Hannah Roberts of the US wins her fourth straight freestyle BMX world championship

Hannah Roberts of the US wins her fourth straight freestyle BMX world championship
US rider Hannah Roberts celebrates winning a gold medal in the women's BMX Freestyle Park Final during the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Aug. 7, 2023 (AFP)
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

Hannah Roberts of the US wins her fourth straight freestyle BMX world championship

Hannah Roberts of the US wins her fourth straight freestyle BMX world championship
  • The 21-year-old American trick artist didn’t even need her second run in the finals, posting a score of 91.04 points during her opening run to secure her fourth straight title and fifth overall
  • The British mostly dominated their home world championships Monday in Glasgow, Scotland
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND: Hannah Roberts has won just about everything possible on a freestyle BMX bike except an Olympic title.

That could be coming next.

The 21-year-old American trick artist didn’t even need her second run in the finals of the world championships on Monday, posting a score of 91.04 points during her opening run to secure her fourth straight title and fifth overall. Roberts was followed by all five of the riders from emerging powerhouse China, led by silver medalist Sibei Sun and bronze medalist Huimin Zhou.

“I mean, Team China, they’re coming on strong. They have some of the best riders in the world and they’re so motivated to keep it going,” said Roberts, who finished second at the Tokyo Olympics. “They placed second through sixth and that’s incredible for an entire team. So going into the event, I knew there was some big stuff I wanted to pull for the first run. I did what I could.”

The British mostly dominated their home world championships Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kieran Reilly made good on his immense promise by winning the men’s freestyle BMX title, Ethan Vernon ended Italian star Elia Viviani’s dominance of the elimination race, and the duo of Neah Evans and Elinor Barker won the women’s Madison event.

Harrie Lavreysen won his fifth consecutive sprint gold medal by beating Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago in back-to-back finals races, while Jack Carlin beat Mateusz Rudyk of Poland to claim the bronze medal.

Roberts was the favorite to win freestyle BMX when it made its Olympic debut two years ago in Tokyo. And she made good on the expectations in the opening runs of the finals, posting the highest score. But on their second runs, Britain’s Charlotte Worthington jumped into first place, and Roberts failed to finish her second run after a poor landing and finished second.

Worthington, who was seventh on Monday, was among the first to congratulate Roberts when they came off the park.

“I’m super grateful,” Roberts said. “I’m still emotional.”

In the men’s freestyle competition, Reilly thought he’d done enough to earn the world championship before a home crowd during his superlative second run, dropping his bike at the end of it as if it was a mic drop.

He had to wait through a 50-minute rain delay to find out for sure.

There were still six riders to go, and they were the heaviest hitters in the sport, when the 22-year-old European champion posted a score of 95.80 with his second of two finals runs. Those left included Olympic champion Logan Martin, the final rider to hit the freestyle park, and who just about knocked Reilly from the stop step of the medal stand.

The two-time world champion from Australia only scored 95.30 with his second run, though, allowing Reilly to win by a sliver of a margin. Former world bronze medalist Nick Bruce of the US took bronze with his score of 93.30.

“It’s been a stressful half-hour sitting behind there. I got to the point where it’s guaranteed I’ve got a medal before it rained, but the difference between getting a medal and a (rainbow) jersey is huge,” Reilly said. “This is the biggest competition in the world outside the Olympics and this is a perfect stepping stone for me.”

Vernon was the bronze medalist in the elimination race a year ago, but the 22-year-old Brit was able to outsprint Dylan Bibic at the finish to take the gold medal this year. Viviani, the two-time defending champ, earned bronze for Italy.

Later in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, the team of Evans and Barker were consistently at the front of the Madison, where riders work as a team handing off to each other throughout the race. They finished ahead of Australia’s Georgia Baker and Alex Manly, who got up from a hard fall to finish second, and the French team of Clara Copponi and Victoire Berteau.

Lavreysen, who beat Dutch teammate Jeffrey Hoogland for gold at the Tokyo Games, has long been the world’s best sprinter — his title Monday was the 13th in various events. And he showed it once again in the finals of the men’s sprint Monday.

“It’s insane,” Lavreysen said afterward. “It takes a lot of energy and focus, but I really love it in the velodrome, and the atmosphere and all the fans — a lot of them today. Really good finals. And it’s unbelievable.”

Topics: BMX world championship

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills
New Formula E champion Jake Dennis. (Formula E)
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills
  • The Avalanche Andretti driver finished second in the opening race of the London E-Prix doubleheader to win the title
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Newly-crowned Formula E champion Jake Dennis says that adapting quickly to the new electric GEN3 car was one of the key factors in securing his first FIA world title.

The Avalanche Andretti driver finished second in the opening race of the London E-Prix doubleheader to win the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, becoming the first British racer to claim a global title at home.

The season saw him claim 11 podium finishes including triumphs in Mexico and Rome as well as back-to-back runner-up finishes at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix races in January. While he was pleased to deliver strong performances, Dennis said the third-generation car suited his driving style throughout the season.

The Gen3 is the world’s first electric race car designed and optimized specifically for street racing. It debuted in season nine and is a huge leap in technological development — with engineers delivering the lightest and most powerful car ever built in this category.

Capable of a top speed of 322 kph, it is 53 kg lighter with a smaller chassis meant for street racing. An additional front powertrain adds 250 kW to the 350 kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the current GEN2 car to 600 kW — with more than 40 percent of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking.

The 28-year-old said: “The Gen3 suited my style very well. It was very fluid to how it had been in the previous years of Gen2 where it was about numbers and strategy, whereas this year it was how the driver felt in certain situations. We are the world champion so I’d be lying if I said it didn’t suit my driving style as it did and I performed at a high level.”

Dennis finished the campaign 30 points ahead of runner-up Nick Cassidy. He admitted he did not expect to be challenging for the title after the testing sessions in Valencia prior to the start of the season.

“I’d be lying if I said I expected to win in Mexico and win the title. We left the testing in Valencia thinking that we were one of the slowest powertrains on the grid. We were missing one second per lap compared to Maserati and it’s just a huge turnaround in terms of performance. To come back and register one-two in the first three races were extremely impressive and something I feel that we deserved.”

He added: “I don’t think I can describe the emotions that I felt when crossing the line (in London) but the world championship means so much to me. We’ve put in so much hard work in the last two to three years and happy that I could repay the team.”

Topics: Formula E Jake Dennis

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule
  • Next year Pebble Beach will have 80 players and 80 amateurs competing for 36 holes at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with only the pros advancing to the weekend at Pebble Beach
  • The signature events, with fields between 70 and 80 players, will not have a 36-hole cut except for the three player-hosted invitationals — the Genesis Invitational (Tiger Woods), the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial (Jack Nicklaus)
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is cutting its field nearly in half and eliminating one of the three courses, part of the price to become a signature event with a $20 million purse in a revamped 2024 schedule the PGA Tour released Monday.

Pebble Beach replaces the Phoenix Open as a signature event, which was expected. What it gave up was the 156-man field, each with a prominent amateur, playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula over 54 holes before a cut to the final round.

Next year Pebble Beach will have 80 players and 80 amateurs competing for 36 holes at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with only the pros advancing to the weekend at Pebble Beach.

The signature events, with fields between 70 and 80 players, will not have a 36-hole cut except for the three player-hosted invitationals — the Genesis Invitational at Riviera (Tiger Woods), the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and the Memorial (Jack Nicklaus).

Those will cut to the low 50 and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead. The invitationals also will award $4 million to the winner — equal to the payoff at LIV Golf — compared with $3.6 million for the winner at the other five signature events.

The PGA Tour returns to a calendar year — January through August — for the first time since 2013. And while only the prize funds for the signature events were announced, top players can expect to make more money than ever.

The winner of the FedEx Cup will get a $25 million bonus, up from $18 million this year. The winner of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 — the player who leads the points list after the regular season — gets an $8 million bonus. Jon Rahm earned $4 million this year.

Players who have a big season — similar to Rahm or Scottie Scheffler this year — could make upward of $50 million.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said the schedule “will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before.”

The PGA Tour also attempted to spread out the limited-field, signature events and did that with few exceptions. The Phoenix Open will be Feb. 8-11 — one week after Pebble Beach, one week before the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Phoenix prefers to end on Super Bowl Sunday and has generated its own level of loud over the years with its raucous party scene.

But that means moving the Memorial off Memorial Day, putting it one week before the US Open. It’s the start of three straight weeks, concluding with the Travelers Championship.

The signature events also allow room for players to qualify. They are for the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings this year, which will be determined after the FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week at the TPC Southwind.

Players will have incentive to play in the fall if they miss out because Nos. 51-60 at the end of the fall schedule will be exempt into Pebble Beach and Riviera. After that, the top 10 players available in the current FedEx Cup standings will get in the $20 million events.

There also is room for five players who lead a special points list from the tournaments between signature events.

The season starts Jan. 4 at Kapalua with the Sentry Tournament of Champions and ends Sept. 1 with the Tour Championship, a week later than usual because of the Olympics in France. Kapalua, previously a winners-only start to the year, now has the top 50 from the FedEx Cup.

The other signatures events are Kapalua, RBC Heritage at Hilton Head; the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow; and the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Travelers has a long history of awarding exemptions to rising amateurs and recent college graduates. Now its limited field is restricted to the FedEx Cup standings and four exemptions for PGA Tour members.

Nathan Grube, the tournament director, said the Travelers wants to keep its reputation of giving young players an exemption.

“The young players are part of our DNA,” Grube said Monday. “No, the exemption process won’t be like it was. But we are going to figure out a way to keep a relationship with the young guys that are out there.”

The tour also has five opposite-field events, adding stops in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (the same week as Quail Hollow). It has yet to name a title sponsor for the event previously held in Kentucky, along with a title sponsor for what had been the Honda Classic.

Topics: AT&T golf AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake

Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
Updated 08 August 2023
AFP

Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake

Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
  • This week’s fourth seed at the first of two Masters events prior to the Aug. 28 start of the US Open spelled out his new team order after arrival following his title run at Los Cabos, Mexico
  • Tsitsipas said that with his parent no longer acting as coach he’s hoping for “much more tranquility and calmness in the air when I’m competing”
Updated 08 August 2023
AFP

TORONTO: Stefanos Tsitsipas held out hope on Monday that massive changes in his coaching staff will pay results at this week’s ATP Toronto Masters.

The fourth-ranked Greek star has gently laid down the law to his father and longtime coach Apostolos, handing over that duty to Greek-Australian Mark Philippoussis, a former US Open finalist.

Tsitsipas relegated his parents to concerned members of his traveling party at the bigger events.

This week’s fourth seed at the first of two Masters events prior to the Aug. 28 start of the US Open spelled out his new team order after arrival following his title run at Los Cabos, Mexico.

Tsitsipas made a breakthrough in Canada in 2018, finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal.

The 24-year-old Greek made it clear that all coaching will now be handled by Philippoussis in the hopes his at-times chaotic player box dynamic will calm down..

“(I gave) my father some time off,” Tsitsipas said. “He hasn’t had time off since I was 12 years old.

“For him, it’s very healthy to take some time away from the court and feel refreshed again.

“Of course I love him and I want him to be part of that journey that we have built together — he’s not going anywhere. He’s still with us, and he’s still there following our path and journey.”

Tsitsipas said that with his parent no longer acting as coach he’s hoping for “much more tranquility and calmness in the air when I’m competing.”

The Greek star was well-known for loudly engaging with his father on court during matches while his mother often had to leave the player box, unable to watch in tense moments.

“Parents can get emotional sometimes and I completely understand that,” he said. “I can imagine how difficult it can be at times seeing your child give it their all and to be going through so much during a match.”

Tsitsipas said Philippoussis, 46, has “been through a lot of moments in his career that he can identify and capture better.

“He’s an incredible human being. He has helped me a lot and has been there for me. Even when people didn’t see him around, he has been there behind closed doors.”

On a day whose start was delayed by rain, 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini lined up a second-round encounter with fellow Italian and seventh seed Yannik Sinner.

Berrettini, who has suffered for more than a year with various injuries, defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3, striking 24 winners while breaking four times.

Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti advanced past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-1 while Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Zhang Zhizhen 7-5, 6-4.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in his tennis heaven with the summer hardcourt season.

The world No. 3 is seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz due to the absence of Novak Djokovic, with the Serb leaving it late to prepare for the US Open.

“I feel great on the hardcourt, my game suits it,” Medvedev said. “But it’s easy to lose also — there are so many guys who want to win.”

Medvedev, with 20 career titles, has earned half of them on his preferred outdoor hardcourts.

The winner of the Canadian trophy two years ago has already had a weekend practice with top rival Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion who heads the field.

Topics: Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Toronto Masters

Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club

Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club

Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club
  • France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe reported on Monday evening that Neymar has told the club he wants to leave this summer
  • Mbappe, who also joined in 2017, wants to play for PSG this season and then leave on a free transfer once his contract runs out
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

PARIS: As Kylian Mbappe’s transfer standoff with Paris Saint-Germain continues, it remains unclear if the star striker will even be in the squad when PSG begins their league season at home against Lorient on Saturday.

And now Neymar’s future at the club suddenly looks uncertain as well.

France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe reported on Monday evening that Neymar has told the club he wants to leave this summer, increasing the turmoil surrounding the defending French league champion.

PSG said the club would not comment on Neymar’s situation, when contacted by The Associated Press.

The 31-year-old Neymar, who joined for a world record fee of &euro;222 million ($244 million) from Barcelona in 2017, is under contract until 2025.

Mbappe, who also joined in 2017, wants to play for PSG this season and then leave on a free transfer once his contract runs out, when he could request a massive signing-on fee and a higher salary. He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe informed the club in June that he would not take up the extra year on his contract until 2025. PSG responded by insisting he will be sold this summer to prevent him leaving for free at the end of the season, and left him out of a preseason tour to Japan and South Korea. Mbappe has been training on his own or with fringe players since, and it appears unlikely he will be in the squad against Lorient unless an agreement is reached.

Having already lost record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, PSG now seem to be in danger of losing their two remaining superstars as well.

Messi’s move to Inter Miami came after the Argentine World Cup winner decided not to sign a one-year contract extension PSG had offered him.

But after years of pandering to its star players, notably Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar, PSG are showing a firm intent not to be pushed around.

After being left out of the preseason tour, Mbappe posted a photo of himself online after training with some fringe players last week. He stopped to sign autographs as fans waited outside the club’s training complex, on the outskirts of Paris.

PSG have received a world record $332 million bid from Saudi team Al-Hilal for Mbappe, but the 24-year-old France international seems intent on staying in Europe.

Madrid have twice failed with bids to sign Mbappe, but the 14-time European Cup winner is in a much stronger position this time and Mbappe is the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema.

He would be a legacy signing and is young enough to play for many years there like Benzema, who left to join Saudi club Al-Ittihad after 14 trophy-packed seasons and 354 goals at Madrid.

Mbappe is PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 212 goals but he has never won the Champions League, and also has his sights set on becoming a Ballon d’Or winner like Benzema.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé PSG Neymar

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
Updated 08 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
  • The event at Al-Jawhara Hall included appearances by players from all the clubs, and highlighted the preparations designed to make the coming season one to remember
  • For the first time ever, 18 teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed in the league since the 2018-19 season
Updated 08 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night.

This season, for the first time ever, 18 professional teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed for the league since the 2018-19 season.

There is an especially high level of excitement and expectation for the upcoming campaign, following the signing of a number of major international stars by several teams during the summer transfer season. They follow in the footsteps of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in December last year. There are now players from more than 40 countries playing in the Saudi top flight.

The launch ceremony highlighted some of the most important preparations league officials have been making for the new season, including a number of initiatives and plans designed to ensure it is one to remember.

The audience at the event included the president and other officials of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, along with senior officials from the 18 teams and several of their high-profile recent signings.

The night begin with with the entry of the Roshn Professional League trophy, which was carried in by Romarinho, the captain of reigning champions Al-Ittihad. Later, four members of each team were introduced on stage.

The recent arrival of big-name international signings is expected to build on a record-breaking 2022-23 season, during which crowds were bigger, Saudi football attracted more followers worldwide, and global viewing figures were higher than ever, with games being broadcast on 48 platforms and TV stations in more than 170 countries.

The season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah when newly promoted Al-Ahli, last season’s First Division champions, will renew their rivalry with fellow league newcomers Al-Hazem, who they pipped to the title by four points last season.

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Saudi Pro League

