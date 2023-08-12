Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector

DUBAI: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi has reduced government fees imposed on hotels in the emirate in a bid to boost the growth of the hospitality and tourism sector, Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.

The government fee amendments include lowering the tourism fee for guests from 6 percent to 4 percent, removing a municipality fee of AED15 ($4) per room per night, and removing a 6 percent tourism fee and 4 percent municipality fee applied to hotel restaurants.

The municipality fee for 4 percent of the value of the invoice issued to the customer, on the other hand, will remain.

The change will come into effect on Sept. 1 and follows directives from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council to further encourage tourists and residents to enjoy hospitality offerings in the emirate.

