UAE’s non-oil economy remains strong in July as PMI stands at 56

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil economy witnessed strong growth at the beginning of the second half of 2023, with companies increasing their hiring and buying activities, despite softer upturn in sales, an economic tracker revealed.

According to the seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index, the country’s PMI stood at 56 in July compared to 56.9 in June.

This still indicates a positive trend as any readings above 50 is considered a growth in economic activities, while figures below 50 show contraction.

Higher business activities were driven by an upturn in new orders, which continued to be boosted by strong customer demand and improving market conditions, the report stated, citing survey panelists.

However, it noted that growth eased since June as several firms faced greater competition which dampened sales in the process.

“The latest PMI data pointed to a slight recalibration of the strength of the UAE non-oil economy in July, as new business growth slowed from its four-year high in June and the output expansion subsequently lessened,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “Nevertheless, the headline PMI reading of 56 showed that the sector remained in good health in general, with market conditions continuing to improve and firms reporting strong rates of both customer demand growth and job creation.”