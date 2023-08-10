Wolves hire O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season
Wolves hire O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season
Gary O'Neil has been appointed as the new head coach of Wolverhampton on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Aug. 9, 2023. Former Bournemouth boss O'Neil succeeds Julen Lopetegui, who quit his post on Tuesday. (AFP/File)
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton hired Gary O’Neil as their manager on Wednesday in a speedy response to the departure of Julen Lopetegui just days before the start of the new Premier League season.
O’Neil returns to the English top flight seven weeks after being released by Bournemouth, despite defying expectations by keeping the south-coast team in the Premier League.
The 40-year-old O’Neil replaces Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach who left Wolves on Tuesday because of a breakdown in his relationship with club officials amid its reported financial problems.
Wolves’ first game in the Premier League, which opens on Friday with Burnley vs. Manchester City, is at Manchester United on Monday.
“He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves,” sporting director Matt Hobbs said of O’Neil, who has signed a three-year deal.
“Our players have shown their quality during preseason, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.”
Wolves finished last season in 13th place, having been in last place when Lopetegui took over in November.
Man City begin bid for Premier League history, Liverpool face Chelsea test
Arsenal appear best-placed to capitalize if City’s grip on the English game is to come to an end and will expect to get off to a flier at home to Nottingham
Liverpool and Chelsea face an early test of how they will bounce back from disappointing seasons when they face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Manchester City kick off the new Premier League season at Burnley on Friday to begin their bid to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles.
Arsenal appear best-placed to capitalize if City’s grip on the English game is to come to an end and will expect to get off to a flier at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Liverpool and Chelsea face an early test of how they will bounce back from disappointing seasons when they face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
AFP Sport looks at the pick of the action from the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.
City are still riding the wave of euphoria from the end of last season as they added the club’s first ever Champions League to go with Premier League and FA Cup glory.
The summer has not been without its challenges for Pep Guardiola as captain Ilkay Gundogan departed to Barcelona and the offer in Saudi Arabia was too much for Riyad Mahrez to turn down.
City have also had to fight to retain Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, while Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are only two new arrivals in the transfer market so far.
Guardiola’s opposite number in the dugout on Friday already has a statue outside the Etihad from his playing days, but Vincent Kompany has quickly established himself as one of the brightest coaching talents on the continent.
The former Belgian captain turned around a club in crisis during his first season at Turf Moor to return Burnley to the Premier League with seven games to spare.
The Clarets are a very different proposition to the side that punched above their weight to survive for six seasons in the top flight under Sean Dyche between 2016 and 2022.
Inspired by Guardiola, Kompany has transformed Burnley into a side that dominate the ball.
“I would play every week of every month of every year against a team the level of Man City,” said Kompany. “That is the best way to improve.
“You won’t get them all right, it’s impossible with the quality of that team — possibly the best team at the moment in world football — but that’s the best challenge so I wouldn’t want it any different.”
Burnley, though, did see the downside of opening up against City when they lost 6-0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals last season.
Optimism around Chelsea’s positive performances in pre-season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino has been punctured by the news that Christopher Nkunku will be sidelined for up to four months after undergoing knee surgery.
The French international was brought to Stamford Bridge to ease the Blues’ goalscoring woes after they finished 12th last season — their lowest since 1994.
Pochettino’s time in charge gets off to a testing start when Liverpool visit looking to put their own disappointment from last season behind them.
But all is also not well at Anfield with fans frustrated at the lack of new arrivals.
Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are Jurgen Klopp’s only two new signings to help fill the void left by the departure of captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino.
The array of attacking weapons on offer to Klopp has shown in a free-scoring pre-season, but the Reds have also looked defensively weak with little protection for the back four from the midfield.
“I can understand some people having doubts,” said new skipper Virgil van Dijk.
Manchester United begin their quest for a first league title in a decade on Monday against a Wolves side who were left without a manager just three days before the season begins.
Julen Lopetegui stepped down on Tuesday after becoming disillusioned with the lack of resources to spend in the transfer market.
Gary O’Neil has stepped into the hotseat at Molineux tasked with repeating his success in keeping Bournemouth up against the odds last season.
United will expect to get off to a winning start at Old Trafford, but the home crowd will have to wait for their first sight of new striker Rasmus Hojlund.
The Dane is suffering a back injury that is set to keep him out for a few weeks.
Fixtures (all times GMT)
Friday
Burnley vs. Manchester City (1900)
Saturday
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest (1130), Bournemouth vs. West Ham, Brighton vs. Luton, Everton vs. Fulham, Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace (all 1400), Newcastle vs. Aston Villa (1630)
Sunday
Brentford vs. Tottenham (1300), Chelsea vs. Liverpool (1530)
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11
Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion
Updated 10 August 2023
AP
SACRAMENTO, California: Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.
Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.
After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11.
He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.
Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.
Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.
Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Al-Hilal booked their place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to set up a showdown with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr this weekend.
The Blues dismissed Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Arab club competition, with goals from Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Alhamddan, and Malcom, despite having Abdullah Al Maiouf sent off in the 25th minute.
Earlier, a lone Ronaldo penalty was enough to give Al-Nassr the victory against Iraq’s Al-Shorta.
The final will be at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif on Sunday (Kick-off at 7 p.m. KSA time).
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
Saudi football, not to mention Middle Eastern and Asian teams in general, will be seismic in the years ahead
Global interest in the league has skyrocketed, with broadcasters DAZN, Canal Goat and LA7 jumping on board
Updated 10 August 2023
Ali Khaled
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo raised a few eyebrows when, only months into his move to Al-Nassr, he predicted the Saudi Pro League would be one of the top five in the world within a few years. Recent developments have shown his remarks to be right on the mark.
“(The) Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better,” he told Saudi sports channel SSC toward the end of last season.
“Step-by-step, I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great, in my opinion.”
It is a view he has since repeated with confidence and, each time he does so, his belief looks more and more justified and accurate.
On July 18, while in Spain with his Al-Nassr teammates for their preseason training camp, Ronaldo doubled down on his comments. He committed to his Saudi adventure and dismissed many European leagues — and America’s Major League Soccer, the new home of his rival, Lionel Messi — in one fell swoop.
“Europe has lost a lot of quality,” he said. “The only one that is one of the best is the (English) Premier League. It’s way ahead of all the other leagues from my point of view.
“The Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not a top one, the German has also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”
Given the number of major recent signings of top international stars by Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs during the summer transfer window, Ronaldo’s estimate of a “few years” could well be accelerated.
Some of the big moves to the Kingdom from Europe are worth highlighting: Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad; Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr; Riyadh Mahrez from Manchester City to Al-Ahli; N’Golo Kante from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad; Reuben Neves from Wolves to Al-Hilal; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio to Al-Hilal; and the trio of Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq respectively.
There are many more, as the number of players signing from abroad seemingly grows by the day.
What has taken place is nothing short of a revolution in Saudi football. It is comfortably the biggest story in the football world, following the unprecedented summer 2023 transfer window.
Of course, there were already many standout past and current foreign players in the Saudi Pro League over the past few years. The likes of Bafetimbi Gomis at Al-Hilal, Talisca at Al-Nassr and Abderrazak Hamdallah at Al-Ittihad, to name just a few, have all been hugely successful in the SPL, not to mention popular with the fans.
But Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh on Dec. 31, 2022, redefined the Saudi Pro League. Once dismissed as a mere rumor, his move to Al-Nassr — after being released by Manchester United — changed perceptions of Saudi domestic football overnight. Coming shortly after the Kingdom’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it showed that the Kingdom had to be taken seriously.
Suddenly, other players began to take notice, as did the fans and the international media. The knock-on effects since then have been astonishing. Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, having been privatized and backed financially by the country’s Public Investment Fund, can now afford to pick off players at the peak of their careers from some of the biggest, and richest, clubs in the world.
Global interest in the league, which is also known as the Roshn Saudi League, has already skyrocketed, with international broadcasters also jumping on board. They include live sports streaming service DAZN, which has the exclusive rights to show games in the UK, YouTube channel Canal Goat, which will screen matches in Brazil, and free-to-air channel LA7 in Italy, according sources.
DAZN is set to stream three matches each week, beginning with Friday’s season opener between newly promoted clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm. Sky Sports had picked up the UK digital broadcast rights to the Saudi top flight halfway through last season, but DAZN was the first to commit to a whole season.
No doubt the effects of all these developments on the future of Saudi football, not to mention that of Middle Eastern and Asian football in general, will be seismic in the season and years ahead. But amid the excitement and euphoria, there are serious issues that need to be addressed.
While the wider picture is clearly positive, and is already ensuring the SPL is a league to be reckoned with, the future of football in the Kingdom will have to be managed carefully and strategically to ensure the overall health of the game is maintained for the benefit of the clubs, the national team and the nurturing of young Saudi talent.
The rate of signings in recent weeks has been relentless and has raised questions as to when the spending spree will end. Officially, the Saudi transfer window closes on Sept. 7, a week after the one in Europe. This has caused concern among clubs, particularly those in the English Premier League, who worry they might lose more players during that overlapping period with no opportunity to replace them.
Beyond this summer’s immediate deadline, however, things will remain somewhat open-ended in terms of outgoing and incoming players, although an obvious end point for some clubs would be when they fill their full quotas for foreign players.
Another area of debate surrounds how this strengthening of the elite clubs will affect some of the league’s smaller teams. This concern was recently addressed by authorities, who said targeted projects will be supported if and when they are implemented for clubs outside the big five.
Then there is the worry that the influx of foreign players will adversely affect the development and progress of young Saudi talent, along with the careers of established local players.
The SPL and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation have moved to allay those fears by formulating a strategy designed to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch. New regulations are being rolled out, designed to increase playing time for young Saudi players. They include a reduction in the age of eligibility from 18 to 16, and a requirement for squads to include 25 senior players and 10 under the age 21 beginning with the 2025-26 season.
It is a policy that Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard and new signing Jordan Henderson — two former Liverpool captains — have thrown their support behind by committing to help efforts to nurture the next generation of Saudi footballing talent.
“At Ettifaq we have a lot of promising young talent who have a bright future,” said Gerrard. “And I am really proud to be the coach of the team. Hopefully I can help support these players and help develop them into better players in the future.”
For now, there is no denting the sense of optimism and positivity sweeping through Saudi football. For fans of the SPL, old and new, the 2023-24 season’s big kick-off on Friday cannot come soon enough.
Star-studded Saudi Arabian side simply too good for Iraqi champions
Ronaldo converted from the spot after Sadio Mane was brought down
Updated 09 August 2023
John Duerden
RIYADH: A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Al-Shorta on Tuesday and a place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to face either Al-Hilal or Al-Shabab.
The star-studded Saudi Arabian side were simply too good for the Iraqi champions, although they had to wait until the second half to make their class count and for their megastar to step up from the spot.
Given the talent at their disposal, it was no surprise that Al-Nassr were quick to take control and make the early running.
The team, now under coach Luis Castro, looked comfortable in possession and moved the ball around smartly and with intent.
Within the first 10 minutes the Riyadh giants could have been three goals to the good. Anderson Talisca shot straight at Ahmed Basil from a good position after finding himself in space in the penalty area, before Ronaldo went close following a fine pass from Marcelo Brozovic. Talisca then shot over before forcing a save from the Iraqi goalkeeper.
It looked as though the deadlock had been broken after 30 minutes when Brozovic slipped the ball through for Ronaldo to net. But after a video review, the 38-year-old was found to have strayed offside.
Alex Telles then unleashed a powerful shot that came off the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten, before Ronaldo blasted over, and penalty appeals were rejected after Sadio Mane went down in the box.
At the other end, Nawaf Al-Aqidi made a comfortable save as he got down well to save an Ahmed Farhan shot from outside the area. The team from Baghdad may have posed little threat but were still level at the break.
The second half started in a similar vein to the first with the men in yellow pushing and probing to force back the men in green.
Seko Fofana tried to squeeze the ball home and frustrations grew on the hour when the midfielder skied another chance.
Then came the turning point. Mane was brought down in the box and this time the referee did point to the spot. Ronaldo kept his cool to score for the fourth successive game.
Al-Shorta had a chance in the final minute. Farhan raced clear and from just inside the area he tried to lift the ball over the advancing Al-Aqidi, who just managed to get a hand to it. It was a match-winning save.
Al-Nassr saw out added time to take the victory and maintain their hopes of lifting the Arab Club Champions Cup.