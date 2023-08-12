You are here

6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel

6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel
Paramedics wait to tend to assist migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel on August 12, 2023. (AFP)
AP

  • Two people may still be lost at sea
LONDON: An overloaded boat carrying migrants capsized before dawn Saturday in the English Channel, killing at least six people and leaving more than 50 others to be rescued, according to French authorities.
About 65 people were estimated to have boarded the boat and two people may still be lost at sea, the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.
When rescuers plucked people from the waters, six were initially in critical condition. One of those, who was flown by helicopter to a Calais hospital, was pronounced dead and the other five later perished and were ferried to shore.
“This morning, a migrant boat capsized off Calais," French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims.”
The deaths come as Britain’s ruling Conservative party has sought to stop crossings of small, often unseaworthy, boats with a variety of policies that have come under fire for failing to stem the flow of migrants.
French authorities noted a marked increase in attempted crossings from the coast since Thursday during the onset of milder weather. British authorities said 755 people crossed the channel in small boats Thursday, the highest daily number this year.
Small boat arrivals are down 15% from the number at this point last year. As of Thursday, 15,826 had been detected in the year to date, compared to 18,600 at this time last year.
Last year, five migrants died and four were reported missing while attempting to cross from the northern coast of France. In November 2021, a boat carrying migrants sank, resulting in the deaths of 27 individuals.
U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that there had been a “tragic loss of life,” met Saturday with Border Force officials.
“This incident is sadly another reminder of the extreme dangers of crossing the Channel in small boats and how vital it is that we break the people smugglers’ business model and stop the boats,” a spokesperson for Braverman said in a statement.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stop the boats” a rallying cry and a focus of his political platform but his efforts have faced setbacks.
The centerpiece of policies designed to deter people from risking their lives at sea is legislation that would deport refugees who arrive illegally back to their home country or a safe third country. But plans to fly people to Rwanda have been shot down by an appeals court and are now being appealed by the Supreme Court.
As Conservatives kicked off what they were calling “small boats week,” they hailed the first arrivals Monday of asylum seekers to be housed in what essentially was a floating dormitory moored off England's south coast.
The barge Bibby Stockholm, which had been used to house oil rig workers, was leased to save the 6 million pounds ($7.6 million) spent on hotels each day for some 51,000 asylum seekers.
It was outfitted to house 500 men, but on Friday, the initial 39 on board had to be evacuated when the deadly bacteria that causes legionnaires’ disease was found in the water. The Home Office said no one onboard had become ill.
Charity groups for refugees and members of the opposition Labour Party have strongly criticized Sunak's policies, but even his fellow Tories have heaped criticism for the barge fiasco.
Member of Parliament David Davis said that even if the barge worked properly it would only house a day’s worth of new arrivals and pointed to the need for processing asylum claims more quickly.
“The primary thing that’s been revealed has been the startling incompetence of the Home Office itself,” Davis told BBC Radio 4. "It’s really, really hard to understand how, at all layers, this could not be caught early."
Steve Smith, chief executive of refugee charity Care4Calais, called the deaths an appalling tragedy that could have been prevented if the U.K. allowed people to apply for asylum in France and travel safely to Britain.
“This terrible loss of life demonstrates yet again the need for a system of safe passage to the UK for refugees," Smith said. “It would put the people smugglers out of business overnight."
A report from a patrol boat about a migrant vessel in distress near Sangatte in France triggered a search and rescue operation Saturday that involved British and French vessels. Three French ships, a helicopter and a plane canvassed the area and two British ships participated in the search.
Three dozen people were taken to the port of Calais on a French boat and at least 22 were taken to Dover by U.K. rescuers.
The incident is under investigation by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

India, UAE conclude joint Arabian Gulf naval exercise

India, UAE conclude joint Arabian Gulf naval exercise
India, UAE conclude joint Arabian Gulf naval exercise

  • Two-day drill comes a week after Indian Navy missile destroyer INS Chennai deployed for Red Sea mission
  • Growing military cooperation between India, Middle East will deepen economic and strategic relations, experts say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and the UAE have concluded a joint naval drill aimed at enhancing joint operating capabilities between the two navies, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.
The drill, codenamed Zayed Talwar, took place off the coast of the UAE from Aug. 8-11.
Indian naval ships INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand, which took part in the exercise, reached Port Rashid in Dubai on Tuesday.
The two-day exercise came a week after the Indian Navy’s largest, indigenously designed missile destroyer INS Chennai was deployed for a mission on the Red Sea, including a port call to Jeddah and an exercise with the Royal Saudi Naval ship HMS Al-Jubail.
Both countries have agreed to increase interaction between their navies to “jointly tackle the common challenges of piracy, smuggling, human trafficking, enhance maritime security and undertake joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, should the need arise,” a statement by the Indian Navy said on Saturday.
INS Visakhapatnam, commanded by Capt. Ashok Rao, one of the largest operational destroyers in the Indian Navy, was made by the Mazagaon Docks Limited. INS Trikand, commanded by Capt. Pramod G. Thomas, is an advanced stealth frigate commissioned in 2013. 
“I am confident that participation of the ship in the exercise not only allows us to have good professional interactions but also enables understanding with each other so that we can jointly secure the area,” Rao told Prasar Bharati, India’s official broadcaster, on Friday.
Thomas also expressed optimism that the exercise would be tactically important for the Indian Navy.
“I’m sanguine that the upcoming exercise will allow the crew to cross train on tactics, techniques and procedures, while developing stronger professional bonds between our navies,” he said.
Growing military cooperation between India and the Middle East will deepen economic and strategic relations, experts believe.
“Traditionally, India’s interactions with the west Asian region were primarily focused on energy and expatriates, but defense and security cooperation have emerged as a major driver of deeper economic and strategic relations,” Ranjit Kumar, a strategic affairs expert based in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“India considers the Gulf region as its immediate neighborhood, and in the fast-changing geopolitical ecology, both India and the Gulf considers it in their national interest to deepen mutual trust, cooperation and partnership in the defense arena,” he said.
India’s growing economic heft is also attracting west Asian countries.
Mohammed Soliman, director at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said that growing defense ties with the Middle East indicates how significant the region is for India’s geopolitical interests.
“The Middle East is vital for India’s defense and geopolitical strategy due to its role in energy security, trade routes, expanding geopolitical influence, and projecting naval power to safeguard maritime interests,” he told Arab News.
“The naval exercises significantly enhance bilateral relations, improve maritime security, promote regional stability, increase interoperability, and send diplomatic signals,” Soliman said.

Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge

Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge
Reuters

Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge

  • Ukraine said destroying Russia’s military infrastructure is crucial for its counteroffensive
LONDON: Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge and a number of other unspecified targets on the Crimean peninsula on Saturday in a flurry of rocket and drone attacks, but there were no casualties or damage, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation for what it called a “terrorist attack” on the bridge in Crimea, which Moscow forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to strike the bridge across the Kerch Strait with S-200 rockets, forcing its temporary closure to traffic. A fresh attack on Saturday afternoon again shut down the bridge.
The 12-mile (19-km) bridge, which links Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia, has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
“The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported,” the Defense Ministry said.
In a statement posted earlier on the Telegram messaging app, Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov said two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defenses near the bridge. He also said the bridge was undamaged.
Aksyonov later reported a third unsuccessful rocket attack on the bridge.
“Thank you to our air defense forces for a high level of professionalism and vigilance,” he wrote on Telegram.
Footage circulating on Russian social media on Saturday appeared to show the bridge wreathed in smoke. Reuters could not verify the images.

’BARBARIC ACTIONS’
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for such attacks but has said destroying Russia’s military infrastructure is crucial for its counteroffensive.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the latest attacks on the bridge, saying they posed a danger to innocent lives and civilian infrastructure.
“There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered,” she wrote on Telegram.
Separately, Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the drone attacks, the ministry said on Telegram. It said 14 drones were destroyed by air defense systems and six were suppressed by electronic warfare.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. It was not clear what had been targeted in those reported attacks.
Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
The Crimean Bridge was badly damaged last October in a powerful blast that Russian officials said was caused by a truck that blew up while crossing the bridge, killing three people.
Ukraine’s SBU domestic intelligence agency later claimed responsibility for the sabotage operation.
The bridge, which is the only direct link between the transport network of Russia and the peninsula, was a flagship project for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opened it for road traffic to much fanfare by driving a truck across in 2018.

Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation
AFP

Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

  • Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm
Paris: A security alert Saturday prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, France’s most emblematic symbol which drew 6.2 million visitors last year.
SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.
“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said.
Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm.
Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World’s Fair of 1889.

Pakistan picks Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM ahead of general elections

Pakistan picks Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM ahead of general elections
Pakistan picks Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM ahead of general elections

  • Kakar, who will head the government until general elections, is from the impoverished province of Balochistan.
  • Caretaker PM’s role has assumed great importance since it is widely believed elections will be delayed beyond November
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani senator, Anwarul Haq Kakar, will serve as caretaker prime minister to oversee general elections, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday, following a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz.

A caretaker government is mandated under the Pakistani constitution to supervise holding free and fair national elections, which must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the parliament’s lower house, meaning early November. But after the outgoing administration of Sharif approved the results of the latest census, the Election Commission now has to draw new boundaries for hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies and will be able to give an election date only after that exercise is complete. The vote is thus widely expected to be delayed to as far away as February.

Kakar, who will name a cabinet and head a government until elections, is from the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan. He belongs to the Balochistan Awami Party and takes the reins of the country at a time of deep economic and political instability in Pakistan.

“We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces’ grievances should be addressed,” Riaz told reporters in Islamabad after consultations on the matter with Sharif, who dissolved the National Assembly on Wednesday and kickstarted the process to form a caretaker set-up.

“The prime minister (Sharif) and leader of opposition have jointly signed the advice which will be sent to the president for approval,” a statement from the PM office said. President Dr. Arif Alvi subsequently approved Kakar’s appointment.

Sharif assumed power in April last year after then prime minister Imran Khan was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence. The outgoing PM’s tenure technically expired on Aug. 12, but he dissolved the assembly three days early to give the caretaker government 90 days to organize general elections, compared to 60 days if he were to step down on time, as per the constitution.

The caretaker premier’s main responsibility is to ensure elections are free and fair and to run routine affairs of government. However, the role has assumed extraordinary importance, since the outgoing government approved the results of a digital census on Aug. 5, making a delay in elections near inevitable.

Last month, cash-strapped Pakistan’s parliament also amended its election laws to empower the caretaker government to take important economic decisions, raising widespread concerns that the move was in anticipation of a caretaker set-up that would last longer than its constitutionally mandated three months.

Analysts have widely said any delay in the election could fuel public anger and add to uncertainty in the nuclear-armed nation of more than 241 million people.

The last general election in July 2018 was won by the party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who was sworn in days later as prime minister for the first time.
Khan has been at the heart of political turmoil in Pakistan since he was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote last year, after which he unleashed a campaign for snap elections and held nationwide street protests, including one in which he survived an apparent assassination bid. This month, he was convicted and jailed in a graft case and barred from taking part in any election for five years.

Khan has accused the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half its history since independence in 1947, of being responsible for his ousting. The military has denied the charge.

Khan was replaced by Sharif, who has been grappling with a debilitating economic crisis and historically high inflation levels as the government implemented painful reforms to secure funding from the International Monetary Fund.

In addition to the legal issues that could crop up if the vote is delayed, the side-lining of Khan, the country’s most popular leader according to polls, will also cast doubt over the credibility of the elections.

Waiting to go home: 48,000 evacuated in Myanmar floods

Waiting to go home: 48,000 evacuated in Myanmar floods
AFP

Waiting to go home: 48,000 evacuated in Myanmar floods

  • Floods and landslides caused by monsoon rain have killed five and forced around people to flee their homes
  • Myanmar experiences heavy monsoon rains every year, but scientists believe extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change
BAGO, Myanmar: A baby slept peacefully under a mosquito net oblivious to hundreds of evacuated flood victims lined up for food at a monastery in Myanmar on Saturday, all waiting for water levels to recede before they can return home.
Floods and landslides caused by monsoon rain have killed five and forced around 48,000 people to flee their homes, the relief ministry said.
On Saturday in Bago city, northeast of Yangon, children floated on rubber tires squealing with joy, while adults paddled wooden canoes with supplies through the murky brown and yellow water to evacuation shelters.
Hundreds of families sat fanning themselves in an open-air hall at a monastery as volunteers distributed meal packs of rice and egg curry.
Parents and children curled up on mats surrounded by bags of their meagre possessions – clothes strung up on makeshift washing lines above.
Tin Win, 52, said although the conditions at the shelter were cramped and people were only receiving two meals a day, she was thankful to be safe and dry.
“The space is tiny and there is not much space to sleep. We have to lie down next to each other,” she said.
“If there is no more rain, we hope to go back home in three days.”
Across the city, dogs scrambled onto Buddhist pagodas and steps to escape the flood water as rain pelted down.
The Myanmar weather bureau said the Bago River had risen a foot higher on Saturday but was expected to start going down over the coming days.
Myanmar experiences heavy monsoon rains every year, but scientists believe extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.
Escaping the deluge was a struggle, said Ohm Kyi.
“We rented a boat to move some stuff from home, but the boat couldn’t come very close. So, we had to walk in the water and carry everything we could,” the 64-year-old told AFP.
“We only took some clothes, pots and plates.”
Lay Shwe Zin Oo, director of Myanmar’s social welfare, relief and resettlement ministry said that five people had died and as of Saturday 48,000 have been evacuated from Kachin, Karen, Chin, Rakhine, and Mon states and the Magway and Bago regions.
“We have provided necessary food including instant noodles and drinking water,” she said.
“People are staying at monasteries, schools and other higher places.”
Meanwhile, Myanmar Red Cross volunteers are busy evacuating families, distributing food and providing health care in flood-hit Karen state, the international organization said on Twitter, which has been re-branded X.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 2021 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government and plunged the nation into a bloody conflict between the junta and opponents of their rule.
According to a local monitoring group, more than 3,900 people have been killed since the coup, a figure the junta puts at 5,000.
The United Nations slammed the junta’s handling of the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha in May, which killed at least 148 people and destroyed homes.
It condemned authorities’ refusal to allow international aid workers to access the region, prompting state media to accuse the world body of “arrogance, ignorance and self-interest.”

