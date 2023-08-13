You are here

Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfire start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise

Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfire start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
The shells of burned houses and buildings are left after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 11, 2023. (REUTERS)
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfire start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
Donations for the victims of the Maui wildfires pile up at a site organized by the Ward Village Moms and Dads group, in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. August 12, 2023. (REUTERS)
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfire start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise

Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
  • The fire reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive
LAHAINA, Hawaii: The grim work of tallying the dead after a ferocious wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui came into sharp focus Saturday as crews picked through the devastation, marking homes with a bright orange X to signal they had searched for bodies and HR when they found human remains.
At least 80 people perished in the inferno that swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui’s west coast. As the homes that remained standing got their marks, residents who barely made it out alive returned to take an inventory of their loss.
“Most of our focus will be on humans today,” Gov. Josh Green said Saturday as he and representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency stood under the scorched branches of an old, treasured banyan tree on historic Front Street. Green said operations were now centered on “the loss of life.”
The fire reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive. Communications were still difficult, with 30 cell towers still offline. Power outages were expected to last several weeks on the western side of the island. Authorities, meanwhile, warned that the death toll could rise as search efforts continue.
Those who escaped were counting their blessings, thankful to be alive as they mourned those who didn’t make it.
Retired fire captain Geoff Bogar and his friend of 35 years, Franklin Trejos, initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina and save Bogar’s house. But as the flames moved closer and closer Tuesday afternoon, they knew they had to get out. Each escaped to his own car. When Bogar’s wouldn’t start, he broke through a window to get out, then crawled on the ground until a police patrol found him and brought him to a hospital.
Trejos wasn’t as lucky. When Bogar returned the next day, he found the bones of his 68-year-old friend in the back seat of his car, lying on top of the remains of the Bogars’ beloved 3-year-old golden retriever Sam, whom he had tried to protect.
Trejos, a native of Costa Rica, had lived for years with Bogar and his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t. He filled their lives with love and laughter.
“God took a really good man,” Weber-Bogar said.
Bill Wyland, who lives on the island of Oahu but owns an art gallery on Lahaina’s historic Front Street, fled on his Harley Davidson, whipping the motorcycle onto empty sidewalks Tuesday to avoid traffic-jammed roads as embers burned the hair off the back of his neck.
Riding in winds he estimated to be at least 70 miles per hour (112 kilometers per hour), he passed a man on a bicycle who was madly pedaling for his life.
“It’s something you’d see in a Twilight Zone, horror movie or something,” Wyland said.
Wyland realized just how lucky he had been when he returned to downtown Lahaina on Thursday.
“It was devastating to see all the burned-out cars. There was nothing that was standing,” he said.
His gallery was destroyed, along with the works of 30 artists.
Emergency managers in Maui were searching for places to house people displaced from their homes. As many as 4,500 people are in need of shelter, county officials said on Facebook early Saturday, citing figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Center.
Flyovers by the Civil Air Patrol found 1,692 structures destroyed — almost all of them residential. Nine boats sank in Lahaina Harbor, officials determined using sonar.
The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted development of a territory-wide emergency system with sirens that are tested monthly.
Hawaii emergency management records do not indicate warning sirens sounded before people had to run for their lives. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires on Maui raced through parched brush covering the island.
The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Tuesday and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.
Front Street, the heart of the historic downtown and the economic hub of Maui, was nearly empty of life Saturday morning. An Associated Press journalist encountered one barefoot resident carrying a laptop and passport who asked where the nearest shelter was. Another, riding his bicycle, took stock of the damage at the harbor, where he said his boat caught fire and sank.
A fire engine and a few construction trucks were seen driving through the neighborhood, but it remained eerily devoid of human and official government activity. Some residents have expressed frustration about the difficulty of accessing their homes because of road closures and police checkpoints.
Maui water officials warned Lahaina and Kula residents not to drink running water, which may be contaminated even after boiling, and to only take short, lukewarm showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapor exposure.
The wildfire is already projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to disaster and risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Company. The fire is the deadliest in the US since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.
The danger on Maui was well known. Maui County’s hazard mitigation plan updated in 2020 identified Lahaina and other West Maui communities as having frequent wildfires and several buildings at risk. The report also noted West Maui had the island’s second-highest rate of households without a vehicle and the highest rate of non-English speakers.
“This may limit the population’s ability to receive, understand and take expedient action during hazard events,” the plan stated.
Maui’s firefighting efforts may have been hampered by limited staff and equipment.
Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association, said there are a maximum of 65 county firefighters working at any given time with responsibility for three islands: Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
Riley Curran said he fled his Front Street home after climbing up a neighboring building to get a better look. He doubts county officials could have done more given the speed of the onrushing flames.
“It’s not that people didn’t try to do anything,” Curran said. “The fire went from zero to 100.”
Curran said he had seen horrendous wildfires growing up in California.
But, he added, “I’ve never seen one eat an entire town in four hours.”
 

 

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
  • The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood”
MOSCOW: Russia sent a task force to oversee cleanup of parts of the country’s Far East on Sunday after Typhoon Khanun passed through the Primorye region, the emergencies ministry in Moscow said.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the ministry as saying the number of flooded homes stood at 4,368 while 5,654 adjoining plots and 7 apartment buildings also were flooded. It said 28 settlements remained cut off.
It said most of the affected homes were in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, and in the Oktyabrsky municipal district, in the region of Primorye, where the port of Vladivostok is the administrative center.
The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood.” It said its aircraft delivered humanitarian aid and Mi-8 helicopters helped transfer rescuers to the site.
It added there were no reports of casualties and that it had avoided more serious damage by sending units in early.
TASS said the flood in Ussuriysk, the second largest city in Primorye, was the worst and biggest in a decade and that it had affected between 35 and 40 percent of its territory.  

 

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs
Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs
  • Russia abandoned Snake Island on June 30, after taking heavy losses trying to defend it
  • The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port
KYIV: Ukrainian border guards placed a new sign on Snake Island this weekend, recalling the early hours of Russia’s invasion when a comrade on the strategic Black Sea outcrop used a choice phrase to refuse to surrender to a warship.

“The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the defense forces of Ukraine,” a uniformed man said, standing before a post painted blue and yellow like the country’s flag, in a video shared on Facebook late on Saturday by the head of the border service, Serhiy Deineko.
Tiny Snake Island became synonymous with Ukrainian resistance in the first hours of the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, when Russian officers on the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva radioed Ukrainian guards stationed there and ordered them to surrender or die.
One of them radioed back “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”
The phrase became a national slogan, depicted on Ukrainian billboards, T-shirts, and eventually a postage stamp.
The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port.
On April 14, 2022, two Ukrainian missiles struck the Moskva, the biggest warship sunk in combat for 40 years. Russia says one sailor was killed in an accident. Western experts say they believe around half of the crew of about 450 perished at sea.
On June 30, Russia abandoned Snake Island after taking heavy losses trying to defend it. It called its withdrawal another “goodwill gesture.”
Russia still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine. However, Ukraine is pressing ahead with a counteroffensive in which it claimed further progress on Saturday.
“Historical justice has been restored,” Deineko said in his Facebook post. “Ukraine will definitely win!!!”

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it's ok, official says

Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it's ok, official says

Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
  • Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan’s universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ruling Taliban’s leader has the ultimate say on when that might happen — if it happens at all, an education official said Saturday.
The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. Girls had been banned from school beyond sixth grade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Afghanistan is the only country in the world with bans on female education.
Afghanistan’s higher education minister, Nida Mohammed Nadim, said at the time the university ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders and because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He said the ban, issued from the southern city of Kandahar by the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in place until further notice.
An adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, Molvi Abdul Jabbar, said universities were ready to readmit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order for the ban to be lifted. He was unable to say when or if that would happen.

Afghanistan's higher education minister Nida Mohammed Nadim is interviewed on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Akhundzada “ordered that the universities be closed, so they closed,” he told The Associated Press. “When he says they are open, they will open the same day. All our leaders are in favor of (restarting girls’ education), even our ministers are in favor of it.”
Jabbar said he last met Akhundzada seven or eight years ago. He fought alongside him against the Russians during the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan and has been part of the Taliban for 27 years.
“It is only because of our obedience (to Akhundzada) that we are following his orders,” he said.
His comments are another sign of diverging opinions within the Taliban about the decision-making process and Akhundzada’s edicts, with chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid moving quickly to reject reports of division. They also show the authority that Akhundzada wields over the Taliban.
Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes. He said universities would reopen for women once they were resolved.
The Taliban made similar promises about high school access for girls, saying classes would resume for them once “technical issues” around uniforms and transport were sorted out, but girls are still shut out of classrooms.
Jabbar said the education sector was as it was before.
“Everything is ready in advance, whether it’s school or university studies. It may be that the (start) times are different, boys in the morning and in the afternoon there will be girls. Or there will be girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon.”
His comments come days ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power.

 

Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week

Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week
Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week

Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week
  • If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months
A Georgia prosecutor probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state’s 2020 election results is expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury next week.
Two witnesses who previously received subpoenas confirmed on Saturday that they have been told to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, the clearest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will lay out her case to the jury after more than two years of investigating.
Geoff Duncan, the state’s former lieutenant governor, told CNN that he had been asked to testify on Tuesday.
“I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me,” said Duncan, a Republican who has criticized Trump’s false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
An independent journalist, George Chidi, said in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that he had also been instructed to appear on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Willis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. She has already indicated she would seek charges by the end of next week, and security measures have visibly increased around the county courthouse in recent weeks.
If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. He was charged earlier this month in Washington federal court with orchestrating a multistate conspiracy to reverse the election results.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the Washington case, has also charged Trump separately in Florida with illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office and with obstruction of justice.
Manhattan prosecutors, meanwhile, indicted Trump this spring for falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump years ago.
Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, despite his legal woes. He has portrayed all the investigations as part of a coordinated effort by Democrats to undermine his candidacy.
In a post on his Truth Social site on Saturday, Trump again called the Georgia investigation a “witch hunt.”
Willis is expected to charge multiple people, possibly by using the state’s broad racketeering statute. Her investigation began soon after Trump made a phone call to the state’s top election official, Republican Brad Raffensperger, and urged him to “find” enough votes to alter the outcome.
In addition to efforts to pressure Georgia officials, Willis has examined a breach of election machines in a rural county and a plot to use fake electors in a bid to capture the state’s electoral votes for Trump rather than Biden.
Chidi, the journalist, has written about happening upon a secret meeting of those electors at the state capitol in December 2020.
Duncan, the former head of the state Senate, publicly criticized Republican lawmakers and Trump associates who pushed the false narrative that the election was tainted by fraud.

UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found

UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found
UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found

UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found
  • ‘Incompetent’ Home Office failed to complete basic tests, says town mayor
  • Asylum-seekers removed from Bibby Stockholm as Home Office seeks alternative accommodation 
LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing mounting pressure to abandon the controversial plan of housing asylum-seekers on a barge following the discovery of legionella bacteria on the vessel, the Guardian reported on Saturday. 

This comes as ministers raise their concerns that contractors knew there were traces of the bacteria on the Bibby Stockholm on Monday when the first asylum-seekers boarded the vessel, which is moored in Portland port, Dorset.

Home Office sources said tests for legionella were conducted on July 25, with lower levels of traces identified on Monday when the first asylum-seekers boarded the barge.

Carralyn Parkes, the mayor of Portland, expressed astonishment that a routine check, conducted by councils daily, was not carried out promptly.

“I am shocked and horrified by the incompetence of this government. We were told that all of these checks had been done,” she told the Guardian.

Parkes added: “Portland town council has to do legionnaires’ disease checks on public lavatories and we do that competently. And yet the Home Office, which is supposed to be helping to run the country, has failed to complete basic checks.”

Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock described the lack of proper checks as “extraordinary.”

“It’s absolutely right that the barge has to be evacuated, but what a complete and utter shambles. This is a catalog of catastrophe, and government ministers should hang their heads in shame,” he told Sky News.

The Home Office first learned about the early traces on Wednesday, but still sent another six people on to the barge the following day, sources confirmed to the Guardian.

However, after consulting with the UK Health Security Agency, these individuals were removed later that evening, and all others were evacuated on Friday.

Legionnaires’ disease can be contracted if individuals inhale small droplets of water containing the bacteria, leading to lung infections.

None of the asylum-seekers on the barge have tested positive for the disease so far, but it can take up to 16 days for symptoms to appear. 

A leaked Home Office letter, obtained by the Guardian, reveals that asylum-seekers have been informed that they will be tested if they show symptoms such as dry coughs, confusion and diarrhea.

The Home Office clarified that environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm indicated the presence of legionella bacteria, necessitating further investigation. 

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “The health and welfare of asylum-seekers remains of the utmost priority. All asylum-seekers accommodated on the Bibby Stockholm have now been disembarked as a precaution and moved to alternative accommodation.

“The Home Office and our contractors are following all protocol and advice from Dorset council’s environmental health team, UK Health Security Agency and Dorset NHS who we are working closely with.”

Meanwhile, the Home Office said that the samples related only to the water system on the barge and there was no health risk to the wider Portland community.

Fire Brigades Union  Assistant General Secretary Ben Selby said the government had ignored its concerns over health and safety. 

“The Fire Brigades Union warned the home secretary that forcibly holding migrants on this barge was a huge health and safety risk,” Selby told the Guardian.

“We wrote to Suella Braverman more than a week ago to demand a meeting to discuss these issues. We have had no response to that letter,” he said.

Nicola David from the NGO One Life to Live, which conducted research highlighting the unsuitability of the barge for housing asylum-seekers, emphasized the need for urgent answers from the government, holding ministers ultimately responsible.

David told the Guardian: “There are too many private companies involved in the barge deal and they are not experienced in providing accommodation for asylum-seekers. 

“Tragically, today the asylum-seekers were the last to know about what was going on. This was Suella Braverman’s baby, but when she should be answering questions about what went wrong, she is nowhere to be seen.”

The Home Office is reportedly looking for alternative accommodation for the asylum-seekers.
 

