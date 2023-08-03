You are here

UAE's non-oil economy remains strong in July as PMI stands at 56

UAE’s non-oil economy remains strong in July as PMI stands at 56
The UAE’s non-oil economy witnessed strong growth at the beginning of the second half of 2023, with companies increasing their hiring and buying activities, despite softer upturn in sales, an economic tracker revealed. (Shutterstock)  
Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s non-oil economy remains strong in July as PMI stands at 56

UAE’s non-oil economy remains strong in July as PMI stands at 56
Updated 4 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil economy witnessed strong growth at the beginning of the second half of 2023, with companies increasing their hiring and buying activities, despite softer upturn in sales, an economic tracker revealed.  

According to the seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index, the country’s PMI stood at 56 in July compared to 56.9 in June.  

This still indicates a positive trend as any readings above 50 is considered a growth in economic activities, while figures below 50 show contraction.  

Higher business activities were driven by an upturn in new orders, which continued to be boosted by strong customer demand and improving market conditions, the report stated, citing survey panelists.  

However, it noted that growth eased since June as several firms faced greater competition which dampened sales in the process. 

“The latest PMI data pointed to a slight recalibration of the strength of the UAE non-oil economy in July, as new business growth slowed from its four-year high in June and the output expansion subsequently lessened,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.  

He added: “Nevertheless, the headline PMI reading of 56 showed that the sector remained in good health in general, with market conditions continuing to improve and firms reporting strong rates of both customer demand growth and job creation.” 

 

Updated 36 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 
Updated 36 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed in July to 47.83 percent, up sharply from 38.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday. 

The new figure, in line with expectations, comes a week after the central bank more than doubled its year-end forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent after years of doubts from independent economists about the official rate.

The official rate had been steadily dropping since reaching a more than two-decade high of 85 percent in October last year. The central bank and economists have forecast an upward trend from July. 

At her debut press conference last week, new central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said inflation would rise “temporarily” due to the rising exchange rate of the lira as well as fiscal measures. 

Under the former Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank executive, the central bank twice hiked its interest rates from 8.5 percent to 15 percent. 

Saudi non-oil activities sustain momentum in July as PMI hits 57.7

Saudi non-oil activities sustain momentum in July as PMI hits 57.7
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi non-oil activities sustain momentum in July as PMI hits 57.7

Saudi non-oil activities sustain momentum in July as PMI hits 57.7
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The economic diversification efforts in Saudi Arabia aimed at strengthening the non-oil private sector continued its momentum in July as the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 57.7, a business tracker revealed. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, compiled by S&P Global, noted that the activities in the manufacturing and construction sectors drove the growth of the non-oil sector in the Kingdom in July.

The report, however, noted that the July index was lower than last month when Saudi Arabia secured a PMI of 59.6. 

According to the index, any PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.   

The PMI report added that new order growth lost momentum in July, as tighter monetary conditions globally also created mild impacts in Saudi Arabia. 

“The effects from tighter monetary conditions have started to be mildly felt across the Kingdom’s private sector in July after a strong first-half performance,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank. 

He added: “To some extent, the slowdown in business activity was expected and owed to business cycle dynamics and ongoing market repricing adjustments.” 

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Wednesday reaffirmed that ownership of the natural resources in the divided submerged area in the Arabian Gulf, including the entire Al-Durra field, is joint ownership between the two countries.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait “exclusively have full sovereign rights to exploit the wealth in that area.”

The two countries also renewed “their previous and repeated calls” to Iran to negotiate the eastern border of the submerged area divided between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as one negotiating party, and the Iranians as another party, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, the ministry added in a statement.

The Al-Durra gas field is an offshore natural gas field located in the neutral zone between the Kingdom, Kuwait and Iran and the two Gulf nations reject Tehran’s claims over the area and its threat that it was prepared to commence drilling in Al-Durra to “explore and exploit” the oil field.

Pakistan's stock market closes at highest level in 6 years amid increasing investor confidence

Pakistan's stock market closes at highest level in 6 years amid increasing investor confidence
Updated 02 August 2023

Pakistan's stock market closes at highest level in 6 years amid increasing investor confidence

Pakistan's stock market closes at highest level in 6 years amid increasing investor confidence
  • KSE100 index gains 534 points to close at 48,765 points while previously, the KSE100 index closed at 49,527 points in June 2017
  • Stock analysts say IMF agreement, Saudi Arabia's interest to invest in Pakistan helped play key role in bullish sentiments
Updated 02 August 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) key index on Wednesday closed at 48,765 points, the highest level it has crossed in six years, with analysts attributing bullish sentiments to factors such as Islamabad's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout program and much-needed financial support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.   

Pakistan received critical financial support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE in June, with the two countries depositing $2 billion and $1 billion respectively in Pakistan's central bank before the IMF's Executive Board approved a $3 billion standby agreement (SBA) with Islamabad.

The benchmark KSE100 index surged by 534 points to close at 48,765 points on Wednesday. Previously, the market closed at 49,527 points on June 09, 2017, according to data shared by the PSX and leading Pakistani securities and research firm, Arif Habib Limited (AHL).  

“A number of factors have played a key role in keeping bullish trends up at the capital market and closing the index at the higher side after six years,” Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of AHL, told Arab News. 

Habib said major developments at the political and economic fronts continue to promote positive sentiments among investors at the PSX, particularly after Islamabad successfully secured the $3 billion short-term bailout program from the IMF.  

“The Saudi and UAE support with payments even before the formal signing of the SBA agreement and disbursement played a key role in boosting sentiments at Pakistan’s stock market,” Habib explained.   

The key stock index, KSE100 index, has gained 7,312 points or 17.6% since Pakistan signed the staff-level agreement with the IMF. 

On Tuesday, Pakistan organized its first minerals summit in the capital, aiming to tap into an estimated $6 trillion worth of mineral deposits in the country. 

Habib said investors received positive signals when they saw Arab investors attending the summit.   

“Previously, developments were taking place at larger political and economic fronts but now, developments are taking place at the sectoral front too,” Habib said adding that these factors have "eased off economic uncertainties to some extent."  

Pakistan has been facing a dollar liquidity crunch but investors are now downplaying dollar-related risks, Habib said. 

“Investors now saying the dollar risk is no more,” he added. 

Market heavyweights, including Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Engro, and Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) lifted the index higher during the trading session, equity dealers said.  

The blue-chip HBL said it was informed by the Agha Khan Fund for Economic Development of its intention to acquire HBL's additional shares amounting to Rs3.5 billion from the open market. 

Analysts said stock bullish sentiments were also fueled by improvement in key economic indicators.  

“Stocks closed bullish as investors weighed falling CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation to 28.3 percent in July 2023 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) status quo in the key policy rate announcement,” Ahsan Mehanti, a senior equity analyst, told Arab News. 

“$1.6 billion trade deficit for July 2023, surging global crude oil prices and the government's likely resolve to record SOEs (state-owned enterprises) gas circular debt crises played a catalyst role in the bullish close.” 

However, Pakistan's national currency continues to depreciate amid rising demand for the greenback for import payment. The Pakistani rupee lost its value by 0.64 percent to close at Rs289.38 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday. 

Madinah region records 2.9% rise in private sector workers in Q1

Madinah region records 2.9% rise in private sector workers in Q1
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

Madinah region records 2.9% rise in private sector workers in Q1

Madinah region records 2.9% rise in private sector workers in Q1
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The number of private sector workers in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah region rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the last quarter of 2022, according to the latest statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics.

Citing official data, a report carried by the Saudi Press Agency showed that the number of male and female employees in the Madinah region increased to 421,361 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 410,794 workers in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Saudi nationals make up around 24.5 percent of the total workforce, it added.

The region ranked sixth countrywide with a strong private sector workforce comprising both genders. Data showed that the number of workers in the region account for 3.6 percent of the total workforce in Saudi Arabia’s private sector.

The Kingdom has taken several measures to boost the private sector. The government is collaborating with the private sector to double tourism investments in the coming years and create a sustainable and growing environment, a top government official told a forum in May.

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit held in Riyadh, Deputy Minister of Investment Attraction Mahmoud Abdulhadi said the Kingdom’s leadership is striving to present investors with the appropriate tools to boost funds into the sector.

“Our role today in the concept of a public-private partnership is to make sure that we are working very closely with the private sector to create a sustainable investable tourism environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

In the coming three to four years, the inflow of investments in the private sector will be more than double what the Kingdom witnessed in the last three to four years, added Abdulhadi.

