Saudi Pro League signs deals with 26 broadcasters for rights to screen games in various regions

DUBAI: A total of 26 broadcasters and streaming channels have obtained exclusive rights to screen Saudi Pro League games in various territories around the world when the new season kicks off on Friday, Arab News has learned.
They include live sports streaming service DAZN, which has the rights for the UK, YouTube channel Canal Goat, which will screen games in Brazil, and free-to-air channel LA7 in Italy, according to a source.
DAZN said it will stream three matches each week, beginning with Friday’s season opener between Al-Ahli Saudi and Al-Hazm, both of whom are newly promoted to the top flight. Sky Sports had picked up the UK digital rights to the league, also known as the Roshn Saudi League, halfway through last season but DAZN was the first to commit to a whole season.
SPOTV on Tuesday said it had signed a two-year deal to screen three games live each week across territories in Asia, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau and Malaysia.
LA7, which is owned by Cairo Communication, has secured a two-year deal and plans to broadcast one top game each week, according to a statement.
In the Middle East, games will be broadcast on MBC’s Shahid platform and the Saudi Sports Company’s channels.
The SPL officially launched the 2023-24 season with a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night.
Excitement for the upcoming campaign is running high among fans worldwide, following the signing during the summer by a number of Saudi clubs of big-name international stars, including Jordan Henderson, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. They join Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in December last year.
Google, Universal Music in talks for deal on AI ‘deepfakes’
AI to generate voices and melodies from licensed artists
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Alphabet’s Google and Universal Music are in talks to license artists’ voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.
The news follow a recent trend of music produced by AI that has faced backlash—and support—from music labels and artists.
The music industry is grappling with “deepfake” songs, made using generative AI, that mimic artists’ voices, often without their consent.
The goal behind the talks is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the report said, adding the artists would have a choice to opt in the process.
“With the right framework in place” AI would be able to “enable fans to pay their heroes the ultimate compliment through a new level of user-driven content,” Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl reported saying during a company’s meeting on Tuesday.
Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, while Warner Music is also in talks with Google about a product, the report added. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Conversation around the development of AI-generated music has stirred up the music industry in recent months. In June, Canadian artist Grimes said that fans and other artists were free to use her voice to create music professionally, as long as she received a 50 percent split on royalties. Similarly, Paul McCartney said AI technology was used to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, which was used to complete the song.
While in April, Dutch-American record label Universal Music asked streaming services to prevent AI programs from accessing its platforms to train on copyrighted lyrics and melodies, citing risk of potential misappropriation of creative content.
Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news
A Meta spokesperson referred to a statement issued last week, in which the company said the Canadian law was based on “the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms”
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters
OTTAWA: Canadian news industry groups on Tuesday asked the country’s antitrust regulator to investigate Meta Platforms’ decision to block news on its platforms in the country, accusing the Facebook parent of abusing its dominant position.
Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada last week in response to a law requiring Internet giants to pay for news articles.
Canada’s Online News Act, part of a global trend to make tech firms pay for news, became law in June but has not yet come into effect. The government is finalizing rules that would require the platforms to share some advertising revenue when the law is implemented by the end of this year.
“Through its decision to block news content from its digital platforms, Meta seeks to impair Canadian news organizations’ ability to compete effectively in the news publishing and online advertising markets,” news industry groups said in an application with Canada’s Competition Bureau.
The application was filed by industry bodies News Media Canada and the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, along with public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada, and asks the Competition Bureau to investigate Meta and stop it from blocking news.
“Meta’s anticompetitive conduct, which has attracted the attention of regulators around the world, will strengthen its already dominant position in advertising and social media distribution and harm Canadian journalism,” the applicants said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the Competition Bureau confirmed that it had received a complaint from Canadian news industry groups and that it was in the process of conducting a preliminary review of the matter.
“The Bureau is gathering information to consider whether this conduct may fall under the Competition Act, including ways that this specific conduct may harm competition,” the spokesperson said.
A Meta spokesperson referred to a statement issued last week, in which the company said the Canadian law was based on “the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms.”
Meta has said users do not come to its platform for news and forcing the company to pay for content shared on its platforms is unsustainable for its business.
Ottawa has said the company has no obligation under the law right now and accused Meta of refusing to partake in discussions while final rules are being drafted.
Canada’s media industry had called for tighter regulation of Internet giants to allow news businesses to recoup financial losses suffered in the years that Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google gained a greater share of the online advertising market. Google has also said it will block news in Canada by the time the rules come into effect.
Saudi media chiefs launch new training academy, digital radio tech
Mohammed Al-Harthi, CEO of the SBA, told Arab News that the initiatives aimed to advance skills and boost the Kingdom’s digital transformation program
Updated 08 August 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A media training academy has been launched in Saudi Arabia to coincide with the Kingdom’s adoption of the latest digital radio broadcasting technology.
At a launch event on Monday, Minister of Media and Chairman of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority Salman Al-Dosari said the implementation of the projects signalled a new era for the country’s media sector.
Mohammed Al-Harthi, CEO of the SBA, told Arab News that the initiatives aimed to advance skills and boost the Kingdom’s digital transformation program.
He said the training academy would allow the authority to continue its role as a nurturing hub for talent and a platform for developing a new generation of media professionals.
The academy will offer a range of courses in journalism, television and radio production, digital media, cinema, and theater, all in line with international industry standards.
Work by the authority’s technical team on developing digital radio broadcasting services has placed Saudi Arabia among the frontrunners in implementing DAB+ technology to provide high-quality sound and superior reception while enhancing the overall listening experience for listeners.
Today, the digital environment holds sway over many aspects of communication, and the future may witness even more transformations.
Abdullah Al-Homoud, Head of the Missab Center for Research
Digitally transmitted sound offers a broader frequency spectrum, investment incentives, simplified regulations, and an increased reach through multiple radio channels. In addition, it speeds up data exchange, and reduces operational, electricity, and energy costs.
Former chairman of the authority, Abdulrahman Al-Hazza, said: “With radio audiences declining, it has become imperative for radio stations to fully embrace digital media to maintain effective communication with the public, utilizing mobile electronic devices to deliver content tailored to listeners’ preferences.”
He noted that by adopting digital broadcasting in the Kingdom, audiences would be able to experience radio in its purest form, anywhere, any time.
“It is anticipated that the radio audience reach will widen, and radio stations in the Kingdom will offer content that meets all their needs.
“We are now in the age of the internet and digital social communication, and this emphasizes the importance of digital media as an effective way to connect with the audience through various platforms,” he added.
Ahmed Al-Dehani, a correspondent for Radio Monte Carlo in Saudi Arabia, highlighted the challenges in keeping up with constant advances in communications and media technology.
He said delivering content that resonated with target audiences was crucial, while delivery methods could be diverse, and he predicted increased competition between government and private radio stations in the region.
Abdullah Al-Homoud, head of the Missab Center for Research, said: “Today, the digital environment holds sway over many aspects of communication, and the future may witness even more transformations.”
He pointed out that developments in areas such as augmented and virtual reality would progress the use of related technologies in journalism and other outlets, improving content.
Al-Homoud expected increased use of artificial intelligence and data analysis in the media and communications sector.
Analyzing big data, he added, would lead to a better understanding of audience behavior and interests, enabling personalized content and an improved user experience.
And he noted that the growth of 5G networks would present more opportunities for direct interaction and high-quality live streaming, supporting the transfer of video content, games, and other apps.
“We now see electronic gaming applications dominating as cultural and interactive media, surpassing mere entertainment,” Al-Hamoud said.
He pointed out that social media would continue to take center stage in the media landscape, with a greater emphasis on interaction and engagement, and expected new platforms to emerge that would blend media and social communication more seamlessly, allowing users to engage with content in innovative ways.
On the training academy launch, Al-Hamoud said it would hopefully become a hub for radio and television activities and a reference point for professionals in the Kingdom’s visual media industry.
Yahya Al-Salhabi, the former director of Riyadh Radio, said it was vital that traditional media embraced modern digital technologies and distribution methods to reach audiences, adding that the launch of DAB+ technology would be a progressive step toward enhancing radio content quality, clarity, ease of distribution, and coverage.
Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
The new policy will be rolled out in August and September
Zoom saw explosive growth during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies scrambled to shift to remote work
Updated 08 August 2023
AP
NEW YORK: The company whose name became synonymous with remote work is joining the growing return-to-office trend.
Zoom, the video conferencing pioneer, is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email. The statement said the company has decided that “a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom.”
The new policy, which will be rolled out in August and September, was first reported by the New York Times, which said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan fielded questions from employees unhappy with the new policy during a Zoom meeting last week.
Zoom, based in San Jose, California, saw explosive growth during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies scrambled to shift to remote work, and even families and friends turned to the platform for virtual gatherings. But that growth has stagnated as the pandemic threat has ebbed.
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. have tumbled hard since peaking early in the pandemic, from $559 apiece in October 2020, to below $70 on Tuesday. Shares have slumped more than 10 percent to start the month of August. In February, Zoom laid off about 1,300 people, or about 15 percent of its workforce.
Google, Salesforce and Amazon are among major companies that have also stepped up their return-to-office policies despite a backlash from some employees.
Similarly, to Zoom, many companies are asking their employees to show up to the office only part-time, as hybrid work shapes up to be a lasting legacy of the pandemic. Since January, the average weekly office occupancy rate in 10 major US cities has hovered around 50 percent, dipping below that threshold during the summer months, according to Kastle Systems, which measures occupancy through entry swipes.
Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October
Four-day event in Riyadh will feature workshops, interactive zones
Confex ‘an important milestone for the local film industry,’ commission CEO says
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The Saudi Film Commission has announced that it will launch a new industry event, the Saudi Film Confex, in Riyadh later this year.
Scheduled to run from Oct. 1-4 at Riyadh’s BLVD Expo, the four-day conference and exhibition aims to promote the Kingdom’s film industry and attract filmmakers, producers, directors, investors and media professionals from around the world.
It will feature curated workshops, thought leadership sessions with 50 keynote speakers, and six interactive zones.
Each zone is designed around a specific theme. For example, the inspirational zone will bring together top creators to share their journeys and big-picture trends in the industry, while the innovation zone will showcase the latest technology and new product concepts.
The experience zone will feature recent developments and trends in filmmaking and the business zone will serve as a networking space.
Abdullah Al-Eyaf, CEO of the commission, said: “The conference will provide a platform for both regional and international industry players to connect and serve as an urban foundation for the collective creation of new techniques and technologies.”
The venue boasts 40,000 square meters of exhibition space, catering to over 100 exhibitors, as the Kingdom ramps up its investment in the film and entertainment sector.
Saudi Arabia is already making its presence felt in the global film industry. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the most prestigious event in world cinema, five films backed by the Kingdom’s Red Sea Film Fund made the official selection.
During the festival, Saudi’s Cultural Development Fund unveiled two funds worth $180 million to bolster the local film industry and attract global filmmaking professionals.
“The highly anticipated debut of Saudi Film Confex marks an important milestone for the local film industry, especially as the Kingdom continues to see increased interest around its entertainment capacity and offerings,” Al-Eyaf said.