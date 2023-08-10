Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala

DUBAI: Several Lebanese Army soldiers attacked Al-Hadath reporter Mahmoud Shukr during a live broadcast Wednesday while he was covering an accident involving a truck in the Kahala area on the Beirut-Damascus Road, the news outlet has alleged in a tweet.
In a video of the incident posted on Twitter on Wednesday, what appears to be members of the Lebanese Army are seen pushing Shukr and covering the camera with their hands as some of the equipment falls to the ground.
The accident involved an overturned truck, which reportedly belongs to Hezbollah. Several local militants armed with guns had gathered at the accident site, according to media reports. There was reportedly gunfire exchanged between the militants and people traveling in the truck, resulting in the intervention of the Lebanese Army.
Journalists have regularly been targeted by factions as tensions rise in Lebanon.
Just last month, MTV journalist Dima Sadek was sentenced to a year in prison as the result of a lawsuit filed by the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, who accused her of defamation and slander three years ago.
Radwan Mortada, a journalist at Al-Akhbar newspaper, was sentenced to a 13-month prison sentence, in absentia, on charges of defaming the Lebanese Army, in November 2021.
Nada Homsi, a US-based journalist, was also detained in 2021, allegedly arbitrarily, leading to appeals from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.
Journalists and activists in Lebanon are increasingly under attack by state and non-state actors, the HRW said.
More than 100 media workers have been attacked by non-state actors between the start of the social protests in October 2019 and November 2021, according to the Samir Kassir Eyes Center for Media and Cultural Freedom, a press-freedom watchdog in Beirut.
SKeyes said that they documented 80 assaults by government agents on media workers doing their jobs, primarily covering protests, between October 2019 and March 2021.
Arab News scoops 4 awards in 58th Society of Publication Designers competition
The newspaper has won over 100 international awards since its relaunch in 2018
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English daily, has won four awards at the prestigious 58th Annual Society of Publication Designers competition.
Owing to an exceptionally talented Design Department, the region’s newspaper of record was a Print Medal Finalist for the design of the “Saudi Animal Kingdom” Deep Dive report.
Additionally, the visuals of three deep dive reports were recognized by SPD as Merit Award winners. These include “A Cup of Gahwa” for Web Custom Feature Design: Single Page, the “Saudi Animal Kingdom” report for Infographic (Data Visualization), and “Rewilding Arabia” for Web Custom Feature Design: Single Page.
Omar Nashashibi, head of design at Arab News, said: “To win four SPD Awards is a proud moment for the design and editorial teams at Arab News.
“I am elated that the design team’s passion for bringing stories to life for our readers in both print and digital media has been recognized,” he added. “We are always striving to improve and innovate for our audience and hope to have an even stronger showing at next year’s SPD Awards.”
Simon Khalil, consultant creative director at Arab News and jurist at SDP58, said: “To win four awards in this year’s competition, whilst competing against the biggest and best publications in the world, is a brilliant achievement for Arab News.
“The standard of entries in every SPD competition is always incredibly high, and after seeing the quality of the work firsthand, we are all very proud of this result.
“We want to inform, excite and thrill our readers with design at Arab News and these awards reinforce our creative vision. These particular awards showcase the broad range of design, graphics and illustration styles we utilize, to create world-class design for our readers, across multiple platforms.”
The prestigious, highly competitive SPD awards are held every year to honor and celebrate the best design and visual storytelling works. This year, 92 categories were awarded gold medals, while 82 won silver medals for print and digital excellence.
Since the start of 2023, Arab News has won multiple visual storytelling accolades in competitions including the Society for News Design Awards, the International Newspaper Design Competition, Indigo Awards and European Newspaper Awards.
Google, Universal Music in talks for deal on AI ‘deepfakes’
AI to generate voices and melodies from licensed artists
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Alphabet’s Google and Universal Music are in talks to license artists’ voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.
The news follow a recent trend of music produced by AI that has faced backlash—and support—from music labels and artists.
The music industry is grappling with “deepfake” songs, made using generative AI, that mimic artists’ voices, often without their consent.
The goal behind the talks is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the report said, adding the artists would have a choice to opt in the process.
“With the right framework in place” AI would be able to “enable fans to pay their heroes the ultimate compliment through a new level of user-driven content,” Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl reported saying during a company’s meeting on Tuesday.
Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, while Warner Music is also in talks with Google about a product, the report added. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Conversation around the development of AI-generated music has stirred up the music industry in recent months. In June, Canadian artist Grimes said that fans and other artists were free to use her voice to create music professionally, as long as she received a 50 percent split on royalties. Similarly, Paul McCartney said AI technology was used to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, which was used to complete the song.
While in April, Dutch-American record label Universal Music asked streaming services to prevent AI programs from accessing its platforms to train on copyrighted lyrics and melodies, citing risk of potential misappropriation of creative content.
Saudi Pro League signs deals with broadcasters for rights to screen games in over 170 countries
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive rights in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK, YouTube channel Canal Goat for Brazil, SPOTV for several countries in Asia, and free-to-air channel LA7 for Italy
In the Middle East, matches will be broadcast on MBC’s Shahid platform and the Saudi Sports Company’s channels
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: A total of 26 broadcasters and streaming channels have obtained exclusive rights to screen Saudi Pro League games in various territories around the world when the new season kicks off on Friday, Arab News has learned.
They include live sports streaming service DAZN, which has the rights in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK, YouTube channel Canal Goat, which will screen games in Brazil, and free-to-air channel LA7 in Italy, according to a source.
DAZN said it will stream three matches each week, beginning with Friday’s season opener between Al-Ahli Saudi and Al-Hazm, both of whom are newly promoted to the top flight. Sky Sports had picked up the UK digital rights to the league, also known as the Roshn Saudi League, halfway through last season but DAZN was the first to commit to a whole season.
SPOTV on Tuesday said it had signed a two-year deal to screen three games live each week across territories in Asia, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau and Malaysia.
LA7, which is owned by Cairo Communication, has secured a two-year deal and plans to broadcast one top game each week, according to a statement.
The deals were negotiated by IMG, following the extension of its exclusive agreement with SPL to manage the distribution of international broadcast rights for the Roshn Saudi League for the next two seasons.
The agreement also includes deals with major European broadcasters Canal+ (France), Sport TV (Portugal), Marca.com (Spain) and Cosmote (Greece), among others.
Starting this season, IMG will also produce the live world feed, including graphics and English commentary.
Additionally, IMG’s digital team Seven League will manage the league’s social channels and digital content output, while SNTV, the joint venture between The Associated Press and IMG, will feature news packages that will be delivered to over 400 media organizations across broadcast, digital and social platforms worldwide.
Saad Allazeez, interim CEO of the SPL said: “These agreements come at a time of genuine growth for Saudi Arabian football, with growing interest in the Roshn Saudi league from football fans all around the world.”
In the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, and Sudan, audiences can continue to follow the league on their regular channels. The games will continu to be broadcast on MBC’s Shahid platform and the Saudi Sports Company’s channels.
The broadcast deals will see the SPL aired on 48 platforms and TV broadcasters in over 170 countries worldwide.
The SPL officially launched the 2023-24 season with a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night.
Excitement for the upcoming campaign is running high among fans worldwide, following the signing during the summer by a number of Saudi clubs of big-name international stars, including Jordan Henderson, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. They join Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in December last year.
Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news
A Meta spokesperson referred to a statement issued last week, in which the company said the Canadian law was based on “the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms”
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters
OTTAWA: Canadian news industry groups on Tuesday asked the country’s antitrust regulator to investigate Meta Platforms’ decision to block news on its platforms in the country, accusing the Facebook parent of abusing its dominant position.
Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada last week in response to a law requiring Internet giants to pay for news articles.
Canada’s Online News Act, part of a global trend to make tech firms pay for news, became law in June but has not yet come into effect. The government is finalizing rules that would require the platforms to share some advertising revenue when the law is implemented by the end of this year.
“Through its decision to block news content from its digital platforms, Meta seeks to impair Canadian news organizations’ ability to compete effectively in the news publishing and online advertising markets,” news industry groups said in an application with Canada’s Competition Bureau.
The application was filed by industry bodies News Media Canada and the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, along with public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada, and asks the Competition Bureau to investigate Meta and stop it from blocking news.
“Meta’s anticompetitive conduct, which has attracted the attention of regulators around the world, will strengthen its already dominant position in advertising and social media distribution and harm Canadian journalism,” the applicants said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the Competition Bureau confirmed that it had received a complaint from Canadian news industry groups and that it was in the process of conducting a preliminary review of the matter.
“The Bureau is gathering information to consider whether this conduct may fall under the Competition Act, including ways that this specific conduct may harm competition,” the spokesperson said.
A Meta spokesperson referred to a statement issued last week, in which the company said the Canadian law was based on “the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms.”
Meta has said users do not come to its platform for news and forcing the company to pay for content shared on its platforms is unsustainable for its business.
Ottawa has said the company has no obligation under the law right now and accused Meta of refusing to partake in discussions while final rules are being drafted.
Canada’s media industry had called for tighter regulation of Internet giants to allow news businesses to recoup financial losses suffered in the years that Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google gained a greater share of the online advertising market. Google has also said it will block news in Canada by the time the rules come into effect.
Saudi media chiefs launch new training academy, digital radio technology
Mohammed Al-Harthi, CEO of the SBA, told Arab News that the initiatives aimed to advance skills and boost the Kingdom’s digital transformation program
Updated 10 August 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A media training academy has been launched in Saudi Arabia to coincide with the Kingdom’s adoption of the latest digital radio broadcasting technology.
At a launch event on Monday, Minister of Media and Chairman of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority Salman Al-Dosari said the implementation of the projects signalled a new era for the country’s media sector.
Mohammed Al-Harthi, CEO of the SBA, told Arab News that the initiatives aimed to advance skills and boost the Kingdom’s digital transformation program.
He said the training academy would allow the authority to continue its role as a nurturing hub for talent and a platform for developing a new generation of media professionals.
The academy will offer a range of courses in journalism, television and radio production, digital media, cinema, and theater, all in line with international industry standards.
Work by the authority’s technical team on developing digital radio broadcasting services has placed Saudi Arabia among the frontrunners in implementing DAB+ technology to provide high-quality sound and superior reception while enhancing the overall listening experience for listeners.
Today, the digital environment holds sway over many aspects of communication, and the future may witness even more transformations.
Abdullah Al-Homoud, Head of the Missab Center for Research
Digitally transmitted sound offers a broader frequency spectrum, investment incentives, simplified regulations, and an increased reach through multiple radio channels. In addition, it speeds up data exchange, and reduces operational, electricity, and energy costs.
Former chairman of the authority, Abdulrahman Al-Hazza, said: “With radio audiences declining, it has become imperative for radio stations to fully embrace digital media to maintain effective communication with the public, utilizing mobile electronic devices to deliver content tailored to listeners’ preferences.”
He noted that by adopting digital broadcasting in the Kingdom, audiences would be able to experience radio in its purest form, anywhere, any time.
“It is anticipated that the radio audience reach will widen, and radio stations in the Kingdom will offer content that meets all their needs.
“We are now in the age of the internet and digital social communication, and this emphasizes the importance of digital media as an effective way to connect with the audience through various platforms,” he added.
Ahmed Al-Dehani, a correspondent for Radio Monte Carlo in Saudi Arabia, highlighted the challenges in keeping up with constant advances in communications and media technology.
He said delivering content that resonated with target audiences was crucial, while delivery methods could be diverse, and he predicted increased competition between government and private radio stations in the region.
Abdullah Al-Homoud, head of the Missab Center for Research, said: “Today, the digital environment holds sway over many aspects of communication, and the future may witness even more transformations.”
He pointed out that developments in areas such as augmented and virtual reality would progress the use of related technologies in journalism and other outlets, improving content.
Al-Homoud expected increased use of artificial intelligence and data analysis in the media and communications sector.
Analyzing big data, he added, would lead to a better understanding of audience behavior and interests, enabling personalized content and an improved user experience.
And he noted that the growth of 5G networks would present more opportunities for direct interaction and high-quality live streaming, supporting the transfer of video content, games, and other apps.
“We now see electronic gaming applications dominating as cultural and interactive media, surpassing mere entertainment,” Al-Hamoud said.
He pointed out that social media would continue to take center stage in the media landscape, with a greater emphasis on interaction and engagement, and expected new platforms to emerge that would blend media and social communication more seamlessly, allowing users to engage with content in innovative ways.
On the training academy launch, Al-Hamoud said it would hopefully become a hub for radio and television activities and a reference point for professionals in the Kingdom’s visual media industry.
Yahya Al-Salhabi, the former director of Riyadh Radio, said it was vital that traditional media embraced modern digital technologies and distribution methods to reach audiences, adding that the launch of DAB+ technology would be a progressive step toward enhancing radio content quality, clarity, ease of distribution, and coverage.