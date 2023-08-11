Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions

You are here

This photo taken on June 30, 2022, shows a Polish border guard along the border between Poland and Belarus near Kuznice, Poland. Poland says it is sending 10,000 troops to beef up its border force as Warsaw worries about migrants and Russian-linked mercenaries coming across its border. (AP/file)
  • Relations between Minsk and Warsaw have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine
MOSCOW: Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had ordered “contact” with Poland and that he was ready to talk amid rising border tensions between the NATO member and Moscow ally.
Last week, Poland said two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace and detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a “Russian spy ring.”
Relations between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.
Tensions further escalated when Minsk became a new base for fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, with Poland saying this was a security threat and strengthening border defense.
“We need to talk to the Poles. I ordered the prime minister to contact them,” Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.
“We are neighbors and you don’t choose your neighbors.”
The unusual comment came a day after Warsaw announced it would send 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus.
“They have parliamentary elections on October 15, of course they need to escalate the situation... to show that they have properly armed (Poland),” Lukashenko said.
Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said that if the Belarusian leader “really wants to improve relations with Poland, he can do it in a very simple way.”
He urged Lukashenko to “stop attacking our border, free the more than one thousand political prisoners and (Belarusian-Polish journalist) Andrzej Poczobut, stop this hate campaign, this hybrid war against Poland.”
“We have no hostile intentions toward Belarus and never have,” he told Polsat television.
But Jablonski said “Lukashenko’s words remain at odds with his actions.”
Poland has warned of “provocations” involving the Wagner group, which Lukashenko is hosting after their failed mutiny in Russia.
While on a trip to Saint Petersburg last month, Lukashenko sitting next to Putin, joked that Wagner fighters are “asking to go West, ask for permission... to go on a trip to Warsaw, to Rzeszow.”
Poland has become a hub for thousands of Belarusians who have fled their homeland, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994.
 

LONDON: Several Democrat members of the US Congress have been criticized for visiting Israel on a trip funded by a hard-line pro-Israel lobby group.

Among those criticized were House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has been accused of using the trip, put on by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or Aipac, to lend political support to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, amid mounting pressure over a series of judicial reforms. 

Jeffries, who met with Netanyahu on the trip, was also accused of playing down Israeli settler violence against Palestinians, after claiming the prime minister had made “clear to us that he doesn’t condone violence, no matter where it originates” in the wake of the recent death of a Palestinian teenager.

After meeting the prime minister, Jeffries defended the current terms for US military aid to Israel, which currently stands at about $3.4 billion per year. This has come under scrutiny after Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and a number of senior US diplomats suggested it was time to re-evaluate the pact to prevent funds being used in the oppression of ordinary Palestinians.

“The need to ensure we maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge will still be with us, regardless of where Israel lands in terms of the judicial reform effort,” Jeffries said.

“The stakes are too high in a very dangerous world for anything other than our continued security cooperation to remain ironclad.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Jeffries had also made statements during the trip about widespread protests against the country’s judicial reforms “that echo the emerging Republican talking points on the matter, rather than the growing number of Democrats voicing concern.”

Hadar Susskind, president of the group Americans for Peace Now, told The Guardian it was wrong for the Democratic members of Congress to collaborate with Aipac, given that it funded pro-Israel Republican candidates against Democrats across the country, including some that have denied the legitimacy of President Joe Biden.

He noted that another Democrat on the trip, Shri Thanedar, had previously suggested Israel was an “apartheid state,” and that Aipac had subsequently spent $4 million trying to unseat him last year.

“For Democrats to be going on this trip funded and led around by an organization that is fundamentally opposed to the policies of their president and their party — and which attacks the colleagues of the people on the trip very, very directly — is absurd,” Susskind said.

Usamah Andrabi, spokesperson for Justice Democrats, told The Guardian: “It is a failure of Democratic leadership to continue working in any capacity with Aipac.

“Every Democratic member who went on this trip is endorsing Aipac’s rightwing primary challenges to their colleagues, the over 100 Republicans who voted to overturn the election, and the Israeli government’s brutal apartheid regime.”

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of “pro-Israel, pro-peace” group J Street, told The Guardian: “Our concern is that US tax dollars shouldn’t be funding material and arms that facilitate the deepening of occupation and the permanent demise of a possible Palestinian state. That’s not in anyone’s security interest.”

QUITO: Ecuador declared a state of emergency Thursday and asked the FBI to help probe the assassination of a popular presidential candidate, whose death has highlighted the once-peaceful nation’s decline into a violent hotbed of drug trafficking and organized crime.
Police said six Colombians have been arrested in the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist and anti-corruption crusader who was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday night.
Another attacker, also Colombian, was shot dead by security agents, authorities said.
Interior Minister Juan Zapata said the assailants belonged to “organized crime groups,” without specifying which ones.
Shocked citizens expressed their frustration with the burgeoning violence in the South American country, which has seen its murder rate soar as drug gangs wage bloody turf wars.
Housewife Ruth Flores, 65, told AFP people were “outraged” by the murder of a man she saw as “the hope for honesty in our country. A candidate who denounced the corruption of narcopolitics.”
She described the situation in the country as “very worrying. You can’t walk peacefully ... there is no security.”

President Guillermo Lasso declared a two-month state of emergency, and said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had accepted the country’s request for help, with a delegation arriving soon.
Villavicencio had complained of receiving threats from Los Choneros, one of the country’s most powerful drug gangs.
“They told me to wear a (bulletproof) vest. I don’t need it. Let the hitmen come! They may bend me but they will never break me,” the politician told a rally earlier this week in Chone, the gang’s birthplace.
Electoral officials have also reported threats against them ahead of the snap election on Aug. 20. A popular mayor and aspiring lawmaker have also been assassinated in recent weeks.
Villavicencio was targeted with a hail of gunfire, with the country’s main newspaper, El Universo, reporting he was assassinated “hitman-style and with three shots to the head.”
His family wept and held each other as his body was transported from a forensic lab to a funeral home for a private wake.
The attack came a little  over a week before the snap election, called by Lasso after he dissolved the opposition-dominated Congress in May to avoid an impeachment trial over alleged corruption.
He is not seeking reelection.
Earlier, Lasso blamed the killing on “organized crime.” “This is a political crime ... and we do not doubt that this murder is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” said Lasso, who also declared three days of national mourning.
Villavicencio was the second most popular of eight candidates in the presidential race, according to recent opinion polls.
His journalistic investigations exposed a vast graft network which led to former president Rafael Correa being sentenced to eight years in prison.
Correa now lives in exile in Belgium after fleeing to escape the prison term.
Giant posters of Villavicencio were still plastered on the walls of the sports complex where the rally was held, as passersby placed candles and bouquets of white roses outside.
A cyclist, who was too afraid to give her name, put up a banner reading: “The damn narcopoliticians will pay.”
Nine other people were injured in the attack, including a candidate running for the national legislature and three policemen, prosecutors and police officials said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered to “support local authorities to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.”
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc “stands with Ecuador in its fight against the worsening violence by organized crime.”
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said via a spokesman that such attacks represented “a grave threat to democracy,” while UN human rights chief Volker Turk said it underscored “the challenges the country and its people face amid the violence.”
Ecuador is not known to have large plantations of drug crops or laboratories, but its location — between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru — and laxer controls have made it a new nerve center for the global drug trade.
Most drugs are shipped abroad via the major port of Guayaquil.
Hundreds have been killed — some dismembered or burned to death — in a gang war that largely played out in the country’s prisons, mainly in Guayaquil, in the battle for control of drug routes.
Guayaquil has also been hit by car bombs and shocking scenes of bodies dangling from bridges.
Highlighting Ecuador’s growing influence in the trade, Dutch authorities said Thursday they had seized over eight tons of cocaine discovered in a container carrying bananas from Ecuador, its largest ever seizure of the drug.
In 2022, Ecuador’s murder rate almost doubled compared to the previous year to 25 per 100,000.

 

MANILA: Legend has it that the pillars of Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque in Tawi-Tawi were unbreakable. They survived many attempts at destruction over the past six centuries and till today remain standing.

The first mosque to be established in the Philippines, it was, according to local folklore, built by Arab trader and missionary Makhdum Karim in 1380, which makes it also one of the oldest in Southeast Asia.

“The establishment of the Sheikh Makhdum Mosque in the 14th century ushered the beginning of Islamization in the Philippines,” said Prof. Julkipli Wadi, dean of the Institute of Islamic Studies at the University of the Philippines.

“That was 200 years before the advent of Spanish colonialism and the entrenchment of the Westernized version of Christianity in this part of Southeast Asia.”  

The pillars of the small white mosque in the municipality of Simunul in the southernmost island province of the Philippines, are believed to come from the original mosque and are considered sacred.

“Legend has it there were various attempts to remove the old pillars of the mosque. For some reason, those attempts were unsuccessful. Hence, some old folks thought that those pillars were a source of blessings and people began to take pieces from them and use them as amulets,” Prof. Wadi told Arab News.  

“That led the local government to protect the pillars with plastic glass so that people would not be able to carve pieces from them.”  

The mosque was burned down during the Japanese invasion of 1941 — when everything but the pillars was turned to ashes — and rebuilt in the 1960s, with restoration works done also more recently. In 2013, President Benigno S. Aquino signed a Republic Act declaring Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque a national historical landmark.

Sheikh Makhdum was one of the seven legendary preachers who arrived by sea and introduced Islam to Mindanao and Sulu.

They all belonged to a branch of the Naqshbandi, a major Sunni order of Sufism, or Islamic mysticism that flourished in Central Asia and eventually spread to the Indian subcontinent, particularly today’s Gujarat — a strategic area of the Silk Road connecting China, India, and the Islamic world of the 13th and 14th centuries.  

“It’s enduring physical evidence of Islam in the country,” said Prof. Darwin Absari from the University of the Philippines’ Institute of Islamic Studies.  

“It connects the country to the larger community of Muslims in Southeast Asia and the whole of the Islamic world.”  

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, of which Tawi-Tawi is part, celebrates Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day as a public holiday on Nov. 7.  

In June, Filipino Muslims urged the Senate to declare the day a non-working holiday across the whole Philippines, as the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage argued that “for more than six centuries, the mosque built under Makhdum’s guidance served as a beacon of continuing legacy and pride of all Muslim Filipinos” and evidence of the “immense contribution of the Islamic faith to the enrichment, vibrance and diversity” of Philippine culture.  

Muslims constitute roughly 6 percent of the country’s 110 million predominantly Catholic population. Most live on the southern islands of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago.  

The Tawi-Tawi mosque is a source of pride not just for the little province but the whole region of the Muslim south. Its existence implies that Islam “has been deeply rooted in the province,” Prof. Nasser Kadil from the Mindanao State University said.

“It has become a source of pride having the oldest mosque and implying that Sheikh Makhdum and his group first landed in Tawi-Tawi, therefore Islam (in this region) started in Tawi-Tawi.”

 

ATHENS: Greek authorities said Friday they safely evacuated dozens of migrants from a sailboat reported in trouble off the southern coast of Greece, amid a rise in migration to the Mediterranean country.
The coast guard said all the people on board, estimated at up to 70, were transferred to a patrol boat in international waters southwest of the Peloponnese region, and were being taken to the port of Katakolo.
The evacuation followed a large search and rescue operation involving three coast guard patrol and rescue boats, a navy ship, aircraft and four merchant vessels, a coast guard statement said.
It was launched after Greek maritime authorities received an alarm message early Friday reporting a boat in danger some 70 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the port of Pylos in the Peloponnese.
The coast guard said the migrants’ boat was not letting in water or otherwise in danger, as had been initially reported.
The incident occurred near the site of a maritime tragedy in mid-June that left hundreds of migrants dead or missing after a fishing trawler sank in international waters while traveling from Libya to Italy. Greece was heavily criticized for failing to safely evacuate the ship before it sank.
It was unclear where the yacht had sailed from.
International waters off southwestern Greece are on a route used by smugglers in recent years to carry migrants in overloaded sailboats from Turkiye to Italy. Longer and more dangerous than the short crossing to Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea islands, it’s used in an attempt to bypass Greek coast guard patrols in the Aegean.
Also Friday, the coast guard rescued 22 migrants from a stranded sailboat off the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes.
Greece has seen a rise in migrant arrivals from Turkiye, mostly by sea, in recent weeks amid more clement summer sailing conditions.

WASHINGTON: The US imposed new sanctions on Friday on four Russians linked to financial and investment conglomerate Alfa Group and a Russian business association, the Treasury Department said in a statement announcing the latest measures targeting Moscow’s financial elite over the war in Ukraine.
The Treasury said it was targeting four men who have served on the supervisory board of the Alfa Group — Petr Olegivich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev — one of Russia’s largest financial and investment conglomerates under sanctions against the country’s financial services sector.
It also imposed sanctions on the Russian Association of Employers the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, it said.
“Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

