New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

RIYADH: The Union of Arab Football Associations on Thursday unveiled the new trophy that will be presented this weekend to the winners of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.
The brand new trophy, specially created for the tournament, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, was revealed during a special event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif.
Made by Sports Partners International, the trophy’s design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire. It is topped by a golden soccer ball, and an inscription at the bottom includes the name of the tournament. Made from bronze-coated copper, plated with 24-carat gold, it weighs 6.1 kilograms and stands 39.5 centimeters tall.
Special guests at the unveiling included tournament director Mu’eed Al-Shahri and Abdullah Al-Zayedi, the director of the Ministry of Sports in Taif. Afterwards, fans had a chance to have their photo taken with the trophy.
Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will battle it out for the trophy in the final of the competition, which kicks off at 7pm on Aug. 12 at King Fahd Stadium in Taif.
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
Female jockeys will compete for a total prize pool of SR155,000 ($41,000) in a 2 kilometer race during the fifth Crown Prince Camel Festival at Taif Camel Field this month.
The race, which will take place on Aug. 28, was established by the festival’s organizing committee in cooperation with the International Camel Racing Federation in support of efforts by local and international camel racing authorities to help develop women’s sports.
Competitors can register for the race through Saudi Camel Racing Federation’s social media platforms, organizers said. It will take place in accordance with the rules, regulations and supervision of the ICRF, which stipulate that riders must be at least 18 years old, wear appropriate uniforms and use proper safety equipment, as specified by the organizing committee. The race is open to the following categories of camel: Hail, Thanaya Bakkar, Zamoul, and Thanaya Qadaan.
The Crown Prince Camel Festival, which includes 589 races and a total prize pool of SR56.25 million, began on Aug. 1 and culminates on Aug. 28.
After an unprecedented summer transfer window that has seen some of the world’s top players move to the Kingdom, the 2023-24 SPL season finally kicks off on Friday
Al-Ahli have sensationally added Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, perhaps the most talented of all the new arrivals
Updated 11 August 2023
John Duerden
The 2023-24 Roshn Saudi League season kicks off on Friday and to say it is eagerly awaited is an understatement.
Fans in Saudi Arabia have never had such talent in their own backyard, and there has never been such international attention.
Al-Ittihad are the defending champions and the ones to beat in a league expanded from 16 to 18 teams. The Tigers are the only one of the “Big Four,” taken over by the Public Investment Fund in June, to have the same coach in place. Nuno Santo impressed in his first season and now has added Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Jota to an already-strong squad.
There are a few clouds on the Jeddah horizon. As Al-Hilal found last season, going deep into the Asian Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and King’s Cup can impact league form. Having so many games should at least help keep all the players happy with rumors already that Abderrazak Hamdallah, the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer last season, is unhappy at playing second fiddle to Benzema. There is also the major injury to defensive lynchpin Ahmed Hegazi but overall, Ittihad look formidable.
Al-Nassr finished second after half a season of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now they have a full campaign with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane have come in from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich respectively and are genuine top-class players. Then there is Seko Fofana and Alex Telles adding to the talent from last season such as Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sultan Al-Ghannam. Al-Nassr are stacked, especially in midfield and attack.
After a poor start to pre-season, the team looks to be coming together under coach Luis Castro. It remains to be seen if the boss — one of six Portuguese managers in the league — can deal with the pressure that is on the Yellows to win the league.
Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal know all about that and are desperate for title No. 19 after third place last time around. Going far on four fronts was too much for the squad that had not been refreshed due to past transfer window bans.
It’s stale no longer. Kalidou Koulibaly has come in from Chelsea to shore up the defense and the midfield has been seriously upgraded with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves arriving from Lazio and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. Both were wanted by elite clubs in the big European leagues and are significant signings. Coach Jorge Jesus, appointed for a second spell, also has Brazilian forward Malcom from Zenit St. Petersburg.
Hilal are sure to be challenging as the club is a winning machine with a number of Saudi Arabian internationals such as Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno and Ali Al-Bulaihi and others to call on. Jesus may want a prolific goal scorer to replace Odion Ighalo. If he gets one, then the Blues really will take some stopping.
Many eyes will be on Al-Ahli who have come back up from their season in the second tier. The Jeddah club have signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and have sensationally added Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, perhaps the most talented of all the new arrivals.
Going from the second division to the title is a huge jump but with no continental commitments, they can give it their all and a good start could set them up for a great season and a return to the top four.
Al-Shabab, fourth last season, look to be the best of the rest but haven’t been as busy in the transfer market as their rivals, though there is still time. Ettifaq will be looking to break into the top six on the back of hiring Steven Gerrard as head coach and bringing in Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.
Liverpool’s worldwide fanbase will be keeping an eye on how they do, but all football fans will be doing the same for the whole league.
This is going to be a Saudi Arabian season like no other.
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Investment Co., or ASFAR, a portfolio company of the Public Investment Fund, has announced a sponsorship agreement with Al-Hilal Saudi Club, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier football clubs. The sponsorship deal, which will run for three seasons, reflects ASFAR’s commitment to promoting Saudi football and supporting the sports sector.
Under the terms of the agreement, ASFAR will serve as the official sponsor of Al-Hilal Saudi Club until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The sponsorship aims to drive Al-Hilal Saudi Club’s ambitions to secure victories in local, regional, and international championships.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Fahad bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, and Sultan A. Al-Sheikh, CEO of Al-Hilal Investment Co.
Mushayt stated: “We are pleased with our partnership with the esteemed Al-Hilal Saudi Club. This sponsorship aligns with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects our commitment to achieving one of our strategic objectives related to supporting a vibrant community, particularly in the sports sector, within Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, we are keen on encouraging sports enthusiasts, supporting different age groups, and nurturing emerging talents across a variety of sports.”
Al-Sheikh expressed his delight in signing this sponsorship, a move that will contribute to supporting Al-Hilal’s journey toward realizing its commercial and marketing aspirations. He also emphasized that the objectives of this sponsorship are aligned with the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
ASFAR, which recently launched operations, aims to develop pioneering tourism destinations and projects in hospitality, entertainment, retail, and restaurants through partnerships with the private sector. These operations are fully aligned with PIF’s strategy, which seeks to unlock the potential of the tourism sector, increase its contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, and diversify and enrich the Kingdom’s tourism and entertainment experience.
Founded in 1957, Al-Hilal Saudi Club is the most decorated football club in Saudi Arabia and the most successful Asian club in terms of continental championships.
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Al-Hilal booked their place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to set up a showdown with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr this weekend.
The Blues dismissed Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Arab club competition, with goals from Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Alhamddan, and Malcom, despite having Abdullah Al Maiouf sent off in the 25th minute.
Earlier, a lone Ronaldo penalty was enough to give Al-Nassr the victory against Iraq’s Al-Shorta.
The final will be at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif on Sunday (Kick-off at 7 p.m. KSA time).
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
Saudi football, not to mention Middle Eastern and Asian teams in general, will be seismic in the years ahead
Global interest in the league has skyrocketed, with broadcasters DAZN, Canal Goat and LA7 jumping on board
Updated 10 August 2023
Ali Khaled
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo raised a few eyebrows when, only months into his move to Al-Nassr, he predicted the Saudi Pro League would be one of the top five in the world within a few years. Recent developments have shown his remarks to be right on the mark.
“(The) Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better,” he told Saudi sports channel SSC toward the end of last season.
“Step-by-step, I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great, in my opinion.”
It is a view he has since repeated with confidence and, each time he does so, his belief looks more and more justified and accurate.
On July 18, while in Spain with his Al-Nassr teammates for their preseason training camp, Ronaldo doubled down on his comments. He committed to his Saudi adventure and dismissed many European leagues — and America’s Major League Soccer, the new home of his rival, Lionel Messi — in one fell swoop.
“Europe has lost a lot of quality,” he said. “The only one that is one of the best is the (English) Premier League. It’s way ahead of all the other leagues from my point of view.
“The Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not a top one, the German has also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”
Given the number of major recent signings of top international stars by Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs during the summer transfer window, Ronaldo’s estimate of a “few years” could well be accelerated.
Some of the big moves to the Kingdom from Europe are worth highlighting: Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad; Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr; Riyadh Mahrez from Manchester City to Al-Ahli; N’Golo Kante from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad; Reuben Neves from Wolves to Al-Hilal; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio to Al-Hilal; and the trio of Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq respectively.
There are many more, as the number of players signing from abroad seemingly grows by the day.
What has taken place is nothing short of a revolution in Saudi football. It is comfortably the biggest story in the football world, following the unprecedented summer 2023 transfer window.
Of course, there were already many standout past and current foreign players in the Saudi Pro League over the past few years. The likes of Bafetimbi Gomis at Al-Hilal, Talisca at Al-Nassr and Abderrazak Hamdallah at Al-Ittihad, to name just a few, have all been hugely successful in the SPL, not to mention popular with the fans.
But Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh on Dec. 31, 2022, redefined the Saudi Pro League. Once dismissed as a mere rumor, his move to Al-Nassr — after being released by Manchester United — changed perceptions of Saudi domestic football overnight. Coming shortly after the Kingdom’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it showed that the Kingdom had to be taken seriously.
Suddenly, other players began to take notice, as did the fans and the international media. The knock-on effects since then have been astonishing. Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, having been privatized and backed financially by the country’s Public Investment Fund, can now afford to pick off players at the peak of their careers from some of the biggest, and richest, clubs in the world.
Global interest in the league, which is also known as the Roshn Saudi League, has already skyrocketed, with international broadcasters also jumping on board. They include live sports streaming service DAZN, which has the exclusive rights to show games in the UK, YouTube channel Canal Goat, which will screen matches in Brazil, and free-to-air channel LA7 in Italy, according sources.
DAZN is set to stream three matches each week, beginning with Friday’s season opener between newly promoted clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm. Sky Sports had picked up the UK digital broadcast rights to the Saudi top flight halfway through last season, but DAZN was the first to commit to a whole season.
No doubt the effects of all these developments on the future of Saudi football, not to mention that of Middle Eastern and Asian football in general, will be seismic in the season and years ahead. But amid the excitement and euphoria, there are serious issues that need to be addressed.
While the wider picture is clearly positive, and is already ensuring the SPL is a league to be reckoned with, the future of football in the Kingdom will have to be managed carefully and strategically to ensure the overall health of the game is maintained for the benefit of the clubs, the national team and the nurturing of young Saudi talent.
The rate of signings in recent weeks has been relentless and has raised questions as to when the spending spree will end. Officially, the Saudi transfer window closes on Sept. 7, a week after the one in Europe. This has caused concern among clubs, particularly those in the English Premier League, who worry they might lose more players during that overlapping period with no opportunity to replace them.
Beyond this summer’s immediate deadline, however, things will remain somewhat open-ended in terms of outgoing and incoming players, although an obvious end point for some clubs would be when they fill their full quotas for foreign players.
Another area of debate surrounds how this strengthening of the elite clubs will affect some of the league’s smaller teams. This concern was recently addressed by authorities, who said targeted projects will be supported if and when they are implemented for clubs outside the big five.
Then there is the worry that the influx of foreign players will adversely affect the development and progress of young Saudi talent, along with the careers of established local players.
The SPL and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation have moved to allay those fears by formulating a strategy designed to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch. New regulations are being rolled out, designed to increase playing time for young Saudi players. They include a reduction in the age of eligibility from 18 to 16, and a requirement for squads to include 25 senior players and 10 under the age 21 beginning with the 2025-26 season.
It is a policy that Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard and new signing Jordan Henderson — two former Liverpool captains — have thrown their support behind by committing to help efforts to nurture the next generation of Saudi footballing talent.
“At Ettifaq we have a lot of promising young talent who have a bright future,” said Gerrard. “And I am really proud to be the coach of the team. Hopefully I can help support these players and help develop them into better players in the future.”
For now, there is no denting the sense of optimism and positivity sweeping through Saudi football. For fans of the SPL, old and new, the 2023-24 season’s big kick-off on Friday cannot come soon enough.