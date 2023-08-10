Saudi deputy FM meets Pakistan’s army chief of staff

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji on Thursday met Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir during his official visit to the capital Islamabad.
Munir held a dinner banquet in honor of Al-Khuraiji and his delegation.
During talks, Al-Khuraiji and Munir discussed international issues of mutual concern and ways to further strengthen links between their two countries. Also present at the meeting was the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.
Eastern Province governor welcomes winning teams of Ithra’s F1 in Schools program
Updated 10 August 2023
SPA
DAMMAM: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif recently received entrants and winners from the teams that took part in the finals of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture-organized F1 in Schools program.
During the visit, also attended by Ithra representatives, the prince highlighted the important role of purpose-driven scientific initiatives in motivating and engaging youth at local and international levels.
Prince Saud congratulated members of the winning Shaheen team, and the Oryx team on their success in the program, prior to their participation next month in the international competition being staged in Singapore and involving 55 countries.
Luxury travel guide ‘AlUla Ever’ pays homage to Saudi Arabia’s ‘spectacularly preserved cultural, historical masterpiece’
New York-based publishing house Assouline has released a new collection of essays and photography celebrating AlUla
The Kingdom’s premier cultural attraction is being transformed into a “living, open museum,” complete with luxury hotels
Updated 10 August 2023
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: When the American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys played a concert in Saudi Arabia in February, she was the latest in a series of international stars to perform at the spectacular mirror-walled Maraya concert hall in AlUla.
But it was the moment when she was joined on stage by the Dar AlUla traditional band, for a unique performance of her hit “Girl on Fire,” that perfectly summed up AlUla’s rapidly emerging reputation as an international cultural destination as forward-looking as it is firmly rooted in the ancient past.
After spending time touring the historic surroundings of the AlUla valley, meeting local people and taking part in a “Women to Women” panel at the Wadi Ashar resort, Keys gave her impressions of her visit.
“There is no denying the beauty and enchantment of AlUla,” she said. “I have always been an explorer, and I adore discovering ancient places and what has been left behind of times long gone.
“I visited a women’s music school in the old town and got to see first hand the continuation of the timeless artisan traditions here. I feel the future emerging in a way I was never aware of before.
“And as an artist, I feel a sense of belonging and connection — with nature, with humanity, with the magic of this special place.”
Now Keys’ words have found their way into a new book, the publication of which represents another landmark moment in the emergence of Saudi Arabia in general, and AlUla in particular, as a global cultural destination.
The book, “AlUla Ever,” published by New York-based luxury travel and culture publishing house Assouline, is the latest in a series paying homage to the world’s leading travel destinations.
Assouline, which specializes in high-quality books on travel, art, design and culture, was founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, and now has stores across the world, including in Doha and Dubai.
Its latest travel book is in excellent company.
The 288-page hardback tribute to AlUla, featuring more than 200 images, many taken by internationally renowned photographers, joins a portfolio of travel books dedicated to iconic destinations, including Mykonos, Lake Como, Ibiza, Miami, Gstaad and St Tropez.
Only two other Arabian destinations have so far been featured in the series — “Dubai Wonder,” which was published in 2021, and last year’s “Red Sea: The Saudi Coast.”
“AlUla Ever” features an essay by French journalist and author Jerome Garcin, deputy editor and head of the cultural section of the weekly French magazine “L’Obs,” previously known as “Le Nouvel Observateur.”
Garcin described AlUla as “a travel destination unlike any other, a breathtaking oasis in Saudi Arabia where ancient sites are placed in conversation with modern progress.
“A spectacularly preserved cultural and historical masterpiece, AlUla has existed for millennia and was only recently opened to international travelers. From Old Town to rare wildlife, this destination offers a plethora of marvels to discover.”
Garcin told Arab News: “I had the great pleasure of discovering AlUla in February 2020 and was lucky to return before the French lockdown. For two months, when we couldn’t leave our house, I lived in AlUla’s bright and magical places.
“I really enjoyed writing this book … Everything in AlUla inspired me, but the treasure of Jabal Ikmah is what amazed me the most.”
Jabal Ikmah is a mountain 5 km north of AlUla, where ancient travelers left thousands of inscriptions carved into the rocks, dating back to the first millennium B.C. and written in several languages that predate modern Arabic.
“All those inscriptions in many languages, left on the mountain by caravanners 3,000 years ago, form a great poetry,” Garcin said.
At the heart of the AlUla valley is Hegra, an ancient city carved from the spectacular rocky terrain of the Hejaz by the Nabataeans, a people whose empire of trade dominated northwestern Saudi Arabia and beyond more than 2,000 years ago.
In 2008, Hegra, the southern capital of the people who built Petra in modern-day Jordan, became the first place in Saudi Arabia to be inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, as a site of outstanding universal value.
FASTFACTS
“AlUla Ever” released by New York-based luxury travel and culture publishing house Assouline.
288-page hardback features more than 200 images, many taken by renowned photographers.
The honor came after decades of archaeological work that unearthed many of the secrets of the ancient city and its collection of 111 tombs, cut out of the sandstone rocks, many of which feature decorated facades and intricately carved inscriptions.
As well as bearing mute testimony to the Nabataean civilization, which thrived between the second and third centuries B.C. and the first century, in the words of the UNESCO nomination Hegra bears “outstanding witness to important cultural exchanges in architecture, decoration, language use and the caravan trade.”
Although the Nabataean city was abandoned during the pre-Islamic period, the route through it from north to south continued to be plied by trade caravans and then, following the coming of Islam, by camel trains carrying pilgrims to Makkah.
Before the First World War, AlUla became a stop on the new Hejaz railway, which brought pilgrims — and Ottoman troops — from Damascus to Madinah. The station, which survived a bombing raid by the British air force during the war, is now being transformed into a luxury boutique hotel.
The Chedi Hegra will incorporate several existing structures, including the station, an old Ottoman fort and a number of historic mud-brick walls, which are being preserved and integrated with modern architecture.
As the UNESCO listing puts it, Hegra was “at a meeting point between various civilizations of late antiquity, on a trade route between the Arabian Peninsula, the Mediterranean world and Asia.”
Today, the beautiful valley is once again a meeting point for international cultures, as the Royal Commission for AlUla pursues its mission to transform it into a “living, open museum,” complete with a unique network of museums, archaeological sites and luxury hotels.
By 2035, AlUla is predicted to attract more than 2 million visitors a year, creating 35,000 jobs for local people and, in the process, raise Saudi Arabia’s profile as a world-leading cultural destination.
“AlUla Ever,” which measures 25×35 cm and features over 200 photographs and illustrations, is published in linen and available from selected stores and through Assouline.com for $105.
The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Saudi gamer TMFaisal’s flourishing career has helped pay father’s debt
Has 4.84m subscribers on YouTube and 1m on Instagram
Diverse reviews, comedic persona has attracted young gamers
Updated 10 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: A Saudi Arabian gamer has turned his passion into a flourishing career, which has allowed him to settle his father’s mortgage.
“I will never forget how my father was very touched when I lifted that burden off him and how proud he was with me that I was capable to help him and help others,” TMFaisal told Arab News.
The gamer, recognized globally for his content, has 4.84 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 1 million on Instagram.
The 28-year-old started recording himself in 2012 playing his favorite games and uploading them on social media platforms.
He started playing underrated games on YouTube like “The Sims 4,” and others in the horror and comedy genres, and quickly found viewers because of his reactions and jokes.
“Creators were afraid of posting new unpopular games other than ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Minecraft,’ and I believe I’m one of the creators who encouraged others to explore new gaming content,” he said.
The variety of his content and introduction of fresh gaming trends, while maintaining his comedic persona, has set TMFaisal apart. He has attracted young gamers who identify with him.
He also reviews new games and collaborates with several companies including Sony and Microsoft that produce PlayStation and Xbox respectively.
“Companies cooperate with me to market their games and test them before the release date so that their clips are ready before the embargo date.”
“I don’t just promote games … my audience is also interested in the tech and food products that I promote.”
TMFaisal’s opinionated reviews cover graphics, storylines and gameplay.
“People trust me and my judgment, so if I’m not honest about a game review, I risk losing that trust,” he said.
“Companies started calling me from abroad so I could travel to their conferences and see exclusives before the rest of the world,” he added.
A graduate of Jeddah University with a major in information technology, the gamer’s main income is his content through social media. “Social media is a great source of income but risky if not studied right. Your fanbase grows up over time so the content creator needs to renew his content every year to keep up (with) the change in the culture.”
When he was younger, he used to save his allowance to buy compact discs. However, as gaming progressed, he became interested in games using computers.
“I was a gamer since childhood who wanted to work in the video-game industry, and with the rising of gaming content on YouTube I found my passion in making gaming videos. So I took my time to learn the technical side of creating a channel and using the right equipment to start recording.”
TMFaisal praised the Kingdom’s efforts to create a gaming community with events such as Rush and Gamers8. “Gaming events are innovative, and every event raises the bar of entertainment. I think it’s great that KSA is investing in the gaming industry as it establishes new opportunities and jobs in the area.”
Saudi Arabia has not only been hosting huge events for gamers, but has also launched an ambitious new business training program to help promote the e-gaming sector.
The “Game Changers” initiative, being led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, offers apprenticeships to participants, and helps them find jobs in the industry or establish startups.
The program offers participants an academic and practical qualification, an opportunity to create a games studio, a grant of up to SR70,000 ($18,600) at the incubator stage, or an employment opportunity with a leading company in the field.
Deputy governor of Makkah to attend final of King Salman Club Cup
Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz will attend the final of the King Salman Club Cup
Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be vying for the cup at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The deputy governor of the Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz will attend the final of the King Salman Club Cup which will take place on Saturday evening.
Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be vying for the cup at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif.
Prince Badr will attend on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
On Wednesday, Al-Hilal dismissed Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Arab club competition, with goals from Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Alhamddan, and Malcom, despite having Abdullah Al Maiouf sent off in the 25th minute.
A lone Ronaldo penalty was enough to give Al-Nassr the victory against Iraq’s Al-Shorta earlier on Wednesday.
Islamic conference led by Saudi leadership to be held in Makkah from August 13-14
“Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World” conference organized by Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs
Holding the conference in Makkah at a time of conflicts and hatred globally is evidence of Saudi Arabia’s message of tolerance and coexistence, grand mufti says
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia and head of the Senior Scholars Council, praised the approval of the upcoming Islamic conference, to be held in Makkah from Aug. 13-14, by the Kingdom’s leadership.
Titled “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World,” and organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the event will be attended by 150 scholars, including muftis and heads of Islamic associations and sheikhdoms.
The grand mufti said the approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of the Kingdom’s care for Muslims worldwide and its keenness to spread the peaceful message of Islam.
He said that holding this conference in Makkah at a time of conflicts and hatred is evidence of Saudi Arabia’s message of tolerance, moderation, coexistence and its rejection of hatred and violence, stressing the importance of scholars’ roles in clarifying the message of Islam according to the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah.
Al-Asheikh said he appreciated the objectives and topics of the conference would contribute to strengthening unity among Muslims, rejecting extremism and exchanging visions and experiences between scholars and muftis.
He also praised the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance to strengthen the bonds of communication between religious affairs departments in various countries, which will be reflected in the advancement of Islamic societies.