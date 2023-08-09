You are here

US vows to keep Syria's chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations speaks during the UN Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. (AP/File)
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

  • For the first time, Russia and China refused to speak at the monthly meeting on the Syria chemical weapons issue, saying they are repetitive and should be cut back
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United States and its allies vowed Tuesday to keep Syria’s failure to account for its chemical weapons program in the spotlight at the UN Security Council every month despite opposition from Russia and China.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government “has repeatedly lied to the international community” and to investigators from the international chemical weapons watchdog, which has confirmed that it used these banned weapons on at least nine occasions.
She said the Biden administration will continue to demand a full accounting from Syria as it pledged after joining the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, when it was pressed by its close ally Russia following a deadly chemical weapons attack in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta, which the West blamed on Damascus.
For the first time, Russia and China refused to speak at the monthly meeting on the Syria chemical weapons issue, saying they are repetitive and should be cut back.
Syria’s minister counsellor Alhakan Dandy did speak, saying his country was surprised at this month’s meeting “given that there have been no developments that would require it,” other than what he called continuous attempts by the United States “to exploit the chemical weapons file to serve their agenda of hostility against Syria.”
He repeated Syria’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons and called claims it used such weapons in Ghouta, where more than 1,400 people were killed, “lies.” He also insisted the Syrian military doesn’t possess any chemical weapons.
Dandy said Syria has cooperated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which monitors implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. But he also accused its investigators of being politicized and “using unprofessional working methods and double standards.”
UN deputy disarmament chief Adedeji Ebo told the council, however, that Syria has failed again to provide the OPCW with a full accounting of its program, citing “gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies” in its declaration.
He singled out unanswered questions about activities at Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center “and the declaration of quantities of nerve agents produced at one chemical weapons production facility that was declared by the Syrian Arab Republic as never having been used to produce chemical weapons.”
Ebo reiterated the UN’s repeated call on Syria “to respond with urgency” to all OPCW questions.
Syrian representatives did meet a delegation from the OPCW’s technical secretariat in Beirut on June 22 and 23, and Ebo said Syria committed to present proposals for better implementing its obligations. He said the OPCW is waiting to hear from Damascus about resuming consultations.
Thomas-Greenfield expressed regret that two permanent council members, which she didn’t name, didn’t speak. Russia and China were the only countries to remain silent.
“The Assad regime is betting that this council will simply move on,” she said. “It is hoping we will change the subject.”
“We must not succumb to fatigue or, worse, indifference. The Assad regime used weapons of mass destruction against its own people. … And we will not move on, and the regime will not escape accountability,” the US ambassador said.
There was widespread support from other council members that Syria must answer all questions from the OPCW, although the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, said the council should discuss the Syria chemical weapons issue every three months, not every month.

Biden to visit Vietnam 'shortly' amid China tensions

Biden to visit Vietnam ‘shortly’ amid China tensions
Updated 15 min 21 sec ago
AFP

  • United States and Vietnam have close trade links, while both share concern over China’s growing strength in the region
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended ground-breaking opening for new US embassy in Hanoi
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would travel to Vietnam “shortly” as part of an effort to improve ties with Hanoi, as Washington seeks to counter China’s influence in the region.
“I’m going to be going to Vietnam shortly because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner,” Biden said during remarks in New Mexico.
“We find ourselves in a situation where all these changes around the world are taking place at a time we have an opportunity ... to change the dynamic,” he added.
The United States and Vietnam have increasingly close trade links, while both share concern over China’s growing strength in the region.
Friction has been increasing for years between Beijing and Southeast Asian nations, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, over China’s sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.
Washington and Hanoi pledged in April to upgrade diplomatic ties when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped over on his way to a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan.
“We think this is an auspicious time to elevate our existing partnership,” Blinken told reporters during the visit with Vietnamese leaders.
“We’ve had for the last 10 years this comprehensive partnership that has created an incredibly strong foundation of cooperation across many different areas. As a result, we think this is a good moment to go even further.”
Blinken also attended a ground-breaking opening for a new US embassy in Hanoi.
And in March, Biden spoke with the head of Vietnam’s ruling Communist party, Nguyen Phu Trong.
Washington has, however, bristled over human rights concerns in Vietnam, with Blinken saying he continued “to underscore how future progress on human rights is essential to unleashing the full potential of the Vietnamese people.”
The South China Sea, the longtime center of tensions between China and Vietnam, is seen as a powder keg, and many fear a miscalculation or accident could ignite a military conflict.
Analysts say Hanoi may be more reluctant to elevate relations with Washington, wary of upsetting Beijing — an important economic partner — despite rival claims in the South China Sea.
The United States has no territorial claim over the waters, but has persisted in conducting its own patrols there, angering Beijing.
Washington says this is to ensure what it terms “freedom of navigation” in the sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually.
The United States has also sought to improve relations with China in recent months, with Blinken visiting in June after a previous trip was canceled when an alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down by a US warplane after traversing the country earlier this year.

Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
AFP

  • Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine attempted the attack using unmanned aerial vehicles
  • Strikes are at least the third attack near Moscow within a week
AFP

MOSCOW: Two Ukrainian combat drones headed for Moscow were shot down, Russian officials said on Wednesday, the latest in a surge of drone attacks targeting the capital.
The attempted attack comes a day after the death toll from strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk rose to nine.
“Two combat drones’ attempt to fly into the city was recorded. Both were shot down by air defense,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.
He said one drone was downed in the Domodedovo area on the southern outskirts of the city, while the second was shot down in the Minsk highway area, west of the capital.
He said emergency services were on the ground.
Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine attempted the attack using unmanned aerial vehicles.
“Air defense destroyed two UAVs,” the ministry said, adding there were no reported casualties or damage.
The strikes are at least the third attack near Moscow within a week, with Ukrainian drones downed on Sunday, in the Podolsky district on the capital’s outskirts, and Monday, near the Kaluga region, according to Russian officials.
Until a series of attacks in recent months, the Russian capital had not been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine, which started more than a year ago.
Russia’s defense ministry said Thursday it had downed seven drones — also near Kaluga, which is less than 200 kilometers (124 miles) southwest of Moscow.
On July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that “war” was coming to Russia, with the country’s “symbolic centers and military bases” becoming targets.
An office block in the capital’s main business district was recently struck twice within days by debris from a downed drone attack.
The drones shot down near Moscow’s Domodedovo and Minsk highway come a day after Russia claimed a missile attack that it said targeted a Ukrainian army command post in the eastern city of Pokrovsk.
Two missiles — launched 40 minutes apart — damaged residential buildings, a hotel, cafes, shops and administrative buildings.
At least nine people were killed in the attack and 82 were wounded, including two children, Zelensky said Tuesday.
The Russian claim to be targeting a command post was an “absolute lie,” Sergiy Cherevaty, the spokesman for Ukraine’s operational command east, told AFP.
“This is the third or fourth time they (the Russians) say they destroyed it,” Cherevaty said.
Pokrovsk sits just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the eastern front line, where Moscow says it is gaining ground and repelling Ukrainian attacks.

In post-coup Niger, many salute 'liberation' despite outcry

A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023.
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
  • The coup leaders have also announced the suspension of the constitution, banned demonstrations and arrested several of Bazoum’s ministers, although there have not been mass arrests
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: The coup that shook Niger nearly two weeks ago triggered an international outcry and curbs on domestic freedoms, yet many people in the capital say the change is a breath of fresh air.
Around 30,000 people turned out on Sunday for a rally in a Niamey stadium to support the soldiers who on July 26 toppled Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
For foreign and local critics, the event was a stage-managed show, designed to back the coup leaders in their faceoff with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which is waving the threat of force to reinstate Bazoum.
But within the stadium, and on the streets of Niamey, there were plenty of people who seemed genuinely relieved to see the end of 12 years in government by Bazoum’s Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS).
“It’s liberation!” said Ousseini Tinni, a mechanic.
“Given the situation that this country has been in for decades, we feel free,” said Alhassane Adamou, an office administrator in the private sector.
Niamey has long been known as a stronghold of the opposition, and domestic critics of the coup and its impact on rights have kept their heads down.
The coup leaders have also announced the suspension of the constitution, banned demonstrations and arrested several of Bazoum’s ministers, although there have not been mass arrests.
In this context, many of the people who spoke to AFP said democracy under the PNDS had been a sham.
“I support the soldiers 100 percent,” said Samaila Abdourahim, a trader.
“Under the old regime, they talked about democracy but it was merely words. We weren’t experiencing a democracy but a dictatorship.”

Bazoum is feted abroad for his election in 2021 that ushered in Niger’s first-ever peaceful transition of power since gaining independence from France in 1960.
But there is often a different view of Bazoum in Niamey, where many people nurse bitterness or disappointment.
They point to the condemnation of opposition leader Hama Amadou to a one-year jail term on charges of child trafficking — a sentence that made him ineligible for the election.
Riots broke out in the capital after Bazoum’s victory that led to two deaths and 468 arrests.
In its 2022 Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit placed Niger among countries with “authoritarian regimes.”
“We were afraid of expressing ourselves. As soon as you expressed your opinion, they came and arrested you,” said Tinni.
Others spoke out about cronyism, corruption and insecurity that they said had flourished under the PNDS.
“This is what prompted the public to support the putsch,” said Adamou, whose words drew nodding heads of support among the onlookers surrounding him.
Part of the hostility is directed toward France, whose support for Bazoum — a key ally in the French anti-jihadist strategy in the Sahel — is deemed to be proof of complicity.
Ken Opalo, an associate professor at Georgetown University in Washington, drew a parallel between the coup in Niger and military takeovers in neighboring Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022.
Foreign allies prioritized “stemming the flows of migrants, accessing natural resources, fighting jihadist(s) in the Sahel so they don’t have to fight them in Western cities, and maintaining overall geopolitical influence in the region,” he wrote in a blog.
“Democracy and economic development have mostly been subordinated to these larger objectives.”

“President Bazoum launched a sincere effort to reform institutions and governance... but his capacity for changing the real practices of the state and its representatives was restricted by the need to balance the political forces that brought him to power,” the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank said in a report on Monday.
The question is whether General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger’s latest strongman and a reputed confidant of former president Mahamadou Issoufou, will change things.
According to an opinion poll published in March 2022 by the survey firm Afrobarometer, more than half of the Nigeriens interviewed said they were dissatisfied with the functioning of democracy.
However, 61 percent said they preferred democracy to other forms of government — and 84 percent opposed dictatorship.
“If the military start to turn into politicians, we will rise up against them,” said Abdourahim.
“If we tolerate them today, it’s because it’s in our interest for them to be there. Because now, it’s us, the people, who will be making the decisions.”

 

Greece's coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

  • Separately Tuesday, 19 people were rescued from a dinghy that had lost steering northeast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece’s coast guard on Tuesday rescued 52 people crammed onto a sailing boat anchored off an uninhabited island far from the country's mainland, authorities said.
A private vessel initially spotted the sailing boat off the small island of Falconera, officials said. The island is located between Milos and the Peloponnese in an area known for strong currents and rough seas. The migrants were being taken by coast guard vessels later Tuesday to the mainland port of Lavrio, southeast of Athens.
Separately Tuesday, 19 people were rescued from a dinghy that had lost steering northeast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos. Another 18 in a different dinghy were picked up later in the day off the same island, while the coast guard said that 14 migrants were rescued Monday from a small boat off the island of Lesbos.
In June, a battered trawler smuggling up to 750 people from Libya to Italy sank southwest of Greece in one of the worst Mediterranean migrant disasters in years. Only 104 people survived, while Greek authorities were criticized for failing to intervene in time.
Greece has reported an increase in the number of people arriving in the country by sea in recent weeks. For decades, the country has been on one of the preferred migration routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Its eastern islands close to Turkey have long been a major entry point, but stricter deterrence policies in recent years had reduced arrivals.
But Greece has come under heavy criticism over what rights organizations have said is a systematic practice of illegally and clandestinely carrying out summary deportations of recent arrivals back to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum. The government strenuously denies it carries out such deportations.
 

 

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

  • Relations between Berlin and the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have been strained, with both sides at odds over a range of topics - from arms deliveries to Kyiv to an EU migration deal rejected by Poland
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany has offered to extend the deployment of three Patriot air defence units in Poland until the end of 2023, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday.
"An extension beyond the end of 2023 is not foreseen," the ministry said in a statement, adding that some of Germany's Patriot units were needed for use by NATO's quick reaction response force in 2024, while others had to undergo maintenance.
Together with three Patriot air defence units, some 300 German soldiers have been based in the Polish town of Zamosc, about 50 km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border, since the start of the year to protect the southern town and its crucial railway link to Ukraine.
The deployment was triggered by a stray Ukrainian missile that struck the Polish village of Przewodow in the region last November, in an incident that raised fears of the war in Ukraine spilling over the border.
During a visit to Zamosc in July, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had not immediately responded to a request by his Polish counterpart to extend the Patriot mission.
Relations between Berlin and the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have been strained, with both sides at odds over a range of topics - from arms deliveries to Kyiv to an EU migration deal rejected by Poland.
Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.
They are, however, in short supply across NATO since many allies scaled down the number of air defence units after the Cold War.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent NATO allies scrambling to plug the gaps in their own inventories, while also supplying Kyiv with air defence systems to ward off Russian attacks.

 

