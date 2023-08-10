Hares Studios and ATL to launch first joint Arabic production ‘Transit’

DUBAI: Hares Studios and ATL, part of Zee Network, have partnered to launch their first Arabic production “Transit.”

The pan-Arab series, the first to be produced by Hares Studios, was shot and produced entirely in the UAE.

Inspired by Zee’s hit series “Chupke Chupke,” the production of “Transit” is an adaptation by Syrian writer Lujain Khalaf and directed by Bassem Salka

The show boasts a pan-Arab cast starring Nadine Tahseen Beik, Haval Hamdi, Jihad Saad, and Nadine Khoury, among other actors hailing from Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and the UAE.

“The series dives into the bustling city of Dubai, where love and relationships break free from social norms, shaped by circumstances and emotions of individuals, as they interact with their surroundings,” said Salka.

This is Zee Network’s seventh Arabic original, said Manoj Abraham Mathew, executive vice president and territory head of Zee Entertainment.

“We have a slate of five productions on the floor with another one with Hares Studios signed,” he added.

As executive producer of this series, Mathew said he was proud that the show was filmed entirely in the UAE. “This country and region have exceptional creative talent, and at Zee we would love to continue to nurture and invest in this,” he added.