Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival

The festival’s major attractions — Art Street and Al-Muftaha Village — have been proving big hits among trippers. (SPA)
  • Al-Muftaha Village is an established cultural, artistic, and historical landmark in the Aseer region
ABHA: Thousands of tourists have been soaking up an array of art and cultural events and activities at this year’s Aseer Season.

And the festival’s major attractions — Art Street and Al-Muftaha Village — have been proving big hits among trippers.

The Art Street attractions include sculptures, and artistic displays incorporating trees, flowers, and special lighting effects.

Al-Muftaha Village is an established cultural, artistic, and historical landmark in the Aseer region.

It includes a mosque decorated with calligraphy designs, and exhibitions showcasing a blend of architectural authenticity and contemporary art.

An art museum, that contains contributions from leading artists and photographers, has become a popular meeting place for visual and auditory art enthusiasts and artists.

The season also features other activities, such as visual art ceremonies, pottery making, and coloring for children and women, a calligraphy zone, silversmiths’ section, local honey and ghee corner, an Aseeri fashion area, and souvenir gifts.

Visitors can also have their photograph taken while wearing Aseeri costumes, or they can head to a theater area hosting special seminars on art and painting with the participation of Saudi artists, and music and folk groups.

Topics: Aseer Season Art Street Al-Muftaha village tourists ASEER

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The third international auction for falcon farms is set to take place from Aug. 5.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the 21-day auction is drawing the attention of falconry enthusiasts from around the world.

The auction recorded total sales exceeding SR10 million ($3.65 million) during its previous two editions, through the sale of more than 800 falcons. About 25 leading falcon farms took part.

The upcoming auction will include six auction stages as part of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival.

Falconer Bargash Al-Mansouri said that the new stages will result in a flurry of auction activity.

Bargash, a leading Saudi falcon farmer, said that he is ready to auction off 30 exceptional falcons at the event. He added that falcons he sold in the past two years achieved top three positions in local production rankings as well as top positions in qualifying stages.

He praised the efforts of the Saudi Falcons Club to serve falconry and wished everyone success at the auction.

The first edition of the international auction witnessed the sale of a free-range saker falcon for SR270,000 ($72,000), making it the most expensive of its kind in the Middle East.

The event also involved the sale of a Garmousha Gear falcon by a US farm for SR1.75 million ($466,000).

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club Falcon Saudi international falcon auction Falconry

Masam clears over 400,000 mines, explosive devices in Yemen

Masam clears over 400,000 mines, explosive devices in Yemen
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Masam clears over 400,000 mines, explosive devices in Yemen

Masam clears over 400,000 mines, explosive devices in Yemen
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear land mines in Yemen, has cleared more than 400,000 mines, explosive devices and unexploded ordnance since it was launched in 2018, the project’s director said. 

However, the threat still looms large, with no clear end in sight, Osama Al-Gosaibi added.

“Yemen is facing a major crisis regarding the issue of mines, which requires more serious and rigorous action to be taken by the international community. There are no promising prospects when it comes to putting an end to this tragedy,” he said.

Al-Gosaibi highlighted the scale of the threat, saying the Houthi’s insistence on targeting Yemenis by planting different types of mines in several regions ignored international humanitarian law.

Explosive devices cleared by Masam included a large number of camouflage mines, he said.

“They make explosive devices that look like rocks, and they also created mines that were actually traps. Therefore, it can be said that they are not only targeting civilians, but also the people who will come and try to clear these mines. They are targeting the teams working on the ground. 

“Today, we can say that the anti-personnel mines made by Houthis in Yemen have become deadly, as they do not only aim to cause injuries, but also death.”

Al-Gosaibi said that Yemeni teams have been reorganized and equipped to take part in the National Mine Action Program.

“We are mainly working on guiding and supervising these teams because the Yemenis themselves will remain in Yemen to carry on with the mission in the long run,” he said.

Referring to the likely end of the mine crisis in Yemen, Al-Gosaibi said that “if enough funding, teams and information are made available to us, I believe that it will require another 10 years.”

Topics: MASAM land mines Yemen

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time
Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time
  • Ibrahim Bugis’ 36-meter mural at King Abdulaziz International Airport pays colorful homage to city
Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Ibrahim Bugis is a prolific Saudi artist whose most recent exhibition took place in March at the Abstract Art Gallery, in Riyadh.

Many of his paintings include traditional cultural motifs and Arabic calligraphy in abstract forms.

He told Arab News: “I naturally find myself in manual arts more so than in digital ones. My artistic practice began with manual works that touched the thoughts in my mind from which I produced creative images that I then translated, so that the artistic income was believable and original.

“I use a visual and intellectual inventory of what I do in order to use and retrieve the experience I have accumulated over the course of my artistic career and to crystallize it into a creative work of art distinctive in my own style."

Passengers traveling through Jeddah airport are taken on a cultural journey through his artwork.

Bugis' 36-meter-long mural covers the wall of a pedestrian walkway inside King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The colorful artwork has been designed to provide trippers with a vibrant visual insight into the historic Red Sea port city.

Bugis explained: “I was chosen out of a bunch of talented artists representing various styles. They wanted to add artistic and aesthetic touches that are appropriate for the airport’s role as a gateway that welcomes pilgrims, tourists, and visitors.

“The mural’s purpose is to give visitors an aesthetic, cultural, progressive image that represents and emphasizes the artistic and cultural value of the Kingdom,” he added.

The collage, Bugis noted, was his own interpretation of Jeddah and its identity, with shades of blue and red symbolizing the Red Sea, and recurring Islamic and arabesque motifs and elements blended in among distinctive buildings, mosques, and palm trees.

He has participated in more than 50 exhibitions inside and outside the Kingdom, including the Association of Space Explorers’ exhibition in Riyadh in 1991, the 1998 Saudi Cultural Week in Spain, and the Saudi Fine Art and Heritage exhibition in the Czech Republic in 1999.

In 1992, he was awarded a Jeddah City Medal, and won the Coca-Cola logo award accompanying the Saudi national team matches in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, hosted by South Korea and Japan.

Born in Makkah in 1953, he enjoyed art as a child.

He said: “In my childhood, as I remember, I used to scribble and draw on any available space such as a white page or a wall.

“I enjoyed drawing, and even at school I saw admiration from my colleagues and teachers, especially the art teacher who directed me and gave me the opportunity to participate in school exhibitions.”

In 1979, Bugis was encouraged to enter a competition run by the Culture and Arts Association, and although he did not study art at university, he continued to develop his talent, following the art scene around the world. During his travels, he visited international art galleries and museums to gain knowledge and inspiration. 

Bugis said: “The current period presents a good opportunity for artists to showcase their skills in light of the Kingdom’s support through the Saudi Society for Fine Arts, and Misk cultural and arts foundation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Art

EU ambassador bids Saudi Arabia farewell

EU ambassador bids Saudi Arabia farewell
Updated 02 August 2023
Lama Alhamawi

EU ambassador bids Saudi Arabia farewell

EU ambassador bids Saudi Arabia farewell
  • Patrick Simonnet: I leave with a certain sense of having contributed to the increasing relationships between Europe and the Kingdom
  • Simonnet: You wouldn’t believe me, but yesterday I was in Tabuk because I wanted to see this province, which is the closest to Europe
Updated 02 August 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet has bid the Kingdom farewell at the end of his mission, reflecting on the growth of Saudi-European relations over the past three years in an interview with Arab News.

“I leave with a certain sense of having contributed to the increasing relationships between Europe and the Kingdom,” he said.

The ambassador reflected on his three years living in Saudi Arabia, saying that his fondest memories were meeting people.

“I don’t want that to sound cliche, because I really think it’s people, you know, encounters, meetings, discovering people, discovering friends, colleagues,” he said.

“And I think that, probably, the intensity of the human experience is really something that I will take back with me.”

The ambassador arrived in the Kingdom in August 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was grateful that the “spirit of lockdown did not last very long.”

While working in the Kingdom and living with his family, Simonnet explored many of Saudi Arabia’s regions.

“Probably one of my fondest experiences is discovering so many provinces,” he said.

A day before sitting down with Arab News, Simonnet was in Tabuk.

“You wouldn’t believe me, but yesterday I was in Tabuk because I wanted to see this province, which is the closest to Europe,” he said.

“And it’s a very interesting part of the Kingdom.”

Though traveling was one of Simonnet’s fondest memories, the ambassador also highlighted the Kingdom’s “hospitality, the kindness of people, their shared interest for history, for cultural exchange.”

He discussed his efforts to strengthen the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the European countries, adding that ties have grown “tremendously well.”

Simonnet said: “I’m very proud of that. I think there’s not a European capital today that does not know what’s happening in the Kingdom in terms of transformation, socio-economic transformation.

“And that, I think, is due to the increased diplomatic exchanges we have seen over the last two or three years.”

The ambassador added that within the last three years, the Kingdom and European countries have witnessed multiple high-level visits and exchanges.

Strategic engagement between Saudi Arabia and the EU has also strengthened.

“I think this understanding — this level of political engagement, has been achieved, and it was not like that before,” he said.

“But then, beyond that, there are our trade and investment relations, which have progressed; our cooperation and coordination and dialogue on regional security issues,” he added.

The ambassador said that cultural cooperation, now flourishing, was previously absent from relations between the Kingdom and EU.

“People to people,” he added.

Looking into the future, the ambassador shed light on the areas of cooperation he hoped to see grow further between the Kingdom and the EU, with “trade first.”

He highlighted the long history of trade ties between Saudi Arabia and the EU, saying: “Trade remains a very important pillar of our relationship.

“It was very good to be able to count on the Kingdom during the energy crisis we started to have after the war in Ukraine, which changed a lot of things for Europe.

“And as you know, we put ourselves a bit in difficulty in terms of our energy supplies. And the Kingdom has kept on exporting oil to Europe and we are thankful for that,” Simonnet added.

He also shared his hopes that the Kingdom and the EU could develop further ties in renewable energy through the mutual objective of green growth.

“We have clearly an enormous interest in starting to trade renewable energy,” he said.

Regional security is another area where Simonnet has witnessed “tremendous progress.”

He said: “I think we have made tremendous progress on mutually understanding our positions on Iran and the JCPOA.

“We work together side by side to bring a political solution to Yemen. There’s a lot we also do to relaunch the Middle East peace process, to keep the two-state solution, which is so important, especially now,” he added.

The stability of the Horn of Africa and Sudan remains a key focus of the EU, with Saudi Arabia playing a key role in that regard.

“We have been very much supporting the efforts of the Kingdom to mediate between the factions. And as you know, the Horn of Africa is very important to us,” he said.

A political solution in Syria remains a common interest, Simonnet said, adding: “I think it’s important to realize that as Europe, we have so many common interests, mutual interests with the Kingdom.”

In the interview, the departing EU ambassador highlighted the five main areas of cooperation between the Kingdom and EU.

“We need to keep having a relationship which is strong in terms of diplomatic engagement, trade and investment, energy, regional security. And I would say cultural and people to people.”

Simonnet summed up his tenure as ambassador to the Kingdom as a “fantastic experience for me, as a family, and I was very happy to be able to discover so many places with my family.

“I made some very good Saudi friends. And I hope and I’m sure I will keep them for long because there’s something very valuable in your culture.

“I want to thank also my colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its leadership, because we have a very good working relationship and we have a shared interest in bringing our relationships even further.

“Thank you.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Union (EU) Patrick Simonnet

Saudi Arabia launches portal for transfer of domestic laborers

Saudi Arabia launches portal for transfer of domestic laborers
Updated 02 August 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia launches portal for transfer of domestic laborers

Saudi Arabia launches portal for transfer of domestic laborers
  • The service is available through the Musaned platform
  • The employer will be responsible for the cost of the transfer, the ministry said
Updated 02 August 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A service that allows the transfer of domestic laborers between employers via a government portal has been launched by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The service is available through the Musaned platform, and is part of the ministry’s efforts to develop the domestic labor sector in the Kingdom, improve recruitment, safeguard workers’ rights, regulate contractual relationships, and ensure effective oversight.
The employer will be responsible for the cost of the transfer, the ministry said.
Individual citizens will be able to transfer domestic laborers from one employer to another through the portal, using simple and convenient electronic steps. The process follows the regulations, rules and conditions set for recruitment.
All parties involved in the contractual relationship, the initial employer, the domestic worker and the new employer, must agree with the transfer in order to finalize it.
Payment will be made through secure electronic channels on the platform, in accordance with prices set by the ministry.
The rights of both the employer and the domestic worker will be protected in the process of transfer, the ministry said.
A contract specifying the duration of employment will be issued, with clauses safeguarding the rights of both parties.
The contract will have to be approved by both parties.
Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, welcomed the initiative, saying it will improve recruitment of domestic workers in the Kingdom, and help to resolve complaints and grievances.
The Musaned platform is one of the ministry’s initiatives to improve recruitment of domestic help in the Kingdom.
In November 2022, the platform launched the second phase of a service documenting contracts of domestic workers in the Kingdom.
The first phase of the service was launched outside Saudi Arabia and was aimed at domestic workers coming to work in the Kingdom.
The second phase of the service included private employment contracts for domestic workers who do not have valid and documented employment contracts through the Musaned platform.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Musaned

