Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency
The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians have limited self-rule and which they want as the core of an independent state. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency
  • Palestinian man who died sustained a gunshot wound in the chest
  • Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during an operation in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Health Ministry or the Israeli military.
Director of the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm, doctor Amin Khader, told Palestine TV that the Palestinian man who died sustained a gunshot wound in the chest and that at least eight people were wounded.
The Fatah party, which dominates the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, identified the dead man as Mahmoud Jarrad. It said he was a member but it did not claim him as a fighter.
Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages and Palestinian street attacks.
A UN tally showed at least 196 Palestinians and 24 people in Israel have been killed in hostilities since January.
The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians have limited self-rule and which they want as the core of an independent state.
Israel subjects millions of Palestinians to military rule there and it has continued to build settlements, considered by most countries as illegal, which it disputes.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of resuming.
Some 40,700 Palestinians are registered with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in two camps in the Tulkarm area. They are Palestinian refugees, or their descendants, who were forced out or fled their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Topics: Israel West Bank Palestine

Daesh attack kills 23 Syrian soldiers: monitor

Updated 0 sec ago

Daesh attack kills 23 Syrian soldiers: monitor

Daesh attack kills 23 Syrian soldiers: monitor
Updated 0 sec ago
BEIRUT: At least 23 Syrian regime soldiers were killed in an attack on a military bus in the conflict-torn country’s east blamed on Daesh group jihadists, a war monitor said Friday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh “members targeted a military bus” in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday, killing “23 soldiers and wounding more than 10 others.”

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal
  • Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, part of a possible deal over billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.
Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly. Those identified include:
Siamak Namazi
Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in 2015. He had been an advocate of closer ties between Iran and the West.
Iran sentenced both Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, to 10 years in the country’s notorious Evin Prison on what the US and UN say are trumped-up spying charges.
Baquer was placed under house arrest for medical reasons in 2018 but prevented from leaving Iran despite his family’s pleas that he travel to receive emergency heart surgery after suffering multiple hospitalizations. He ultimately left Iran in October 2022.
Siamak is the longest-held Iranian-American held in Tehran. He appealed to President Joe Biden in an essay in The New York Times in June 2022 as American and Iranian nuclear negotiators met for indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, demanding he intervene to “end this nightmare.”
Emad Sharghi
The murky espionage charges against Iranian-American businessman Emad Sharghi came to light in early 2021, when an Iranian court announced that the venture capitalist had been sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.
His family says Iran had cleared him of spying charges in December 2019 after jailing and interrogating him for months. Iran says security forces then caught Sharghi on the country’s northwestern border and re-arrested him as he tried to flee Iran while free on bail.
Morad Tabhaz
Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, was meant to be released from prison on furlough as part of Iran’s deal with the UK to resolve a long-running debt dispute in March 2022.
That agreement freed two high-profile detainees, charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, who flew home to London. But Tahbaz remained stuck in Iran. Reports soon emerged that he was sent back to prison despite the furlough promise.
Tahbaz was caught in a dragnet targeting environmental activists while visiting Iran in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Topics: Iran-US relations Siamak Namazi Emad Sharghi Morad Tabhaz foreign prisoners in Iran

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
  • The US has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison, Blinken says
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States would offer no sanctions relief to Iran under a draft deal that would free five Americans.
“In any event, in any respect, Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief,” Blinken told reporters when asked about the expected release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.
“Iran’s own funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts such that the monies can only be used for humanitarian purposes,” he said.
Blinken said that the United States has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison to house arrest in an expected first step to their release.
“My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare, and the nightmare that their families have experienced,” he said.
Blinken said he was not aware of other Americans held in Iran.

Topics: Iran Anthony Blinken

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon
Updated 11 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon
  • Head of UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees told Arab News the economic crisis in the country further complicates relations between refugees and host communities
  • Several days of fighting between rival armed factions in Ein El-Hilweh camp last week left 11 people dead and dozens injured
Updated 11 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The armed hostilities between July 30 and Aug. 3 at Ein El-Hilweh, a camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon, and their aftermath have once again shone a spotlight on the dire circumstances in which the camp residents are living.

Dorothy Klaus, director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, on Thursday described the effects of the violence on the people in the camps as “profound” as she called for an urgent and sustained aid effort.

She said that about 400 houses were destroyed during the recent hostilities and hundreds of families were displaced either within the camp or to nearby areas. The fighting also took a toll on vital infrastructure in the camp, including an UNRWA school complex that serves more than 3,000 children. The agency is still having difficulty accessing some parts of the camp, she added.

Ein El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 camps for Palestinian refugees that were established in Lebanon in 1948 after the creation of Israel. Since a 1969 agreement between Lebanese authorities and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the nation’s army has largely avoided entering the camps.

However, in the wake of the recent clashes between rival armed groups in Ein El-Hilweh, which left at least 11 people dead and dozens wounded, some Lebanese officials are calling for the military to take control of the camps.

Ein El-Hilweh, which is home to about 50,000 people, has experienced many bouts of violence over the decades, including interfactional fighting and clashes between Palestinian groups and Lebanese forces.

Klaus said that since the latest violence subsided, UNRWA has managed to restore essential services in “about 50 percent of the camp … we’ve been collecting garbage, disinfecting and started removing rubble there.”

But she painted a harrowing picture of “trauma and distress” among the residents, including “children having been traumatized, women’s hair having been turned white during the hostilities.”

The trauma experienced by communities of Palestinian refugees is deeply rooted in decades of displacement and conflict, Klaus added. The residents of many refugee camps, including Ain El-Helweh, have endured violent clashes and destruction of property many times, creating an environment in which psychological scars run deep, she said.

Traumatic experiences have also contributed to alarmingly high rates of non-communicable diseases, which Klaus attributed to extreme levels of stress among refugees.

Relations between camp residents and communities in surrounding areas add to the complexity of the situation, Klaus said as she highlighted the detrimental effects hostilities in camps can have on nearby locations. The city of Saida, for example, suffered economic losses during the recent violence due to shutdowns during the peak summer tourism season, she added.

This in a country that is four years into a devastating economic crisis during which the nation’s currency has lost about 98 percent of its value, gross domestic product has fallen by 40 percent, inflation is in triple digits, and about two-thirds of the central bank’s foreign-currency reserves have been drained, according to the International Monetary Fund. As a result, a large proportion of the population has been pushed into poverty.

This financial crisis has been exacerbated by vested interests among authorities in the country, which have resisted calls for the implementation of crucial economic and political reforms, the IMF said last month, warning that a continued lack of remedial action from authorities could lead the country “down an unpredictable road.”

Klaus told Arab News that this very fragile environment further complicates the relationship between Palestinian refugees and their host country, in which their access to employment opportunities is already restricted, along with property-ownership rights, and access to basic services.

She said the refugees, who had already been grappling with poverty, have been pushed into increasingly dire circumstances by the economic crisis and approximately 80 percent of them now live in impoverished conditions.

“Poverty has already been more than twice the level of what it used to be in the Lebanese population prior to the economic crisis,” Klaus said.

“So that means the resilience levels in the Palestinian population in Lebanon have been even less, with the impact of the crisis on employment (being) relegated to sectors which do not offer fixed employment. And Palestinians in Lebanon hardly ever have a regular contract, let alone any form of social security.

“So that means about 50 percent of men above the age of 16 are currently unemployed and the remainder have sporadic unemployment, and all of that difficulty is reflected in their income and their ability to sustain themselves.”

Topics: Palestinians Lebanon UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

War shatters Sudan education sector

War shatters Sudan education sector
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

War shatters Sudan education sector

War shatters Sudan education sector
  • Dozens of schools used as shelters for the displaced
  • Remote learning hampered by lack of internet
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: When war in Sudan’s capital forced Sarah Al-Sharif and her family to flee, the 19-year-old information technology student left her books and computer behind.

Now in Sennar, 30km southeast of Khartoum, she lacks a stable internet connection or passport to travel abroad and like many others sees no way of continuing her studies while fighting between rival military factions rages.

The conflict, which began in mid-April, has pushed Sudan’s faltering education system into a state of collapse, with many schools shut down or repurposed to host displaced people, and most national end-of-year exams canceled.

“This war has spelled the end of education in Sudan, and things have turned from bad to impossible,” said Sharif.

The conflict has brought daily battles to the streets of Khartoum, a revival of ethnically targeted attacks in Darfur, and the displacement of more than 4 million people within Sudan and across its borders.

According to Simone Vis of UNICEF in Sudan, there are “an alarming number of reports that both boys and girls are being recruited by armed groups.”

At least 89 schools across seven states are being used as shelters for the displaced, according the UN, raising fears that many children will have no access to schools in the new academic year and could be exposed to child labor and abuse.

On Wednesday, the education minister canceled most end of year school exams in war-affected areas.

“In the current circumstances, anyone would see that it is impossible to have a new academic year,” said Sahar Abdullah, a displaced teacher from Khartoum also seeking refuge in Sennar.

Even before the war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF, Save The Children ranked Sudan as one of the top four countries globally where education was at extreme risk.

Now the number of children out of school has risen to 9 million from 6.9 million, more than 1 million school-aged children have been displaced and at least 10,400 schools have been closed since fighting started, according to the charity.

While Khartoum has a proud intellectual tradition, the schooling system had been run down by underinvestment, political interference and a grinding economic crisis. It was then disrupted by street protests before and after the 2019 ousting of former leader Omar Bashir, by unusually heavy floods in 2020 and by the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to overcrowded school classrooms, “some of the students would bring chairs with them to class. There weren’t enough textbooks to help teachers do their job,” said Abdullah, the displaced teacher.

State-employed teachers staged a three-month strike over pay and working conditions just before the war broke out. As many as 300,000 teachers have not been paid since March, a senior member of the Sudanese Teachers’ Committee said.

“I haven’t been paid a salary in four months, and I have no idea when I’ll return to work,” said Fatima Mohammed, a displaced teacher who fled Khartoum to Gedaraf state after her school was overtaken by the RSF.

Despite the interruptions in recent years, Rabab Nasreldeen had managed to get to the third year of law studies at the University of Khartoum when the war broke out.

Then she too had to flee, abandoning educational certificates and papers that might allow her to continue studying elsewhere. 

“The only option we have is to wait and hope for the best,” she said. Aid workers are trying to help alleviate the crisis, setting up safe learning spaces and providing children with psychosocial support.

Education Cannot Wait, the UN global fund dedicated to education in emergencies, has raised $12.5 million and aims to provide educational services for 120,000 children in Sudan and neighboring countries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents in wealthy countries “didn’t want the children to wait a year or a month for their education,” said Yasmine Sherif, the fund’s executive director.

“So why should we expect them (in Sudan) to wait for education until the conflict is over?“

Some of those who have fled Sudan are seeking entry to schools and universities outside its borders, including in Egypt. But in Chad, where more than 377,000 refugees have arrived, there are no such options.

“I cannot go back to continue my education and I lost contact with my family,” said Khalifa Adam, a displaced student who escaped to Adre, Chad from Darfur. 

“I was told I can continue studying online but the internet connection here in Adre is very bad.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

