Gulf countries warn citizens on Hawaii wildfires, urge caution

DUBAI: Several Gulf countries have issued warnings to their citizens in Hawaii to take caution against the wildfires and adhere to instructions of local authorities.
The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the United States called on its nationals in the Hawaiian islands to leave as soon as possible and follow the warnings and cautions issued by local authorities.
Additionally, the UAE and Kuwait’s embassies issued warnings against the wildfires and advised citizens to take precautions to stay safe.
The UAE Consulate General in Los Angeles urges all Emiratis on Maui Island, Hawaii, to exercise caution due to the ongoing forest fires. It is important to stay away from fire-affected areas and follow the guidance issued by local authorities. In case of any emergency, please get…
A state of emergency on the island of Maui was declared where firefighters were battling a blaze that forced the evacuations of thousands of people and sent huge clouds of smoke billowing over nearby beaches.
The fast-moving wildfires that raked Maui took a heavy toll on humans and property, killing at least 53 people and devastating the historic town of Lahaina.
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported worldwide rose by 80 percent in the last month, the World Health Organization said on Friday, days after designating a new “variant of interest.” The WHO declared in May that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, but has warned that the virus will continue to circulate and mutate, causing occasional spikes in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. In its weekly update, the UN agency said that nations reported nearly 1.5 million new cases from July 10 to August 6, an 80 percent increase compared to the previous 28 days. However the number of deaths fell by 57 percent to 2,500. The WHO warned that the reported number of cases and deaths do not reflect the true numbers, in part because countries carry out far less testing and monitoring than during earlier stages of the pandemic. Many of the new cases came in the Western Pacific region, which saw infections jump by 137 percent, the WHO said. Several countries in the Northern Hemisphere, including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan have seen a summer uptick in cases in recent weeks. Experts have suggested that summer gatherings and travel, declining immunity and a new subvariant may have all played a role in the increase. On Wednesday, the WHO designated the omicron subvariant EG.5 as a “variant of interest” following a steady rise in its prevalence. More than 17 percent of all reported cases were EG.5 in mid-July, up from 7.6 percent a month before, according to the WHO. EG.5, which has been unofficially nicknamed “Eris” online, is considered to be a descendant of the XBB lineage of the virus. It seems to be more transmissible than other circulating variants, likely due to a mutation in its spike protein, and the WHO said it has shown an ability to evade immunity. But there is no sign that EG.5 causes more severe COVID-19 symptoms and it poses a “low” risk to global public health, the WHO said, comparing its threat to other recent omicron subvariants. Nonetheless, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “the risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths.” France’s Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau called for vigilance, while emphasizing that COVID-19 numbers remain at low levels. “We will have to live with the resurgence of this virus for several seasons to come,” he said in a statement. Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, said that the true COVID-19 situation remained unclear “just about everywhere in the world.” “Health authorities urgently need to reinstate a reliable COVID-19 health monitoring system,” he said, calling for wastewater to be analyzed to detect virus trends. While the impact of COVID-19 has been greatly diminished due to high levels immunity from either vaccination or prior infection, the virus still poses a threat — including long COVID-19, for which symptoms can last for months or years. The WHO has urged countries to ramp up vaccination efforts. Pharmaceutical firms Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are all working on updating their COVID-19 vaccines to target XBB subvariants.
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russian air defenses on Friday downed a Ukrainian drone as it flew toward an unspecified target in Moscow, the defense ministry said, the latest in a flurry of drone attacks on the Russian capital.
Earlier, Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and Kaluga airport, some 150 km (95 miles) southwest of the capital, were temporarily shut due to a suspected drone flight. They later reopened.
.”.. an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a facility in Moscow was thwarted,” the ministry said in a statement, adding the drone was jammed and crashed in a forest west of Moscow.
“There are no casualties and no damage,” it said.
Earlier, Vnukovo airport said it had been compelled to suspend all flights “for reasons beyond the control of the airport,” adding that some flights had been redirected to other airports in the Moscow region. It gave no further information.
Flights later resumed at both Vnukovo and Kaluga airports.
Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Civilian areas of the capital were hit later in May and a Moscow business district was targeted twice in three days earlier this month.
Russia said on Thursday that it had downed 13 Ukrainian drones seeking to attack Moscow and also the largest city in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
In recent days, Ukrainian remotely piloted boats, also referred to as drones, have attacked a Russian fuel tanker and a navy base at Russia’s Novorossiysk port on the Black Sea.
Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: At home in northern Afghanistan, 19-year old Khushi draws a self-portrait — a figure enveloped by a blue burqa inside a cage.
The former university student once attended classes in law and political science at northern Balkh province’s main university. But she sank into depression since the Taliban closed tertiary institutions to women in December, requiring psychiatric treatment where she was recommended art therapy classes.
“When I realized that I am not mentally well, I got sad ... I was not happy at all, I was always depressed, I felt like a bird being stuck in a cage, one who has lost all her happiness,” said Khushi, who is only being identified by only one name for security reasons.
“After the Taliban banned girls from universities and announced that girls can no longer continue our education, I felt so upset, day by day my mental health deteriorated, I ... finally decided to see a psychiatrist in order to get better.”
The Taliban closed universities to women in December 2022, sparking rare public protests. The decision came in the wake of the closure of most girls’ high schools and was followed by Taliban authorities ordering most Afghan female humanitarian workers not to work.
The orders restricting women from public life have drawn heavy international criticism and Western governments have said it is a key hurdle to moving toward any formal recognition of the Taliban’s government, which took over as foreign forces left two years ago.
The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan culture.
But many women, particularly in urban areas, who gained opportunities in education and work during the 20-year presence of foreign troops and a Western-backed government are now struggling with a deep sense of despair and mental health challenges, Afghan women and mental health experts say.
“Since the Islamic Emirate (Taliban administration) started ruling the country, they have imposed so many restrictions on women, they banned them from universities, amusement parks, beauty salons and so on, they have left nothing for women,” said
Khushi’s psychiatrist, who also cannot be named for security reasons. “Art studios are the only avenue we have left to help our patients... they have become the only place where girls can clear their minds, catch up with old friends, make new friends, and apart from that, they can learn art too.”
Khushi sees her psychiatrist twice a month. He used to see four to five patients a day but says the number of his patients has now increased to 10 to 15 daily, most of them women. The increase became even more noticeable after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities, he said.
Health organizations estimate half of Afghanistan’s 40 million people have suffered from psychological distress after decades of war and instability. There are few reliable figures on mental health trends but anecdotally doctors and aid workers say more women are struggling with mental health in the wake of the orders restricting women’s work and education.
In a small, colorful art studio in Balkh’s capital Mazar-i-Sharif, paintings adorn the walls and several young women, including Khushi, gather for a pencil drawing class. Many of them have been sent here at the recommendation of a mental health expert to ease their isolation and learn a new skill, alongside talk therapy and medication.
“When I felt depressed, the doctor prescribed me to go to a place where I can calm my mind. I chose the art studio. Not only did I make good friends here, I also receive art therapy,” said a former university student at the class.
Khushi said the art therapy gave her a respite from home and a little hope for the future.
“It gives me a sense of accomplishment for having made something, over all, drawing empowers me with confidence,” she said. “I’m disappointed in my life, but I am not giving up, I will fight. I hope things will get better in the future.”
Updated 11 August 2023
AP
ATHENS: Nearly two months after a dilapidated fishing trawler crammed with people heading from Libya to Italy sank in the central Mediterranean, killing hundreds, relatives are still frantically searching for their loved ones among the missing and the dead.
Many questions remain about Greek authorities’ response and exactly how and why the boat, carrying an estimated 500-750 people mostly from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt, capsized and sank in the early hours of June 14 in what became one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean.
Only 104 people were pulled from the sea alive — all men and boys. Eighty-two bodies, only one of them a woman, were recovered. The rest, including women and children, sank in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean. With depths of around 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) in that area, any recovery of the vessel or its victims are all but impossible.
Identifying the dead and determining exactly who was on board is a slow, meticulous, heart-wrenching process.
By Aug. 7, around 40 of the recovered bodies were identified through a painstaking process combining DNA analysis, dental records, fingerprints and interviews with survivors and relatives, police Lt. Col. Pantelis Themelis, commander of Greece’s Disaster Victim Identification Team, told The Associated Press.
The task is complicated by a lack of information on who was on the boat, and by the fact that many were from countries where, due to war and civil turmoil, relatives are struggling to provide DNA samples.
For some, the lack of a body to bury means they hold out hope, however improbable, that their loved one is somehow still alive.
“In my heart I feel that my son is alive, by God’s grace, and I don’t believe even 1 percent that my son is dead,” said Mohamad Diab, whose 21-year-old son Abdulrahman has been missing since the trawler sank. “I don’t even think about this.”
In his nearly two-month quest for his son, Diab has all but exhausted his options. He provided a DNA sample through the International Commission on Missing Persons, sent relatives to Greece, and spends hours on his phone, making calls and watching and re-watching videos of survivors on social media.
The housepainter from an impoverished Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on the outskirts of Beirut clings to a single, tenuous discovery: A brief moment in a video of the immediate aftermath of the sinking, when a man resembling his son is carried into a hospital in the southern Greek city of Kalamata.
Although inquiries at the hospital and with Greek authorities drew a blank, Diab insists his son might be in a coma, or imprisoned and unable to contact his family.
But all injured survivors have long since been released from hospital, and the nine survivors arrested as suspected smugglers are all Egyptians. Abdulrahman Diab’s name is not among them.
The thought of having lost his eldest son is unbearable. So Diab clings desperately to the hope that somehow, somewhere, Abdulrahman is out there, still breathing, still alive.
“My faith in God is great,” he said.
In Athens, the members of the Disaster Victim Identification Team continue the slow process of piecing together the identities of the bodies.
The team is still receiving DNA test results from prospective relatives abroad, Themelis said. And a telephone hotline in six languages set up after the disaster will remain operational for at least another two months, although calls now are few and far between.
An international mass-casualty event “requires a good investigative procedure that is time-consuming, with persistence and patience, to be able to collect information on missing people,” said Themelis. “This is fundamental. Who really were the people who might have been on the ship?”
His team, set up in 2018, draws on staff from a variety of services as needed, including the fire department, coroners, translators and the police. It was this team that was called in to identify the remains of more than 50 people killed in the Feb. 28 railway disaster in central Greece.
DVI work, Themelis said, is humanitarian. “It is separate from anything else and has no job other than the humanitarian work of the identification of disaster victims.”
Pakistan has already sent hundreds of DNA test results to help in the identification process, Themelis said. In countries where interviews with close relatives and DNA collection were problematic, that role was being carried out by the Red Cross and Red Crescent.
For Diab, a positive DNA match would mean all hope is lost for Abdulrahman, who grew up with his three younger brothers in Lebanon’s infamous Shatila camp for Palestinian refugees on the outskirts of Beirut, a cramped urban enclave with narrow alleys and crackling power lines overhead.
As a teenager he helped his father paint houses, but work dried up after Lebanon sank into a major financial crisis in 2019.
Relatives and friends, including Abdulrahman’s uncle who runs a supermarket in Germany, took the risk to travel to Europe. Eventually, he decided to follow them, arranging flights to Egypt and then Libya, and the risky voyage across the Mediterranean, using a network of smugglers and middlemen.
Mohamad Diab sold his belongings and borrowed money to raise the $7,000 in smuggling fees, hoping for a better future for his son. He never thought the journey could be fatal.
And for as long as he has no confirmation that it was, he can still cling to the belief that Abdulrahman will one day come home.
“I still have hope, I will not lose hope until I see his body,” Diab said. “I still have hope that I will see him and hear his voice.”
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP
BEIJING: The death toll from record-breaking rains across northern China rose to at least 78 on Friday, as authorities warned of more flooding and another storm approached the country.
Deaths from flooding in Hebei province rose to 29, state media reported Friday, after Storm Doksuri, which hit mainland China as a typhoon two weeks ago, brought on the most severe rainfall since records began 140 years ago.
Rescuers have continued to search for people swept away by the floods, as another storm, Khanun, approaches over the weekend.
The deluge followed weeks of historic heat, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.
Streets in parts of Hebei, which borders the capital, were still caked in mud when AFP visited on Wednesday.
Residents were scrambling to recover waterlogged belongings and clean up damaged homes.
During a visit to affected communities last week, Hebei province party chief Ni Yuefeng said that the area could “reduce the pressure on Beijing’s flood control” and serve as a “moat” for the capital.
As of Thursday, 29 people had been killed by the rains across the province, six of whom had been previously listed as missing, state broadcaster CCTV said Friday.
Sixteen are still missing.
In Beijing, at least 33 people have died, including two rescue workers, authorities said this week.
And more than a dozen people were killed in northeastern Jilin province after torrential rain last week.
In neighboring Liaoning province, two deaths were reported after the first few days of intense rain in late July.
On Friday, state news agency Xinhua said that another flood control team had been sent to the province, where “the local flooding situation remains severe.”
Heavy rains are expected again over the weekend as tropical depression Khanun — formerly a typhoon — approaches China.
Emergency alert levels are being held in place across northern China, Xinhua said, with key riverways being closely monitored.
China’s state media has hailed the government’s efforts to mitigate damage from the inundations, with coverage focused on tales of mutual aid and selfless officials working tirelessly on rescue efforts.
But a week after the waters first swelled, some villagers in Hebei told AFP they did not receive adequate warning from the authorities about when the floods would come.
The Chinese government on Wednesday said it would allocate one billion yuan ($139 million) to compensate residents in areas that had been inundated to control flood levels in downstream areas.
The fund would pay for “damage to crops, animal and poultry farms, commercial forests, houses and agricultural machinery,” according to the official Xinhua news agency.
In Hebei alone, officials said almost four million people had been affected by the flooding, with 40,900 houses having collapsed, according to local media.
Hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged in the province.
Insurance providers in Beijing are paying out at least 380 million yuan in claims for losses caused by the recent rains, according to Xinhua.
The bad weather is not limited to northern China.
On Friday, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters said heavy rain was also likely over the weekend in the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan, and the northwestern provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, according to Xinhua.
At least seven people died in a flash flood southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu this week, after an unexpected tide of water washed away a number of tourists on the Longxi River.
And in Gansu, five people were killed when they were swept away by mountain torrents after a rainstorm alert on Thursday, Xinhua said.