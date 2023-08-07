Contentious barge docked on UK coast begins hosting first migrants

You are here

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, on the south-west coast of England on August 7, 2023.
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

  "Bibby Stockholm" accepted the first of up to 500 young, male inhabitants due to stay there, after a series of delays
PORTLAND: Britain on Monday began housing migrants on board a barge docked off the southwest English coast, in its latest controversial immigration policy that has drawn heavy criticism from locals and rights campaigners.
The “Bibby Stockholm,” which has been moored for weeks in Portland on the Dorset coastline, accepted the first of up to 500 young, male inhabitants due to stay there, after a series of delays.
The decision to dock the vessel in Portland, a small island with a population of about 13,600 people, has prompted a backlash from some locals, including its Conservative MP, who argue the area is ill-suited to the task.
Rights advocates have also hit out at the policy, saying the barge is unfit for the purpose, with protesters from either side showing up at the waterfront site in recent weeks.
It was previously used by Germany and the Netherlands to house homeless people and asylum-seekers, but opponents in Britain have noted it was previously described as an “oppressive environment.”
The firefighters’ union last week called for an urgent meeting with the interior ministry over safety concerns raised, but officials have said it passed all necessary checks.
The UK government, which is trying to lower the costs of housing asylum claimants following a surge in cross-Channel arrivals aboard small boats in recent years, has insisted it is suitable.
Britain’s asylum system backlog had ballooned to more than 130,000 by the end of March. The bill to house those applicants and other migrant arrivals has spiralled to more than £6 million a day, according to officials, as they resort to using hotels and other temporary accommodation.
“The government thinks it is right to find alternatives that are cheaper and more cost effective,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters Monday. “We think this is one alternative.”
Sunak’s government is also seeking to deter migrants through a new “illegal migration” law, enacted last month, which bars asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other “illegal” routes.
It also mandates their transfer to third countries, such as Rwanda.
But both policies are on-hold amid a court challenge over the legality of sending migrants to east Africa.
The United Nation’s refugee agency has condemned the new rules as a “breach of international law” and warned it would expose refugees to “grave risks.”
Sunak’s spokesman said the UK leader remained committed to his pledge to “stop the boats.”
“That’s the long-term aim of the Rwanda migration partnership and the new legal powers the government has sought,” he said.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament
  Main opposition leader's reinstatement welcomed by other members of the Congress party
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was restored to parliament Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over political comments criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi is the scion of India’s premier political dynasty and his reinstatement was welcomed by other members of the Congress party, which was once dominant but has lost the past two elections to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Gandhi’s disqualification “has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” Utpal Kumar Singh, secretary general of the lower parliament house, said in a statement.
The 53-year-old Congress party leader was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world’s largest democracy.
The conviction stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign when Gandhi had asked why “all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname.”
His comments were portrayed as a slur against the prime minister and against all those with the same surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India’s caste hierarchy.
Anyone sentenced to a custodial term of two years or more is ineligible to sit in India’s parliament, forcing Gandhi’s expulsion from the body in March.
He was turfed out of the legislature as a result but stayed out of jail while appealing to the Supreme Court in New Delhi.
Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge said it was “a welcome step,” and called on the government to concentrate on “governance rather than denigrating democracy by targeting opposition leaders.”
Fellow Congress party MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed Gandhi’s reinstatement “with enormous relief.”
“He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) to serve the people of India and his constituents... A victory of justice and for our democracy,” he said.
Many Congress leaders posted videos and messages hailing Monday’s order and Kharge offered sweets to opposition leaders.
Dancing supporters waving flags gathered outside Congress headquarters in New Delhi, shouting slogans backing Gandhi and thumping drums.
Gandhi is expected to rejoin the lower house on Monday afternoon, where he sits as a lawmaker from the southern state of Kerala.
India’s top court suspended Gandhi’s defamation conviction on Friday and said the initial trial had failed to justify imposing the maximum sentence for his campaign rally comments four years ago.
“The order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” Justice B.R. Gavai said in his ruling.
Gandhi is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.
Congress was once the dominant force of Indian politics but Gandhi has lost two elections to Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP after being cast as a princeling out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Indians.
The weakened Congress party has tried to stitch a grand coalition with disparate regional opposition parties in the run-up to the 2024 national elections to challenge Modi, who hopes to win his third successive term in office.
They hope to beat the BJP by challenging what they say is its centralized and nationalistic appeal to voters.

UK funding of Syrian detention camps must end, former minister tells foreign secretary James Cleverly

UK funding of Syrian detention camps must end, former minister tells foreign secretary James Cleverly
  Concerns over 'illegal detention' of children, including British minors living in north-east Syria, says David Davis in letter
LONDON: The UK must end its funding of detention camps in Syria, a former cabinet minister urged the British foreign secretary on Sunday.

As well as ending its financial backing for the “illegal detention” of children in the Kurdish-run camps, the government must disclose how many British minors are currently residing in north-east Syria, David Davis said in a letter to James Cleverly.

Davis wrote that he was disappointed the UK’s Middle East minister, Lord Tariq Ahmad, had not responded to a request to confirm the number of British children being held in the Syrian camps, the Guardian newspaper reported.

“British boys are being held in dire conditions, in overcrowded cells of 20-25 people, with poor ventilation and open latrines, and limited access to food and medical care,” he said. “Some boys are being detained in cells with adult men. Boys in these prisons are at risk of violence, sexual violence, trafficking, forced recruitment, and death.”

He said a change of policy was needed to stop “arbitrary and collective punishment” in the camps, which was a “British taxpayer-funded breach of international law.”

He continued: “Condemning British families to indefinite detention without trial is inconsistent with British values and support for the rule of law, Repatriating British families is the only sensible choice for UK and global security.”

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has previously said “repatriation is the only durable solution” and that keeping families detained in the camps could see a resurgence of Daesh and pose a significant global security risk.

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident
MANILA: The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador on Monday to convey a diplomatic protest over the Chinese coast guard’s use of a water cannon against a Filipino supply boat in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine official said.
The Philippine military on Sunday condemned the Chinese coast guard ship’s “excessive and offensive” use of a water cannon to block a Filipino supply boat from delivering a new batch of troops, food, water and fuel to the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed waters.
The United States, the European Union and their key allies including Australia and Japan expressed support to the Philippines and concern over the Chinese ship’s actions. Washington renewed a warning that it is obliged to defend its longtime treaty ally if Filipino public vessels and forces come under an armed attack including in the South China Sea.
The tense confrontation on Saturday was the latest flare-up in the long-seething territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.
One of several top Philippine officials dealing with the incident said that the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on Monday morning to convey a strongly worded diplomatic protest.
The protest would underscore how the Chinese coast guard ship’s action violated international regulations aimed at avoiding collisions at sea and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the government’s actions before they are publicly disclosed.
The disputes in the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, have long been regarded as an Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the rivalry between the United States and China in the region.
China claims ownership over virtually the entire strategic waterway despite international rulings that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims, such as that in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an international body based in The Hague. China rejects that ruling.
Philippine navy personnel on board two chartered supply boats were cruising toward Second Thomas, escorted by Philippine coast guard ships, when a Chinese coast guard ship approached and used a powerful water cannon to block the Filipinos from the shoal that China also claims, the Philippine military and coast guard said Sunday.
China’s coast guard said on Monday it urged the Philippines to remove a grounded warship from the Second Thomas Shoal, after it was accused of blocking and water-cannoning a Philippine military supply boat in the South China Sea.
The Chinese ship’s action was “in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board” the Philippine navy-chartered boat and violated international law, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Sunday.
The “excessive and offensive actions against Philippine vessels” near the shoal prevented one of the two Filipino boats from unloading supplies needed by Filipino troops guarding the shoal onboard a long-marooned Philippine navy ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippine military said.
It called on the Chinese coast guard and China’s central military commission “to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger people’s lives.”
The US State Department said in a statement that by “firing water cannons and employing unsafe blocking maneuvers, PRC ships interfered with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and jeopardized the safety of the Philippine vessels and crew.” It used the acronym for the People’s Republic of China.
It added that such actions are a direct threat to “regional peace and stability.”
China has long demanded that the Philippines withdraw its small contingent of naval forces and tow away the actively commissioned but crumbling BRP Sierra Madre. The navy ship was deliberately marooned on the shoal in 1999 and now serves as a fragile symbol of Manila’s territorial claim to the atoll.
Chinese ships had blocked and shadowed navy vessels delivering food and other supplies to the Filipino sailors on the ship in the shoal, which Chinese coast guard ships and a swarm of Chinese fishing boats — suspected to be manned by militias — have surrounded for years.
While the US lays no claims to the South China Sea, it has often lashed out at China’s aggressive actions and deployed its warships and fighter jets in patrols and military exercises with regional allies to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight, which it says is in America’s national interest.
China has warned the US to stop meddling in what it calls a purely Asian dispute and has warned of unspecified repercussions.

– with Reuters

Iran’s foreign minister in first Japan visit since 2019

Iran’s foreign minister in first Japan visit since 2019
TOKYO: Iran’s foreign minister visited Japan on Monday for the first time since 2019 to meet his opposite number, officials said, with a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also reportedly on the cards.

The purpose of the rare visit by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to a G7 member country was not announced, but reports said Japan would press Iran to stop supplying Russia with arms.

Amir-Abdollahian will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Amir-Abdollahian would also make a courtesy visit to Kishida, private broadcaster TBS reported.

TBS, citing unnamed government sources, said Japan would raise the issue of arms exports to Russia.

Japan and Iran have traditionally kept friendly ties despite key Tokyo ally Washington’s tense relations with Tehran.

Iran used to be a major oil exporter to resource-poor Japan, but volumes dropped sharply in recent years due to US economic sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

Hayashi and Amir-Abdollahian have held telephone talks in the past, most recently in April this year.

In the April talks, Hayashi expressed Japan’s support for the 2015 nuclear accord and urged Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog.

Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to current G7 head Japan is the first visit by an Iranian top diplomat since December 2019 and the first under President Ebrahim Raisi.

The 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six major powers — including Russia and China — was aimed at scaling down Iran’s activities in that sector in order to allay fears it was developing atomic weapons.

But the United States pulled out of the deal under former president Donald Trump and efforts to revive it under President Joe Biden have faltered, while Tehran has expanded its nuclear work.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
  • Seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about Republican party activists in the leadoff caucus state 
  • Republicans will lose next year by looking backward and repeating Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, warns DeSantis
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: Few even mentioned his name, and the new federal indictment he faces was completely ignored, as Republican candidates for president tried in Iowa Sunday to present themselves as Donald Trump alternatives.
Over the course of two hours, seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about 800 party activists in the leadoff caucus state, all invited to speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s fundraising barbecue at a Cedar Rapids racetrack.
But in their pitches to challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination, it was as if his indictment Tuesday on federal charges accusing him of working to overturn the 2020 election results had never happened, even from the candidate who has suggested the former president quit the race.
Instead, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has been a vocal Trump critic, touched only on the related Republican outrage with the Department of Justice, which many conservative activists allege has been politically biased in its investigation of Trump. The former president is also facing federal charges filed in June accusing him of improperly keeping sensitive documents in his Florida home and obstructing efforts to recover them.
Hutchinson Sunday only called for revamping the Department of Justice and in a popular applause line for GOP candidates promised to name a new head of the department.
“And yes, I would get a new attorney general that would enforce the rule of law in a way that is fair for our country,” said Hutchinson, earning polite applause from the audience.
Even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has warned that Republicans will lose next year by looking backward and repeating Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, came only as close as saying, “The time for excuses is over.”
Trump remains very popular within the Iowa Republican caucus electorate. A New York Times/Siena College poll of likely Iowa Republican caucus attendees, published Friday but taken before Trump’s indictment was made public, showed him far ahead of his closest rival. All other would-be challengers, except DeSantis, received support in the single digits.
Still, the poll suggested Trump’s position may be slightly less strong in Iowa than it is nationally.
Throughout the early months of the campaign, Republican strategists have warned against attacking Trump directly, arguing it tends to anger voters who have supported him and see the charges he faces as political persecution, even as they are open to other candidates.
“Think of everything he’s been through,” said Rosie Rekers, an interior decorator from Waverly, Iowa, who attended the Hinson event. “We’ve got to move on from that.”
DeSantis, Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, conservative radio host Larry Elder and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy made their arguments for their candidacies with no mention of Trump.
Only two candidates Sunday mentioned Trump by name.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who served in the post under Trump, mentioned him in an anecdote about a report she filed to him, an illustration of her irritation about member nations who opposed US policy but received foreign financial aid.
Michigan businessman Perry Johnson was the only other candidate to name Trump, first by noting the former president had spent more money than he had to raise campaign contributions.
Johnson, who received little support in the New York Times poll noted he had pledged to pardon Trump last spring after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges he falsified documents related to payments made to a porn star.
“I think that it’s unfair that we start picking on our candidates and letting the Democrats decide who should be running,” Johnson said.

