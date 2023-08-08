You are here

  • Home
  • Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
1 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (Twitter: @SPL)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
2 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (Twitter: @SPL)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
3 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
4 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
5 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
6 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
7 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
8 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
9 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
10 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
11 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
12 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
13 / 13
The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmtw8

Updated 8 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
  • The event at Al-Jawhara Hall included appearances by players from all the clubs, and highlighted the preparations designed to make the coming season one to remember
  • For the first time ever, 18 teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed in the league since the 2018-19 season
Updated 8 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night.

This season, for the first time ever, 18 professional teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed for the league since the 2018-19 season.

There is an especially high level of excitement and expectation for the upcoming campaign, following the signing of a number of major international stars by several teams during the summer transfer season. They follow in the footsteps of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in December last year. There are now players from more than 40 countries playing in the Saudi top flight.

The launch ceremony highlighted some of the most important preparations league officials have been making for the new season, including a number of initiatives and plans designed to ensure it is one to remember.

The audience at the event included the president and other officials of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, along with senior officials from the 18 teams and several of their high-profile recent signings.

The night begin with with the entry of the Roshn Professional League trophy, which was carried in by Romarinho, the captain of reigning champions Al-Ittihad. Later, four members of each team were introduced on stage.

The recent arrival of big-name international signings is expected to build on a record-breaking 2022-23 season, during which crowds were bigger, Saudi football attracted more followers worldwide, and global viewing figures were higher than ever, with games being broadcast on 48 platforms and TV stations in more than 170 countries.

The season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah when newly promoted Al-Ahli, last season’s First Division champions, will renew their rivalry with fellow league newcomers Al-Hazem, who they pipped to the title by four points last season.

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Saudi Pro League

Related

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup

Al-Ittihad’s Benzema performs Umrah

Benzema performs Umrah. Videograb
Benzema performs Umrah. Videograb
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Ittihad’s Benzema performs Umrah

Benzema performs Umrah. Videograb
  • Benzema has so far played four matches with the Jeddah Tigers, scoring three goals and making one assist
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: French footballer Karim Benzema, who plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, posted a video of himself performing Umrah in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

The 35-year-old star shared the video with his 20.5 million followers, saying: “Mashallah, best of the best, Alhamdulelah.”

The former Real Madrid forward and Ballon d’Or winner joined Al-Ittihad during the current summer transfer window, with a three-season contract worth an estimated $215 million per year.

Benzema has so far played four matches with the Jeddah Tigers, scoring three goals and making one assist. 

Topics: Karim Benzema Al-ittihad Grand Mosque

Related

Update Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
Benzema starts Ittihad career with a bang
Football
Benzema starts Ittihad career with a bang

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
  • Morocco’s performances at Women’s World Cup a boost for Arab football, but other nations lag way behind
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation recently announced investment of $13m toward the development of women’s game in the Kingdom
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

The ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been historic for several reasons.

Debut victories, record crowds and milestone goals have marked a thrilling group stage that saw the likes of Brazil, Germany, Canada and Italy fall by the wayside, while emerging nations including Morocco, South Africa and Jamaica have stolen the show.

The Moroccans won the hearts of fans around the world after their miraculous qualification for the last 16 with back-to-back victories over South Korea and Colombia.

The scenes in Perth of the players and coaches erupting in wild, tearful celebration as they progressed to face France, went viral around the world, touching even the most hardened football fans.

Their success is testament to many years of investment and development from their federation, and stands as the ultimate blueprint for the rest of the Middle East and North Africa region.

While Morocco made history as the first Arab nation to play at the tournament, which was first held in 1991, it is notable that no country from the Middle East has qualified for the global showpiece — and that does not appear likely to change any time soon.

The development of women’s football in the region remains frustratingly slow.

In contrast to nations that are progressing, like Saudi Arabia, which has significantly increased its investment in recent years, there countries like Qatar and the UAE where progress appears almost nonexistent.

Others simply do not have the resources.

“Unfortunately, from an economic point of view, we’re still behind,” former Lebanon international Assile Toufaily told Arab News.

“We still have this problem of lack of funding, lack of sponsorship opportunities, lack of media representation, lack of governmental support and this is blocking the development. What is happening in Saudi Arabia is an exception.”

Toufaily said, however, there has been some progress made with a greater level of acceptance, if not necessarily support, for women’s football within the region.

Former Jordan international Stephanie Al-Naber, who also sits on the Asian Football Confederation’s women’s committee, told Arab News progress has been made but roadblocks still exist in the culturally conservative region.

“The overall development of women’s football in West Asia in recent years has shown positive progress,” Al-Naber, who captained her country, explained.

“There has been an increase in participation, investments, and attention to the sport, indicating a growing interest in developing women’s football in the region.

“Despite the progress, women’s football in the Middle East still faces several challenges.

“Some of these include societal norms and cultural barriers that may limit opportunities for women to participate, lack of adequate infrastructure and resources, and the need for further support and recognition from governing bodies.”

It was hoped that Jordan hosting the 2016 U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the first time a nation from the Middle East had held either of those competitions, would be a catalyst for change within the region.

But, while Jordan continues to be one of the leaders within the region, other countries are still lagging behind.

Given their hosting of the men’s World Cup last year, Qatar is one example that stands out for all the wrong reasons.

As the country went through an enormous program of infrastructure development, pouring tens of millions into football’s showcase event, its women’s team was left to wither on the vine.

An unofficial friendly in 2021 against Afghanistan, and the odd cultural exchange trip, is the total extent of their activity since 2014 when they participated in the Women’s West Asian Championships and lost all three games in the group stage.

The team is not listed on the FIFA rankings and its official status is unclear.

“We are waiting for the legacy of the World Cup to bring us up, that’s our only hope,” Hagar Nader Nessim Aziz Saleh, a player with the national team, was quoted as saying by The New York Times last year.

“Of course we are feeling sad and want to participate,” she added to German outlet DW.

“I don’t think we have a ranking now, because we didn’t play a proper match for such a long time. If you aren’t playing, you can’t improve.”

There are green shoots in Saudi Arabia, however, which has poured significant investment into its women’s program in recent years as it looks to make up for lost time.

On the back of the successful launch of its first professional league last year, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation recently announced a further investment of $13 million aimed at improving club governance and sustainability, expanding competition opportunities, and creating jobs within the women’s game.

With a bid for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup on the table, and a burgeoning domestic league that now boasts Morocco’s World Cup goalscorer Ibtissam Jraidi, former French international Lina Boussaha, experienced US coach Kelly Lindsey and former West Ham star Nor Mustafa, there is reason at last to be optimistic about women’s football in the Middle East.

The question remains, however, will others follow Saudi Arabia’s lead?

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
  • Portuguese superstar scores the opener in 3-1 win, his third of the season so far
  • Al-Nassr’s other goals come from Sultan Al-Ghannam and Seko Fofana
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years as he steered Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Raja Casablanca on Sunday and into the semifinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian side in spectacular style, his third strike in successive games in the 16-team tournament formerly known as the Arab Club Champions Cup. The result also keeps alive the prospect of a potential final against bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal.

In this form, it could be a blockbuster, as Al-Nassr were just too good for the Moroccan powerhouse in the crucial period when they scored three in 20 minutes following Ronaldo’s special after 19 minutes.

 

 

Soon after, Sultan Al-Ghannam added a second and Seko Fofana headed a third, his first since arriving from Lens this summer.

An Abdullah Madu own goal before the break gave Casablanca, who won all three of their group games, hope. But it was not enough, as they could not match the Saudi Arabian side’s ruthlessness in front of goal 

This may come as little surprise as Al-Nassr’s starting 11 was a formidable one. As well as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Sadio Mane made his first start for the club since signing from Bayern Munich, and there was Marcelo Brozkovic and Fofana in midfield.

Add domestic stars, such as Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal, and it was always going to be a tough ask for the North Africans and defending champions. 

Yet it was last season’s stars who made the opener after 19 minutes. Anderson Talisca was causing problems on the right side of the area and pulled the ball back for Ronaldo, who fired a beautiful shot home from the edge of the box. 

The second came soon after and was another fine effort. Al-Ghannam ran onto a long ball out of defense, beat the offside trap and then shot home from the right side of the area.

Six minutes later, it was 3-0 and the delighted yellow-clad fans were working out which was the best of the three. Ronaldo laid off the ball down the left side for Alex Telles. The former Manchester United defender then sent over the perfect cross for Fofana to arrive at exactly the right time to head his new team further into the lead.

The Moroccans, three-time continental champions who won all three of their group games, were being blown away by such attacking talent, but were then handed a lifeline four minutes before the break as Madu put into his own net when trying to clear a cross.

Raja started the second half brightly and spent the first 15 minutes in almost total control, moving to three at the back and pushing men forward. While they kept Al-Nassr’s attacking talent quiet until Mane went on a dribble on the hour, they were unable to get that all-important second strike to reduce the arrears.

Roger Aholou had the best chance when through on goal, but he was denied by Al-Aqidi who had another solid game in goal. There was still time for Ronaldo to shoot against the post with just a few minutes remaining, but by then the result had been all but settled and the flares already lit.

In the end, the game was decided by a 20 minute first-half spell that was started by a piece of magic from Ronaldo. The Portuguese star looks to be finding his form, and as he is surrounded by more and more talent, Al-Nassr will take some stopping.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup King Salman Club Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Raja Casablanca

Related

Update Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Saudi Sport
Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Sport
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad
Updated 06 August 2023
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad
  • The 3-1 win in quarterfinals of King Salman Cup shows former champions are ready to fight for SPL title once again
Updated 06 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup on Saturday, just days before the start of the Roshn Saudi League. The result could have serious implications for the former and current Saudi Pro League champions in the campaign ahead.

Here are five things we learned from the first Classico of the season.

1. Al-Hilal will be greatly encouraged by the result and performance

Every observation should obviously be tempered by the fact that this was not a league game, merely a prestigious pre-season clash, but Al-Hilal will be delighted with the outcome. Last season, Al-Ittihad won the title and conceded just 13 goals in 30 games along the way. Yet in Abha, the team conceded three against an energetic Al-Hilal team.

New coach Jorge Jesus and his men won the midfield battle thanks to the discipline, energy and intelligence of Mohamed Kanno while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves are genuine top-class players and have taken Hilal’s midfield to a new level.

They combined for the first goal, and it was an effort that will please coach Jesus with Savic heading home a Neves corner. The Portuguese star offers much and was coveted by the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United, but his set pieces are going to be a real threat for opponents this season.

With Malcom, another new signing, taking his goal well to put the game beyond Ittihad, it was a fine offensive performance and a deserved win and means that Al-Hilal get another game at least to prepare for the new season.

2. It could be a useful defeat for Al-Ittihad

Fans of the Tigers may come to be happy about this loss once the real action starts. After being deserved champions last season, coach Nuno Santo now has a much-strengthened squad, but any thoughts that the arrival of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and others would mean a stroll to a second successive title will be buried a little deeper today.

Benzema, who saw his penalty hit the post with 12 minutes left, looked a little isolated in attack and was not the threat of previous games. The injury to Omar Hawsawi left the central defense struggling, especially as Ahmed Hegazi is not yet due to return from a serious injury.

So, for coach Santo, there is plenty to ponder, but better it happens now than when the serious action starts.

3. The next Classico is now even more eagerly awaited

The result means that Al-Ittihad have not beaten Al-Hilal since 2021 in a run that now stretches to six games.

Santo has now played the Riyadh giants four times since arriving in Jeddah and has failed to record a single win. As well as the King’s Cup semifinal loss, the Blues took four points from the Tigers.

It is a run that has not yet reached worrying proportions, but this season is likely to be closer than the last when Al-Ittihad pulled away at the end. Being able to beat Al-Hilal when the pressure is on could be the difference between a successful title defense and missing out.

Fortunately, or not, for Santo, there is an early meeting this season, and victory in the league could really set the tone for the rest of the campaign. It will be a massive encounter.

4. Hamdallah issue could become a distraction

Abderrazak Hamdallah was absent, and his cutting edge was missed in attack. Yet the Moroccan marksman, top scorer in the league last season, was not injured, with Santo saying that it was due to an internal matter.

There are rumors that Hamdallah, who is a strong character on and off the pitch, is unhappy with the coach and his preference for Benzema, the most recent recipient of FIFA’s Ballon d’Or, as a single striker.

Whatever the truth may be, it is an issue that the coach will need to deal with and not allow to fester. For the big clubs that will challenge on a number of fronts in the coming weeks and months — and Ittihad have the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup to deal with as well as domestic issues — this is a squad game. It is a challenge to keep talented players happy, but this is modern football.

5. It sets the scene beautifully for the new season

There is no doubt that once the new campaign starts, this game will not be remembered for too long, but this was an appetizer that really got the juices flowing in anticipation. In recent weeks, there has been so much international attention on the Saudi Arabian clubs and their signing of big-name foreign stars that it was a relief to watch two of the biggest go toe-to-toe where it counts.

It was a very entertaining clash, and those who tuned in for the first time will surely have enjoyed the experience and been impressed with the standard of the game and the attacking nature of Saudi Arabian football. They will surely be returning for the start of the new season.

As Al-Hilal’s new defensive star Kalidou Koulibaly said after the game: “A magical night. But we need to stay focused and work harder and harder. Let’s keep it up!”

It was a memorable occasion but just a delicious starter for the months-long main course that it set to follow.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Roshn Saudi League

Related

Update Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Saudi Sport
Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Updated 06 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
  • Quarter-finals matches end Sunday, pitting Raja versus Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab against Al-Wahda
Updated 06 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Iraqi Al-Shorta and Saudi Al-Hilal teams qualified for the semifinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, in the start of the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Al-Shorta beat Qatar’s Al-Sadd 4-2 in Abha, while Al-Hilal beat the Saudi Al-Ittihad team 3-1 in Taif.

In the first match, Aso Rostom scored (two goals), Amir Sabah and Ahmed Farhan scored one goal each for Al-Shorta, while Akram Afif scored the double for Al-Sadd.

In the second match, Al-Hilal’s goals were scored by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip, while Al-Ittihad’s goal was scored by Romario da Silva.

Al-Shorta will play the winner of the match between Moroccan Raja team and the Saudi Al-Nassr team, while Al-Hilal will face the winner of the Saudi Al-Shabab and Emirati Al-Wehda game in the last day of the quarter-final competitions.

The quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 will be completed with two matches on Sunday, when Raja will play Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab will face Al-Wahda.

Topics: King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Al-Hilal Al-Shorta Aso Rostom Amir aba football

Related

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Sport
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

follow us

Latest updates

Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president
Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (AFP file photo)
Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club
Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club
Jailed Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan ‘in good spirits’
Jailed Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan ‘in good spirits’
US deploys new forces and warships to Red Sea
US deploys new forces and warships to Red Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.