Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation

Ilona Pavliuk, 16, reacts as she arrives in Kyiv from non-government controlled territories via the Ukraine-Belarus border in Kyiv, on Aug. 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Children whose parents die are the most urgent cases, because the Russian-installed occupation authorities will swiftly impose legal guardianship
  • Within days of their father’s death, volunteers inside Russian-held territory helped the children flee
Reuters

KYIV: There it was, on a terrace behind a Kyiv cafe. A ping pong table.
After nearly a year and a half locked away in hiding under Russian occupation, followed by a daring escape last month, Ilona Pavliuk, 16, could hardly believe it was ok to just stop and play.
“People are so nice here, they will teach you even if you’re not good at it. They can even play together with you,” she said. “There was no ping pong in occupation, children don’t even play soccer in the stadiums. There is a stadium in Nova Kakhovka that no one plays in any more.”
Her ailing father had kept Ilona and her brother Maksym, 15, hidden in the house since the Russians came to their village, Pishchane, on the south bank of the Dnipro River, at the start of their invasion last year.
“I couldn’t go anywhere, because my father was worried. He said that the Russians could rape me. Or kill me: there had been such cases. He didn’t even let me go to the park — it’s 100 meters from our house! So, I didn’t go out, I stayed at home,” Ilona recounted at a hostel in Kyiv, tugging absentmindedly at Valera, her fuzzy toy penguin.
“I wasn’t studying, I haven’t finished school. I don’t have any documents. So, I am considered a dummy, I guess.”
Last month, their father finally died of AIDS, the same illness that killed their mother a decade ago, leaving them orphans.
“I knew I had to leave, because they would have taken me to Russia, given me a Russian passport, and sent me to an orphanage,” Ilona said. “One or two days after I left, they came to my house, and I wasn’t there. What if I had stayed?“
President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. Moscow says it has gathered hundreds of thousands of orphans and vulnerable children there, taking them to Russia for their safety.
Ukraine says this amounts to forced deportation to erase the Ukrainian identity of a generation of children, a crime against humanity for which Putin has already been indicted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
Ilona and Maksym were able to escape with the help of Save Ukraine, a charity that maintains an underground network inside occupied parts of Ukraine and Russia itself, helping children flee. It says it has rescued 200 children so far.
Children whose parents die are the most urgent cases, because the Russian-installed occupation authorities will swiftly impose legal guardianship, said Save Ukraine’s founder, Mykola Kuleba.
“All children who are left without parents are moved by the Russians across their territory,” he said. “They assign a guardian or place the child into an adoptive family. After that, no possible agreements can work, and it is very hard to get a child back. This is why it’s crucial to bring back a child as fast as possible, before this guardian appears.”
Save Ukraine moved fast for Maksym and Ilona. Within days of their father’s death, volunteers inside Russian-held territory helped the children flee, first to Russia itself, then to Belarus, then across the border and home at last to Ukraine. Details of the journey are kept confidential to protect activists along the route.
Ilona and Maksym are now living at the group’s Kyiv hostel. Once they have Ukrainian passports sorted, they will go stay with their late father’s ex-wife, now a refugee in Slovakia.
For Ilona, it only hit home that she was safe at last when she saw the border guard who let her enter Ukraine at the Belarus border. A fresh tear rolls down her cheek as she recalls how she wept on her arrival.
“When I saw the first Ukrainian soldier, I started to cry. He asked, ‘Why are you crying?’, and I replied, ‘Because I’m in Ukraine!’”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict orphans Save Ukraine children

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup

French spy row as Macron accuses intelligence chief of failure over Niger coup
  • Bernard Emie should have predicted overthrow of Mohamed Bazoum: French president
  • Former Sahel colony is key source for France’s nuclear industry
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the chief of his country’s foreign spy agency over a perceived failure to predict the coup in Niger, The Times reported on Friday.
France, which controlled the Sahel country as a colonial possession until 1960, relies heavily on Niger to source uranium for its nuclear energy system, and has a vested interest in keeping it secure from terrorism and conflict.
Macron said Bernard Emie, the 64-year-old director of the Directorate-General for External Security, should have foreseen the coup, which would have allowed France to prevent the deposition of President Mohamed Bazoum, a key ally.
Coup leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani has been set a Sunday deadline by the Economic Community of West African States to release Bazoum.
Juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso have offered to defend the coup leaders by sending troops, sparking fears of a regional conflict.
France has evacuated 1,079 people from the capital Niamey after its embassy was attacked.
Macron also accused spy chiefs of falling short of expectations regarding the 2021 coup in Mali.
He said: “We can see that the DGSE’s way of functioning is not satisfactory. When you don’t see anything coming, there’s a problem.”
Tensions are said to have peaked during a French defense council meeting on the weekend at the Elysee Palace.
Emie’s job may be under threat as a result of Macron’s accusations, with the president having the power to dismiss leading intelligence officials.
The spy chief has defended himself, saying: “I wrote a report on the situation in Niger in January.”
Gen. Christophe Gomart, former chief of another French intelligence service, said the DGSE’s risk research may have been overlooked by Macron.
Gomart said: “We perhaps did not take into account enough what could happen in Niger but that is both at a political level and at an intelligence level.”
He added that Tchiana decided to initiate the coup soon after learning that he was about to be dismissed from his role as chief of the presidential guard.
Gomart said: “Did France fail to anticipate this sacking and the reaction of Gen. Tchiani, who did not accept his dismissal even though he is 63 years old? It’s difficult to say.”

Topics: France Niger Coup French President Emmanuel Macron President Mohamed Bazoum

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks

Lithuania declares more than 1,000 Belarusians and Russians to be national security risks
  • The decision comes after the government asked the Russians and Belarusians to answer a questionnaire that included questions about their views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Lithuania is a democracy that belongs to NATO and the European Union
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

VILNIUS: Lithuania declared more than a thousand citizens of Russia and Belarus living in the country to be threats to national security on Friday and said it was stripping them of their permanent residency permits.
The decision comes after the government asked the Russians and Belarusians to answer a questionnaire that included questions about their views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
Lithuania, a Baltic nation that declared its independence from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, is a democracy that belongs to NATO and the European Union. It has been a strong backer of Ukraine and also a place of refuge in recent years for many who have fled an authoritarian crackdown in neighboring Belarus and increased repression in Russia.
The Migration Department said Friday that it had established that 1,164 Belarusian and Russian citizens residing in Lithuania posed a threat to national security, a decision that was based on an evaluation of public and non-public information. It said 910 of those were Belarusian citizens and 254 Russian citizens.
How people answered the questionnaire was taken into consideration in deciding whether to grant or deny residence, according to the Migration Department, the government office that carried out the survey.
Those deemed to be national security threats are only a fraction of the Belarusians and Russians living in Lithuania. According to the Migration Department, more than 58,000 Belarusian citizens and 16,000 Russian citizens are currently residing in Lithuania. They are required to renew their residence permits every year to three years, depending on the application status.
Those stripped of permits can appeal the decision in court. Others will have up to a month to leave the country, according to the Migration Department.
There was no immediate reaction from the Russian or Belarusian governments.
Viktor Voroncov, a businessman who moved from Russia several years ago, learned Lithuanian and obtained citizenship, said he agreed with the move.
“I know many Russians who served in the Soviet and later in Putin’s army. They are married to Lithuanian wives, they live here, maintain close contacts with comrades in arms back in Russia and are spreading Kremlin propaganda constantly,” Voroncov said.
“Lithuania is a democratic country and tolerates different views. Even their propaganda was OK until the war started, but things have changed and they must go,” he said.
Lithuania also has an ethnic Russian minority that makes up about 5 percent of the population. They are citizens of Lithuania and were not required to answer the questionnaire.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Lithuania belarus national security

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study

Mediterranean rescue missions do not encourage migrant crossings: Study
  • Operations are a ‘response to higher people flow, not a cause’
  • Poverty, conflict, persecution play key role in migration surge from North Africa
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea do not incentivize others to cross into Europe on dangerous journeys, a new study has found.

Researchers tracked the rate of crossings from North Africa to Italy between 2011 and 2020, finding that the introduction of rescue policies did not affect the number of journeys made, The Times reported on Friday.

The findings of the study in the Scientific Reports journal contradict claims that rescue operations encourage migrants to make the Mediterranean crossing in dangerous conditions, in a bid to be taken on board European vessels and transported to the continent.

Mare Nostrum, an Italian air and sea rescue mission in 2013 and 2014, had no effect on crossing rates, despite the operation leading to the rescue of at least 150,000 migrants, researchers found.

The study said rescue missions are “a response to the higher flow (of migrants), not a cause,” adding that rising crossing numbers are “far better explained by worsening economic conditions, environmental degradation, conflicts or violence, and political persecution.”

Since 2014, UN figures show that at least 20,000 deaths and disappearances have been recorded in the central Mediterranean area.

The Scientific Reports study measured recorded crossing attempts, as well as data on boats sent back to Tunisia and Libya, and documented death statistics.

Factors influencing the growth of migrant flow — including currency exchange and unemployment rates, and conflict levels — were also considered.

Commodity prices and natural disasters, another metric used by researchers, appeared to play a role in crossing rates from the Middle East and North Africa to Europe.

Attempts by Libya’s coast guard to intercept and return boats after 2017 also coincided with a drop in crossing attempts, the study said.

Topics: migrants

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions
  • Home Office sent 3-month notice to thousands of families in May
  • Policy is ‘morally flawed,’ says Labour MP
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees across the UK are being made homeless after being evicted from government-funded hotels, the BBC reported.

After being offered sanctuary in the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover in 2021, many of the Afghans — who served alongside Western forces — were evicted from their accommodation along with their families after being served three-month notices in May.

About 8,000 Afghans were living in bridging hotels, but the Local Government Association, which represents local councils across the UK, has warned that up to 20 percent of those evicted have since declared homelessness to local officials. Smaller hotels funded by the government are being vacated first.

Councils have a legal duty to find accommodation for homeless people, with officials fearing a surge in claims that would pressure an already overburdened local housing system.

The move to evict Afghan families from the hotels was described as “shameful” by Labour Party MP Dan Jarvis.

He said: “These are not economic migrants. These are Afghans who placed themselves in mortal peril to serve alongside British forces in Afghanistan and they did so at our request. These are people to whom we’ve given an invitation to come to our country.

“Nobody should be homeless and these people need to be given the time and space … to ensure that they are properly relocated.”

Several local councils have released figures detailing their struggles in housing refugees. West Northamptonshire Council said that about 50 Afghans in the area — out of 179 — have no alternative accommodation if evicted.

One council in Essex said it had nine Afghan families now facing homelessness as a result of the evictions.

Jarvis said: “There is a real risk here that we are seeing what is both morally flawed and poor public policy because homeless families are being created.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude, so I think what we need to do is move at a pace that sees these Afghan families transition in a way that allows local authorities the time to identify suitable accommodation.

“The notion that people are being forced to become homeless is just shameful. And we are creating another set of problems.”

The UK Home Office, which oversaw the sanctuary schemes for Afghans and subsequent eviction plan, said it had provided funding for local councils to ease the housing burden.

A spokesperson said: “Hotels are not, and were never designed to be, long-term accommodation for Afghans resettled in the UK and it is not in their best interests to be living in hotel accommodation for months or years on end.

“That is why we have announced a plan, backed by £285 million ($362 million) of new funding, to speed up the resettlement of Afghan nationals into long-term homes.

“Extensive government support is available and we will continue to do all we can to help Afghan families as they rebuild their lives here.”

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan refugees Britain

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
  • The accident happened in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province
  • Site of the accident was at an unauthorized crossing without any automatic barriers
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

BANGKOK: Eight people were killed when a freight train struck a pickup truck that was crossing railway tracks in an eastern province of Thailand early Friday morning, authorities said.
The accident at 2:20 a.m. (19:20 GMT) also injured four people in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province, according to the State Railway of Thailand.
The 54-year-old driver, Wichai Yulek, told authorities he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn. He slowed, but passengers in the vehicle urged him to keep going. When he realized the truck was headed for a collision, he could not stop in time, the railway agency said.
Suraphat Prasop, 20, was in the truck carrying workers to Laem Chabang in Chonburi Province. He told authorities that he saw the train approaching as the vehicle was about to cross the railway. Despite hearing the train’s horn blast three times, the driver did not stop, he said.
The deceased included three women ages 22, 55 and 64 and five men ages 18, 27, 55, 60 and 62, the rail agency said.
The bodies were taken to a police hospital to allow relatives to prepare for religious rites.
The site of the accident on a concrete road was at an unauthorized crossing without any automatic barriers to prevent crossings when trains approach. There are 693 unauthorized crossing points currently being used along the national rail system, the agency said.
Despite the crossing being unsanctioned, a photo of the accident site provided by authorities shows lights and warning signs there.

Topics: Thailand

