petitions challenging abrogation of Kashmir’s special status
Updated 02 August 2023

India's top court hears petitions challenging abrogation of Kashmir's special status

India’s top court hears petitions challenging abrogation of Kashmir’s special status
  • In 2019, Modi government stripped Muslim-majority region of Kashmir of its statehood and special autonomous status
  • On Wednesday, Supreme Court began hearing a clutch of petitions against the move filed over the past four years
Updated 02 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Wednesday began hearing petitions challenging the constitutionality of a 2019 government decision to strip the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir of its statehood and special autonomous status.

The semi-autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir was granted by India’s constitution until Aug. 5, 2019, when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unilaterally revoked the relevant provisions and scrapped its flag, legislature, protections on land ownership, and fundamental rights.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court began hearing petitions against the move filed over the past four years.

“We have approached the Supreme Court with this belief that whatever the Indian government has done is unconstitutional, not taking into consultation stakeholders of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (is) violating the constitutional order itself,” Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, a Kashmiri politician and one of the petitioners, said. 

“We hope that the court will deliver justice and put the constitution in order and whatever constitutional rights have been decimated, abrogated will be restored ... we are expecting that the honorable court would restore the constitution and democracy itself to that part of the world which has been delinked from the democratic spirit of the country.”

Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir is part of the larger Kashmiri territory, which has been the subject of international dispute since the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. One part of the valley is governed by Pakistan while the other is ruled by India. Both countries claim the region in full. The Indian-controlled territory has for decades witnessed outbreaks of separatist violence to resist control from the government in New Delhi.

2019's constitutional changes split Jammu and Kashmir into two federal territories, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, both ruled directly by the central government without a legislature of their own. Administrative measures introduced after the abrogation of the special status and statehood have allowed non-locals to settle and vote in the region, raising fears of attempts to engineer demographic change. 

Indian authorities have called the new residency rights an overdue measure to foster greater economic development, but critics say it could alter the population’s makeup.

However, petitioners like Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, a retired officer of the Indian Air Force, believe the changes can still be voided by the country’s top-most constitutional bench.

“I have full faith in the objectivity, impartiality and sense of justice and fair play of the honorable Supreme Court of India and I do believe that petitioners have a very strong constitutional case,” Kak told Arab News.

“If it is looked at (in a) fair and just manner, we will receive our due in ensuring that the unconstitutional act which was promulgated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act in August 2019 will be undone.”

But not everyone is optimistic.

For Subhash Chandra Gupta, an advocate in Jammu, the hearings are being held four years too late. 

“The judiciary has its own limitations and it cannot restore what has been bulldozed. There was hope had the Supreme Court taken up the petitions within weeks after the changes were made,” he said.

“Now so much intervention has been made in that region by the government. Restoring the status quo ante would create a new problem.”

Topics: India Kashmir Article 370

Indonesia invites Saudi Arabia to develop its defense industry

Indonesia invites Saudi Arabia to develop its defense industry
Updated 02 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia invites Saudi Arabia to develop its defense industry

Indonesia invites Saudi Arabia to develop its defense industry
  • Saudi defense minister visited Jakarta this week for talks with Indonesian counterpart
  • Indonesia wants its defense industry to be part of Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 02 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia has invited Saudi Arabia to help develop its defense industry, the Southeast Asian nation’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday, as it hopes to forge strategic security ties with the Kingdom.

Indonesian-Saudi security ties were formally established in 2014 when the two countries signed a defense cooperation agreement.

They received a boost on Tuesday when Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman visited Jakarta for talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

“The Ministry of Defense is hoping to strengthen strategic defense relations with Saudi Arabia, with mutual support to push for world peace, especially in the region,” Subianto’s spokesman Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia can join in developing Indonesia’s defense industry through a strategic partnership.”

Prince Khalid’s visit was a reciprocation of Subianto’s trip to Riyadh in March last year.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it was also a “historic moment” and that Subianto had “expressed his confidence that Saudi Arabia will actualize its Vision 2030 and hoped that Indonesia’s defense industry can be part of that vision.”

Several Indonesian companies, including state-owned arms maker Pindad and aerospace firm Dirgantara, presented their portfolios to members of the Saudi delegation accompanying Prince Khalid.

The defense chiefs of both countries have also agreed to more student exchanges between their military schools to strengthen cooperation in defense education.

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman Prabowo Subianto

