You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Nadine Labaki will be a jury member for the 80th Venice International Film Festival. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9k7us

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki has been announced as a jury member for the 80th Venice International Film Festival, to take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

She will be joined by French Cesar-winning actor and producer Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican actor and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian screenwriter Misan Sagay and renowned Italian director Stefano Savona.

According to Variety, Labaki and the team will assess the films’ artistic creativity, their relevance in the global political climate, their potential to challenge audience perspectives on the issues presented and their potential to inspire audiences to take action.

Labaki will also be a jury member for the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, to take place from Sept. 7-17. She will serve on the TIFF Platform jury.

Topics: Nadine Labaki Venice International Film Festival

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers
  • The rise of AI means cheaper and more powerful techniques are being explored to create highly elaborate action sequences such as car chases and shootouts — without those pesky (and expensive) humans
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s striking actors fear that artificial intelligence is coming for their jobs — but for many stunt performers, that dystopian danger is already a reality.
From “Game of Thrones” to the latest Marvel superhero movies, cost-slashing studios have long used computer-generated background figures to reduce the number of actors needed for battle scenes.
Now, the rise of AI means cheaper and more powerful techniques are being explored to create highly elaborate action sequences such as car chases and shootouts — without those pesky (and expensive) humans.
Stunt work, a time-honored Hollywood tradition that has spanned from silent epics through to Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission Impossible,” is at risk of rapidly shrinking.
“The technology is exponentially getting faster and better,” said Freddy Bouciegues, stunt coordinator for movies like “Free Guy” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”
“It’s really a scary time right now.”
Studios are already requiring stunt and background performers to take part in high-tech 3D “body scans” on set, often without explaining how or when the images will be used.
Advancements in AI mean these likenesses could be used to create detailed, eerily realistic “digital replicas,” which can perform any action or speak any dialogue its creators wish.
Bouciegues fears producers could use these virtual avatars to replace “nondescript” stunt performers — such as those playing pedestrians leaping out of the way of a car chase.
“There could be a world where they said, ‘No, we don’t want to bring these 10 guys in... we’ll just add them in later via effects and AI. Now those guys are out of the job.”
But according to director Neill Blomkamp, whose new film “Gran Turismo” hits theaters August 25, even that scenario only scratches the surface.
The role AI will soon play in generating images from scratch is “hard to compute,” he told AFP.
“Gran Turismo” primarily uses stunt performers driving real cars on actual racetracks, with some computer-generated effects added on top for one particularly complex and dangerous scene.
But Blomkamp predicts that, in as soon as six or 12 months, AI will reach a point where it can generate photo-realistic footage like high-speed crashes based on a director’s instructions alone.
At that point, “you take all of your CG (computer graphics) and VFX (visual effects) computers and throw them out the window, and you get rid of stunts, and you get rid of cameras, and you don’t go to the racetrack,” he told AFP.
“It’s that different.”

The lack of guarantees over the future use of AI is one of the major factors at stake in the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Hollywood’s writers, who have been on the picket lines 100 days.
SAG-AFTRA last month warned that studios intend to create realistic digital replicas of performers, to use “for the rest of eternity, in any project they want” — all for the payment of one day’s work.
The studios dispute this, and say they have offered rules including informed consent and compensation.
But as well as the potential implications for thousands of lost jobs, Bouciegues warns that no matter how good the technology has become, “the audience can still tell” when the wool is being pulled over their eyes by computer-generated VFX.
Even if AI can perfectly replicate a battle, explosion or crash, it cannot supplant the human element that is vital to any successful action film, he said, pointing to Cruise’s recent “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible” sequels.
“He uses real stunt people, and he does real stunts, and you can see it on the screen. For me, I feel like it subconsciously affects the viewer,” said Bouciegues.
Current AI technology still gives “slightly unpredictable results,” agreed Blomkamp, who began his career in VFX, and directed Oscar-nominated “District 9.”
“But it’s coming... It’s going to fundamentally change society, let alone Hollywood. The world is going to be different.”
For stunt workers like Bouciegues, the best outcome now is to blend the use of human performers with VFX and AI to pull off sequences that would be too dangerous with old-fashioned techniques alone.
“I don’t think this job will ever just cease to be,” said Bouciegues, of stunt work. “It just definitely is going to get smaller and more precise.”
But even that is a sobering reality for stunt performers who are currently standing on picket lines outside Hollywood studios.
“Every stunt guy is the alpha male type, and everybody wants to say, ‘Oh, we’re good,’” said Bouciegues.
“But I personally have spoken to a lot of people that are freaked out and nervous.”

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Hollywood Stunts

Related

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Business & Economy
Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Artificial intelligence cannot ‘substitute’ for human thought in translation process, Ithra session told
Saudi Arabia
Artificial intelligence cannot ‘substitute’ for human thought in translation process, Ithra session told

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

 

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is set to host the AlUla World Archaeology Summit, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, from Sept. 13 to 15 at Maraya.

The three-day event will feature panel discussions and talks by international experts and pioneers in archeology and cultural heritage.

The invite-only summit will have 60 speakers who will explore the relevance of archaeology to global issues.

 
 

Topics: AlUla AlUla World Archaeology Summit

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 
Updated 11 August 2023
Matt Ross

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 
  • Sigourney Weaver shines in this new drama on Amazon Prime 
Updated 11 August 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: There’s a fascinating opening few minutes to Amazon’s new limited series, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” — adapted from Holly Ringland’s novel of the same name. Nine-year-old Alice lives a seemingly idyllic life in the gorgeous Australian countryside with her doting mother and (initially, at least) loving father. But then, over the course of a few scenes, we start to notice that Alice, and her mother Agnes, are sporting some nasty looking bruises, and that her father, Clem, rules his house with a decidedly closed fist. It’s an arresting about-turn, especially for the first episode. 

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is Amazon’s new limited series. (Supplied)

Once we’re all up to speed, however, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” wastes no more time — limited, in this case, is right, as the show premieres with three episodes, with weekly releases for the following four. As the reality of Agnes and Alice’s situation sinks in, we learn exactly why a very young girl dreams of setting her father on fire. Soon after reading a book about a phoenix rising from the ashes, their house is consumed in a mysterious blaze, with Alice the only survivor. If that seems a little on the nose, it’s because it is. And it’s not the only time “The Lost Flowers” leans into portentous forbearing. The entire thing is dripping with symbolism. So much so that, on occasion, it can feel a little condescending — hand-holding to the point of being patronizing can leave a nasty taste in the mouth.  

But “The Lost Flowers” has a secret weapon: Sigourney Weaver as Alice’s grandmother June, who takes her to live on her flower farm. Her (presumably) Australian accent might be a little hit-and-miss, but everything else about her performance is a triumph. Every worried frown and eye flick betrays unspoken secrets and (as yet) unrevealed truths about the farm, Clem, Agnes and even Alice herself. Between Weaver and the extremely talented Alyla Browne as Alice — Alycia Debnam-Carey (“Fear The Walking Dead”) plays the adult Alice later in the series — it’s possible to forgive the more egregious bouts of pretension and enjoy this beautifully shot, scored and acted show.  

Topics: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Amazon Prime

Meet Tagne: The rapper and singer taking Moroccan music to the world 

Meet Tagne: The rapper and singer taking Moroccan music to the world 
Updated 11 August 2023
William Mullally

Meet Tagne: The rapper and singer taking Moroccan music to the world 

Meet Tagne: The rapper and singer taking Moroccan music to the world 
Updated 11 August 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: At long last, the world has finally lent its ears to Morocco. After decades as an underground scene, the country’s hip-hop community is currently thriving, with star rapper Tagne — along with his contemporary and collaborator ElGrandeToto — dominating both the regional charts and finding a footing across Europe, earning a dedicated following in France, the Netherlands, and Germany.  

For Tagne, who released his debut album “LMAKTOUB” in June (he classifies 2020’s “Moroccan Dream” as a mixtape), the rise of Moroccan rap is not a matter of luck, it’s the culmination of his shared vision for what it could become once it consciously emerged from the shadows.   

“Previously, Moroccan rappers didn’t really take risks. They didn’t understand how to move forward,” Tagne tells Arab News. “But now, it’s truly changed, and rappers here have gotten truly inventive with their flow, melodies, and production.  

“Before, Moroccan music was very insular, and not a lot of them would collaborate with international artists. Now, it’s transformed, and international artists and labels are chasing us to do features. It’s the start of something huge.” 

It’s fitting that Tagne, who was just chosen to be the first artist from the MENA region to participate in the global Spotify Singles program, has emerged as a leader for the now-internationally minded Moroccan rap scene. After all, he’s the product of two vastly different cultures, with a Cameroonian father and Moroccan mother, both of whom had a strong influence on his upbringing and subsequent musical output.  

“This mix taught me at a young age not to be closed off to the cultures and religions of others, to be open-minded and not to judge people's mentalities,” he says. “Everyone comes from a different background. My paternal family is quite different from my maternal family, but I adapt to both, just as I've listened to both musically. I've been exposed to all the well-known classic Arabic songs since my childhood, as well as African music, which has also influenced me. So, for me, it's a rich blend.” 

Born in Casablanca in 1997, Tagne first developed his ever-expanding musical palate at home, with favorites such as Moroccan singer Latifa Raafat and Congolese legend Koffi Olomide. His emerging eclectic taste then led him to look outward to see what his hometown had to offer. 

“Casablanca is a huge city; it teaches you to be resourceful from a young age, not to let yourself be walked over, to challenge the unknown. I believe it's thanks to this city that I took my first steps in this field,” Tagne says. 

At 13, he snuck onto a local bus — without enough money for the fare — trying to reach the city’s Yasmina Park, where he could show off the freestyle skills he’d been developing in his bedroom. It was there that he found the support he craved, pushing him to improve and giving him an outlet for the mental anguish he hadn’t yet learned how to deal with. 

“I experienced a challenging adolescence, facing issues both at school and on the streets. Family life was no easy task and, socially, things became increasingly difficult. Rap provided me with a means to express myself and voice what was in my heart in my own way. Writing lyrics unconsciously turned into a form of therapy for me, and gradually my passion for making music paved the path to my career,” says Tagne.  

Though he quickly earned respect in the local community, the rapper did not immediately pursue a solo career. First, he founded the group XACTO with fellow rhymesmith Madd before joining the popular collective known as Wa Drari Squad. While the latter group brought him fame and national attention, plugging him into the upper echelon of the country’s evolving scene, it eventually became clear that the experience was holding him back, forcing him to make the difficult choice to break out on his own. 

“We had a great time with Wa Drari Squad, sharing good and tough moments. This experience brought me to the real music industry for the first time, and helped me understand its workings. I even discovered my musical abilities beyond rapping, realizing I could sing. But I felt the urge to assume control of myself. At a certain point, I realized that I needed to forge my own musical freedom,” Tagne explains. 

The move was thrilling, but also terrifying — a fear he quickly learned was justified. While initially hopeful about all the possibilities that breaking out on his own opened up for him, there was a stark reality before him: He was broke, no longer had a crew to support him, and, in many ways, he was starting from scratch. He realized he would not only have to forge new connections, he would have to mature as a person. 

“I honestly was very stressed back then — not to mention dirt poor,” Tagne says with a laugh. “I’ve really grown from who I was in that moment, and the process of making my music has changed drastically. In a lot of ways, it’s become easier. It’s still a lot of work, but the actual flow now comes so much more naturally.” 

He kept telling himself that better things were written in the stars for him. It’s what pushed him to become the man he is today — and inspired the name of his new album. 

“‘L’Mektoub’ is an Arabic saying, something that we all say, basically meaning ‘God has written this for you.’ I was really going through a tough time three years ago, but I was always focused in following my path. God paves my road, so I just keep driving. If it works, it works. But if it doesn’t work, I’ll try again, and I’ll try even harder,” says Tagne.  

After “Moroccan Dream” — released at the height of his struggles — lifted his spirits as well as his profile on the world stage, his intentions with “LMAKTOUB” were to crystalize all that he believed Moroccan hip-hop could be. To complete the project, he successfully recruited collaborators not only from his own country, such as ElGrandeToto, but those from the countries in which his music had begun to catch on, including popular French artists Kaaris, Niro, and NEJ. 

“On my own, I've learned the value of discipline and self-motivation during challenging times. This experience has helped me shape my own way of doing things and put together my own structure. I've even taken the step of setting up my own company. But, all along, I've never overlooked the strength of being part of a team. I've always grasped how crucial a team can be in reaching our goals. That's why I've got my own crew around me, kind of like how it was when I was part of a group,” says Tagne. 

“The underlying goal hasn't changed: to tap into diverse viewpoints. Just like in group dynamics, these outside opinions bring me a broader understanding, fresh ideas, and a valuable sense of perspective. Next, I want to collaborate with Egyptian rappers, Nigerian rappers, and German rappers — Albanians too. I’ve been focused on making the best stuff from Morocco with Moroccan artists, but I want to take another step forward in becoming more international and amplifying the conversation across the world,” he continues. “For me, and for Morocco, this is only the beginning.” 

Topics: Tagne

Damascus bids farewell to veteran writer Siham Tergeman  

Damascus bids farewell to veteran writer Siham Tergeman  
Updated 11 August 2023
ANAN TELLO

Damascus bids farewell to veteran writer Siham Tergeman  

Damascus bids farewell to veteran writer Siham Tergeman  
Updated 11 August 2023
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: The veteran Syrian writer and journalist Siham Tergeman died on July 26 at the age of 91, leaving a legacy of literary works for a nostalgic generation pining for the old courtyard houses and narrow alleyways of old Damascus, as well as a record for younger Syrians who do not know the history of the Old City.    

Best known for her acclaimed literary memoir “Ya Mal Al-Sham,” (Daughter of Damascus) Tergeman was born in the Damascus’ Amarah neighborhood in what is known today as the Old City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Damascus University and began a career as a journalist and television presenter.   

Tergeman’s other works include the novel “Jabal Al-Shaikh Fi Baiti” (Mount Hermon in My House), which serves as a detailed account of the 1973 Arab–Israeli War, and “Risalah Ila Attayar Al-Israeli Allathi Qatala Zawji” (A Letter to the Israeli Fighter Pilot Who Killed My Husband).   

Sami Moubayed and Siham Tergeman. (Supplied)

“‘Ya Mal Al-Sham’ holds a significant place in the history of Damascus literature, as it emerged in 1978, when many people had forgotten about the Old City,” Damascus-based historian and writer Sami Moubayed told Arab News. 

“Old Damascus was a shadow of its former self,” he continued. “The state allocated very little of its budget to the Old City, and this was long before it was rediscovered by tourists, investors, and locals who came to frequent it in the 1990s after the mushrooming of restaurants, cafes, and boutique hotels.”  

“Ya Mal Al-Sham” is an endearing book that captured many hearts, including those of people who had never inhabited the historic quarters of Damascus. It chronicles the smallest details of life in traditional Damascene homes, and became known as a literary gem that resonated with many Syrian families and takes readers on a heartwarming journey.   

Tergeman is best known for her acclaimed literary memoir “Ya Mal Al-Sham.” (Supplied)

“Her book was not an academic study but what you can describe as a labor of love,” said Moubayed, a former visiting scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.  

He added: “Siham spoke about the splendor and majesty of Damascus, about its ways of life and little secrets, passed down by word of mouth from one generation to the next. It came from the heart, based on her memory and what she had heard from her parents and grandparents.”  

Moubayed believes the book “did justice not only to Old Damascus, but to Damascene society as a whole and to new Damascus as well.” He noted that the residential parts of the ancient city had been “abandoned for a more-modern life in the new neighborhoods that emerged under the French Mandate starting in the early 1920s.”  

Marwah Morhly is a Turkiye-based writer. (Supplied)

Turkiye-based writer Marwah Morhly told Arab News: “Not only did Siham Tergeman create a literary mosaic of Damascus with all its charming details, but she was one of the first to witness the ancient city’s transformation when concrete buildings rose as intruders into its identity.”   

She continued: “Tergeman, in her iconic book ‘Ya Mal El Sham,’ takes you on a journey to her Damascus, as she knew and loved it, and as she wanted everyone else to experience it.”   

Tergeman’s ethnographic memoir was translated into English in 1994 by American anthropologist Andrea Rugh, but it remains primarily cherished by Damascene people, many of whom have read the book several times throughout their lives.   

Former English teacher Bana K., who grew up in Abu Rummaneh, an upscale neighborhood that emerged in Damascus’ modern quarters in the 1960s, said that although she had read the book in both languages, the Arabic version from Tergeman’s pen “felt closer to my heart.”   

She told Arab News: “I read this book four times, and every time I felt as though I was living Siham’s full experience — touching the white limestone of Damascene homes, breathing in the warm scent of coffee, and hearing the water gurgle and splash in the carved stone fountain.”   

Several Syrian Facebook pages published tributes to Tergeman following her death, mourning yet another loss for Syrian culture and heritage, and sharing photos of the departed writer and quoting her celebrated memoir.   

Topics: Siham Tergeman 

Latest updates

Yara Shahidi attends dinner honoring the March on Washington
Yara Shahidi attends dinner honoring the March on Washington
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers
Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers
Bella Hadid returns to modeling after Lyme disease treatment
Bella Hadid returns to modeling after Lyme disease treatment
Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club
Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.