You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Amro Al-Nemari, deputy CEO at the Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who’s Who: Amro Al-Nemari, deputy CEO at the Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who’s Who: Amro Al-Nemari, deputy CEO at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Amro Al-Nemari
Short Url

https://arab.news/rncwj

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Amro Al-Nemari, deputy CEO at the Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who’s Who: Amro Al-Nemari, deputy CEO at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Amro Al-Nemari is the deputy CEO at the Sports Boulevard Foundation.

Al-Nemari joined the foundation in 2022, and his duties include developing corporate strategy to achieve the foundation’s goal for operational excellence.

The foundation will provide an array of sporting activities for people of all ages and abilities in Riyadh, to encourage healthy and active lifestyles.     

Al-Nemari has had an extensive career of over 25 years as a finance and business executive.

Prior to joining the foundation, he served as CFO for two subsidiaries established by the Public Investment Fund — the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Co. and the National Real Estate Registration Services Co.

He helped set up the financing and capital-funding structures for the two subsidiaries.

Al-Nemari has held various managerial and finance positions at several local and international companies including Tawuniya and BAE Systems.

Al-Nemari holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.  

He also completed INSEAD’s Tawuniya advanced management program and holds certificates from respected institutes including the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants and IMD Business Learning School.

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

May Taibah
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: May Taibah, director of Bab Rizq Jameel and Nafisa Shams Academy
Dr. Khulood Almani
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Khulood Almani, senator of the World Business Angels Investment Forum at the GPFI

King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM

King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM

King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent on Wednesday a verbal message to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali concerning bilateral relations and ways to boost joint cooperation.

The message was conveyed by Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, adviser at the Royal Court, during a reception hosted by the prime minister in Addis Ababa, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Kattan and the prime minister discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields and regional and international developments.

Saudi ambassador to Ethiopia Fahd Al-Humaidani attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ethiopia

Related

Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs
Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements
Saudi Arabia
Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements

Fares Al-Shaikh — a boy with an encyclopedic knowledge of dinosaurs

Fares Al-Shaikh — a boy with an encyclopedic knowledge of dinosaurs
Updated 28 min 26 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Fares Al-Shaikh — a boy with an encyclopedic knowledge of dinosaurs

Fares Al-Shaikh — a boy with an encyclopedic knowledge of dinosaurs
  • A Saudi teen with autism loves the prehistoric reptiles, and he aspires to be a paleontologist
Updated 28 min 26 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The drive of one Saudi teenager to become a paleontologist has proven that children with autism can achieve amazing things if they set their minds to them.

Fares Al-Shaikh was diagnosed with autism when he was just three years old, but despite this, over the years he developed a deep interest in and love for dinosaurs. He can talk about more than 600 species of the now-extinct prehistoric reptiles, and has an encyclopedic knowledge of paleontology — from the evolution of dinosaurs and their habits and behaviors, to the ages in which they lived and the locations where they were discovered.

The 13-year-old told Arab News: “I like reptiles and I have a vast collection of dinosaur models, including modern reptiles like snakes, lizards, and alligators as well as extinct reptiles such dinosaurs like torosaurus.” 

His interest in anatomy started to grow as he linked the forms of modern animals with their dinosaur ancestors, and he even envisages how they might look in the future. He started to present his own theories about them and search for any information that supports or helps him to prove them.  

Fares’s father, Ahmed Al-Shaikh, told Arab News: “We noticed that Fares loves animals so we tried to buy him all the pets that we could, and we took him to pet stores whenever we (could) but with time, we noticed that he loves reptiles.”

Origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, is another skill that Fares possesses. He can do it quickly and enjoys making dinosaur models out of paper and clay. 

Fares speaks English fluently but was not always the most talkative boy. His parents assumed he might have a speech delay when he was three years old, but when he was diagnosed with autism they had no idea how to handle the condition.

He father explained: “We took him to several pediatric specialists, and they conducted clinical examinations. They confirmed the safety of his organs and that he was healthy in speech, hearing, and vision, but there was a problem with speech.

“After consulting, a speech therapist informed us that he has autism, and stated that we should accept the fact that our son will grow up, but his mind will remain like the mind of (a child).” 

Fares started speaking at the age of four after a long struggle to help him become verbal and learn oral speaking skills. His family discovered that, due to the shows he frequently watches on his iPad, he spoke more English than Arabic, so they decided to communicate with him in that language while still using Arabic when necessary.  

His family noticed that his visual perception was strong and they tried their best to provide models of dinosaurs, books and videos to help satisfy his curiosity. Every time he saw a new type or species of dinosaur, he searched for more information about it. 

“We supported him in what he loved, no matter what it cost us. Even if it was not his interest in the future, we will continue to support him,” his father added. 

Fares aspires to become a paleontologist and discover dinosaur fossils in Saudi Arabia, and even hopes to run a museum devoted to them. 

He was honored for his excellence by several official bodies in the Eastern region, including the Sheikh Mohammed Al-Jabr Institute for Autism and the Saudi Association for Special Education.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Fares won the Academic Center for Consultation and Institutional Development’s Community Prevention Ambassador Award in Sharjah for his awareness video, titled “Implementation of the Dinosaur Park,” which he shared on social media and with friends and family.

In his project, Fares created a lego city depicting dinosaurs and humans, and commented on the importance of following guidelines and staying at home to practice our hobbies or learn new things in order to preserve the community’s safety during the pandemic — so that we do not become extinct like dinosaurs.

Speaking about his son’s social media accounts, Ahmed said: “The purpose of Fares’s social media presence is to give parents of autistic children hope that their children can adapt and become valuable members of society and that there are actual cases of autistic children who have destroyed the idea that they are powerless.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia autism Dinosaurs

Related

Dinosaur skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction
Offbeat
Dinosaur skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction
Dinosaur fossil found in Egypt
Middle-East
Dinosaur fossil found in Egypt

KSrelief chief meets Dutch envoy in Riyadh

KSrelief chief meets Dutch envoy in Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief chief meets Dutch envoy in Riyadh

KSrelief chief meets Dutch envoy in Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief, met the Dutch ambassador to the Kingdom, Janet Alberda, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday. 

During the meeting, they discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief efforts. 

Alberda praised KSrelief for assisting people around the world. 

KSrelief has implemented 2,402 projects worth more than $6.2 billion in 92 countries, in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since its inception in May 2015.

According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries that have benefited the most are Yemen ($4.2 billion), Syria ($372 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($256 million).

KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education and telecommunications.

Topics: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah KSRelief Netherlands ambassador Janet Alberda Janet Alberda

Related

King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives message from president of Rwanda
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Islamabad on Tuesday. (SPA
Saudi Arabia
Pakistan PM meets with Saudi deputy foreign minister

Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs

Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs

Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of human resources and social development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, who is also chairman of the board of the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector, inaugurated the membership guide for the Council of NGOs on Wednesday in Riyadh. 

The event was attended by various officials, experts, heads of subsidiary and specialized councils, as well as leaders of non-governmental organizations in the Kingdom.

Saadoun Al-Saadoun, president of the council, emphasized in a speech that the membership guide aims to engage NGOs in council membership, thereby contributing to its financial sustainability and enabling the fulfilment of its national mission and objectives.

This effort is complemented by regulating and enhancing the sector’s role in increasing its contribution to social and economic development, aligning with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Saadoun elaborated on the three distinct categories of council membership, each offering its own benefits in the council’s principal functions: representation, coordination, and empowerment. He said that the guide will generate positive effects on NGOs and interested parties involved with member organizations by making use of the council’s services.

These entities will also be given priority in representing NGOs to governmental and non-governmental bodies, fostering collaboration, integration, and coordination among organizations in projects and initiatives.

Abdul Majeed Al-Dahmashi, CEO of the council, provided an overview of the membership guide. Following this, Al-Rajhi was granted honorary membership in the council.

Topics: Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Council of NGOs

Related

The Jadeer program aims to enhance the skills of Saudi youth and promote investment in human resources. (Twitter @HRSD_SA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry scheme gives graduates gateway to career in human resources
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund’s workshop, held in cooperation with the DGDA, saw participation of 15 education offices.
Saudi Arabia
Career guidance on the agenda at Saudi human resources fund, Diriyah workshop

Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements

Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements
Updated 19 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements

Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements
Updated 19 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Geological Survey officials recently launched the organization’s annual geoscientific journal, Ardhona.

The publication covers topics on geology and mining related to the Kingdom’s development plans and goals in the field of earth sciences, with contributions from scientists and industry experts.

Written in Arabic and English, mining strategy, technical projects, studies, and research feature among the journal’s content.

SGS spokesperson, Tarek Aba Alkhail, said the latest edition aimed to give updates on survey initiatives and works, while contributing to the advancement of scientific studies through its written content, visual diversity, and high-quality research articles.

He added that the journal was also designed to inspire a new generation of geologists and keep young scientists and researchers up to speed with developments in mining and earth sciences.

Alkhail noted that the journal highlighted the importance of the geology and mining sector in supporting Saudi Arabia’s industrial economy, creating investment opportunities, and promoting sustainable practices.

Topics: Saudi Geological Survey geosciences Mining Ardhona

Related

Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  
Saudi mining firm makes global mark with 10% stake in Vale Base Metals
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm makes global mark with 10% stake in Vale Base Metals

Latest updates

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM
King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
Sudanese suffer sexual violence on ‘sickening scale,’ UN says
Sudanese suffer sexual violence on ‘sickening scale,’ UN says
Fares Al-Shaikh — a boy with an encyclopedic knowledge of dinosaurs
Fares Al-Shaikh — a boy with an encyclopedic knowledge of dinosaurs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.