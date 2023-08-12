You are here

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector
The change follows directives from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector
  Amendments include lowering and removing tourism, municipality fees
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi has reduced government fees imposed on hotels in the emirate in a bid to boost the growth of the hospitality and tourism sector, Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday. 

The government fee amendments include lowering the tourism fee for guests from 6 percent to 4 percent, removing a municipality fee of AED15 ($4) per room per night, and removing a 6 percent tourism fee and 4 percent municipality fee applied to hotel restaurants. 

The municipality fee for 4 percent of the value of the invoice issued to the customer, on the other hand, will remain.

The change will come into effect on Sept. 1 and follows directives from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council to further encourage tourists and residents to enjoy hospitality offerings in the emirate.
 

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector
  Amendments to reduce broadcasting and licensing fees
  Move follows the govt's approval of multiple subsidies to newspapers
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s government is planning to amend the system of broadcasting licenses and TV and radio re-broadcasts in a bid to stimulate investment in the country’s media sector.

The announcement was made by Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul during a meeting on Saturday with editors-in-chief of daily newspapers and directors of official media institutions, Jordan News Agency reported.

The amendments aim to reduce broadcasting and re-broadcasting fees, licensing fees for satellite news gathering equipment, and fees collected by the Media Commission of Jordan. 

This move follows the government’s approval of multiple subsidies to newspapers. The state raised the price of government announcements and tender advertisements in daily print newspapers to 1 Jordanian dinar ($1.41) per word instead of 55 piasters, in a bid to support the achievement of sustainable revenues.

Sixty-three institutions — including 22 TV stations, 39 radio stations and two re-transmission stations — operate in Jordan’s audiovisual media sector.

 
 

Topics: Jordan

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers
Updated 12 August 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers
Updated 12 August 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: A team of students at the faculty of artificial intelligence at Kafr El-Sheikh University in Egypt have designed a robot, controlled by an app, that can distribute examination papers across the university’s campus.

“Our vision was to conceive a project that would be of direct use to the university. The robot, infused with artificial intelligence and powered by the ROS (Robot Operating System), streamlines the process of disseminating papers and documents across university buildings,” said Ahmed Ragab Ibrahim El-Shennawy, one of the 12 students involved in the project under the guidance of professor Mohamed Abdo Qassem.

“The robot utilizes two principal models,” he continued. “Initially, it leverages a machine-learning model to ascertain the best parking spots by analyzing various factors such as distance, street width, and traffic. This model is based on historical data.”

Haneen Mohammed Kamal Mohammed, another student on the team, added: “We’ve incorporated a Computer Vision Model, which deciphers road signs like turn indicators, stop signs, and pedestrian signals. This optimizes the robot’s decision-making as it navigates the university grounds.”

Mohammed emphasized the multifaceted advantages of the robot, namely the substantial time and effort saved in shuttling papers between buildings.

“By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, the robot ensures swift and error-free deliveries, enhancing the overall campus experience,” she added.

Their teammate Aladdin Jamal Abbas Abdel Hamid suggested the robot, or others like it, could be used for a multitude of jobs on campus in the future.

“Beyond distributing papers, this robot could be pivotal in tasks like waste collection, recycling, or even transporting equipment for university events,” he said. “This not only mitigates dependence on manual labor but also champions sustainability and efficiency on campus.”

Topics: Egypt

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
  The bill makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines
  Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

AMMAN: The King of Jordan approved a bill Saturday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, according to the Jordanian state news agency, legislation that has drawn accusations from human rights groups of a crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship is on the rise.
The measure makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines. These include comments “promoting, instigating, aiding, or inciting immorality,” demonstrating ”contempt for religion” or “undermining national unity.”
It also punishes those who publish names or pictures of police officers online and outlaws certain methods of maintaining online anonymity.
With the approval of King Abdullah II, the bill now becomes law — set to take effect one month after it is published in the state newspaper, Al-Rai. The newspaper is expected to publish the law tomorrow.
After amending the bill to allow judges to choose between imposing prison time and fines, rather than ordering combined penalties, the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, Jordan’s state-run news agency reported. The measure was passed by Jordan’s lower house of parliament in July.
Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
But opposition lawmakers and human rights groups caution that the new law will expand state control over social media, hamper free access to information and penalize anti-government speech.
The president of Jordan’s press association also warned the language could infringe upon press freedom and freedom of speech.

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia
  More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world's deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

TUNIS: At least two Tunisians including a baby died when their Europe-bound boat sank Saturday off the North African country’s southeastern shores, the coast guard said, adding five others were missing.
The vessel carrying 20 Tunisians went down at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) 120 meters (395 feet) from the beach in Gabes, a statement said as search operations continue.
It said 13 passengers had been rescued.
“Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant,” said the statement.
Authorities in the city of Gabes have launched an investigation to “determine the circumstances of this tragedy,” the coast guard added.
Tunisia is a major gateway for local and foreign migrants attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe.
More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world’s deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The Tunisian coastal city of Sfax, which is located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has emerged as a key migrant launchpad.
On Monday judicial officials reported the deaths of 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, with dozens more missing.

Topics: Tunisia

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor
  Shooting on an army bus was the extremist group's deadliest attack on government forces this year
  Daesh claimed the attack later Friday, saying its fighters had carried out the ambush
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: An attack by Daesh group militants on Syrian government forces in the war-torn country’s east has killed 33 soldiers, a monitor said Saturday, revising an earlier toll of 26 deaths.
The shooting Thursday evening on an army bus was the extremist group’s deadliest attack on government forces this year, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, Daesh has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.
“The death toll from the army bus attack rose to 33 soldiers,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the British-based monitoring group which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
The militants surrounded the bus in the desert near Mayadeen, in Deir Ezzor province, and opened fire, the Observatory reported on Friday.
Daesh claimed the attack later Friday, saying its fighters had carried out an ambush “on two military buses,” targeting them “with heavy weapons and rocket-propelled grenades” and setting one on fire, according to a statement from the militants’ Amaq news agency.
Syrian state news agency SANA said the “terrorist attack” had caused a number of military casualties, citing an army source.
Abdel Rahman said Daesh “has recently been escalating its deadly military attacks... aiming to cause as many deaths as possible.”
By doing so, the militants are trying to show that Daesh “is still active and powerful despite the targeting of its leaders,” he said.
Last week, Daesh announced the death of its leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria, and named a successor.
Daesh members in recent weeks have increased their attacks in Syria’s north and northeast.
Earlier this week, 10 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in an Daesh attack in the former militant stronghold of Raqqa province, the Observatory said.
Syria’s war broke after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011. It has since drawn in foreign powers and global militants.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and driven half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Daesh Syria

