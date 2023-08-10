You are here

Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant

The complaint in US District Court against Craig Deleeuw Robertson, featured threatening online postings by Robertson. (AP)
The complaint in US District Court against Craig Deleeuw Robertson, featured threatening online postings by Robertson. (AP)
The complaint in US District Court against Craig Deleeuw Robertson, featured threatening online postings by Robertson. (AP)
The complaint in US District Court against Craig Deleeuw Robertson, featured threatening online postings by Robertson. (AP)
  • Craig Deleeuw Robertson of Provo, Utah, had posted his latest threat on social media after learning of Biden's forthcoming trip to the midwestern state
PROVO, Utah: An armed Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president landed in the state Wednesday, authorities said.
Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement.
Robertson was armed at the time of the shooting, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of an ongoing investigation.
Robertson posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to dig out a camouflage suit and begin “cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle,” a post that came after months of graphic online threats against several public figures, according to court documents. Robertson referred to himself as a “MAGA Trumper,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, and also posted threats against top law enforcement officials overseeing court cases against Trump.
Neighbors described Robertson as a frail, elderly man — his online profile put his age as 74 — who walked with the aid of a hand-carved stick. Though he regularly carried guns, they said he didn’t seem a threat.
“There’s no way that he was driving from here to Salt Lake City, setting up a rifle and taking a shot at the president — 100 percent no way,” said neighbor Andrew Maunder outside the church across from Robertson’s street.
Biden flew to Utah Wednesday ahead of a visit to a Veterans Affairs hospital in Salt Lake City Thursday to talk about the PACT Act, which expanded veterans benefits. He also planned to hold a reelection fundraiser. A White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the matter said Biden was briefed after the raid.




US President Joe Biden is welcomed by Governor of Utah Spencer Cox after arriving at Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on August 9, 2023. (REUTERS)

Robertson’s posts indicated he did appear to own a long-range sniper rifle and numerous other weapons, as well as camouflage gear known as a “ghillie suit,” investigators said in court records. Robertson was charged under seal Tuesday with three felony counts, including making threats against the president and against FBI agents investigating him, court documents show.
Robertson also referenced a “presidential assassination” and also posted threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James, authorities said.
“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” authorities say Robertson wrote in a September 2022 Facebook post included in the filings. No attorney was immediately listed for Robertson in court documents and family members of Robertson could not be immediately reached for comment through publicly available phone numbers.
The FBI investigation began with a tip about the Bragg threat from Trump’s own social media platform Truth Social in March, after Robertson posted about “waiting in the courthouse parking garage” with a suppressed weapon and wanting to “put a nice hole in his forehead.” His account has since been suspended from the platform.
No further details were immediately released about the shooting, which is under review by the FBI.

At the Provo house where the confrontation apparently took place and which is connected with Robertson through public records, law enforcement could be seen Wednesday going in and out and removing items.
A broken window could be seen next to the door and the blinds inside were askew.
The road leading to the house was blocked by police. It is just up the street from a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the Wasatch Mountains rising in the background. Neighbors said authorities showed up around Robertson’s house early Wednesday and they heard a boom and possible gunshots.
Travis Lee Clark, who’s known Robertson for years from working at their church ward together, described Robertson as “frail of health,” a masterful woodworker and an “established icon” in their community. Robertson propped himself on a wood walking stick he’d carved himself, said Clark, who was surprised he was considered a serious threat.
“He was a boomer, and he was very political and sometimes made off-color jokes ... but nothing that indicated it was a threat,” said Clark, who added that he hadn’t seen Robertson’s Facebook posts until after his death.
Clark said Robertson had a collection of perhaps 20 guns, though he noted that that wasn’t unusual for the area.
Paul Searing, a businessman who lived in Provo before relocating to nearby Orem, said he had followed Robertson online for years and even warned him when he believed the other man was crossing a line in his posts.
“He believed in his right to bear arms. He believed in his right to say what he feels. When it came down to it, he knew the Lord wouldn’t have approved of killing innocent people,” Searing said. “Things got out of hand because he just was really frustrated.”
According to court documents, two FBI Agents came to Robertson’s house after the initial warning about him from Truth Social in March. They found Robertson wearing a Trump cap and what one described in a search warrant affidavit as an “AR-15 style rifle lapel pin.”
According to the affidavit, he told them his initial threat was just “a dream” and demanded they only return with a warrant. In a Facebook post days later cited in the affidavit, he said: “To my friends in the Federal Bureau of Idiots: I know you’re reading this and you have no idea how close your agents came to ‘violent eradication.’”
In another undated social media post cited in the document, Robertson wrote: “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.” A post from July 21 post unearthed by SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism, reads: “If I really told you what I’d like to do to Joe Biden Facebook would censor me and the FBI would pay me another visit.”
Rita Katz, SITE’s co-founder, said the social media posts attributed to Robertson show the challenges for law enforcement officials who must decide when speech rises to the level of an actual threat.
“Because you have the freedom of speech, it can be very difficult to tell what is allowed and what is not allowed,” she said.
Robertson had a custom woodworking business but did not renew his license after it expired last year, according to state records. On LinkedIn, Robertson said he worked for 45 years as a structural steel and welding inspector before retiring and starting his business, saying he specialized in “custom designs.”
State court records showed Robertson pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in 1998 but no details about the allegations were immediately available.
Biden, meanwhile, is in the middle of a trip to the Western United States, and flew to Salt Lake City after spending Wednesday in New Mexico, where he spoke at a factory that will produce wind towers.

 

Biden reelection campaign offering joint meeting with Obama as ex-president enters 2024 fray early

AP

  • The Biden reelection campaign says its top surrogates, including Obama, are broadly focused on the campaign’s current top priorities, which include fundraising
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is raising money for his reelection campaign by offering donors the chance to meet himself and Barack Obama, meaning the former president will be entering the 2024 political fray earlier than he did during last year’s midterms or the last presidential election.
An email to supporters urged them to donate for a chance to “meet President Biden and President Obama” and featured a hypothetical text message chain where Biden writes “Hey pal, what do you say we band together to thank some grassroots supporters in person” and Obama replies “See you there” together with a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses.
Biden also posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, “You and a guest could win a trip to meet @BarackObama and me” over a photo of the two posing for a selfie.
Obama has frequently campaigned for his former vice president and Democratic leaders around the country, though usually not this early in the campaign cycle, given that the 2024 election is still about 15 months away.
The former president campaigned for Democrats in key swing states including Nevada and Wisconsin in the days before last November’s election, when Democrats defied historical precedent and did far better than expected, picking up a seat in the Senate and only narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. He also did fundraising for the Democratic National Committee in the year leading up the midterms, similar to how he is now raising money for Biden.
And Obama campaigned for Biden amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, releasing a joint video with his former No. 2 that summer. It featured a socially distanced meeting between the pair that was their first since the pandemic began, and showed them in discussions defending the Obama administration’s record while criticizing then-President Donald Trump as unworthy of the White House.
Later that fall, Obama held drive-in events for Biden in Florida and reunited with his former vice president for an outdoor rally in Philadelphia the weekend before Election Day. But those efforts only came after Obama refrained from taking sides during the Democrats’ competitive 2020 presidential primary, which Biden rallied to win after opening losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Obama senior adviser Eric Schultz said last week that, “Just as he always has, President Obama looks forward to supporting Democrats up and down the ballot next fall, and no race has bigger stakes than President Biden’s reelection.”
“Our strategy will be based on driving impact. We place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations,” Schultz said in a statement then. “We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle.”
The Biden reelection campaign says its top surrogates, including Obama, are broadly focused on the campaign’s current top priorities, which include fundraising, and that offering a meeting with Biden and Obama to entice donors doesn’t mean the former president is likely to be out campaigning for Biden anytime soon.
Since announcing his reelection bid in April, meanwhile, Biden himself has focused more on governing than campaigning. So far, the president has attended just one 2024 rally, a June event in Philadelphia sponsored by many of the nation’s top labor organizations.

Amazon nations seek a common voice on climate change

AP

BELEM: Eight Amazon nations urged industrialized countries on Tuesday to do more to help preserve the world’s largest rainforest as their leaders met at a major summit in Brazil to chart a common course on how to combat climate change.
They said the task of stopping the destruction of the rainforest can’t fall to just a few countries when climate change has been caused by many.
The members of the newly revived Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, or ACTO, hope a united front will give them a major voice in global environment talks.
“It is time to look at the heart of our continent and consolidate, once and for all, our Amazon identity,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The leaders aim to fuel much-needed economic development in their countries while preventing the Amazon’s ongoing demise “from reaching a point of no return,” according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday, the first day of the two-day summit.
Some scientists say that when 20 percent to 25 percent of the forest is destroyed, rainfall will dramatically decline, transforming more than half of the rainforest to tropical savannah, with immense biodiversity loss.
Some environmental groups expressed frustration with the joint declaration, saying it is largely a compilation of good intentions with little in the way of commitments, while the region’s largest Indigenous organization praised the inclusion of two of their main demands.
The summit reinforces Lula’s strategy to leverage global concern for the Amazon’s preservation. Emboldened by a 42 percent drop in deforestation during his first seven months in office, he has sought international financial support for forest protection.

The Amazon stretches across an area twice the size of India. Two-thirds of it lies in Brazil, with seven other countries and one territory sharing the remaining third. Governments have historically viewed it as an area to be colonized and exploited, with little regard for sustainability or the rights of its Indigenous peoples.
Leaders of Colombia, Bolivia, Peru and Brazil are attending the summit along with the vice president of Venezuela, the prime minister of Guyana and ministers from Ecuador and Suriname.
All the countries have ratified the Paris climate accord, which requires signatories to set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But cross-border cooperation has historically been scant, undermined by low trust, ideological differences and the lack of government presence.
The members of ACTO — convening for only the fourth time in the organization’s 45-year existence — demonstrated on Tuesday they aren’t fully aligned on key issues.
Forest protection commitments have been uneven. And the “Belem Declaration,” the gathering’s official proclamation issued Tuesday, didn’t include a shared commitment to zero deforestation by 2030, as some had hoped. Brazil and Colombia have already made that commitment. The Climate Observatory, a network of dozens of environmental and social groups, as well as Greenpeace and The Nature Conservancy lamented the lack of concrete pledges in the declaration.

US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine

AP

  • Ukraine has already received more than $43 billion from the US since Russia invaded last year
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon will provide Ukraine with $200 million in weapons and ammunition to help sustain Kyiv’s counteroffensive as troops on the front lines face significant hurdles against a well-entrenched Russian defense, according to two US officials.
This latest package will include missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system, munitions for howitzers and tanks, Javelin rockets, mine-clearing equipment, 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and demolition munitions, said a US official. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been publicly announced.
The aid comes as the US funding for Ukraine is nearly all spent and the Biden administration is expected to request a new package of supplemental aid from Congress to continue that support.
Ukraine has already received more than $43 billion from the US since Russia invaded last year. Those funds have provided weapons systems like howitzers and millions of rounds of ammunition to fight back against the much larger Russian military. Due to the intense and bloody land war there, much of the ammunition and weaponry has already been used up.
In eastern areas of the country, intense fighting between the two sides means that along the front line, “multiple changes” in position and control take place within a day, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said Wednesday on her official Telegram channel.
The Biden administration is funding the Ukraine war effort through two programs. presidential drawdown authority, or PDA, which pulls weapons from existing US stockpiles; and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI, which funds long-term contracts for larger weapons systems like tanks that need to be either built or modified by defense companies. Both funding tracks run through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The administration would already be out of PDA money for fiscal year 2023 if the Pentagon had not discovered it made an accounting error by overvaluing previous rounds of weapons systems given to Ukraine. As a result, it has about $6.2 billion left in PDA money to keep support going until Congress approves additional funds. This latest aid package of $200 million is being drawn from that surplus.
“We feel confident that we can continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing Tuesday. “I’m just not going to get ahead of anything in terms of any supplemental or any additional requests to Congress.”
There is also about $600 million remaining in fiscal year 2023 USAI funds.

Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections

Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections

  • However, the poll seems likely to be delayed constituency boundaries need to be redrawn following a recent census
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Assembly was dissolved on Thursday when President Arif Alvi signed a request from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sending the South Asian country into election mode.

“The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution,” the President’s Office said in an official statement.

The parliament’s five-year term was due to expire on Aug. 12. The caretaker government now has 90 days to organize a general election, instead of only 60 days if the assembly had been dissolved at the end of its term, as per the rules of the Constitution.

The election is therefore due by November but the decision by the government last week to approve the results of a new digital census has created some uncertainty, as the Election Commission is now bound under the rules of the Constitution to redraw constituency boundaries based on the latest population counts. The process could take up to six months and means polling day could be pushed back.

The commission has already stated it will be unable to organize a general election based on the new population counts within the three-month deadline if it has to redraw constituency boundaries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s myriad economic and political woes continue. At the heart of the political crisis is Imran Khan, the former prime minister whose ouster last year plunged the country into months of unrest and violent street protests.

The ex-premier, the country’s most popular politician by far, was convicted and jailed on graft charges last week and on Tuesday election regulators barred him from politics for five years, for all practical purposes ending his chances of running in any upcoming elections.

His legal team is appealing the conviction and the disqualification, but Khan also faces more than 100 other cases on charges ranging from terrorism to corruption and murder. He says they are part of a campaign against him and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, orchestrated by the powerful military establishment and his political opponents. Both deny the allegation.

Meanwhile, inflation remains at a record high and millions of Pakistanis are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis. The country’s Consumer Price Index rose by 28.3 percent in July, year-on-year, with prices up 3.5 percent in July compared with the previous month. In June, the year-on-year increase in the index was 29.4 percent, following a record 38 percent in May.

On Aug. 1, Pakistan announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives set out in a deal with the International Monetary Fund, further fueling sky-high inflation.

Islamabad secured the last-gasp $3 billion IMF agreement on June 30. In return it committed to a petroleum levy of up to 50 rupees ($0.60) a liter, alongside a string of other painful measures, including increased energy prices and a market-based exchange rate, which has already caused inflation to rise.

Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon

Arab News Japan

  • The project was implemented by Al Aranisa Charitable Association
  • It will enable around 1,250 vulnerable patients annually in the region to have access to high-quality and affordable primary health care services
BEIRUT: Japan continues to go the extra mile in providing medical aid to the Lebanese health sector.
On Tuesday, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki attended the hand-over ceremony of advanced medical equipment at Qabeit Primary Health Care Center in Akkar, which was supported through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).
The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Randa Hamadeh, President of the Primary Health Care Unit in Lebanon and Representative of his Excellency the Minister of Public Health, his Excellency MP Ahmed Restom, his Excellency Sheikh Zeid Zakaria, Mufti of Akkar, Abdallah Mohamad, President of Al-Aranisa Charitable Association, and Dr. Mohamad Hamza, President of Shouroukat Association.
The project was implemented by Al Aranisa Charitable Association and will enable around 1,250 vulnerable patients annually in the region to have access to high-quality and affordable primary health care services.
In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI emphasized the necessity of sustainable, equal and quality health care services for all, noting the current challenges faced by rural health care facilities during the ongoing socio-economic crisis, and expressed Japan’s keenness to support the Lebanese health sector to provide support to the most vulnerable.
In return, Dr. Hamadeh mentioned Japan’s recent diverse support toward the health sector in Lebanon, and stressed the importance of this initiative by explaining the critical roles of primary health care centers.
As for MP Restom, Mufti Zakaria, Mohamad and Dr. Hamza, they thanked Japan for its generous support and emphasized the great impact this initiative will have on the deprived region of Akkar.

