Lebanon's state TV goes off-air after series of woes

Founded in 1959 as Compagnie Libanaise de Television, Tele Liban was the first television station in the Middle East and the Arab world. (AFP/File)
Founded in 1959 as Compagnie Libanaise de Television, Tele Liban was the first television station in the Middle East and the Arab world. (AFP/File)
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon’s state TV goes off-air after series of woes

Lebanon’s state TV goes off-air after series of woes
  • Employees went on open-ended strike this month over unpaid salaries
  • Information Minister Ziad Makary shuttered the outlet on Friday
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanon’s first public television network, Tele Liban, was shut down on Friday by Information Minister Ziad Makary, amid concerns over funding and labor issues.

The decision comes in the wake of the broadcaster grappling for months with several challenges including the non-payment of salaries, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.  

The media outlet’s employees went on an open-ended strike earlier this month over unpaid salaries and the withholding of other benefits.

In a recent interview with Arab News, Mirna Chidiac, head of Tele Liban’s Employees Syndicate, said that the strike was the result of a “long series of unsuccessful attempts to receive their dues,” adding that the salaries being paid in the country’s devalued currency was “unsustainable.”

Makary announced that the government had released the funds to pay employees, but due to staff reductions at public institutions “transactions are slow.”

However, many expressed concerns on social media that the government was planning to close the network permanently.

Playwright and actor Ziad Itani saw the move as “a crime against Lebanese memory and national institutions,” adding that the closure was “implemented by a gang of recently empowered militias that fail to comprehend the cultural and artistic significance of the nation’s heritage.”  

Actress Carmen Lebbos shared a video in which she criticized the government for its decision, saying: “Is there a country in the world that lacks a state-owned television channel? Indeed, there is us — the nation without a (functioning) government.”

Lebbos said the closure “erases the memory of the homeland and the nation.” She accused the authorities of nepotism and corruption, which has seen people employed who are idle.

Hasan Dorr, a columnist for Aliwaa news website, wrote: “The name Tele Liban will forever remind us of the good old days! Closing this channel is a victory for the era of bad media.”

Founded in 1959 as Compagnie Libanaise de Television, Tele Liban was the first television station in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Tele Liban’s current structure is the result of a merger between the country’s two leading privately-run networks, CLT and Tele-Orient. It was Lebanon’s sole network until the end of the civil war.

Tele Liban has faced several challenges over the years, including during the Lebanese Civil War from 1975 to 1990 when it was taken over by militias and used as a platform to air their agendas.

In recent years, Tele Liban has been accused of not being objective and having too close ties with the Lebanese government.

However, the network has remained an important part of Lebanese culture, providing a variety of programming, including news and current affairs.

The decision to shut down Tele Liban is in stark contrast with the government previous commitment to put on a series of events and activities that would “create a common space between Lebanon and its Arab brethrens.”

In December 2022, the Media and Communications Sector Committee of the League of Arab States selected Beirut as the Capital of Arab Media for 2023. The Lebanese government said it was ready to take on this challenge, despite the country’s difficult economic and political situation.

“Lebanon is keen to demonstrate its Arabism through the title ‘Beirut, Capital of Arab Media,’” said Makary. 

“This title constitutes a challenge amid Lebanon’s difficult political and economic conditions; yet we have accepted this challenge. We will ensure the success of all events that will extend for a whole year.”

Lebanon state TV employees strike amid fears of station closure
Middle-East
Lebanon state TV employees strike amid fears of station closure
Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala
Media
Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala

King Salman academy launches digital dictionary skills pathway

King Salman academy launches digital dictionary skills pathway
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

King Salman academy launches digital dictionary skills pathway

King Salman academy launches digital dictionary skills pathway
  • Initiative aims to improve, develop Arabic dictionaries, linguistic content
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A new pathway on the latest digital technologies and skills used for compiling dictionaries was on Thursday launched by the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language.

The initiative is aimed at helping lexicographers create digital dictionaries, translate digital content into Arabic, and adopt modern standards.

Titled Creating Digital Dictionaries, the pathway has been designed to assist in improving and developing Arabic dictionaries, while enriching and making more accessible Arabic content on the internet.

Lexicography can be traced back to 2,400 B.C., when Sumerians began compiling lists of words with glosses to help people learn cuneiform, one of the oldest forms of writing.

Academy officials said the pathway would contribute to spreading knowledge, raising awareness, enhancing cultural communication and interaction between peoples, and supporting works that serve the Arabic language.

It will cover areas concerned with dictionary vocabulary, structures, terms, and uses and semantics and would be suitable for specialists in the Arabic lexicon industry, those interested in the field or wishing to convert paper dictionaries into digital ones, translators, and non-linguists from other disciplines.

Topics: King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language

KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers
Saudi Arabia
KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers

Canal+ to broadcast Saudi Pro League to French and African fans

Canal+ to broadcast Saudi Pro League to French and African fans
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Canal+ to broadcast Saudi Pro League to French and African fans

Canal+ to broadcast Saudi Pro League to French and African fans
  • Agreement adds to previous deals negotiated by IMG
  • New football season begins on Aug. 11
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Canal+ has announced it has secured the rights to broadcast the Saudi Pro League to French and African football fans.

The French TV network has signed an agreement to show two matches per week for the next two seasons.

Thomas Senecal, the director of sports at Canal+ Group, said he was “delighted” to have the opportunity to broadcast Saudi soccer to millions of fans in French regions and African territories.

He said that the Saudi Pro League was “fast-developing” and had attracted a number of prestigious players.

The new season starts on Friday, Aug. 11, and matches run until May 2024.

Canal+ will air matches on its sports channels as the Saudi Pro League joins its football portfolio, which includes the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, D1 Arkema, and Ligue 1.

Arab News earlier this week reported that IMG — which holds an exclusive agreement with the SPL to manage distribution of its international broadcast rights for the next two seasons — had announced that it had signed deals with 26 broadcasters and streaming channels to air Saudi Pro League games in various territories around the world.

The news is a major coup for the league, which is looking to expand its global reach.

British sports media company DAZN has secured broadcasting rights in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK, while Sport TV (Portugal) and La7 (Italy) are among other companies also screening games.

Fans around the world are excited for the season to start following recent recruitment in the SPL, which includes stars such as Jordan Henderson, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

Topics: canal+ ROSHN Saudi Pro League  France Africa football

Special How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story photos
Saudi Sport
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
Saudi Pro League signs deals with broadcasters for rights to screen games in over 170 countries
Media
Saudi Pro League signs deals with broadcasters for rights to screen games in over 170 countries

Disney hikes streaming prices, focuses on costs as CEO moves to reassure investors

Disney hikes streaming prices, focuses on costs as CEO moves to reassure investors
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Disney hikes streaming prices, focuses on costs as CEO moves to reassure investors

Disney hikes streaming prices, focuses on costs as CEO moves to reassure investors
  • MENA countries are exempt from the price rise, Disney said
  • CEO Bob Iger also announced crackdown on password sharing to begin in coming months
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that the entertainment company faces a “challenging environment” in the near term on Wednesday, but he emphasized progress in cutting costs and focusing on creativity, even as quarterly results showed Disney’s soft spots.

Disney’s stock rose nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading, as Iger touted $1 billion in operating-income improvement at the company’s streaming business over the last three quarters, which is aiming for profitability in 2024.

But he also acknowledged the need to improve the quality of Disney’s films, to position the company’s flagship sports brand, ESPN, for streaming directly to consumers, and to resolve the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood that have halted much film and television production.

“I returned to Disney in November, and I’ve agreed to stay on longer, because there was more to accomplish before our transformation is complete,” Iger said, describing a “challenging environment in the near term.”

The company beat Wall Street’s profit expectations for its fiscal third quarter and said it was on track to cut costs by more than the $5.5 billion it promised investors in February.

Disney also posted quarterly revenue below expectations and fell slightly behind analyst projections for US subscribers of Disney+.

The media conglomerate said it will raise by 27 percent the price of the ad-free tier of the Disney+ service to $13.99 and hike by 20 percent the no-ad version of Hulu.

According to the official announcement MENA countries will not be affected by the price rise, which will only impact the US, Canada, and some European countries.

Looking for ways to attract and retain subscribers in a competitive streaming market, Disney also announced it would launch ad-supported streaming in Europe and Canada and provide US subscribers with a new, ad-free package in coming months.

Iger said he would address the issue of password sharing next year, echoing Netflix.

He said Disney will reduce the number of titles it releases and also the cost per title.

REVENUE JUST MISSES

Disney said it cut losses at its streaming video services to $512 million in its fiscal third quarter from about $1.1 billion a year ago.

It added 800,000 Disney+ subscribers, 100,000 subscribers shy of analyst estimates, and shed 12.5 million subscribers to the Disney Hotstar service in India, or nearly a quarter of its subscribers, as it gave up rights to Indian Premiere League cricket matches.

“Disney will have to cut prices from current levels in an effort to stimulate demand and defend its market share in an increasingly competitive industry,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at investing.com.

Disney’s revenue for the quarter ended July 1 rose 4 percent to$22.33 billion from a year earlier, just short of Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv. It delivered per-share earnings of $1.03, when excluding certain items, beating Wall Street projections of 95 cents a share.

The company took $2.65 billion in impairment and restructuring charges in the quarter, reflecting the cost of removing some content from its streaming services, terminating licensing agreements and $210 million in severance payments to laid-off workers.

Disney’s traditional television business continued its decline. Higher sports programming production costs and lower affiliate revenue dragged down the performance of its cable channels. TV revenue fell 7 percent to $6.7 billion, while operating income fell 23 percent to $1.9 billion.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer business reported a 9 percent increase in revenue to $5.5 billion, as the average revenue per subscriber rose at Disney+ and Hulu.

Content sales and licensing, the unit that includes film and television sales, reported a deeper operating loss of $243 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $27 million a year ago, as some movies disappointed, including the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products group reported a 13 percent increase in revenue in the quarter, to $8.3 billion, and an 11 percent bump in operating ncome to $2.4 billion. The results were buoyed by the rebound of the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was open for the full quarter compared with the same time a year ago, when COVID-19 forced the park to be closed for all but three days. The unit had lower operating income at its domestic parks, due to decreases at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

With Reuters

Topics: disney

Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs
Media
Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs
Disney+ faces backlash for ditching series about Turkiye founding father Ataturk
Media
Disney+ faces backlash for ditching series about Turkiye founding father Ataturk

Hares Studios and ATL to launch first joint Arabic production ‘Transit’

Hares Studios and ATL to launch first joint Arabic production ‘Transit’
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Hares Studios and ATL to launch first joint Arabic production ‘Transit’

Hares Studios and ATL to launch first joint Arabic production ‘Transit’
  • New show marks Zee Network’s seventh Arabic original
  • Inspired by Zee’s hit series ‘Chupke Chupke,’ with Pan-Arab cast
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Hares Studios and ATL, part of Zee Network, have partnered to launch their first Arabic production “Transit.”

The pan-Arab series, the first to be produced by Hares Studios, was shot and produced entirely in the UAE.

Inspired by Zee’s hit series “Chupke Chupke,” the production of “Transit” is an adaptation by Syrian writer Lujain Khalaf and directed by Bassem Salka

The show boasts a pan-Arab cast starring Nadine Tahseen Beik, Haval Hamdi, Jihad Saad, and Nadine Khoury, among other actors hailing from Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and the UAE.

“The series dives into the bustling city of Dubai, where love and relationships break free from social norms, shaped by circumstances and emotions of individuals, as they interact with their surroundings,” said Salka.

This is Zee Network’s seventh Arabic original, said Manoj Abraham Mathew, executive vice president and territory head of Zee Entertainment.

“We have a slate of five productions on the floor with another one with Hares Studios signed,” he added.

As executive producer of this series, Mathew said he was proud that the show was filmed entirely in the UAE. “This country and region have exceptional creative talent, and at Zee we would love to continue to nurture and invest in this,” he added.

Topics: hare studios atl

Motivate Media Group launches multi-media production studio in Dubai
Media
Motivate Media Group launches multi-media production studio in Dubai
Saudi venture studio VMS acquires stakes in Egypt’s Cash Cows
Business & Economy
Saudi venture studio VMS acquires stakes in Egypt’s Cash Cows

Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala

Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala

Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala
  • Mahmoud Shukr was covering accident on Beirut-Damascus Road
  • Overturned truck belongs to Hezbollah, according to media reports
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Several Lebanese Army soldiers attacked Al-Hadath reporter Mahmoud Shukr during a live broadcast Wednesday while he was covering an accident involving a truck in the Kahala area on the Beirut-Damascus Road, the news outlet has alleged in a tweet.

In a video of the incident posted on Twitter on Wednesday, what appears to be members of the Lebanese Army are seen pushing Shukr and covering the camera with their hands as some of the equipment falls to the ground.

The accident involved an overturned truck, which reportedly belongs to Hezbollah. Several local militants armed with guns had gathered at the accident site, according to media reports. There was reportedly gunfire exchanged between the militants and people traveling in the truck, resulting in the intervention of the Lebanese Army.

Journalists have regularly been targeted by factions as tensions rise in Lebanon.

Just last month, MTV journalist Dima Sadek was sentenced to a year in prison as the result of a lawsuit filed by the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, who accused her of defamation and slander three years ago.

Radwan Mortada, a journalist at Al-Akhbar newspaper, was sentenced to a 13-month prison sentence, in absentia, on charges of defaming the Lebanese Army, in November 2021.

Nada Homsi, a US-based journalist, was also detained in 2021, allegedly arbitrarily, leading to appeals from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Journalists and activists in Lebanon are increasingly under attack by state and non-state actors, the HRW said.

More than 100 media workers have been attacked by non-state actors between the start of the social protests in October 2019  and November 2021, according to the Samir Kassir Eyes Center for Media and Cultural Freedom, a press-freedom watchdog in Beirut.

SKeyes said that they documented 80 assaults by government agents on media workers doing their jobs, primarily covering protests, between October 2019 and March 2021.

Topics: Lebanon journalist Al-Hadath

Lebanon and Kuwait ban ‘Barbie’ film
Lifestyle
Lebanon and Kuwait ban ‘Barbie’ film
A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Lebanese army: Ammunition was on overturned truck that led to deadly clash

COP28 president-designate meets with Barbados PM, addresses Caribbean leaders
COP28 president-designate meets with Barbados PM, addresses Caribbean leaders
UN says 5 staff members kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago walk free
UN says 5 staff members kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago walk free
Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert
Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert
Lebanon’s state TV goes off-air after series of woes
Lebanon’s state TV goes off-air after series of woes
Britain’s barge for asylum seekers faces new setback as legionella bacteria found in water system
Britain’s barge for asylum seekers faces new setback as legionella bacteria found in water system

