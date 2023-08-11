You are here

Israel downgrades homicide charge in settler case watched by Washington

Israel downgrades homicide charge in settler case watched by Washington
Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state, in 1967. (File/AFP)
Israel downgrades homicide charge in settler case watched by Washington

Israel downgrades homicide charge in settler case watched by Washington
  • Washington describes the incident as “terror attack”
  • No immediate confirmation of the amended charge from police
JERUSALEM: Israeli police downgraded a homicide charge on Friday against a Jewish settler suspected of killing a Palestinian in what the United States has described as a “terror attack.”
A new remand request filed by police, a copy of which was obtained by Haaretz and shared with Reuters, showed Yehiel Indore was accused of “deliberate or depraved-indifference homicide” in the Aug. 4 shooting of 19-year-old Qusai Maatan.
But unlike in previous remand requests in the case, he was no longer accused of acting out of “racist motivation” — an addendum which, under Israeli law, gives courts latitude to impose harsher punishment in the event of a conviction.
Washington, whose traditionally close ties with Israel have become strained, has described the incident as a “terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers.”
There was no immediate confirmation of the amended charge from police, headed by far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Police detained two settlers in last Friday’s incident near Burqa village and said an investigation of the case was ongoing, though there has been no formal indictment.
Palestinians said the suspects were part of a group of some 150-200 settlers who threw rocks, torched cars and, when confronted by villagers, shot dead Maatan and wounded several others.
A defense lawyer said the settlers — including Indore, who remains in hospital due to a head injury he says was caused by a rock thrown at him — acted in self-defense.
On Thursday, a military court ordered a Palestinian father and three of his sons who were detained over the settler raid to be released on bail.
Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state, in a 1967 war. As it continues to expand settlements that most countries deem illegal, settler violence has risen.
The expansion has strained US-Israeli relations, as has a judicial overhaul drafted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition that has sparked nationwide protests.
The United Nations recorded 591 settler-related incidents that led to Palestinian casualties, property damage or both in the first six months of 2023, the highest daily average since 2006.
Israel cites biblical and historical ties to the West Bank, which ministers in Netanyahu’s coalition have said they want to annex.
The US Embassy in Israel had no immediate comment on Friday’s development.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency
  • Palestinian man who died sustained a gunshot wound in the chest
  • Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during an operation in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Health Ministry or the Israeli military.
Director of the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm, doctor Amin Khader, told Palestine TV that the Palestinian man who died sustained a gunshot wound in the chest and that at least eight people were wounded.
The Fatah party, which dominates the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, identified the dead man as Mahmoud Jarrad. It said he was a member but it did not claim him as a fighter.
Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages and Palestinian street attacks.
A UN tally showed at least 196 Palestinians and 24 people in Israel have been killed in hostilities since January.
The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians have limited self-rule and which they want as the core of an independent state.
Israel subjects millions of Palestinians to military rule there and it has continued to build settlements, considered by most countries as illegal, which it disputes.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of resuming.
Some 40,700 Palestinians are registered with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in two camps in the Tulkarm area. They are Palestinian refugees, or their descendants, who were forced out or fled their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Daesh attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers

Daesh attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

Daesh attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers

Daesh attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers
  • Daesh “members targeted military bus” in Deir Ezzor province
  • Daesh recently increased attacks in Syria’s north and northeast
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: At least 26 soldiers have been killed in war-torn Syria’s east, a monitor said on Friday, the deadliest in a new wave of attacks blamed on Daesh group jihadists.
Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, Daesh has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.
Daesh “members targeted a military bus” in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“The number of dead has risen to 26” soldiers, it said, revising an earlier toll of 23 and calling it the extremists’ deadliest attack on government forces this year.
The jihadists surrounded the bus and opened fire in Deir Ezzor province’s Mayadeen area, in Syria’s vast Badia desert, the Observatory added.
Eleven other soldiers were wounded, with some in critical condition, while troops previously thought to be missing were on other buses that managed to reach safe areas, said the Britain-based group which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
The official Syrian news agency SANA said the “terrorist attack” had caused a number of military casualties, citing an unidentified army source.
Syrian government forces and their allied pro-Iranian armed groups deployed in the area were on high alert on Friday morning, the Observatory reported.
The war monitor’s Rami Abdel Rahman said Daesh “has recently been escalating its deadly military attacks... aiming to cause as many deaths as possible.”
By doing so, the jihadists are trying to show that Daesh “is still active and powerful despite the targeting of its leaders,” he told AFP.
Last week, Daesh announced the death of its leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria.
A spokesman for the group announced a new leader, known as Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, in a recorded message on its channels on the Telegram messaging app.
In March 2019, Daesh lost the last territory it held in Syria to a Kurdish-led counteroffensive backed by a US-led coalition, but jihadist remnants continue to carry out deadly attacks.
Targets have included civilians and Kurdish-led fighters as well as government troops and allied pro-Iranian fighters.
Daesh members in recent weeks have increased their attacks in Syria’s north and northeast.
Thursday’s attack was the third carried out by the jihadists this month alone.
Earlier this week, 10 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in a Daesh attack in the former jihadist stronghold of Raqqa province, the Observatory said.
Last week, the jihadists attacked a convoy of oil tankers guarded by the army in the Syrian desert, killing seven people including two civilians.
And last month, Daesh claimed responsibility for a rare bombing in Damascus that killed at least six people near the capital’s Sayyida Zeinab mausoleum, Syria’s most visited Shiite pilgrimage site.
The Sunni Muslim extremist group’s brutal rule was marked by beheadings and mass shootings.
Daesh has had five leaders since it lost the last remnant of the once sprawling “caliphate” it proclaimed across large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014.
Four of them were killed, including the group’s first “caliph,” Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who died in a US raid in October 2019.
Civil war first broke out in Syria after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011. It has since drawn in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and driven half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes, with many seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal
  • Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, part of a possible deal over billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.
Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly. Those identified include:
Siamak Namazi
Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in 2015. He had been an advocate of closer ties between Iran and the West.
Iran sentenced both Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, to 10 years in the country’s notorious Evin Prison on what the US and UN say are trumped-up spying charges.
Baquer was placed under house arrest for medical reasons in 2018 but prevented from leaving Iran despite his family’s pleas that he travel to receive emergency heart surgery after suffering multiple hospitalizations. He ultimately left Iran in October 2022.
Siamak is the longest-held Iranian-American held in Tehran. He appealed to President Joe Biden in an essay in The New York Times in June 2022 as American and Iranian nuclear negotiators met for indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, demanding he intervene to “end this nightmare.”
Emad Sharghi
The murky espionage charges against Iranian-American businessman Emad Sharghi came to light in early 2021, when an Iranian court announced that the venture capitalist had been sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.
His family says Iran had cleared him of spying charges in December 2019 after jailing and interrogating him for months. Iran says security forces then caught Sharghi on the country’s northwestern border and re-arrested him as he tried to flee Iran while free on bail.
Morad Tabhaz
Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, was meant to be released from prison on furlough as part of Iran’s deal with the UK to resolve a long-running debt dispute in March 2022.
That agreement freed two high-profile detainees, charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, who flew home to London. But Tahbaz remained stuck in Iran. Reports soon emerged that he was sent back to prison despite the furlough promise.
Tahbaz was caught in a dragnet targeting environmental activists while visiting Iran in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
  • The US has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison, Blinken says
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States would offer no sanctions relief to Iran under a draft deal that would free five Americans.
“In any event, in any respect, Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief,” Blinken told reporters when asked about the expected release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.
“Iran’s own funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts such that the monies can only be used for humanitarian purposes,” he said.
Blinken said that the United States has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison to house arrest in an expected first step to their release.
“My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare, and the nightmare that their families have experienced,” he said.
Blinken said he was not aware of other Americans held in Iran.

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon
Updated 11 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon
  • Head of UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees told Arab News the economic crisis in the country further complicates relations between refugees and host communities
  • Several days of fighting between rival armed factions in Ein El-Hilweh camp last week left 11 people dead and dozens injured
Updated 11 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The armed hostilities between July 30 and Aug. 3 at Ein El-Hilweh, a camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon, and their aftermath have once again shone a spotlight on the dire circumstances in which the camp residents are living.

Dorothy Klaus, director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, on Thursday described the effects of the violence on the people in the camps as “profound” as she called for an urgent and sustained aid effort.

She said that about 400 houses were destroyed during the recent hostilities and hundreds of families were displaced either within the camp or to nearby areas. The fighting also took a toll on vital infrastructure in the camp, including an UNRWA school complex that serves more than 3,000 children. The agency is still having difficulty accessing some parts of the camp, she added.

Ein El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 camps for Palestinian refugees that were established in Lebanon in 1948 after the creation of Israel. Since a 1969 agreement between Lebanese authorities and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the nation’s army has largely avoided entering the camps.

However, in the wake of the recent clashes between rival armed groups in Ein El-Hilweh, which left at least 11 people dead and dozens wounded, some Lebanese officials are calling for the military to take control of the camps.

Ein El-Hilweh, which is home to about 50,000 people, has experienced many bouts of violence over the decades, including interfactional fighting and clashes between Palestinian groups and Lebanese forces.

Klaus said that since the latest violence subsided, UNRWA has managed to restore essential services in “about 50 percent of the camp … we’ve been collecting garbage, disinfecting and started removing rubble there.”

But she painted a harrowing picture of “trauma and distress” among the residents, including “children having been traumatized, women’s hair having been turned white during the hostilities.”

The trauma experienced by communities of Palestinian refugees is deeply rooted in decades of displacement and conflict, Klaus added. The residents of many refugee camps, including Ain El-Helweh, have endured violent clashes and destruction of property many times, creating an environment in which psychological scars run deep, she said.

Traumatic experiences have also contributed to alarmingly high rates of non-communicable diseases, which Klaus attributed to extreme levels of stress among refugees.

Relations between camp residents and communities in surrounding areas add to the complexity of the situation, Klaus said as she highlighted the detrimental effects hostilities in camps can have on nearby locations. The city of Saida, for example, suffered economic losses during the recent violence due to shutdowns during the peak summer tourism season, she added.

This in a country that is four years into a devastating economic crisis during which the nation’s currency has lost about 98 percent of its value, gross domestic product has fallen by 40 percent, inflation is in triple digits, and about two-thirds of the central bank’s foreign-currency reserves have been drained, according to the International Monetary Fund. As a result, a large proportion of the population has been pushed into poverty.

This financial crisis has been exacerbated by vested interests among authorities in the country, which have resisted calls for the implementation of crucial economic and political reforms, the IMF said last month, warning that a continued lack of remedial action from authorities could lead the country “down an unpredictable road.”

Klaus told Arab News that this very fragile environment further complicates the relationship between Palestinian refugees and their host country, in which their access to employment opportunities is already restricted, along with property-ownership rights, and access to basic services.

She said the refugees, who had already been grappling with poverty, have been pushed into increasingly dire circumstances by the economic crisis and approximately 80 percent of them now live in impoverished conditions.

“Poverty has already been more than twice the level of what it used to be in the Lebanese population prior to the economic crisis,” Klaus said.

“So that means the resilience levels in the Palestinian population in Lebanon have been even less, with the impact of the crisis on employment (being) relegated to sectors which do not offer fixed employment. And Palestinians in Lebanon hardly ever have a regular contract, let alone any form of social security.

“So that means about 50 percent of men above the age of 16 are currently unemployed and the remainder have sporadic unemployment, and all of that difficulty is reflected in their income and their ability to sustain themselves.”

Topics: Palestinians Lebanon UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

