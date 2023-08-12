UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found

You are here

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port. (File/AFP)
  • ‘Incompetent’ Home Office failed to complete basic tests, says town mayor
  • Asylum-seekers removed from Bibby Stockholm as Home Office seeks alternative accommodation 
LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing mounting pressure to abandon the controversial plan of housing asylum-seekers on a barge following the discovery of legionella bacteria on the vessel, the Guardian reported on Saturday. 

This comes as ministers raise their concerns that contractors knew there were traces of the bacteria on the Bibby Stockholm on Monday when the first asylum-seekers boarded the vessel, which is moored in Portland port, Dorset.

Home Office sources said tests for legionella were conducted on July 25, with lower levels of traces identified on Monday when the first asylum-seekers boarded the barge.

Carralyn Parkes, the mayor of Portland, expressed astonishment that a routine check, conducted by councils daily, was not carried out promptly.

“I am shocked and horrified by the incompetence of this government. We were told that all of these checks had been done,” she told the Guardian.

Parkes added: “Portland town council has to do legionnaires’ disease checks on public lavatories and we do that competently. And yet the Home Office, which is supposed to be helping to run the country, has failed to complete basic checks.”

Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock described the lack of proper checks as “extraordinary.”

“It’s absolutely right that the barge has to be evacuated, but what a complete and utter shambles. This is a catalog of catastrophe, and government ministers should hang their heads in shame,” he told Sky News.

The Home Office first learned about the early traces on Wednesday, but still sent another six people on to the barge the following day, sources confirmed to the Guardian.

However, after consulting with the UK Health Security Agency, these individuals were removed later that evening, and all others were evacuated on Friday.

Legionnaires’ disease can be contracted if individuals inhale small droplets of water containing the bacteria, leading to lung infections.

None of the asylum-seekers on the barge have tested positive for the disease so far, but it can take up to 16 days for symptoms to appear. 

A leaked Home Office letter, obtained by the Guardian, reveals that asylum-seekers have been informed that they will be tested if they show symptoms such as dry coughs, confusion and diarrhea.

The Home Office clarified that environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm indicated the presence of legionella bacteria, necessitating further investigation. 

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “The health and welfare of asylum-seekers remains of the utmost priority. All asylum-seekers accommodated on the Bibby Stockholm have now been disembarked as a precaution and moved to alternative accommodation.

“The Home Office and our contractors are following all protocol and advice from Dorset council’s environmental health team, UK Health Security Agency and Dorset NHS who we are working closely with.”

Meanwhile, the Home Office said that the samples related only to the water system on the barge and there was no health risk to the wider Portland community.

Fire Brigades Union  Assistant General Secretary Ben Selby said the government had ignored its concerns over health and safety. 

“The Fire Brigades Union warned the home secretary that forcibly holding migrants on this barge was a huge health and safety risk,” Selby told the Guardian.

“We wrote to Suella Braverman more than a week ago to demand a meeting to discuss these issues. We have had no response to that letter,” he said.

Nicola David from the NGO One Life to Live, which conducted research highlighting the unsuitability of the barge for housing asylum-seekers, emphasized the need for urgent answers from the government, holding ministers ultimately responsible.

David told the Guardian: “There are too many private companies involved in the barge deal and they are not experienced in providing accommodation for asylum-seekers. 

“Tragically, today the asylum-seekers were the last to know about what was going on. This was Suella Braverman’s baby, but when she should be answering questions about what went wrong, she is nowhere to be seen.”

The Home Office is reportedly looking for alternative accommodation for the asylum-seekers.
 

West African bloc scraps crisis meeting on Niger coup

West African bloc scraps crisis meeting on Niger coup
  • ECOWAS’ military option is a police operation against hostage takers and their accomplices: Niger’s foreign minister
NIAMEY: West African leaders deferred a crisis meeting due on Saturday on dealing with the coup in Niger after approving the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” as soon as possible.

The Economic Community of West African States regional bloc, also known as ECOWAS, had approved a military force to reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by members of his guard on July 26.
Chiefs of staff from member states of the West African bloc were scheduled to attend a meeting on Saturday in the Ghanaian capital Accra but later indefinitely suspended it for “technical reasons.”
Sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organization’s leaders about “the best options” for activating and deploying the standby force.
“The military option seriously envisaged by ECOWAS is not a war against Niger and its people but a police operation against hostage takers and their accomplices,” Niger’s Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou said on Saturday.
ECOWAS is determined to stop the sixth military takeover in the region in just three years and has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world’s poorest countries.
Thousands of coup supporters rallied in the Niger capital Niamey on Friday to protest against the ECOWAS plan to send troops.
Protesters gathered near a French military base on the outskirts of Niamey shouting “Down with France, down with ECOWAS.”
Niger’s new leaders have accused former colonial power France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hard-line ECOWAS stance.
Many protesters brandished Russian and Niger flags and shouted their support for the country’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.
“We are going to make the French leave! ECOWAS isn’t independent, it’s being manipulated by France,” said one demonstrator, Aziz Rabeh Ali.
France has around 1,500 troops in Niger as part of a force battling an eight-year insurgency.
It is facing growing hostility across the Sahel, withdrawing its anti-militant forces from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso last year after falling out with military governments that ousted elected leaders.
Niger’s new leaders scrapped defense agreements with France last week, while a hostile protest outside the French embassy in Niamey on July 30 prompted Paris to evacuate its citizens.
The EU and the African Union joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday.
UN rights chief Volker Turk said Bazoum’s reported detention conditions “could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the “coup plotters must face harsh consequences should anything happen” to Bazoum or his family.
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said he was “dismayed” by the military’s refusal to release Bazoum’s family as a “demonstration of goodwill.”
A source close to Bazoum said: “He’s OK, but the conditions are very difficult.” The coup leaders had threatened to assault him in the event of military intervention.
Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to Bazoum earlier this week. The 63-year-old described the treatment of himself, his wife and their 20-year-old son as “inhuman and cruel,” HRW said.
“I’m not allowed to receive my family members (or) my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us,” the group quoted him as saying.
“My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor,” he was quoted as saying. “They’ve refused to let him get medical treatment.”
Under pressure to stem a cascade of coups among its members, ECOWAS had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum to the coup leaders to return Bazoum to power.
But the generals defied the deadline, which expired on Sunday without any action being taken.
The coup leaders have since named a new government, which met for the first time on Friday.

 

Armenia urges UN to hold meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

Armenia urges UN to hold meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis
Armenia urges UN to hold meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

Armenia urges UN to hold meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis
  • Armenia and international aid groups have meanwhile been warning that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is dire and deteriorating, with shortages of food, medicines and energy
YEREVAN: Armenia on Saturday urged the UN Security Council to hold a crisis meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh, citing a “deteriorating humanitarian situation” after accusing Azerbaijan of blocking supplies to the disputed region.
The Caucasus neighbors have been locked in a dispute over the enclave — internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan — since the 1980s and fought two wars over the territory.
The second, in 2020, saw the defeat of Armenian forces and significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan.
“The Armenian government demands the intervention of the UN Security Council as the main organ for safeguarding global security,” Mher Margaryan, Armenia’s permanent representative to the UN, said in a letter to the body.

BACKGROUND

• For months, Yerevan has accused Baku of stopping traffic through the Lachin corridor — a short, mountainous road linking Armenia to Armenian-populated settlements in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

• In his letter, the official referred to ‘serious shortages’ of food, medicine and fuel in the majority Armenian-populated region of Azerbaijan and cuts in electricity and gas supplies.

For months, Yerevan has accused Baku of stopping traffic through the Lachin corridor — a short, mountainous road linking Armenia to Armenian-populated settlements in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In his letter, Margaryan referred to “serious shortages” of food, medicine and fuel in the majority Armenian-populated region of Azerbaijan and cuts in electricity and gas supplies.
“This situation has led to rising mortality due to several illnesses,” said Margaryan, citing patients suffering from conditions including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
“The population of Nagorno-Karabakh today stands on the edge of a veritable humanitarian catastrophe,” he warned, accusing Azerbaijan of “deliberately creating unbearable living conditions for the population.”
That, he wrote, amounted to an “atrocity” designed to force them from their homes.
Armenia and international aid groups have meanwhile been warning that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is dire and deteriorating, with shortages of food, medicines and energy.
The two neighbors have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the EU, US and Russia.

 

6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel

6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel
6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel

6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel
  • Two people may still be lost at sea
LONDON: An overloaded boat carrying migrants capsized before dawn Saturday in the English Channel, killing at least six people and leaving more than 50 others to be rescued, according to French authorities.
About 65 people were estimated to have boarded the boat and two people may still be lost at sea, the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.
When rescuers plucked people from the waters, six were initially in critical condition. One of those, who was flown by helicopter to a Calais hospital, was pronounced dead and the other five later perished and were ferried to shore.
“This morning, a migrant boat capsized off Calais," French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims.”
The deaths come as Britain’s ruling Conservative party has sought to stop crossings of small, often unseaworthy, boats with a variety of policies that have come under fire for failing to stem the flow of migrants.
French authorities noted a marked increase in attempted crossings from the coast since Thursday during the onset of milder weather. British authorities said 755 people crossed the channel in small boats Thursday, the highest daily number this year.
Small boat arrivals are down 15% from the number at this point last year. As of Thursday, 15,826 had been detected in the year to date, compared to 18,600 at this time last year.
Last year, five migrants died and four were reported missing while attempting to cross from the northern coast of France. In November 2021, a boat carrying migrants sank, resulting in the deaths of 27 individuals.
U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that there had been a “tragic loss of life,” met Saturday with Border Force officials.
“This incident is sadly another reminder of the extreme dangers of crossing the Channel in small boats and how vital it is that we break the people smugglers’ business model and stop the boats,” a spokesperson for Braverman said in a statement.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stop the boats” a rallying cry and a focus of his political platform but his efforts have faced setbacks.
The centerpiece of policies designed to deter people from risking their lives at sea is legislation that would deport refugees who arrive illegally back to their home country or a safe third country. But plans to fly people to Rwanda have been shot down by an appeals court and are now being appealed by the Supreme Court.
As Conservatives kicked off what they were calling “small boats week,” they hailed the first arrivals Monday of asylum seekers to be housed in what essentially was a floating dormitory moored off England's south coast.
The barge Bibby Stockholm, which had been used to house oil rig workers, was leased to save the 6 million pounds ($7.6 million) spent on hotels each day for some 51,000 asylum seekers.
It was outfitted to house 500 men, but on Friday, the initial 39 on board had to be evacuated when the deadly bacteria that causes legionnaires’ disease was found in the water. The Home Office said no one onboard had become ill.
Charity groups for refugees and members of the opposition Labour Party have strongly criticized Sunak's policies, but even his fellow Tories have heaped criticism for the barge fiasco.
Member of Parliament David Davis said that even if the barge worked properly it would only house a day’s worth of new arrivals and pointed to the need for processing asylum claims more quickly.
“The primary thing that’s been revealed has been the startling incompetence of the Home Office itself,” Davis told BBC Radio 4. "It’s really, really hard to understand how, at all layers, this could not be caught early."
Steve Smith, chief executive of refugee charity Care4Calais, called the deaths an appalling tragedy that could have been prevented if the U.K. allowed people to apply for asylum in France and travel safely to Britain.
“This terrible loss of life demonstrates yet again the need for a system of safe passage to the UK for refugees," Smith said. “It would put the people smugglers out of business overnight."
A report from a patrol boat about a migrant vessel in distress near Sangatte in France triggered a search and rescue operation Saturday that involved British and French vessels. Three French ships, a helicopter and a plane canvassed the area and two British ships participated in the search.
Three dozen people were taken to the port of Calais on a French boat and at least 22 were taken to Dover by U.K. rescuers.
The incident is under investigation by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

Death toll rises to 80 in Hawaii wildfires

Death toll rises to 80 in Hawaii wildfires
Death toll rises to 80 in Hawaii wildfires

Death toll rises to 80 in Hawaii wildfires
  • Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took Maui by surprise, racing through parched growth covering the island and then feasting on homes and anything else that lay in its path
LAHAINA, Hawaii: Hawaii’s chief legal officer said she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response.
The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time — with most finding their homes reduced to ashes, and even the lucky few angry at a sense of abandonment.
“Where is the government? Where are they?” said a man who did not want to be named.
“We can’t move freely, we don’t get the support, now we’ve heard about looting.”

Hawaii’s Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office would examine “critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai’i islands this week.”
She added that her department would make the findings public.
Late Friday, Maui County officials revised the death toll to 80, adding that 1,418 people were in emergency evacuation shelters.
The fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heat wave baking the US southwest.
Europe and parts of Asia have also endured soaring temperatures, with major fires and floods wreaking havoc. Scientists have said global warming caused by carbon emissions is contributing to the extreme weather.
For some of those who made it back into Lahaina, there was elation as they tearfully reconnected with neighbors they feared might not have gotten out alive.
“You made it!” cried Chyna Cho, as she embraced Amber Langdon amid the ruins. “I was trying to find you.”
For some of the luckiest, there was joy — albeit tempered by the scale of the tragedy that counts among the worst natural disasters to hit the state of Hawaii.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Keith Todd said after finding his home intact.
“I’m so grateful, but at the same time it’s so devastating.”
Todd, 64, discovered his house and his neighbor’s house untouched, and his solar panels providing electricity to the fridge, which was still dispensing ice on demand.
But even those few whose homes still appeared habitable were being warned they might not be safe.
“Some structures in the Lahaina water system were destroyed by the fire ... These conditions may have caused harmful contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic chemicals, to enter the water system,” said Maui’s water department.
“As a precaution...(we) are advising residents to not use the tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice.”
Fears of looting were also on residents’ minds.

 

 

India, UAE conclude joint Arabian Gulf naval exercise

India, UAE conclude joint Arabian Gulf naval exercise
India, UAE conclude joint Arabian Gulf naval exercise

India, UAE conclude joint Arabian Gulf naval exercise
  • Two-day drill comes a week after Indian Navy missile destroyer INS Chennai deployed for Red Sea mission
  • Growing military cooperation between India, Middle East will deepen economic and strategic relations, experts say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and the UAE have concluded a joint naval drill aimed at enhancing joint operating capabilities between the two navies, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.
The drill, codenamed Zayed Talwar, took place off the coast of the UAE from Aug. 8-11.
Indian naval ships INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand, which took part in the exercise, reached Port Rashid in Dubai on Tuesday.
The two-day exercise came a week after the Indian Navy’s largest, indigenously designed missile destroyer INS Chennai was deployed for a mission on the Red Sea, including a port call to Jeddah and an exercise with the Royal Saudi Naval ship HMS Al-Jubail.
Both countries have agreed to increase interaction between their navies to “jointly tackle the common challenges of piracy, smuggling, human trafficking, enhance maritime security and undertake joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, should the need arise,” a statement by the Indian Navy said on Saturday.
INS Visakhapatnam, commanded by Capt. Ashok Rao, one of the largest operational destroyers in the Indian Navy, was made by the Mazagaon Docks Limited. INS Trikand, commanded by Capt. Pramod G. Thomas, is an advanced stealth frigate commissioned in 2013. 
“I am confident that participation of the ship in the exercise not only allows us to have good professional interactions but also enables understanding with each other so that we can jointly secure the area,” Rao told Prasar Bharati, India’s official broadcaster, on Friday.
Thomas also expressed optimism that the exercise would be tactically important for the Indian Navy.
“I’m sanguine that the upcoming exercise will allow the crew to cross train on tactics, techniques and procedures, while developing stronger professional bonds between our navies,” he said.
Growing military cooperation between India and the Middle East will deepen economic and strategic relations, experts believe.
“Traditionally, India’s interactions with the west Asian region were primarily focused on energy and expatriates, but defense and security cooperation have emerged as a major driver of deeper economic and strategic relations,” Ranjit Kumar, a strategic affairs expert based in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“India considers the Gulf region as its immediate neighborhood, and in the fast-changing geopolitical ecology, both India and the Gulf considers it in their national interest to deepen mutual trust, cooperation and partnership in the defense arena,” he said.
India’s growing economic heft is also attracting west Asian countries.
Mohammed Soliman, director at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said that growing defense ties with the Middle East indicates how significant the region is for India’s geopolitical interests.
“The Middle East is vital for India’s defense and geopolitical strategy due to its role in energy security, trade routes, expanding geopolitical influence, and projecting naval power to safeguard maritime interests,” he told Arab News.
“The naval exercises significantly enhance bilateral relations, improve maritime security, promote regional stability, increase interoperability, and send diplomatic signals,” Soliman said.

