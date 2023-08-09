You are here

Indian parliament debates no-confidence motion in Modi government

People watch the BBC documentary
Opposition lawmakers demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state carry placards outside the Parliament building in New Delhi, India, July 24, 2023. (AP)
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives at the parliament after he was reinstated as a lawmaker, in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2023. (REUTERS)
Opposition lawmakers demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state carry placards outside the Parliament building in New Delhi, India, July 24, 2023. (AP)
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives at the parliament after he was reinstated as a lawmaker, in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Gandhi, the scion of India’s premier political dynasty, was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over comments criticizing Modi
NEW DELHI: India’s parliament debated a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday, a day after opposition leader Rahul Gandhi returned to the house.
The opposition Congress party launched the debate in a bid to force comment from Modi on months of deadly ethnic conflict in northeastern Manipur state, with a vote potentially to be held on Thursday.
Government minister Kiren Rijiju said the motion had “been brought at an extremely bad time and Congress would regret it later.”
Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats in the 543-member lower house in the 2019 election and is expected to comfortably defeat the no-confidence vote, which it has dismissed as a headline-grabbing gimmick.
Gandhi, the scion of India’s premier political dynasty, was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over comments criticizing Modi.
The 53-year-old Gandhi was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world’s largest democracy.
“This no-confidence motion is our necessity,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told a rowdy session of parliament.
“We had to bring it... This was never about the numbers but justice for Manipur,” Gogoi said.
At least 120 people have been killed in Manipur since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.
Soldiers were rushed in from other parts of India to contain the violence and a curfew and Internet shutdown remain in force across most of the state.
Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker, said the Congress party’s no-confidence motion was a bid to boost Gandhi’s political career.
Gandhi, a lawmaker from the southern state of Kerala, has not spoken in parliament since his return. His Congress party was once a dominant force but has lost the past two elections to Modi’s BJP.
He is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.
The weakened Congress has tried to stitch together a grand coalition with disparate regional opposition parties in the run-up to 2024 national elections, in which Modi will seek a third successive term.
Congress hopes to beat the BJP by challenging what they say is its centralized and nationalistic appeal to voters.
 

 

Jailed ex-premier Imran Khan barred from Pakistan politics for 5 years

Imran Khan. (AFP file photo)
Imran Khan. (AFP file photo)
Jailed ex-premier Imran Khan barred from Pakistan politics for 5 years

  • Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no-confidence last year, raising concern about Pakistan’s stability as it grapples with an economic crisis
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who has been convicted and jailed on graft charges, was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday, an official order said.
The order by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seen by Reuters and confirmed by a senior officer, said Khan was disqualified in line with his conviction.
“Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years,” it said.
Khan’s constituency would now stand vacant, the order added.
Under Pakistani law, a convicted person cannot run for any public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years staring from the conviction date.
“We knew this was inevitable,” Khan’s aide Zulfikar Bukhari told Reuters, saying the party will challenge the disqualification in high court.
“We’re highly confident it will be reversed,” he said.
Khan, who has denied any wrongdoing, was sentenced to three years imprisonment on Saturday on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts he and his family acquired during his tenure from 2018 to 2022. He was arrested at his Lahore house and taken to a prison near Islamabad.
Khan’s legal team has filed an appeal seeking to set aside the guilty verdict, which Islamabad High Court will take up on Wednesday, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said.
The petition seen by Reuters described the conviction as “without lawful authority, tainted with bias,” and said Khan, 70, had not received an adequate hearing.
It said the court had rejected a list of witnesses for the defense a day before reaching its verdict, calling this a “gross travesty of justice, and a slap in the face of due process and fair trial.”
The court had expedited the trial after Khan refused to attend hearings despite repeated summonses and arrest warrants.

INSTABILITY
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no-confidence last year, raising concern about Pakistan’s stability as it grapples with an economic crisis.
With Khan out of the political picture for now, all eyes should be turning to an upcoming election, South Asia Institute director at the Washington-based Wilson Center, Michael Kugelman, told Reuters.
Any delay in the election — due by November — would fuel more public anger and inject more uncertainty into the political environment, he said.
“That volatility and uncertainty could have implications for political stability but also the economy, if foreign investors and donors become reluctant to deploy more capital in such an environment,” he said.
In June Pakistan secured a last-gasp $3 billion deal with the IMF, which has sought a consensus on policy objectives among all political parties.
Khan’s legal team says he is being kept in abject conditions in a small, so-called C-class cell in a prison in Attock, near the capital Islamabad, with an open toilet, when he should qualify for a B-class cell with facilities including an attached washroom, newspapers, books and TV.
A request had been filed on his behalf for an A-class cell with all the facilities he was entitled to.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who spent several months in jail on drug trafficking charges he says were fabricated during Khan’s tenure, said that Khan himself had been a proponent of uniformity in prisons.

 

Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to conflict-hit region

Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to conflict-hit region
Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to conflict-hit region

NAIROBI: Ethiopian Airlines on Tuesday canceled flights to Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, announcing it would not fly to any airports in the region following clashes between local fighters and federal troops.

Last week, the national carrier canceled flights to three other airports in the northern region.

The escalation in violence in Amhara prompted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government to declare a six-month state of emergency there last week.

“Flights planned for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to Dessie (Kombolcha), Gondar, Lalibela and Bahir Dar have been canceled,” Ethiopian Airlines said.

The fresh unrest in Africa’s second most populous country comes just nine months after the end of a devastating two-year war in the neighboring region of Tigray.

That war also drew in fighters from Amhara.

Tensions have been rising since April, when the federal government announced it was dismantling regional forces across Ethiopia.

That triggered protests by Amhara nationalists who said the move would weaken their region.

The clashes have prompted travel warnings from foreign governments.

Residents of several towns in Amhara told AFP that fighters from the local Fano militia were facing off against federal forces.

Tesfahun, a resident of Bahir Dar, told AFP on Tuesday he had heard artillery fire “non-stop around the airport roads” until midnight on Monday.

“This morning there were gunshots around Lideta 14,” a neighborhood near the airport, he said.

“People are indoors. (There is) no movement.”

Simachew, a rickshaw driver in Gondar, told AFP: “Things are really bad here. Aside from gunfire, there is heavy artillery in the city.”

“It’s really scary even staying indoors because the heavy sounds are just horrific... I don’t know how this will end,” he added.

Tourist Inma De Blas said she was part of a group of 19 Spaniards stranded between Bahir Dar and Gondar.

While they were on the road, “somebody told our driver to stop the van,” she told AFP by phone.

“Suddenly we heard a lot of shooting, we saw people putting big stones and wood on the road to block it. We were afraid,” she said.

When the gunfire eased, they made their way to a small hotel, where they are awaiting further guidance from the Spanish embassy.

“We cannot go to Bahir Dar, we cannot go to Gondar, we cannot go anywhere,” their Spanish guide told AFP.

The situation in Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its 12th- and 13th-century rock-hewn churches, was “calmer,” a resident said.

“We can hear gunshots here and there but it wasn’t like yesterday morning,” he said.

Fano fighters took over the city and Lalibela airport last week.

The authorities said at the weekend they had arrested people responsible for “the security crisis” in Amhara.

The World Health Organization has said the violence has made humanitarian operations difficult.

The United States has “expressed concern” about the clashes, while Australia, Britain and Spain have advised their citizens against traveling to Amhara.

Three police detained over death of man during France riots

Three police detained over death of man during France riots
Three police detained over death of man during France riots

  • The riots were met by a forceful police response
  • In all, five police officers from the elite Raid unit were taken into custody on Tuesday morning in Marseille for questioning
MARSEILLE, France: Three French police officers were arrested on Tuesday over the death of a 27-year-old man in the southern city of Marseille in early July during nationwide rioting, prosecutors said.
France was convulsed in late June and early July by violent rioting over the killing outside Paris on June 27 of a teenager by a policeman during a traffic check.
The riots were met by a forceful police response.
Hundreds of people were arrested and hundreds of police officers were wounded.
But there had not previously been any confirmation of a member of the security forces or a protester losing their life during the events.
In all, five police officers from the elite Raid unit were taken into custody on Tuesday morning in Marseille for questioning in the probe over the death of Mohamed Bendriss, prosecutors said.
Two of the five were released in the early evening, the public prosecutor’s office announced.
“The other three police officers remain in custody,” confirmed Marseille public prosecutor Dominique Laurens.
Several civilians and police are also giving evidence as witnesses, the prosecutors added.
The incident took place during the night of July 1-2 during violent protests in the center of Marseille sparked by the death of Nahel M., 17, who was shot dead by a policeman on June 27 during a traffic check.
Bendriss, a married father of one, whose widow is now expecting a second child, lost his life after feeling unwell while riding a scooter.
His autopsy showed traces on his chest of what could be the impact of a shot from a blast ball and commonly used by the country’s police.
The prosecutor’s office has said it considers it “probable” that the man’s death was “caused by a violent impact to the thorax caused by the firing of a projectile of the blast ball type.”
The investigation is the latest controversy to target Marseille police.
Earlier this summer, a 22-year-old man called Hedi had to have part of his skull amputated after being beaten up and fired on with a blast ball on July 21 by a group of men suspected to be police officers.
Four Marseille police officers have been charged over the incident.
Three have been released under judicial supervision.
The fourth has been remanded in custody for the duration of the investigation. His detention caused huge controversy within the French police.
Officers across the country went on sick leave en masse as a sign of protest but a court last week rejected the appeal against his detention.
The officer admitted in court to firing a blast ball round, reversing an earlier denial, but said he did not see anybody injured. His lawyer added that there was no proof it was his round that had wounded Hedi.
The powerful police union, Alliance, said the ruling was “incomprehensible and very unfair.”
A total of 31 investigations by the IGPN police investigation unit were opened during the riots, a police source told AFP.

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog
Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog

  • The assessment failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of central bank assets held in a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund
  • The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction disclosed that the assessment found flaws with the management of the central bank
Updated 08 August 2023
WASHINGTON: A US-funded assessment of Afghanistan’s central bank found that it lacks independence from the Taliban administration and adequate safeguards against money laundering and terrorism financing, a US watchdog told Congress on Tuesday.
Reuters last month reported that the assessment, whose conclusions had not been made public at the time, failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of central bank assets held in a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund.
The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in a quarterly report to Congress, disclosed that the assessment found flaws with the management of the central bank, known as Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB.
The DAB “lacked independence from the Taliban regime and had deficiencies in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism,” SIGAR said the assessment showed.
The US Agency for International Development funded the review by an outside contractor.
The finding that DAB lacks independence from the Taliban, which returned to power after the August 2021 US troop pullout, apparently referred to the three Taliban officials who oversee the bank and are under US and UN sanctions.
Concerns in Washington and other capitals about the bank’s leadership and anti-money laundering safeguards are at the heart of a standoff over the Taliban’s demand for the return of DAB cash frozen in other countries since their takeover.
Half of about $7 billion frozen in the US Federal Reserve Bank of New York was placed in the Swiss-based trust fund. The rest is being sought in lawsuits against the Taliban brought by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The Taliban harbored Al-Qaeda militants who plotted the attacks.
A US Treasury official told Reuters last month on condition of anonymity that Washington will not support a return to DAB of Swiss-based trust fund assets until the bank shows it is free “from political influence and interference.”
It also must demonstrate “adequate” controls against money laundering and terrorism financing, the official said.

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project
Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project

  • Iran’s FM last week urged Pakistan to complete its part of the much-delayed pipeline
  • Pipeline is incomplete mainly due to lack of funds in Pakistan, US sanctions on Iran
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sought the suspension of its contractual obligations in the multi-billion-dollar Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadiq Malik has said, citing US sanctions on the initiative as the main hurdle for the South Asian nation to meet its side of the bargain.

Discussions to build the 2,775-km pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan began in 1995, but it has yet to be completed mainly due to a lack of funds in Pakistan and complications posed by US sanctions over Iran’s nuclear activities.

Under an agreement signed between the two countries in 2009, the pipeline project was to be completed by December 2014 and would deliver 21.5 million cubic meters (760,000 million cubic feet) of gas per day to Pakistan. Construction would use a segmented approach, where Iran would lay down the pipeline on its side, and Pakistan was supposed to reciprocate on its territory.

In written testimony to the parliament seen by Arab News, Malik said work on the pipeline was stalled due to US sanctions on Iran and project activities would begin once the bans were removed and did not pose a danger to Pakistan’s state-owned entities.

“Pakistan has issued a Force Majeure and Excusing Event notice to Iran under the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), which resultantly suspends Pakistan’s obligations under the GSPA,” Malik wrote, adding that Iran disputes the validity of the notice.

Force majeure is a clause included in contracts to remove liability for unforeseeable and unavoidable catastrophes that interrupt expected course of events and prevent participants from fulfilling obligations.

“The matter will be finally settled through arbitration, should Iran take this matter to arbitration,” Malik said. “The exact amount of penalty, if any, is subject to the outcome of the arbitration to be determined by the arbitrators.”

Malik said the Pakistani government was engaged with US authorities through diplomatic channels to seek an exemption from sanctions for the gas project.

“All necessary actions are being taken to construct the gas pipeline at the earliest,” he added.

Last week, during a visit to Pakistan, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged Islamabad to complete its part of the much-delayed project.

Under a penalty clause, Pakistan is bound to pay $1 million per day to Iran from Jan. 1, 2015, for failing to complete the pipeline’s construction on its territory. If Iran takes the case to an arbitration court and wins, Pakistan will likely have to pay a penalty amounting to billions of dollars.

