Nigerian national has UK residency application rejected over links to Lebanon, India despite never visiting 

The UK Home Office rejected the man’s claim on the basis of his non-existent connections to India and Lebanon. (UK Home Office)
  • Officials said the man who has lived in the UK for decades, should have no problem returning to Lebanon or India despite him having no links to either country
LONDON: Britain’s Home Office has rejected a Nigerian man’s application to permanently reside in the UK due to connections to countries he has never visited, The Independent reported on Sunday.

Officials said the man, 57, who has lived in the UK for decades, should have no problem returning to Lebanon or India despite him having no links to either country, the newspaper revealed. 

The man’s application for permission to stay in the country was submitted in July last year on the grounds of family ties to the UK as his brother and sister both live in Britain.

The Home Office rejected his claim a year later on the basis of his non-existent connections to India and Lebanon. The refusal letter also included the immigration history of someone else. 

The man “will have retained knowledge of the life, language and culture of Lebanon and would not face significant obstacles to re-integrate back into life in there,” the letter stated.

The letter also suggested he could live in India, saying there are no factors “which would severely limit your ability to enjoy your life in India and in the absence of any evidence to the contrary, it is not accepted that you would be unable to re-establish and maintain your life there.”

Nick Beales, the applicant’s case worker from Ramfel, a charity that supports vulnerable migrants, contacted the Home Office about the errors.

Officials apologized for the “grammatical errors in the previous letter” and attached a new version, which still wrongly referred to the man’s ability to enjoy his life in India.

The Nigerian national told the newspaper: “The Home Office decision is just like copy-and-paste. They didn’t go through the application that Nick submitted. They just copied another person’s decision, with these references to Lebanon and India. I was so surprised.

“I think they must have been embarrassed. Even the corrections that they made were wrong. They removed the Lebanon reference but they still didn’t go through it because the reference to India is still there. They just didn’t go through the letter,” he added.

The man is now appealing the rejection of his application. 

A spokesperson for the Home Office apologized for the “incorrect correspondence regarding his case, and are in contact with him to make amends.”

“We expect our caseworkers to work at the highest standard, and make decisions that are fair and in line with immigration rules,” they added.

Updated 06 August 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Legal experts and political analysts in Pakistan on Sunday weighed in on the conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan, with some raising concerns over the legal procedures that led to his arrest and the possibility of delayed elections.

Khan, 70, was arrested on Saturday after a district court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison for concealing assets after selling state gifts.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the conviction was “tinted by political posturing” and “conspicuously reached at haste” to keep the former leader out of elections due to take place later this year.

“The decision by the (Islamabad) sessions court to convict Imran Khan has very little to do with the law and everything to do with the current political quagmire the country finds itself in,” Nimra Arshad, a high court lawyer, told Arab News.

“The procedure followed by the court which ended in a criminal conviction without the examination of the defense witnesses and the accused absent from court at the time of the verdict announcement raises serious questions regarding the trial’s compliance with the fundamental right to fair trial and due process,” she said.

Khan was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accusing it of colluding with military leaders to oust him and keep him locked out of politics.

The former international cricket star was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

The guilty verdict could bar Khan from politics under a law that stipulates people with a criminal conviction cannot hold or run for public office. PTI said it will challenge the decision.

Shoaib Shaheen, a lawyer on Khan’s legal team, said the trial was not fair.

“This is the first and may be the last case where the judge rejected the defense witnesses without listening to them, saying ‘they are not relevant,’” he told Arab News.

“The powerful factions in our country, and the government were unable to compete with Khan in politics,” he said. “We will file a petition on Monday in the Islamabad High Court and will, hopefully, immediately get bail after the first hearing.”

Prime Minister Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on Aug. 9. According to the constitution, that will be followed by the transfer of power to a caretaker setup bound to hold elections in 90 days.

However, officials at the Council of Common Interests approved on Saturday results of Pakistan’s first-ever digital population census, signaling that general elections may be delayed for months in order to complete the drawing of new constituency boundaries according to the new results.

“General elections may not take place in this year,” legal expert Usama Khawar said. “The government wants to see Khan cut down to size before the caretaker setup is installed.”

Khawar said Khan’s legal team was given “sufficient” chance to present their witnesses for defense arguments, but added that the hearing in this case was adjourned in a day instead of the usual seven days.

Huma Baqai, political analyst and rector at the Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship, also raised concerns of a pending constitutional crisis in Pakistan.

“The conviction against Khan is in a very weak case,” she told Arab News. “The country is heading toward constitutional crisis due to CCI decision of approving the new census in their last week.”

Khan is the seventh former premier to be arrested in Pakistan. The list includes Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was arrested and hanged in 1979, and the current prime minister’s brother, Nawaz Sharif, who also served as premier and was arrested several times on corruption charges.

ROME: At least 30 migrants are missing following two shipwrecks off the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to survivor testimony, the UN's migration agency said Sunday.

Around 28 people were reported lost at sea by survivors on one boat, while three were reported missing from the second, after both went down in stormy weather on Saturday, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Both were rickety iron boats believed to have set off from Sfax in Tunisia on Thursday.
Cultural mediators with the IOM believed there were "at least 30 people missing" after speaking to the survivors, press officer Flavio Di Giacomo told AFP.

An investigation into the shipwrecks has been opened in Agrigento, on the nearby Italian island of Sicily.

Agrigento's chief of police Emanuele Ricifari said the traffickers would have known rough seas were forecast.

"Whoever allowed them, or forced them, to leave with this sea is an unscrupulous criminal lunatic," he told Italian media.

"Rough seas are forecast for the next few days. Let's hope they stop. It's sending them to slaughter with this sea," he said.

As the stormy weather continued, fire brigade and alpine rescue teams were preparing Sunday to pull to safety some 20 migrants trapped on a rocky part of Lampedusa's coastline.

The migrants have been there since late Friday, after their boat was tossed onto the rocks by strong winds.

They have been provided with food, water, clothes and emergency thermal blankets by the Red Cross, but the coastguard has been unable to rescue them by sea due to the high waves.

Should the winds not drop, rescuers will begin winching them up the 140-metre (460 foot) high cliff to safety, media reports said.

The Central Mediterranean crossing from North Africa to Europe is the world's deadliest.
Over 1,800 people have died attempting it so far this year, Di Giacomo said -- almost 900 more than last year.

"The truth is that figure is likely to be much higher. Lots of bodies are being found at sea, suggesting there are many shipwrecks we never hear about," he said.

The number of bodies found has increased in particular on the so-called Tunisian route, which has become increasingly dangerous, Di Flavio said, because of the type of boats used.

Sub-Saharan migrants are being put out to sea by traffickers "in iron boats which cost less than the usual wooden ones, but are utterly unseaworthy, they easily break up and sink", he said.

Migrants also often have the engines stolen from their boats at sea, so that traffickers can re-use them.

NIAMEY: Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted Sunday with the approach of the west African bloc’s deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.
The ECOWAS bloc, chaired by regional military powerhouse and Niger’s neighbor Nigeria, had given the troops that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 a week to return him to power.
ECOWAS military chiefs of staff have agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.
“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the military) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday.
But he warned that “all the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out,” including how and when force would be deployed.
Niger’s military leaders have said they will meet force with force.
In the dusty alleyways of Niamey’s Boukoki neighborhood, the prospect of an armed intervention by ECOWAS is met with defiance.
“We’re going to fight for this revolution. We’re not going to retreat faced with the enemy, we’re determined,” said Boukoki resident Adama Oumarou.
“We were waiting for this coup for a long time. When it arrived, we breathed a sigh of relief,” she said.
Algeria, itself an economic and military power on the continent which shares a long land border with Niger, has warned against a military solution.
“We categorically refuse any military intervention,” Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a television interview Saturday evening, adding that such action would be “a direct threat to Algeria.”
He stressed “there will be no solution without us (Algeria). We are the first people affected.”
“Algeria shares nearly a thousand kilometers” of border with Niger, he said.
“What is the situation today in countries that have experienced military intervention?” he said, pointing to Libya and Syria.
Former colonial power France, with which Niger’s new rulers broke military ties after taking power, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action ECOWAS took after the deadline expired.
Niger has played a key part in Western strategies to combat militant insurgencies that have plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the United States stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively.
Yet anti-French sentiment in the region is on the rise, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, has grown. Moscow has warned against armed intervention from outside Niger.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, relies heavily on foreign aid that could be pulled if Bazoum is not reinstated as head of state, Paris has warned.
Bazoum, 63, has been held by the coup leaders with his family in his official Niamey residence since July 26.
In a column in The Washington Post on Thursday — his first lengthy statement since his detention — Bazoum said a successful putsch would “have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world.”
Bazoum won an election in 2021 that ushered in Niger’s first-ever transfer of power from one civilian government to another.
Nigeria has cut electricity supplies to its neighbor Niger, raising fears for the humanitarian situation, while Niamey has closed the vast Sahel country’s borders, complicating food deliveries.
Senior Nigerian politicians have urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the threatened military intervention.

KABUL: Afghanistan’s supreme leader has warned Taliban members against carrying out attacks abroad, the defense minister said, days after Pakistan said Afghans were involved in a spate of suicide attacks there.

Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said in a speech to members of Afghanistan’s security forces, broadcast by state television on Saturday, that fighting outside Afghanistan is not religiously sanctioned “jihad” but rather war, which had been barred by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

“If anyone goes outside of Afghanistan for the goal of jihad, it won’t be called jihad,” Akhundzada said, according to Mujahid.

“If the emir prevents the mujahideen (fighters) from going to battle and they still do it, this is war, not jihad.”

The remarks come after Islamabad said militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in Pakistan were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border, days after a deadly bombing claimed by the Daesh group near the countries’ shared frontier.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stopped short of accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban government of knowingly allowing attacks from its soil, but he did say Pakistan militants were operating from “sanctuaries” in the neighboring country.

Since the Taliban surged back to power in Afghanistan two years ago, Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in militant attacks focused on its western border regions, claimed by both Afghan Taliban ally Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and rival IS.

Formed in 2007 by Pakistani militants who splintered off from the Afghan Taliban to focus their fight on Islamabad for supporting America’s invasion of Afghanistan, the TTP has since waged a bloody campaign of bombings and other attacks across Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities insist they do not allow the country’s soil to be used by armed groups plotting against other nations.

In Islam, the Arabic term “jihad” is used to describe a wide range of religious struggles, from the private spiritual realm to taking part in combat.

KARACHI: At least 15 people were killed when a train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, the country’s railways minister said.

“This is quite a big accident. Rescue teams have reached on site and at least 15 passengers were killed and 45 injured,” Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters.

“More rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.”

The derailment happened near Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province, local media reported.

“The Hazara Express was traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed,” Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News.

Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, said that several passengers were killed and that a relief train has been dispatched to the site.

Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned.

Accidents and derailments occur frequently on Pakistan’s antiquated railway system.

In June 2021 two trains collided near Daharki in Sindh killing at least 65 people and injuring about 150 others.

In that accident, an express derailed onto the opposite track, and a second passenger train crashed into the wreckage roughly a minute later.

At least 75 passengers burnt to death in a fire aboard the Tezgam express train in October 2019, while a two-train collision at Ghotki killed more than 100 people in 2005.

