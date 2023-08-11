US judge in election case warns Trump over ‘inflammatory’ statements

You are here

Former US President Donald Trump attending a golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 11, 2023. (AP)
  Prosecutors had sought a protective order after the mercurial former president threatened on his Truth Social platform that: "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"
WASHINGTON: The US judge handling the historic case against Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election warned him on Friday against making “inflammatory” statements and said she would not allow a “carnival atmosphere” at his eventual trial.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the stern warning at a hearing between prosecutors and defense attorneys held to decide what the former president can reveal publicly about the case as it proceeds to trial.
“I will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the integrity of these proceedings,” Chutkan said during the 90-minute hearing at a federal courthouse in downtown Washington.
“Inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool,” Chutkan said in comments clearly directed at Trump and his attorneys, would force her to “proceed to trial quickly.”
Special counsel Jack Smith has asked for the trial of the former president to begin on January 2, 2024 — nearly three years to the day after Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
Defense attorneys for Trump — the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — are expected to seek a later trial date.




US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. (AP)

Chutkan, who was appointed by former Democratic president Barack Obama, is to set a date for the start of the trial at a hearing to be held on August 28.
The 77-year-old Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges that he plotted with aides to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was not present for Friday’s hearing.
The judge said she would ensure that the former president’s rights “as a criminal defendant” are respected but his First Amendment free speech rights are “not absolute.”
“I also take seriously my obligation to prevent (what the US Supreme Court) has called a carnival atmosphere of unchecked publicity and trial by media,” Chutkan said.

The hearing was called after prosecutors sought a protective order over what Trump can reveal publicly about witnesses and evidence in the case.
Prosecutors cited a post by Trump on his Truth Social platform in which he said: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!“
Chutkan cautioned that “even arguably ambiguous statements” could be seen as a potential bid to “intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors” and she would be forced to intervene.
The judge said Trump would be allowed to review sensitive materials such as witness interviews and transcripts of grand jury proceedings without his legal team present but he cannot photograph or reproduce them.
Chutkan elicited laughter in the courtroom when she said Trump has “shown a tendency to hold on to material he shouldn’t have” — an apparent reference to his pending case in Florida for allegedly mishandling top secret government documents.
Trump is facing prosecution in multiple jurisdictions over allegations of criminal conduct before, during and after his presidency.
He is to go on trial in Florida in May in the classified documents case and in New York in March for alleged election-eve hush money payments made to a porn star.
Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, brought the charges against Trump in the documents case and has also charged him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.
Trump was impeached twice while in office — first for trying to get Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Biden and then over allegations that he incited the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial, US Special Counsel David Weiss said shortly after promotion into that role on Friday, in a sign that courtroom drama could play an outsized role in the 2024 presidential election.
A potential trial raises the possibility of an unprecedented spectacle in US history: The son of a sitting president facing criminal charges while his father campaigns for re-election, likely against Republican Donald Trump, who faces at least three upcoming criminal trials of his own.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are also threatening an impeachment inquiry into unproven claims that President Biden benefited from his 54-year-old son’s business ventures.
Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019, filed misdemeanor criminal tax and gun charges in June, but a federal judge refused to accept a proposed plea deal.
Weiss said in a court filing on Friday that talks between the two sides have since broken down. “The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” he wrote.
The filing came moments after US Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated Weiss to special counsel status, giving him additional authority and independence to pursue the investigation.
Hunter Biden in July pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000. He did not enter a plea in a separate case where he is charged with unlawfully owning a firearm while using illegal drugs, which is a felony.

Trump appointee
Weiss was originally appointed to his position as US Attorney for Delaware by Trump and was allowed to stay on during the Biden administration.
As a special counsel, Weiss will be free from day-to-day supervision from the Justice Department and file charges anywhere in the United States. Garland can overrule his proposed actions but must notify Congress if he does so.
Weiss said he might bring different charges against Hunter Biden in Washington or California, where the alleged criminal conduct took place.
A lawyer for Hunter Biden said he expected Weiss not to bend to political pressures.
“Whether in Delaware, Washington, D.C. or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution not infected by politics and we’ll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that,” lawyer Chris Clark said in a statement.
Weiss will produce a report when his work is done, Garland said, and the Justice Department will make as much of it public as is possible.
“The appointment of Mr. Weiss reinforces for the American people the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland told a press conference.
Republicans have accused the elder Biden of profiting from his son’s business ventures in Ukraine and China, though they have yet to produce any evidence of wrongdoing. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in July that the chamber might launch an impeachment inquiry in the autumn.
The White House declined to comment. Biden officials have previously dismissed Republican allegations as “insane conspiracy theories” and has said that Biden did not participate in his son’s business affairs.
Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, consultant and investment banker and has said he has struggled with alcoholism and crack cocaine use.
Republicans said Weiss lacked credibility to continue the investigation. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?” McCarthy said.
Weiss is the third special counsel appointed by Garland to investigate politically sensitive matters.
One of those, Jack Smith, has filed criminal charges against Trump in two separate cases, while another, Robert Hur, is probing whether Biden mishandled classified documents after he left office as vice president.
In previous administrations, special counsels have investigated the outing of a CIA agent and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Hunter Biden has been a focus of several Republican congressional committees.
One former associate told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter gave an impression that he emphasized his family ties while he was doing business in Ukraine nearly a decade ago, while his father was vice president. That witness, Devon Archer, said Hunter spoke with his father daily but said the conversations did not involve business dealings.
Trump also has frequently mentioned the younger Biden in an attempt to tar his father as the two gear up for a possible rematch in the 2024 presidential election. His spokesperson Stephen Cheung said Weiss should “quickly conclude” that Biden and his son “should face the required consequences.”
A June Reuters/Ipsos poll found half of Americans, including 75 percent of Republicans and 33 percent of Democrats, believed the younger Biden received preferential treatment from Weiss. But most said that would not affect their vote next year.

  Connectivity to the Middle East from Birmingham Airport will be "better than ever before"
LONDON: Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East are running at “virtually full capacity” this summer following the launch and resumption of operations by airlines Saudia, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, BirminghamLive reported on Thursday.

The Kingdom’s national airline Saudia launched flights from Birmingham for the first time in July, flying three times a week to Jeddah. The move enables Midlands pilgrims traveling for Hajj and Umrah to benefit from the new route.

Emirates resumed its A380 network in July with a regular flight schedule to Dubai after being pulled from BHX during the pandemic.

BHX told BirminghamLive that flights to the UAE were practically “fully booked.”

Qatar has resumed its daily Doha service to BHX after its operations were suspended in 2020. 

Connectivity to the Middle East from Birmingham Airport will be “better than ever before,” BHX chiefs told BirminghamLive.

The expansion of services has also opened routes to destinations such as Australia and New Zealand.


 

  Relations between Minsk and Warsaw have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine
MOSCOW: Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had ordered “contact” with Poland and that he was ready to talk amid rising border tensions between the NATO member and Moscow ally.
Last week, Poland said two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace and detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a “Russian spy ring.”
Relations between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.
Tensions further escalated when Minsk became a new base for fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, with Poland saying this was a security threat and strengthening border defense.
“We need to talk to the Poles. I ordered the prime minister to contact them,” Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.
“We are neighbors and you don’t choose your neighbors.”
The unusual comment came a day after Warsaw announced it would send 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus.
“They have parliamentary elections on October 15, of course they need to escalate the situation... to show that they have properly armed (Poland),” Lukashenko said.
Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said that if the Belarusian leader “really wants to improve relations with Poland, he can do it in a very simple way.”
He urged Lukashenko to “stop attacking our border, free the more than one thousand political prisoners and (Belarusian-Polish journalist) Andrzej Poczobut, stop this hate campaign, this hybrid war against Poland.”
“We have no hostile intentions toward Belarus and never have,” he told Polsat television.
But Jablonski said “Lukashenko’s words remain at odds with his actions.”
Poland has warned of “provocations” involving the Wagner group, which Lukashenko is hosting after their failed mutiny in Russia.
While on a trip to Saint Petersburg last month, Lukashenko sitting next to Putin, joked that Wagner fighters are “asking to go West, ask for permission... to go on a trip to Warsaw, to Rzeszow.”
Poland has become a hub for thousands of Belarusians who have fled their homeland, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994.
 

  • House Minority Leader Jeffries accused of lending support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • American Israel Public Affairs Committee has been heavily backing Republican candidates in the past
LONDON: Several Democrat members of the US Congress have been criticized for visiting Israel on a trip funded by a hard-line pro-Israel lobby group.

Among those criticized were House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has been accused of using the trip, put on by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or Aipac, to lend political support to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, amid mounting pressure over a series of judicial reforms. 

Jeffries, who met with Netanyahu on the trip, was also accused of playing down Israeli settler violence against Palestinians, after claiming the prime minister had made “clear to us that he doesn’t condone violence, no matter where it originates” in the wake of the recent death of a Palestinian teenager.

After meeting the prime minister, Jeffries defended the current terms for US military aid to Israel, which currently stands at about $3.4 billion per year. This has come under scrutiny after Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and a number of senior US diplomats suggested it was time to re-evaluate the pact to prevent funds being used in the oppression of ordinary Palestinians.

“The need to ensure we maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge will still be with us, regardless of where Israel lands in terms of the judicial reform effort,” Jeffries said.

“The stakes are too high in a very dangerous world for anything other than our continued security cooperation to remain ironclad.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Jeffries had also made statements during the trip about widespread protests against the country’s judicial reforms “that echo the emerging Republican talking points on the matter, rather than the growing number of Democrats voicing concern.”

Hadar Susskind, president of the group Americans for Peace Now, told The Guardian it was wrong for the Democratic members of Congress to collaborate with Aipac, given that it funded pro-Israel Republican candidates against Democrats across the country, including some that have denied the legitimacy of President Joe Biden.

He noted that another Democrat on the trip, Shri Thanedar, had previously suggested Israel was an “apartheid state,” and that Aipac had subsequently spent $4 million trying to unseat him last year.

“For Democrats to be going on this trip funded and led around by an organization that is fundamentally opposed to the policies of their president and their party — and which attacks the colleagues of the people on the trip very, very directly — is absurd,” Susskind said.

Usamah Andrabi, spokesperson for Justice Democrats, told The Guardian: “It is a failure of Democratic leadership to continue working in any capacity with Aipac.

“Every Democratic member who went on this trip is endorsing Aipac’s rightwing primary challenges to their colleagues, the over 100 Republicans who voted to overturn the election, and the Israeli government’s brutal apartheid regime.”

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of “pro-Israel, pro-peace” group J Street, told The Guardian: “Our concern is that US tax dollars shouldn’t be funding material and arms that facilitate the deepening of occupation and the permanent demise of a possible Palestinian state. That’s not in anyone’s security interest.”

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate killed

Soldiers man a road block in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP)
Soldiers man a road block in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP)
Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate killed

Soldiers man a road block in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP)
  Villavicencio was the second most popular of eight candidates in the presidential race, according to recent opinion polls
QUITO: Ecuador declared a state of emergency Thursday and asked the FBI to help probe the assassination of a popular presidential candidate, whose death has highlighted the once-peaceful nation’s decline into a violent hotbed of drug trafficking and organized crime.
Police said six Colombians have been arrested in the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist and anti-corruption crusader who was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday night.
Another attacker, also Colombian, was shot dead by security agents, authorities said.
Interior Minister Juan Zapata said the assailants belonged to “organized crime groups,” without specifying which ones.
Shocked citizens expressed their frustration with the burgeoning violence in the South American country, which has seen its murder rate soar as drug gangs wage bloody turf wars.
Housewife Ruth Flores, 65, told AFP people were “outraged” by the murder of a man she saw as “the hope for honesty in our country. A candidate who denounced the corruption of narcopolitics.”
She described the situation in the country as “very worrying. You can’t walk peacefully ... there is no security.”

President Guillermo Lasso declared a two-month state of emergency, and said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had accepted the country’s request for help, with a delegation arriving soon.
Villavicencio had complained of receiving threats from Los Choneros, one of the country’s most powerful drug gangs.
“They told me to wear a (bulletproof) vest. I don’t need it. Let the hitmen come! They may bend me but they will never break me,” the politician told a rally earlier this week in Chone, the gang’s birthplace.
Electoral officials have also reported threats against them ahead of the snap election on Aug. 20. A popular mayor and aspiring lawmaker have also been assassinated in recent weeks.
Villavicencio was targeted with a hail of gunfire, with the country’s main newspaper, El Universo, reporting he was assassinated “hitman-style and with three shots to the head.”
His family wept and held each other as his body was transported from a forensic lab to a funeral home for a private wake.
The attack came a little  over a week before the snap election, called by Lasso after he dissolved the opposition-dominated Congress in May to avoid an impeachment trial over alleged corruption.
He is not seeking reelection.
Earlier, Lasso blamed the killing on “organized crime.” “This is a political crime ... and we do not doubt that this murder is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” said Lasso, who also declared three days of national mourning.
Villavicencio was the second most popular of eight candidates in the presidential race, according to recent opinion polls.
His journalistic investigations exposed a vast graft network which led to former president Rafael Correa being sentenced to eight years in prison.
Correa now lives in exile in Belgium after fleeing to escape the prison term.
Giant posters of Villavicencio were still plastered on the walls of the sports complex where the rally was held, as passersby placed candles and bouquets of white roses outside.
A cyclist, who was too afraid to give her name, put up a banner reading: “The damn narcopoliticians will pay.”
Nine other people were injured in the attack, including a candidate running for the national legislature and three policemen, prosecutors and police officials said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered to “support local authorities to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.”
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc “stands with Ecuador in its fight against the worsening violence by organized crime.”
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said via a spokesman that such attacks represented “a grave threat to democracy,” while UN human rights chief Volker Turk said it underscored “the challenges the country and its people face amid the violence.”
Ecuador is not known to have large plantations of drug crops or laboratories, but its location — between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru — and laxer controls have made it a new nerve center for the global drug trade.
Most drugs are shipped abroad via the major port of Guayaquil.
Hundreds have been killed — some dismembered or burned to death — in a gang war that largely played out in the country’s prisons, mainly in Guayaquil, in the battle for control of drug routes.
Guayaquil has also been hit by car bombs and shocking scenes of bodies dangling from bridges.
Highlighting Ecuador’s growing influence in the trade, Dutch authorities said Thursday they had seized over eight tons of cocaine discovered in a container carrying bananas from Ecuador, its largest ever seizure of the drug.
In 2022, Ecuador’s murder rate almost doubled compared to the previous year to 25 per 100,000.

 

