Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger -TV, citing president

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech in Algiers, Algeria. (REUTERS)
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech in Algiers, Algeria. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

ALGEIRS: Algeria is categorically against any military intervention in Niger, Ennahar TV said late on Saturday citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
“A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbors,” Tabboune said in an interview with local media. 

 

US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit S. Korean

Updated 06 August 2023
AFP

  • The World Organization of the Scout Movement had called on South Korea to shorten the event — scheduled to run until Aug. 12 in the coastal town of Buan — pointing to issues caused by extreme weather
BUAN: American and British scouts pulled out of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea Saturday citing scorching temperatures, as organizers vowed the event would continue despite growing criticism of dire campsite conditions.
About 43,000 people have joined the jamboree in North Jeolla province, but an extreme heat wave has seen hundreds of scouts fall ill, forcing Seoul to deploy military doctors, offer air-conditioned buses and vow an all-out effort to salvage the event.
American and British scout groups were withdrawing on Saturday, citing concerns over the extreme weather, even as organizers said the jamboree would continue, urging participants to view the event as a “platform for overcoming challenges.”
The government conducted spot inspections and found conditions were no longer as dire as has been claimed, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, adding that after discussions with participating countries, “we decided to continue the event without stopping.”

The exit of British, American and other scout troops is a significant PR setback for the South Korean government, which on Friday called an emergency cabinet meeting and mobilized aid.

With widespread reports of rudimentary bathrooms and substandard sanitation, Kim Hyun-sook, South Korea’s gender minister, told reporters Seoul would “add about 700 personnel today to address the issue of toilet cleaning.”
The World Organization of the Scout Movement had called on South Korea to shorten the event — scheduled to run until Aug. 12 in the coastal town of Buan — pointing to issues caused by extreme weather.
South Korea this week issued its highest hot weather advisory for the first time in four years.
Citing heat concerns, American officials said that about 1,500 US scouts would go to Camp Humphreys, a US Army garrison in Pyeongtaek.
Scouts from the United Kingdom — the largest group at around 4,000 — began arriving back in the capital Seoul Saturday, in what officials said was a bid to “alleviate pressure on the site.”
Singaporean scouts were also planning to leave and Belgian officials were looking for alternative accommodation, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The exit of British, American and other scout troops is a significant PR setback for the South Korean government, which on Friday called an emergency Cabinet meeting and mobilized aid.
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office approved 6.9 billion won ($5.3 million) in spending to support the jamboree, and on Saturday Yoon spoke by phone to camp organizers, urging them to offer more tourism programs to the scouts.
Prime Minister Han said Saturday that organizers would “create and operate a tour program featuring South Korea’s industry, culture, history, and nature.”
The event is facing additional challenges besides the heat, with Jeolla authorities on Saturday reporting about 70 people on the site had come down with COVID-19.
Local media has described the situation as a “national disgrace,” given the time the country had to prepare for the event, which happens once every four years.

 

Pressure mounts on Niger coup leaders as deadline nears

Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

  • All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out: ECOWAS official
NIAMEY: Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted Saturday on the eve of a West African bloc’s deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.

Former colonial power France, with which the junta broke military ties shortly after taking power, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action the ECOWAS bloc took after the expiration of the Sunday deadline.
Military chiefs from the grouping said they had agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.
“All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said after the talks finished.
These included “the resources needed, and including the how and when we are going to deploy the force,” he added.
“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the junta) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” Musah said.
Paris said “the future of Niger and the stability of the entire region are at stake” as tension ratchet up over the future of one of the world’s poorest countries.
Niger played a key part in Western strategies to combat an insurgency that has plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the US stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively.
Anti-French sentiment in the region is on the rise, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, has grown. Russia has warned against armed intervention from outside. The junta has warned it would meet force with force.
Mali and Burkina Faso, where military juntas have taken power since 2020, have warned any regional intervention would be tantamount to a “declaration of war” against them.
President Mohamed Bazoum, 63, has been held by the coup plotters with his family in his official Niamey residence since July 26.
In a column in The Washington Post on Thursday — his first lengthy statement since his detention — he said a successful putsch would “have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world.”
Bazoum, who in 2021 won an election that ushered in Niger’s first-ever transfer of power from one civilian government to another, urged “the US government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order.”
Nigeria has cut electricity supplies to its neighbor Niger raising fears for the humanitarian situation in the country, while Niamey has closed the vast Sahel country’s borders, complicating food deliveries.
Washington said it has suspended some aid programs but pledged that “life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue.”

 

Local fighters control three towns in tense Ethiopian region

Members from Amhara militia are seen in Shewa Robit, Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
Members from Amhara militia are seen in Shewa Robit, Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

  • According to residents of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its 12th and 13th-century rock-cut churches, the local militia Fano took control of the town and its airport earlier this week
NAIROBI: Local fighters were in control of three towns in Ethiopia’s Amhara region on Saturday, residents said, after clashes with the national army prompted the federal government to impose a “state of emergency.”
The fresh unrest in Africa’s second-most populous country comes just nine months after the end of a devastating two-year war in the neighboring region of Tigray which also drew in fighters from Amhara.
The government said Friday that the restrictions would cover Amhara “for six months” but could be imposed “nationwide in relation to any situation or movement that aggravates the security problem.”
Tensions have been rising since April when the federal government announced it was dismantling regional forces across Ethiopia, triggering protests by Amhara nationalists who said the move would weaken the northern region.
Clashes in Amhara have escalated in recent weeks, prompting travel warnings from foreign governments and the grounding of flights, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office on Friday saying emergency measures were needed “to control this unacceptable movement.”
According to residents of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its 12th and 13th-century rock-cut churches, the local militia Fano took control of the town and its airport earlier this week.
Shops were open on Saturday but streets were largely deserted, Lalibela resident Aneley said.
“Lalibela is calm, no fighting ... (but) people’s movement isn’t like it used to be before,” he said, adding that the town was suffering from intermittent power and internet outages.
The mood was similarly tense in the cities of Gondar and Dessie, locals said.
“Things look calm but there is no activity ... almost all shops, cafes are closed,” said Simachew, a rickshaw driver in Gondar, which witnessed fighting on Thursday before federal troops retreated to its outskirts.
“People are indoors in their homes,” he said, with Fano fighters blocking routes in and out of the city.
Amir, a businessman from Dessie, said there was “no fighting here,” with Fano members in control of the city.
“Markets and shops are open but people here are ... on alert.”
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on Friday said civilians had been attacked, with damage reported to property, while transport services and internet had been suspended in some areas of Amhara.
Web security firm Cloudflare said they “saw (internet) traffic in Amhara drop on Wednesday.”
National carrier Ethiopian Airlines has canceled flights to Dessie, Lalibela and Gondar.
The US has “expressed concern” about the violence, while Britain and Spain have both warned their citizens against traveling to parts of Amhara.

 

One dead, two missing in migrant shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa — Ansa

Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

  • Ansa said the coastguard rescued 43 people and recovered the body of what appeared to be a minor following the accident
  • Survivors told authorities a total of 46 people had embarked in the journey
ROME: Italy’s coast guard on Saturday found one person dead following a migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, Ansa news agency reported, as searches were still ongoing for two people said to be missing.
Ansa said the coast guard rescued 43 people and recovered the body of what appeared to be a minor following the accident, which happened some 23 miles south-west Lampedusa.
Survivors told authorities a total of 46 people had embarked in the journey.
Over 2,000 people have arrived in Lampedusa in the last few days after being rescued at sea by Italian patrol boats and NGO groups, as strong winds further complicate the situation around the island.
Due to rough seas, authorities have not yet been able to rescue a group of some 20 migrants who are stuck on the rocks where their boat crashed on Friday evening, local media said.
On Saturday, NGO group Open Arms published on social media platform X a video of their rescue boat being swept along by the wind as it headed to the southern port of Brindisi with 199 migrants onboard.
“After days adrift at sea, they are forced to face prohibitive marine weather conditions,” Open Arms said, as it complained about the Italian government’s policy of assigning landing ports distant from the rescue areas.
Italy has seen around 92,000 migrant arrivals by sea so far this year, interior ministry data showed, compared to 42,600 in the same period in 2022.

Russian missile strike hits Ukraine aeronautics firm: Zelensky

Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

  • Zelensky said the strike included Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal weapons
  • Motor Sich’s headquarters are in the partially Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia
KYIV: A Russian missile strike on Saturday hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, one of several companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow’s invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“Today there was another Russian missile attack against our country. Kinzhals, Calibers. They hit Motor Sich” near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, around 300 kilometers (190 miles) southwest of Kyiv, Zelensky said in his evening address.
Motor Sich, which makes plane and helicopter engines and other components, was among the “strategic” firms taken over by Ukraine’s defense ministry last November.
Zelensky said the strike included Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal weapons, which are designed to elude air-defense systems, though he added that “some of the missiles were shot down.”
The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes. The region is home to a major Ukrainian air base.
Motor Sich’s headquarters are in the partially Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine. Its governor said earlier Saturday that a Russian strike had caused a fire at a site outside the city.
It was unclear if the Russian strikes had hit the Motor Sich headquarters.

