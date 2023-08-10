What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich

Bill Helmreich walked every block of New York City — some 6,000 miles — to write the award-winning “The New York Nobody Knows.” Later, he re-walked most of the Bronx to create this one-of-a-kind walking guide to the city’s northern borough, from Mott Haven to City Island. Drawing on hundreds of conversations he had with residents during his block-by-block journey through this fascinating, diverse, and under appreciated borough, Helmreich highlights hundreds of facts and points of interest that you won’t find in any other guide.
Arab and South Asian superheroes team up in new comic ‘Crestar and the Knight Stallion’
Updated 09 August 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: “Crestar and the Knight Stallion,” the recently launched comic book series by Iraqi American comedian Abdallah Jasim and Pakistani American filmmaker Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad, started as a concept for a live-action series, born during the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost three years ago, Ahmad approached Jasim with the idea to create a project close to home in the US, and after months of scripting and creating, the duo developed a pilot for a superhero TV series, featuring characters that took inspiration from the two of them. When they eventually dropped the trailer, it went instantly viral, gaining more than 1 million views across many platforms.
However, given that the logistics to create a TV show, especially one about superheroes, can be complex, Ahmad and Jasim decided to explore the story through a medium that is more familiar with telling superhero stories: comic books.
“The initial idea was something like, ‘What happens after the superheroes come home, and they start relaxing and talking about these their day?’ Sort of like a ‘Seinfeld’ meets superheroes idea. And then culture started popping in there, like, what if they were from different cultures, different backgrounds? And I think between the two of us, we started developing this idea,” said Ahmad in an interview with Arab News.
“At first, it was more of a comedy, like almost a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch comedy show. And then … the idea began to form into something a lot more unique, a lot more complicated, and a lot more epic,” he added.
The collaboration has been nothing short of a dream come true and the process could not have been more enjoyable for the duo, Jasim added.
“As soon as we started writing the script, the ideas just started flowing and our energies were matching. It was just the perfect combination of creativity and talent. And looking back at it now and seeing where it is now, it’s honestly remarkable that we were able to create a trailer all by ourselves — not only a trailer, a pilot for a TV show, and then going from that to a comic book. And now we have the second issue coming out in a couple of weeks. The third issue is coming out next month. So, everything is just going up. And we’re having a great time creating it,” he said.
Joining the illustrious team – which also includes … -- is Darick Robertson, co-creator of “The Boys” comic series as well at the popular Amazon Prime adaptation of the same, who immediately wanted to be part of the team when he heard the idea.
“It was high praise coming from this guy. And considering that he was also the co-reator of the comic book and the show and executive producer, we said, ‘Wait a second, we're doing a show with a comic book as well, this could be a good collaboration.’ So, he came on board as a creative producer. And then he did a cover for issue three, which is about to come out. But as we began to talk with him more, it seemed that his style and his his ideas really meshed well with all the things that we wanted to do. And he said to us, ‘Guys, this has really got a huge amount of potential. I've seen it happen with my other projects. And this is just like that.’ And so we began to work more and more closely. And now actually, Robertson is managing the entire thing,” said Ahmad.
The characters of Crestar and Knight Stallion — the former a battle-worn vigilante and the latter a young superhero who may be more scared of his Arab mother than the sinister villains of Detroit — were created with authenticity in mind, say the creators.
“We wanted to make sure that we’re not just throwing in the culture and that the culture is part of the story itself … Knight Stallion is an Arab American living in Michigan. So, what would an Arab American experience living in Michigan? That’s what we’re going to showcase to the whole world,” said Jasim.
Ahmad added: “I’m Pakistani American. And he’s Iraqi American. And I’ve grown up next to Arabs my entire life, in Dearborn, Michigan. However, even I don’t know all the intricacies of their unique specific culture. And I’ve been learning about the culture through (Jasim) while making this comic book. And just like us, maybe the audience will learn a little bit more about Arab culture and maybe Pakistani and Desi culture, and maybe even the superhero culture as well.”
What We Are Reading Today: Inshore Fishes of Britain and Ireland
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News
Authors: Lin Baldock & Frances Dipper
Fish are a colorful and important part of inshore marine life, much admired by divers and snorkelers. But it can be difficult to accurately identify and record these quick-moving animals underwater.
This authoritative, beautifully illustrated photographic guide offers a practical, easy-to-use approach for identifying the fish species commonly seen in the waters around Britain and Ireland, as well as a few vagrant and interesting rare species.
“Bad Water” is a sophisticated theoretical analysis of Japanese thinkers and activists’ efforts to reintegrate the natural environment into Japan’s social and political thought in the late nineteenth century and early twentieth.
Robert Stolz argues that by forcefully demonstrating the mutual penetration of humans and nature, industrial pollution biologically and politically compromised the autonomous liberal subject underlying the political philosophy of the modernizing Meiji state.
In the following decades, socialism and moral economy were marshalled in the search for new theories of a modern political subject and a social organization adequate to the environmental crisis.
With detailed considerations of several key environmental activists, including Tanaka Shozo, Bad Water is a nuanced account of Japan’s environmental turn, a historical moment when, for the first time, Japanese thinkers and activists experienced nature as alienated from themselves and were forced to rebuild the connections, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Life on Earth depends on the busy activities of insects, but global populations of these teeming creatures are currently under threat, with grave consequences for us all.
“Alien Worlds” presents insects and other arthropods as you have never seen them before, explaining how they conquered the planet and why there are so many of them, and shedding light on the evolutionary marvels that enabled them to thrive.
Blending glorious imagery with entertaining and informative science writing, this book takes you inside the hidden realm of insects and reveals why their fate carries profound implications for our own.
Spectacular photos provide a rare, up-close look at the alien worlds of insects.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Fossil Legends of the First Americans’
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News
Author: ADRIENNE MAYOR
The burnt-red badlands of Montana’s Hell Creek are a vast graveyard of the Cretaceous dinosaurs that lived 68 million years ago. Those hills were, much later, also home to the Sioux, the Crows, and the Blackfeet, the first people to encounter the dinosaur fossils exposed by the elements. What did Native Americans make of these stone skeletons, and how did they explain the teeth and claws of gargantuan animals no one had seen alive? Did they speculate about their deaths? Did they collect fossils?