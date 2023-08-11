You are here

Michigan legislator apologizes for taking financed Israel junket

Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

  • State Senator Sylvia Santana did not disclose the trip to constituents
  • Trips ‘super-secret’ to conceal Israel’s political lobbying, says analyst on The Ray Hanania Radio Show
CHICAGO: Michigan State Senator Sylvia Santana was forced to apologize to her constituents this week after it was revealed she had taken a freebie junket to Israel that was partially funded by a pro-Israel group.

Santana’s D-2nd District is about 40 percent Arab and Muslim and the communities’ leaders criticized her publicly for not disclosing the trip before she left.

Pro-Tel Aviv organizations in America spend millions every year to take elected officials, at every level and from every state, on tours of Israel that critics charge are political and intended to undermine criticism of government policies.

The trips are estimated to cost as much as $10,000 per person often including airfare, hotel accommodation, food and tour guides provided by Israel’s government.

American legislators who go on these junkets are required to disclose the type and costs on their annual campaign financial-disclosure forms.

Critics charge that the junkets are intended to influence the political views of participating elected officials. When Santana’s participation became known, she was criticized harshly.

After returning from the 10-day trip, Santana acknowledged she “should have exercised better discretion” and engaged directly with her constituents before accepting it.

Santana posted her apology on her Facebook page.

“It has come to the attention of my constituents specifically those in the Arab/Muslim community that I recently visited Israel in my capacity as a State Senator. This is a trip offered to state lawmakers to learn more about Michigan’s relationship with Israel,” Santana said in a statement released Monday night.

“After speaking with friends and members of the community I recognize my presence on this trip has sparked anger and disappointment by many in the Arab/Muslim community. For this I truly apologize, seek your forgiveness and hope that you will understand that I had no malicious intent. There is no perfect combination of words that I can offer that truly reflects the feelings in my heart. My only goal was to learn about this region of our world and to improve my understanding of matters related to Michigan.”

Santana said she hopes the Arab and Muslim communities “will continue to support me.”

“I understand now more than before the level of pain, sensitivity and deep-rooted emotions that this trip has produced. This experience will always stay with me and will help guide my work in Lansing,” Santana said.

Kyle Melinn, editor of the online Michigan Information & Research Service Inc. — an organization that provides political analysis for subscribers in the state — said the backlash against Santana was significant and forced her to issue an apology to the Arab and Muslim community groups that protested.

“Yes she did get a lot of pushback from the Arab and Muslim community because Osama Siblani of The Arab American News was able to find out that she had gone on this trip to Israel that was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Southeast Michigan. This is a trip that is available to legislators for many, many years. Legislators have to pay their own airfare to Israel but once they get there the federation takes care of the lodging and meals,” Melinn said during an appearance Wednesday on The Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“For that seven days what these legislators do, it is usually 10 to 15 (legislators), they learn about some of the culture, and kind of what the political environment is. They will also talk about some of the economic connections between Israel and Michigan and about some of the joint ventures (of) some of the companies that are in both Michigan and Israel. The geopolitical climate is big.”

Melinn said: “This is not a widely-publicized thing. You will only find out about it second- or third-hand. The Jewish federation doesn’t like to advertise it. The legislators don’t like to advertise it, especially these days when there is just a distaste among voters about legislators taking what they view as junkets. They don’t see these kinds of things as educational, or beneficial really in any way, (for) the voters. They just think this is a perk that legislators are getting a free trip and they go to these places and get wined and dined and schmoozed to really no benefit to (the voters). So, they keep these things super-secret.”

Congress has passed legislation to restrict foreign travel, basically allowing legislators to be reimbursed for official business trips related to their congressional offices and committees. However, the law requires public disclosure of travel funded by private organizations.

Although restrictions on members of Congress are far different than those on officeholders at state and municipal levels, donations of any kind to an elected official must be publicly disclosed regardless of government position — whether federal, state or local.

Last June in New York, several members of the New York City Council, who were hosted by pro-Israel groups on a propaganda trip to the country, failed to report the travel on their disclosure forms. The New York officials said they would amend their disclosure forms to reflect the trips.

The disclosures are often disguised behind the names of the donor organizations that often do not appear like they are involved in Israeli politics. Some legislators are asked to purchase their own tickets, but may receive campaign donations equivalent to the cost of the flights.

There is no system that clearly monitors these foreign-paid political junkets.

Last year, congressional records showed that more than $2.6 million was spent on “privately sponsored travel” to Israel for several Democrat and Republican members of the US Congress.

Democrats, who have been publicly advocating for peace in the Middle East and spoken out in favor of Arab and Muslim rights, have been the main beneficiaries, including the top-ranking member of the House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who visited Israel twice last year.

During the 2021-2022 campaign year, pro-Tel Aviv PACs, or Political Action Committees, donated more than $5.4 million to members of the US House and Senate, including cash for campaigns and to cover the cost of trips to Israel.

But that total is misleading. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, donated more than $17 million in the 2021-2022 election season to support not only incumbents but also candidates for office.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast every Wednesday on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 Radio and in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 Radio.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Britain’s barge for asylum seekers faces new setback as legionella bacteria found in water system

Updated 59 min 44 sec ago
AP

  • Days after men were moved to the floating hostel amid UK govt. efforts to reduce the cost of housing migrants
LONDON: Britain is removing 39 asylum seekers from a barge moored in southern England after environmental samples showed legionella bacteria in the water system.
The move came just days after the men were moved to the floating hostel amid government efforts to reduce the cost of sheltering the growing number of people seeking asylum in Britain. The government expects the Bibby Stockholm to house up to 500 adult males.
“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken,’’ the Home Office, which deals with immigration issues, said in a statement. “No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires’ (disease), and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.”
Plans to use the Bibby Stockholm as accommodation for asylum seekers has been plagued by controversy and delays, with opponents expressing concern about safety and whether it was appropriate to house people fleeing war and persecution in such cramped conditions.

Ukraine to fire all regional military recruitment chiefs

Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

  • Review of Ukraine’s recruiting centers revealed signs of professional abuse, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of the heads of all the country’s regional military recruitment centers on Friday amid concerns about corruption.
Zelensky said a review of Ukraine’s recruiting centers revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.
“This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason,” he said in a statement.
Kyiv has made cracking down on graft a key priority as it fends off Russia’s full-scale invasion and seeks membership of the European Union.
Zelensky said top general Valery Zaluzhny would be responsible for implementing the decision and that new candidates for the posts would first be vetted by Ukraine’s domestic security service, the SBU.
Ukraine has faced recruitment challenges as the war with Russia nears the 18-month mark and the military is occasionally hit by scandals revealing graft or heavy-handed recruitment tactics.

Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger

Updated 11 August 2023
AP

  • Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered troops deployed to restore Niger’s flailing democracy
  • It would likely comprise some 5,000 troops, mostly led by Nigeria, and could be ready within weeks
NIAMEY: Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger’s flailing democracy.
The ECOWAS bloc said on Thursday it had directed a “standby force” to restore constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired.
Hours earlier, two Western officials told The Associated Press that Niger’s junta had told a top US diplomat they would kill Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule.
It’s unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries from the 15-member bloc would contribute to it. Conflict experts say it would likely comprise some 5,000 troops led by Nigeria and could be ready within weeks.
After the ECOWAS meeting, neighboring Ivory Coast’s president, Alassane Ouattara, said his country would take part in the military operation, along with Nigeria and Benin.
“Ivory Coast will provide a battalion and has made all the financial arrangements ... We are determined to install Bazoum in his position. Our objective is peace and stability in the sub-region,” Ouattara said on state television.
Niger, an impoverished country of some 25 million people, was seen as one of the last hopes for Western nations to partner with in beating back a jihadi insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group that’s ravaged the region. France and the United States have more than 2,500 military personnel in Niger and together with other European partners had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into propping up its military.
The junta responsible for spearheading the coup, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, has exploited anti-French sentiment among the population to shore up its support.
Nigeriens in the capital, Niamey, on Friday said ECOWAS isn’t in touch with the reality on the ground and shouldn’t intervene.
“It is our business, not theirs. They don’t even know the reason why the coup happened in Niger,” said Achirou Harouna Albassi, a resident. Bazoum was not abiding by the will of the people, he said.
On Friday the African Union expressed strong support for ECOWAS’ decision and called on the junta to “urgently halt the escalation with the regional organization.” It also called for the immediate release of Bazoum. An African Union meeting to discuss the situation in Niger expected on Saturday was postponed.
On Thursday night after the summit, France’s foreign ministry said it supported “all conclusions adopted.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country appreciated “the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis” and would hold the junta accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum. However, he did not specify whether the US supported the deployment of troops.
The mutinous soldiers that ousted Bazoum more than two weeks ago have entrenched themselves in power, appear closed to dialogue and have refused to release the president. Representatives of the junta told US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum’s life during her visit to the country this week, a Western military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
A US official confirmed that account, also speaking on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
“The threat to kill Bazoum is grim,” said Alexander Thurston, assistant professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati. There have been unwritten rules until now about how overthrown presidents will be treated and violence against Bazoum would evoke some of the worst coups of the past, he said.
Human Rights Watch said Friday that it had spoken to Bazoum, who said that his 20-year-old son was sick with a serious heart condition and has been refused access to a doctor. The president said he hasn’t had electricity for nearly 10 days and isn’t allowed to see family, friends or bring supplies into the house.
It’s unclear if the threat on Bazoum’s life would change ECOWAS’ decision to intervene military. It might give them pause, or push the parties closer to dialogue, but the situation has entered uncharted territory, analysts say.
“An ECOWAS invasion to restore constitutional order into a country of Niger’s size and population would be unprecedented,” said Nate Allen, an associate professor at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies. Niger has a fairly large and well-trained army that, if it actively resisted an invasion, could pose significant problems for ECOWAS. This would be a very large and significant undertaking, he said.
While the region oscillates between mediation and preparing for war, Nigeriens are suffering the impact of harsh economic and travel sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.
Before the coup, more than 4 million Nigeriens were reliant on humanitarian assistance and the situation could become more dire, said Louise Aubin, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Niger.
“The situation is alarming. ... We’ll see an exponential rise and more people needing more humanitarian assistance,” she said, adding that the closure of land and air borders makes it hard to bring aid into the country and it’s unclear how long the current stock will last.
Aid groups are battling restrictions on multiple fronts.
ECOWAS sanctions have banned the movement of goods between member countries, making it hard to bring in materials. The World Food Program has some 30 trucks stuck at the Benin border unable to cross. Humanitarians are also trying to navigate restrictions within the country as the junta has closed the airspace, making it hard to get clearance to fly the humanitarian planes that transport goods and personnel to hard-hit areas.
Flights are cleared on a case-by-case basis and there’s irregular access to fuel, which disrupts aid operations, Aubin said.
The UN has asked ECOWAS to make exceptions to the sanctions and is speaking to Niger’s foreign ministry about doing the same within the country.

Global COVID-19 cases up 80% as new subvariant rises

Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

  • WHO declared in May that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency
  • But global body has warned that the virus will continue to circulate and mutate
PARIS: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported worldwide rose by 80 percent in the last month, the World Health Organization said on Friday, days after designating a new “variant of interest.”
The WHO declared in May that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, but has warned that the virus will continue to circulate and mutate, causing occasional spikes in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
In its weekly update, the UN agency said that nations reported nearly 1.5 million new cases from July 10 to August 6, an 80 percent increase compared to the previous 28 days.
However the number of deaths fell by 57 percent to 2,500.
The WHO warned that the reported number of cases and deaths do not reflect the true numbers, in part because countries carry out far less testing and monitoring than during earlier stages of the pandemic.
Many of the new cases came in the Western Pacific region, which saw infections jump by 137 percent, the WHO said.
Several countries in the Northern Hemisphere, including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan have seen a summer uptick in cases in recent weeks.
Experts have suggested that summer gatherings and travel, declining immunity and a new subvariant may have all played a role in the increase.
On Wednesday, the WHO designated the omicron subvariant EG.5 as a “variant of interest” following a steady rise in its prevalence.
More than 17 percent of all reported cases were EG.5 in mid-July, up from 7.6 percent a month before, according to the WHO.
EG.5, which has been unofficially nicknamed “Eris” online, is considered to be a descendant of the XBB lineage of the virus.
It seems to be more transmissible than other circulating variants, likely due to a mutation in its spike protein, and the WHO said it has shown an ability to evade immunity.
But there is no sign that EG.5 causes more severe COVID-19 symptoms and it poses a “low” risk to global public health, the WHO said, comparing its threat to other recent omicron subvariants.
Nonetheless, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “the risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths.”
France’s Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau called for vigilance, while emphasizing that COVID-19 numbers remain at low levels.
“We will have to live with the resurgence of this virus for several seasons to come,” he said in a statement.
Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, said that the true COVID-19 situation remained unclear “just about everywhere in the world.”
“Health authorities urgently need to reinstate a reliable COVID-19 health monitoring system,” he said, calling for wastewater to be analyzed to detect virus trends.
While the impact of COVID-19 has been greatly diminished due to high levels immunity from either vaccination or prior infection, the virus still poses a threat — including long COVID-19, for which symptoms can last for months or years.
The WHO has urged countries to ramp up vaccination efforts.
Pharmaceutical firms Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are all working on updating their COVID-19 vaccines to target XBB subvariants.

Russia says it downs Ukrainian drone west of Moscow, two airports reopen

Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

  • Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and Kaluga airport were shut due to suspected drone flight
MOSCOW: Russian air defenses on Friday downed a Ukrainian drone as it flew toward an unspecified target in Moscow, the defense ministry said, the latest in a flurry of drone attacks on the Russian capital.
Earlier, Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and Kaluga airport, some 150 km (95 miles) southwest of the capital, were temporarily shut due to a suspected drone flight. They later reopened.
.”.. an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a facility in Moscow was thwarted,” the ministry said in a statement, adding the drone was jammed and crashed in a forest west of Moscow.
“There are no casualties and no damage,” it said.
Earlier, Vnukovo airport said it had been compelled to suspend all flights “for reasons beyond the control of the airport,” adding that some flights had been redirected to other airports in the Moscow region. It gave no further information.
Flights later resumed at both Vnukovo and Kaluga airports.
Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Civilian areas of the capital were hit later in May and a Moscow business district was targeted twice in three days earlier this month.
Russia said on Thursday that it had downed 13 Ukrainian drones seeking to attack Moscow and also the largest city in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
In recent days, Ukrainian remotely piloted boats, also referred to as drones, have attacked a Russian fuel tanker and a navy base at Russia’s Novorossiysk port on the Black Sea.
Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

