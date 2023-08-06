French billionaire Drahi to face investors as graft claims swirl

You are here

French telecom and media group Altice president Patrick Drahi arrives for a hearing before a parliamentary commission on media concentration at the French Senate in Paris on February 2, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2023
AFP

  • The Moroccan-born tycoon has a fortune estimated at more than $10 billion, making him France’s 13th richest man
  • Drahi's multinational business empire Altice spans telecoms and media in Europe, Israel and North America
AFP

PARIS: French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi is set to make a rare appearance in front of investors this week with his multinational business empire Altice in the grip of a corruption scandal.

Swiss-based Drahi, whose empire spans telecoms and media in Europe, Israel and North America, is expected to try to ease investor concerns weeks after one of his top lieutenants was detained in Portugal.
The authorities there have accused Portuguese billionaire Armando Pereira of 11 offenses of corruption and money laundering, with a central allegation that he set up a network of bogus suppliers to embezzle money through Altice’s procurement system.
Pereira denies the claims but the scandal has spread from Portugal to other parts of Drahi’s empire, with executives in the United States and France being dismissed, suspended or stepping back.
Drahi, who generally keeps a low profile, has amassed a fortune estimated at more than $10 billion, making him France’s 13th richest man, according to French magazine Challenge.
He pieced together a network of companies through leveraged acquisitions and is now a major player in telecoms in France, Israel, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland.
Drahi, who also owns broadband firm Altice USA and part of Britain’s BT, is known as an art lover and bought the auction house Sotheby’s in 2019.
But his investment spree was made possible only by amassing a debt pile worth around $60 billion.
With interest rates rising and the corruption scandal making headlines, Drahi’s calls with investors on Monday and Tuesday will be closely monitored by investors.

The company has tried to play down the investigation, saying it is cooperating with the authorities and highlighting that several employees have been suspended.
Pereira, despite being widely seen as Drahi’s right-hand man, has no official post at the company.
Arthur Dreyfuss, CEO of Altice France, told a meeting with trade unions on Wednesday that only a handful of the companies named in the Portuguese inquiry had trading relations with Altice.
“At this stage, this represents less than four percent of our annual purchases in terms of volume,” he said.
But Olivier Lelong of the CFDT trade union, who was at Wednesday’s meeting, told AFP that the nature of the allegations suggested fundamental issues with the company.
“On a day-to-day basis, expenses are the most closely monitored thing in the group,” he said.
“It’s on such a scale... that there must have been a problem with the company’s control and governance.”

Drahi, 59, was born in the Moroccan city of Casablanca and moved to France at 15, eventually studying at the country’s top engineering school, the Ecole Polytechnique.
After an early career spent working for fiber-optics companies, he set out on his own and bought up several troubled cable and mobile operators, before hitting the big time in 2014 when he took control of SFR, France’s second-biggest mobile operator.
From there he built his vast empire, with unions dubbing him the “cost killer” for his habit of streamlining the firms he bought.
But with the corruption claims and rising interest rates forcing him to renegotiate the terms of his loans, Drahi is facing one of his biggest challenges to date.
“Patrick Drahi has built his success on access to low-cost debt,” Denis Lafarge, a partner at PMP Strategy, told AFP.
Drahi is known as a smart financial operator and has long relied on selling off infrastructure like telecoms masts and fiber networks to raise cash.
Lafarge said those options are getting thinner but he still has some sellable assets — the Meo operator in Portugal and some data centers could be sacrificed.
Sylvain Chevallier of the BearingPoint consultancy added that rising inflation meant businesses like Altice will be able to raise prices and raise cash that way.
But the immediate need is for Drahi to stem the damage from the corruption inquiry.
“It’s important for him to speak out,” said Dreyfuss.
“Until we have proof to the contrary, Altice is a victim of all this.”

Topics: Patrick Drahi Altice Armando Pereira

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family
AP

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family
  • Afraa survived 10 hours under rubble after Feb 6 quake crushed her parents, siblings to death
  • Her story captivated the world at the time, and people from all over offered to adopt her
AP

JINDERIS, Syria: A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria six months ago is in good health, loves her adopted family and likes to smile even to strangers.

The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother.

Her story captivated the world at the time, and people from all over offered to adopt her.

Khalil al-Sawadi plays with his adopted daughter Afraa in Jinderis, Syria, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP)

After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband, who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons. Afraa was handed over to her aunt’s family days after a DNA test was conducted to make sure the girl and her aunt are biologically related, her adopted father, Khalil Al-Sawadi, said.

On Saturday, baby Afraa was enjoying herself, swinging on a red swing hanging from the ceiling while Al-Sawadi pushed her back and forth.

“This girl is my daughter. She is exactly the same as my children,” said Al-Sawadi, sitting cross-legged with Afraa on his lap.

Al-Sawadi said he spends the day at an apartment he rented but at night the family goes to a tent settlement to spend the night, as his children are still traumatized by the earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 4,500 deaths and 10,400 injuries were reported in northwest Syria due to the earthquakes. It estimated that 43 percent of the injured are women and girls while 20 percent of the injured are children aged five to 14 years old.

The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, followed by multiple aftershocks. Among the hardest hit areas was rebel-held northwestern Syria that is home to some 4.5 million people, many of whom have been displaced by the country’s 12-year conflict that has killed half a million.

When Afraa grows up, Al-Sawadi says, he will tell her the story of how she was rescued and how her parents and siblings were killed in the devastating earthquake. He said that if he doesn’t tell her, his wife or children will.

A day after the baby arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” After her aunt’s family adopted her, she was given a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.

Days after Afraa was born, her adopted mother gave birth to a daughter, Attaa. Since then she has been breast-feeding both babies, Al-Sawadi said.

“Afraa drinks milk and sleeps most of the day,” Al-Sawadi said.

Al-Sawadi said he has received several offers to live abroad, but he said he refused because he wants to stay in Syria, where Afraa’s parents lived and were killed.

Afraa’s biological father, Abdullah Turki Mleihan, was originally from Khsham, a village in eastern Deir Ezzor province, but left in 2014 after the Daesh group captured the village, Saleh Al-Badran, an uncle of Afraa’s father, said earlier this month.

“We are very happy with her, because she reminds us of her parents and siblings,” Al-Sawadi said. “She looks very much like her father and her sister Nawara.”

Topics: Syrian baby earthquake

Ex-PM Khan’s legal team says denied access in jail as controversy surrounds his trial and arrest

Ex-PM Khan’s legal team says denied access in jail as controversy surrounds his trial and arrest
Ex-PM Khan’s legal team says denied access in jail as controversy surrounds his trial and arrest

Ex-PM Khan’s legal team says denied access in jail as controversy surrounds his trial and arrest
  • The former PM’s legal team says it wanted to provide him clothes and other amenities, inquire about his well-being
  • Khan’s close aide says the ex-premier was ‘manhandled’ and ‘thrown’ into a vehicle by those who came to arrest him
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s legal team was not getting access to him in jail, said one of his spokespersons on Saturday night, adding it was the right of his lawyers to meet him in prison and inquire about his well-being.

Khan was barred from holding public office in a case involving the illegal sale of state gifts by the country’s election commission last year in October, which referred the matter to the higher judiciary while recommending holding criminal proceedings against him.

A trial court in Pakistan’s federal capital, Islamabad, announced a three-year imprisonment for him in the matter, commonly known as the Toshakhana – or state repository – case, before the law enforcement agencies arrested him from his Lahore residence and took him to a prison away from the city.

“We have tried our best to meet Imran Khan by contacting the superintendent [jail], Attock, and the additional home secretary,” Naeem Haider Panjutha, the former PM’s spokesperson on legal affairs, said in a short video message. “However, we have not received any response from either of them.”

“We have told both of them that we need to get the power of attorney and other documents signed by Mr. Khan since we have to move various applications and challenge different [court] orders,” he continued. “We also have to challenge the Toshakhana verdict that came today. However, we have not been allowed to meet him so far.”

Panjutha said Khan’s legal team also wanted to visit him since they were concerned about his well-being and wanted to provide him with clothes, food, and other amenities.

However, he informed that the authorities had not given them a “green signal,” though it was his legal team’s right to meet the former prime minister while he was in prison.

One of Khan’s close aides, Zulfi Bokhari, also circulated a video message, saying it was a shame for the country and its judiciary that the former premier’s legal team was not given an opportunity to present its arguments in the Toshakhana case.

He also questioned how the judge managed to type up a 35-page judgment within 30 minutes when a document as big could take several hours to write.

Similar concerns were also raised by some members of the legal community who pointed out that Khan could not have been arrested so promptly on the orders of an Islamabad court from his Lahore residence, if due process of law had been followed.

Bokhari revealed that law enforcement personnel broke into Khan’s residence through the back door, adding they beat four or five of his staff members.

He informed that Khan was also roughed up by officials who had arrived at his residence to arrest him.

“They grabbed him, manhandled him, and threw him in a car,” he said.

Bokhari reiterated that Khan’s arrest would be contested and appealed in a high court and the supreme court while urging the local and international media outlets to question whether it was right to detain the PTI leader without a fair trial.

He maintained that the outgoing government and other state institutions were striving to eliminate Khan from the political landscape of Pakistan.

However, Pakistan’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said earlier in the day Khan’s arrest was not politically motivated and was made since he was refusing to respond to the charges against him.

 

This story was originally published on the Pakistan edition of Arab News. 

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Arrest

Kim Jong Un tells North Korea arms factories to boost capacity

Kim Jong Un tells North Korea arms factories to boost capacity
Reuters

Kim Jong Un tells North Korea arms factories to boost capacity

Kim Jong Un tells North Korea arms factories to boost capacity
  • Pyongyang pushes to develop various strategic and conventional weapons
  • North Korea has tested rocket launchers for larger caliber shells and advanced cruise missiles
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed factories making missile engines, artillery and other weapons to boost capacity as an important part of bolstering the country’s defense capabilities, state media said on Sunday.
Kim’s inspections from Thursday to Saturday included the production of engines for strategic cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as shells for super large-caliber multiple-rocket launchers and transporter-erector-launchers, said state news agency KCNA.
His unusual visits to multiple arms production facilities over several days come as Pyongyang pushes to develop various strategic and conventional weapons and holds prominent displays of a range of arms.
The launchers Kim inspected are normally used to fire ballistic missiles.
North Korea has tested rocket launchers for larger caliber shells, advanced cruise missiles and last month its newest ballistic missiles, including a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.
Kim cited improved precision processing and modernized automation in the production of large-caliber multiple-rocket launcher shells, KCNA said.
He called for the mass production of “various kinds of cutting-edge strategic weapon engines... and thus make a great contribution to bringing about a revolution in developing new strategic weapons of our style,” the agency said.
Photos showed Kim firing different types of assault rifles, with fiery blasts coming off the muzzle as he took aim at a target that was out of frame.
Cheong Seong-chang, an expert on North Korea’s political strategy at the Sejong Institute near Seoul, said Kim is likely focused on modernization and technical innovation of weapons that will help with the export of arms to Russia.
Marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War on July 27, Pyongyang held a major military parade displaying its newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack and spy drones, with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and a senior Chinese official joining Kim in the reviewing stand.
At a large defense exhibition, Kim gave Shoigu a tour of the display of ballistic missiles and what appeared to be a new drone.
The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including a “significant” number of artillery shells, as well as a shipment of infantry rockets and missiles to Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group.
Russia and North Korea have denied those claims.

Topics: King Jong Un North Korea

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea
Reuters

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea
  • China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, an assertion rejected internationally
  • Beijing often irks its neighbors with maritime actions they call aggressive and with longer-term activities
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday accused China’s coast guard of blocking and water-cannoning a Philippine military supply boat in the South China Sea, condemning the “excessive and offensive actions” against its vessels.
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, an assertion rejected internationally, while Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines have various claims to certain areas.
Beijing often irks its neighbors with maritime actions they call aggressive and with longer-term activities like building islands on reefs and equipping them with missiles and runways.
A Chinese coast guard vessel on Saturday blocked and water-cannoned the chartered Philippine boat on a routine troop rotation and resupply mission, “in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board and in violation of international law,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.
It said in a statement the incident occurred near the Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila calls Ayungin Shoal, a submerged reef where a handful of its troops live on a rusty World War Two-era US ship that was intentionally grounded in 1999.
The Chinese coast guard’s “dangerous maneuvers” prevented a second boat from unloading the supplies and completing the mission, it said.
The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples’ lives,” the armed forces said.
The Philippine Coast Guard said the Chinese actions violated laws including two international conventions and a ruling from a global tribunal.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague concluded in 2016 that Beijing’s expansive claim to the South China Sea was groundless. China maintains it does not accept any claim or action based on the ruling.
The Philippine Coast Guard “calls on the China Coast Guard to restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in this unlawful incident,” said a spokesman, Commodore Jay Tarriela.
After the incident, the US State Department said China’s “repeated threats to the status quo in the South China Sea (were) directly threatening regional peace and stability” and that Washington stands with its Philippine allies in the face of such “dangerous actions.”
“The United States reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces – including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea – would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

1.5 million brave scorching heat for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil in Portugal

1.5 million brave scorching heat for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil in Portugal
AP

1.5 million brave scorching heat for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil in Portugal

1.5 million brave scorching heat for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil in Portugal
  • Pope to wind up Portugal visit with big outdoor mass
  • Temperatures had soared to 38 Celsius on Saturday in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C on Sunday
AP

LISBON, Portugal: An estimated 1.5 million young people filled a field in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning.
Francis made only brief remarks before them, however, and ditched his prepared speech for the fourth time in two days. Instead, the 86-year-old pontiff delivered a lively, 10-minute off-the-cuff chat in his native Spanish about journeying together and helping one another. “No fear, thanks, ciao!” he said at the end before aides pushed him in his wheelchair to the side of the stage.
Temperatures had soared to 38 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Saturday in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C (104 F) on Sunday. The heat forced pilgrims to shelter under umbrellas and makeshift shades of plastic canvas sheets tied between trash bins in the otherwise exposed field on the edge of the River Tagus.
Crews blew misters at the pilgrims to try to cool them down as they made their way into the venue at the peak of the day’s heat, many flying their national flags. They formed long lines to fill water bottles from what organizers said were more than 400 faucets around the field.
Smoke from a spate of wildfires that broke out around Portugal during a weekend spike in temperatures cast a haze over the sky as they arrived on foot from all around the city for one of the liturgical highlights of the Catholic youth festival. Citing local organizers, the Vatican said an estimated 1.5 million people were on hand.
Lan Young Modesta Cheong, a pilgrim from South Korea, said the heat was bad but her group made use of the trash bins to create shade.
“At first we were not so comfortable with it because is dirty and it maybe smelly but at a certain point it became our tent, it’s kind of a miracle and for me it is a bit the spirit of World Youth Day,” she said. “We started using a useless dirty thing to support us and use it to avoid the heat and all these difficulties.”
Francis presided over the evening vigil after spending the morning at the Catholic shrine in Fatima.
There, he ditched his prepared speech and a prayer for peace. The prayer had been expected to be a highlight of Francis’ visit to Fatima, given the shrine’s century-old affiliation with exhortations of peace and conversion in Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Francis instead “prayed silently for peace, with pain,” while meditating for a long period before a statue of the Virgin Mary, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. And the Vatican later posted the prayer on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
An estimated 200,000 turned out for Francis’ visit to Fatima, packing the central esplanade long before the red-tinted moon set and the sun rose. Nearby wildfires turned the sky smoky black and sent ash snowing down on the crowd.
“We are here with great joy,” said Maria Florido, a 24-year-old Spaniard who also saw Francis in Lisbon. “We woke up very early to come here and see the pope ... and we’re here with great enthusiasm.”
The Fatima story dates back to 1917, when according to tradition, Portuguese siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto and their cousin Lucia said the Virgin Mary appeared to them six times and confided to them three secrets. The first two described an apocalyptic image of hell, foretold the end of World War I and the start of World War II, and portended the rise and fall of Soviet communism.
In 2000, the Vatican disclosed the long-awaited third secret, describing it as foretelling the May 13, 1981, assassination attempt against St. John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square, which fell on the anniversary of the original vision.
According to later writings by Lucia, who became a nun and died in 2005, Russia would be converted and peace would reign if the pope and all the bishops of the world consecrated Russia to the “Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Lucia later claimed that John Paul fulfilled that prophecy during a 1984 Mass, even though he never specified Russia in the prayer.
Vatican Media had said before the trip that Francis would pray for peace in Ukraine and the world while in Fatima. It seemed logical, given Francis had already consecrated both Russia and Ukraine to Mary in a prayer for peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, essentially fulfilling Sr. Lucia’s exhortation.
In the prayer posted on the platform X by the @Pontifex account but not read aloud, Francis didn’t name either country but consecrated the church and world, “especially those countries at war,” to Mary. “Open paths where it seems that none exist,” he wrote. “Loosen the tangles of self-centeredness and the snares of power.”
Fatima Bishop Jose Ornelas made a prayer for Ukraine explicit in his remarks. “We associate ourselves to Your Holiness’ prayer for peace, for which this sanctuary is profoundly identified, thinking in particular of the war in Ukraine and so many other conflicts in the world,” he said.
In explaining the changes, Vatican spokesman Bruni said Francis “always addresses firstly the people he meets, as a shepherd, and speaks accordingly.” Francis often deviates from his prepared remarks, even more when speaking in his native Spanish. Bruni denied the changes had any other serious reason, including with his eyesight.
Francis has been hospitalized twice this year, including in June when he spent nine days in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scar tissue on his intestine. Saturday was perhaps the most grueling day of his five-day visit to Portugal, given the round-trip helicopter ride to Fatima and a planned prayer vigil that didn’t begin until his usual bedtime in Rome.

Topics: Pope Francis in Portugal Portugal

