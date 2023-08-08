You are here

Saudi media chiefs launch new training academy, digital radio tech

The training academy will develop a new generation of media professionals. (SPA)
The training academy will develop a new generation of media professionals. (SPA)
(L to R) Yahya Al-Salhabi, former director of Riyadh Radio, Abdulrahman Al-Hazza, former Chairman of the SBA and Ahmed Aldehani, correspondent for Monte Carlo Radio in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Hebshi Alshammari

The training academy will develop a new generation of media professionals. (SPA)
  Mohammed Al-Harthi, CEO of the SBA, told Arab News that the initiatives aimed to advance skills and boost the Kingdom's digital transformation program
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A media training academy has been launched in Saudi Arabia to coincide with the Kingdom’s adoption of the latest digital radio broadcasting technology.

At a launch event on Monday, Minister of Media and Chairman of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority Salman Al-Dosari said the implementation of the projects signalled a new era for the country’s media sector.

Mohammed Al-Harthi, CEO of the SBA, told Arab News that the initiatives aimed to advance skills and boost the Kingdom’s digital transformation program.




Abdullah Al-Homoud, Head of the Missab Center for Research

He said the training academy would allow the authority to continue its role as a nurturing hub for talent and a platform for developing a new generation of media professionals.

The academy will offer a range of courses in journalism, television and radio production, digital media, cinema, and theater, all in line with international industry standards.

Work by the authority’s technical team on developing digital radio broadcasting services has placed Saudi Arabia among the frontrunners in implementing DAB+ technology to provide high-quality sound and superior reception while enhancing the overall listening experience for listeners.

Today, the digital environment holds sway over many aspects of communication, and the future may witness even more transformations.

Abdullah Al-Homoud, Head of the Missab Center for Research

Digitally transmitted sound offers a broader frequency spectrum, investment incentives, simplified regulations, and an increased reach through multiple radio channels. In addition, it speeds up data exchange, and reduces operational, electricity, and energy costs.

Former chairman of the authority, Abdulrahman Al-Hazza, said: “With radio audiences declining, it has become imperative for radio stations to fully embrace digital media to maintain effective communication with the public, utilizing mobile electronic devices to deliver content tailored to listeners’ preferences.”

He noted that by adopting digital broadcasting in the Kingdom, audiences would be able to experience radio in its purest form, anywhere, any time.

“It is anticipated that the radio audience reach will widen, and radio stations in the Kingdom will offer content that meets all their needs.

“We are now in the age of the internet and digital social communication, and this emphasizes the importance of digital media as an effective way to connect with the audience through various platforms,” he added.

Ahmed Al-Dehani, a correspondent for Radio Monte Carlo in Saudi Arabia, highlighted the challenges in keeping up with constant advances in communications and media technology.

He said delivering content that resonated with target audiences was crucial, while delivery methods could be diverse, and he predicted increased competition between government and private radio stations in the region.

Abdullah Al-Homoud, head of the Missab Center for Research, said: “Today, the digital environment holds sway over many aspects of communication, and the future may witness even more transformations.”

He pointed out that developments in areas such as augmented and virtual reality would progress the use of related technologies in journalism and other outlets, improving content.

Al-Homoud expected increased use of artificial intelligence and data analysis in the media and communications sector.

Analyzing big data, he added, would lead to a better understanding of audience behavior and interests, enabling personalized content and an improved user experience.

And he noted that the growth of 5G networks would present more opportunities for direct interaction and high-quality live streaming, supporting the transfer of video content, games, and other apps.

“We now see electronic gaming applications dominating as cultural and interactive media, surpassing mere entertainment,” Al-Hamoud said.

He pointed out that social media would continue to take center stage in the media landscape, with a greater emphasis on interaction and engagement, and expected new platforms to emerge that would blend media and social communication more seamlessly, allowing users to engage with content in innovative ways.

On the training academy launch, Al-Hamoud said it would hopefully become a hub for radio and television activities and a reference point for professionals in the Kingdom’s visual media industry.

Yahya Al-Salhabi, the former director of Riyadh Radio, said it was vital that traditional media embraced modern digital technologies and distribution methods to reach audiences, adding that the launch of DAB+ technology would be a progressive step toward enhancing radio content quality, clarity, ease of distribution, and coverage.

 

 

Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time

Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time

Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
  • The new policy will be rolled out in August and September
  • Zoom saw explosive growth during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies scrambled to shift to remote work
NEW YORK: The company whose name became synonymous with remote work is joining the growing return-to-office trend.
Zoom, the video conferencing pioneer, is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email. The statement said the company has decided that “a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom.”
The new policy, which will be rolled out in August and September, was first reported by the New York Times, which said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan fielded questions from employees unhappy with the new policy during a Zoom meeting last week.
Zoom, based in San Jose, California, saw explosive growth during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies scrambled to shift to remote work, and even families and friends turned to the platform for virtual gatherings. But that growth has stagnated as the pandemic threat has ebbed.
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. have tumbled hard since peaking early in the pandemic, from $559 apiece in October 2020, to below $70 on Tuesday. Shares have slumped more than 10 percent to start the month of August. In February, Zoom laid off about 1,300 people, or about 15 percent of its workforce.
Google, Salesforce and Amazon are among major companies that have also stepped up their return-to-office policies despite a backlash from some employees.
Similarly, to Zoom, many companies are asking their employees to show up to the office only part-time, as hybrid work shapes up to be a lasting legacy of the pandemic. Since January, the average weekly office occupancy rate in 10 major US cities has hovered around 50 percent, dipping below that threshold during the summer months, according to Kastle Systems, which measures occupancy through entry swipes.

Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October

Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October
Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October

Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October
  • Four-day event in Riyadh will feature workshops, interactive zones
  • Confex ‘an important milestone for the local film industry,’ commission CEO says
DUBAI: The Saudi Film Commission has announced that it will launch a new industry event, the Saudi Film Confex, in Riyadh later this year.

Scheduled to run from Oct. 1-4 at Riyadh’s BLVD Expo, the four-day conference and exhibition aims to promote the Kingdom’s film industry and attract filmmakers, producers, directors, investors and media professionals from around the world.

It will feature curated workshops, thought leadership sessions with 50 keynote speakers, and six interactive zones.

Each zone is designed around a specific theme. For example, the inspirational zone will bring together top creators to share their journeys and big-picture trends in the industry, while the innovation zone will showcase the latest technology and new product concepts.

The experience zone will feature recent developments and trends in filmmaking and the business zone will serve as a networking space.

Abdullah Al-Eyaf, CEO of the commission, said: “The conference will provide a platform for both regional and international industry players to connect and serve as an urban foundation for the collective creation of new techniques and technologies.”

The venue boasts 40,000 square meters of exhibition space, catering to over 100 exhibitors, as the Kingdom ramps up its investment in the film and entertainment sector.

Saudi Arabia is already making its presence felt in the global film industry. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the most prestigious event in world cinema, five films backed by the Kingdom’s Red Sea Film Fund made the official selection.

During the festival, Saudi’s Cultural Development Fund unveiled two funds worth $180 million to bolster the local film industry and attract global filmmaking professionals.

“The highly anticipated debut of Saudi Film Confex marks an important milestone for the local film industry, especially as the Kingdom continues to see increased interest around its entertainment capacity and offerings,” Al-Eyaf said.

PRCA MENA to host annual conference and award ceremony in Riyadh

PRCA MENA to host annual conference and award ceremony in Riyadh
PRCA MENA to host annual conference and award ceremony in Riyadh

PRCA MENA to host annual conference and award ceremony in Riyadh
DUBAI: PRCA MENA, a professional association for public relations and communications in the Middle East and North Africa, will host its annual conference and digital awards ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 8.

The half-day conference will feature sessions including “The Value of the PR Industry in the MENA Region,” “AI vs. PR — Embrace the Revolution,” “PR Agencies in Saudi Arabia — Changes and Challenges,” and “Saudi Vision 2030 and PR.”

The awards ceremony, which will be held in the evening, aims to recognize and honor PR professionals as well as the best digital communications campaigns through awards like Best Performance in a Digital Campaign, Best Social Media Campaign, and Best AI-Driven Digital Campaign.

“The conference and digital awards celebrations will bring together like-minded professionals, industry experts, and visionaries from across the MENA region and beyond,” said Monika Fourneaux, head of PRCA EMEA.

“Together, we will shape the future of PR and digital communication, setting new standards of excellence.”

Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs

Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs
Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs

Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs
  • Disney has 11 current job openings seeking candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning
  • AI technology to be applied across all Disney division including streaming services and theme parks
LONDON: Walt Disney has created a task force to study artificial intelligence and how it can be applied across the entertainment conglomerate, even as Hollywood writers and actors battle to limit the industry’s exploitation of the technology.
Launched earlier this year, before the Hollywood writers’ strike, the group is looking to develop AI applications in-house as well as form partnerships with startups, three sources told Reuters.
As evidence of its interest, Disney has 11 current job openings seeking candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning.
The positions touch virtually every corner of the company — from Walt Disney Studios to the company’s theme parks and engineering group, Walt Disney Imagineering, to Disney-branded television and the advertising team, which is looking to build a “next-generation” AI-powered ad system, according to the job ad descriptions.
A Disney spokesperson declined to comment.
One of the sources, an internal advocate who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said legacy media companies like Disney must either figure out AI or risk obsolescence.
This supporter sees AI as one tool to help control the soaring costs of movie and television production, which can swell to $300 million for a major film release like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” or “The Little Mermaid.” Such budgets require equally massive box office returns simply to break even. Cost savings would be realized over time, the person said.
For its parks business, AI could enhance customer support or create novel interactions, said the second source as well as a former Disney Imagineer, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly.
The former Imagineer pointed to Project Kiwi, which used machine-learning techniques to create Baby Groot, a small, free-roaming robot that mimics the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character’s movements and personality.
Machine learning, the branch of AI that gives computers the ability to learn without being programmed, informs its vision systems, so it is able to recognize and navigate objects in its environment. Someday, Baby Groot will interact with guests, the former Imagineer said.
AI has become a powder keg in Hollywood, where writers and actors view it as an existential threat to jobs. It is a central issue in contract negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America, both of which are on strike.
Disney has been careful about how it discusses AI in public. The visual effects supervisors who worked on the latest “Indiana Jones” movie emphasized the painstaking labors of more than 100 artists who spent three years seeking to “de-age” Harrison Ford so that the octogenarian actor could appear as his younger self in the early minutes of the film.

Disney has invested in technological innovation since its earliest days. In 1928 it debuted “Steamboat Willie,” the first cartoon to feature a synchronized soundtrack. It now holds more than 4,000 patents with applications in theme parks, films and merchandise, according to a search of the US Patent and Trademark Office records.
Bob Iger, now in his second stint as Disney’s chief executive, made the embrace of technology one of his three priorities when he was first named CEO in 2005.
Three years later, the company announced a major research and development initiative with top technology universities around the world, funding labs at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It closed the Pittsburgh lab in 2018. Disney’s US research group has developed a mixed-reality technology called “Magic Bench” that allows people to share a space with a virtual character on screen, without need for special glasses.
In Switzerland, Disney Research has been exploring AI, machine learning and visual computing, according to its website. It has spent the last decade creating “digital humans” that it describes as “indistinguishable” from their corporeal counterparts, or fantasy characters “puppeteered” by actors.
This technology is used to augment digital effects, not replace human actors, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Its Medusa performance capture system has been used to reconstruct actors’ faces without using traditional motion-capture techniques, and this technology has been used in more than 40 films, including Marvel Entertainment’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
“AI research at Disney goes back a very long time and revolves around all the things you see being discussed today: Can we have something that helps us make movies, games, or conversational robots inside theme parks that people can talk to?” said one executive who has worked with Disney.
Hao Li, CEO and co-founder of Pinscreen, a Los Angeles-based company that creates AI-driven virtual avatars, said he worked on multiple research papers with Disney’s lab while studying in Zurich from 2006 to 2010.
“They basically do research on anything based on performance capture of humans, creating digital faces,” said Li, a former research lead at Disney-owned Industrial Light & Magic. “Some of these techniques will be adopted by Disney entities.”
Disney Imagineering last year unveiled the company’s first initiatives in an AI-driven character experience, the D3-09 cabin droid in the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which answered questions on a video screen and learned and changed based on conversations with guests.
“Not only is she a great character to interact with and always available in your cabin, which I think is very cool, behind the scenes, it’s a very cool piece of technology,” Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge said at the time.

Work from home to sleep at work: Google to offer employees on-campus hotel stays

Work from home to sleep at work: Google to offer employees on-campus hotel stays
Work from home to sleep at work: Google to offer employees on-campus hotel stays

Work from home to sleep at work: Google to offer employees on-campus hotel stays
  $99-a-night accommodation is part of incentive to facilitate return to office
LONDON: Google is offering on-campus hotel stays to encourage employees to return to the office as the world emerges from the work-from-home era.

The tech giant is offering its workers discounted hotel stays for $99 per night at its 42-acre Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, in an effort to “make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace.”

The company said: “Just imagine no commute to the office in the morning and instead, you could have an extra hour of sleep and less friction.

“Next, you could walk out of your room and quickly grab a delicious breakfast or get a workout in before work starts.”

The offer, which is publicized internally, is valid until the end of September for full-time employees only.

Google added that the $99 Summer Special does not qualify as a travel expense so Googlers have to pay for it themselves, using their personal credit cards.

Some employees expressed mixed feelings about the move in an internal forum viewed by CNBC, with one writing: “Now I can give some of my pay back to Google.”

Others believed that the offer was actually a good deal, as the price was comparable to what they already paid in rent in the San Francisco area.

One employee remarked: “I pay more for my apartment, and I get a lot less in return.”

Google’s offer of on-campus hotel stays comes as companies continue to struggle to lure employees back to the office.

The issue of remote working has divided experts, employers, and workers with some arguing that the advantages of working from home outweigh the disadvantages.

Elon Musk, CEO at X, in November converted several office workspaces into “hotel bedrooms” so that “tired employees” could sleep in the office “until our org is fixed.”

