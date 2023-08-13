Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security

You are here

Soldiers in armored vehicles enter the Deprivation of Liberty Center of the Zone 8 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Aug. 12, 2023, to transfer gang leader Adolfo Macias, linked to the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio (AP)
  • 4,000 heavily armed agents transferred Jose Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito,” from Prison 8 in Guayaquil to the La Roca maximum security prison
  • Candidate Fernando Villavicencio had complained about receiving death threats from Macias, head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Ecuador transferred a powerful gang leader, accused of threatening a presidential candidate before he was slain, to a maximum security prison via a massive military and police operation on Saturday, officials said.
At dawn some 4,000 heavily armed agents entered Prison 8 in Guayaquil in southwestern Ecuador, where the head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito,” was being held.
Images shared by security forces showed a bearded man in his underwear, with his hands on his head in some shots and lying on the floor with arms tied in others.
Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso reported on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Fito” had been transferred to La Roca, a 150-person maximum security prison that is part of the same large penitentiary complex he was already in.
The gang leader had controlled at least one cellblock in the prison from which he was removed.
Ecuador has been under a state of emergency after the shock assassination Wednesday of journalist and anti-corruption crusader Fernando Villavicencio.
Lasso has blamed the murder on organized crime, and Villavicencio had complained of receiving death threats from Macias.
A week before the 59-year-old was killed, he had said that “Fito” was threatening him.
Villavicencio told a local program that an “emissary” of the gang leader had contacted him and warned “that if I continue... mentioning Los Choneros, they are going to break me.”
On Saturday his party announced that his running mate, Andrea Gonzalez, would take his place in the August 20 election.
Gonzalez, 36, is an environmental advocate who has fought in particular for the protection of oceans, forests and mangroves.

Villavicencio drew the ire of gangs and drug traffickers for his investigations.
Six Colombians have been arrested in his murder, while a seventh was killed in a shootout with his bodyguards. Authorities haven’t said who hired and paid the hitmen.
“Fito” had been sentenced to 34 years in prison for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.
Prisons have become the center of operations for drug trafficking in Ecuador.
More than 430 inmates have died violently since 2021, dozens of them dismembered and incinerated amid disputes between rival gangs.
The global community has condemned Villavicencio’s murder, including the UN, United States and European Union.
On Saturday, Pope Francis rejected the violence plaguing Ecuador in a message to the Archbishop of Quito, Alfredo Espinoza.
The pope condemned “with all his strength” the “suffering caused by unjustifiable violence.”
 

  • China is likely to launch military drills next week near Taiwan, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of a next year’s election
NEW YORK: Taiwan Vice President William Lai arrived in New York on Saturday at the start of a sensitive US stopover, which China has condemned and Taiwanese officials fear could prompt more Chinese military activity around the democratically governed island.
Lai, the front-runner to become Taiwan’s president in elections in January, is officially making only transit stops in the United States on his way to and from Paraguay for the swearing in of its president next week.
The China Airlines flight Lai took from Taipei landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport shortly after 8:15 p.m. local time (0015 GMT), according to flight tracking app Flightradar24.
Neither Taiwan nor the United States has given exact details about his US schedule, which both are aiming to keep low key, according to officials briefed on the trip.
Taipei and Washington call US stopovers by Taiwanese officials routine and no cause for China to take “provocative” actions, but Beijing has reacted with anger at what it sees as a further sign of US support for Taiwan, which it claims as its own.
China is likely to launch military drills next week near Taiwan, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of a next year’s election and make them “fear war,” Taiwanese officials say.
Lai, speaking to reporters before leaving Taiwan, made only fleeting mention of the US part of his trip, simply noting he was going to New York first.
Lai’s US stopover will be the 11th by a Taiwanese vice president, according to the State Department, which calls them routine but “private and unofficial.”
Washington does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its most important international source of weapons, and the island’s contested status is a constant source of friction with Beijing.
Paraguay is one of the few remaining countries in the world that retains formal ties with Taiwan.
Lai has made one prior US transit as Taiwan’s vice president, in January 2022 on a trip to Honduras, a then-ally of the island that switched its diplomatic recognition to Beijing in early 2023.
Lai said he would use the Paraguay visit not only to deepen ties with that country but also to have “self-confident” exchanges with other countries and meet with delegations from like-minded partners. He did not say who.
This would “let the international community understand that Taiwan is a country that adheres to democracy, freedom and human rights, and actively participates in international affairs,” Lai added.
Lai went to Honduras last year for the inauguration of its president and had a brief though symbolic chat there with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The United States has not announced who may be going to Paraguay next week.
Three sources told Reuters the Biden administration was eager to keep Lai’s visit low-profile so as not to stoke tensions before Taiwan’s election and to preserve the recent momentum in US engagements with senior Chinese officials.
That includes the prospect of a visit to the US by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi, which could pave the way for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping this year.
Beijing particularly dislikes Lai, who has in the past described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence.” Lai has repeatedly said during the election campaign he does not seek to change the status quo.
Before leaving, Lai wrote in English on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, that he was “excited to meet with US friends in transit” and to be going to Paraguay, one of just 13 countries to maintain formal ties with Taipei.
Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a US government-run non-profit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan, responded on X that AIT was looking forward to welcoming him “during his transit en route to Paraguay.”
Lai is to return from Paraguay via San Francisco and is due back in Taiwan on Friday, according to the official schedule for the trip published on Saturday, which did not mention the US legs.

Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
  • The fire reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive
LAHAINA, Hawaii: The grim work of tallying the dead after a ferocious wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui came into sharp focus Saturday as crews picked through the devastation, marking homes with a bright orange X to signal they had searched for bodies and HR when they found human remains.
At least 80 people perished in the inferno that swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui’s west coast. As the homes that remained standing got their marks, residents who barely made it out alive returned to take an inventory of their loss.
“Most of our focus will be on humans today,” Gov. Josh Green said Saturday as he and representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency stood under the scorched branches of an old, treasured banyan tree on historic Front Street. Green said operations were now centered on “the loss of life.”
The fire reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive. Communications were still difficult, with 30 cell towers still offline. Power outages were expected to last several weeks on the western side of the island. Authorities, meanwhile, warned that the death toll could rise as search efforts continue.
Those who escaped were counting their blessings, thankful to be alive as they mourned those who didn’t make it.
Retired fire captain Geoff Bogar and his friend of 35 years, Franklin Trejos, initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina and save Bogar’s house. But as the flames moved closer and closer Tuesday afternoon, they knew they had to get out. Each escaped to his own car. When Bogar’s wouldn’t start, he broke through a window to get out, then crawled on the ground until a police patrol found him and brought him to a hospital.
Trejos wasn’t as lucky. When Bogar returned the next day, he found the bones of his 68-year-old friend in the back seat of his car, lying on top of the remains of the Bogars’ beloved 3-year-old golden retriever Sam, whom he had tried to protect.
Trejos, a native of Costa Rica, had lived for years with Bogar and his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t. He filled their lives with love and laughter.
“God took a really good man,” Weber-Bogar said.
Bill Wyland, who lives on the island of Oahu but owns an art gallery on Lahaina’s historic Front Street, fled on his Harley Davidson, whipping the motorcycle onto empty sidewalks Tuesday to avoid traffic-jammed roads as embers burned the hair off the back of his neck.
Riding in winds he estimated to be at least 70 miles per hour (112 kilometers per hour), he passed a man on a bicycle who was madly pedaling for his life.
“It’s something you’d see in a Twilight Zone, horror movie or something,” Wyland said.
Wyland realized just how lucky he had been when he returned to downtown Lahaina on Thursday.
“It was devastating to see all the burned-out cars. There was nothing that was standing,” he said.
His gallery was destroyed, along with the works of 30 artists.
Emergency managers in Maui were searching for places to house people displaced from their homes. As many as 4,500 people are in need of shelter, county officials said on Facebook early Saturday, citing figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Center.
Flyovers by the Civil Air Patrol found 1,692 structures destroyed — almost all of them residential. Nine boats sank in Lahaina Harbor, officials determined using sonar.
The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted development of a territory-wide emergency system with sirens that are tested monthly.
Hawaii emergency management records do not indicate warning sirens sounded before people had to run for their lives. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires on Maui raced through parched brush covering the island.
The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Tuesday and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.
Front Street, the heart of the historic downtown and the economic hub of Maui, was nearly empty of life Saturday morning. An Associated Press journalist encountered one barefoot resident carrying a laptop and passport who asked where the nearest shelter was. Another, riding his bicycle, took stock of the damage at the harbor, where he said his boat caught fire and sank.
A fire engine and a few construction trucks were seen driving through the neighborhood, but it remained eerily devoid of human and official government activity. Some residents have expressed frustration about the difficulty of accessing their homes because of road closures and police checkpoints.
Maui water officials warned Lahaina and Kula residents not to drink running water, which may be contaminated even after boiling, and to only take short, lukewarm showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapor exposure.
The wildfire is already projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to disaster and risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Company. The fire is the deadliest in the US since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.
The danger on Maui was well known. Maui County’s hazard mitigation plan updated in 2020 identified Lahaina and other West Maui communities as having frequent wildfires and several buildings at risk. The report also noted West Maui had the island’s second-highest rate of households without a vehicle and the highest rate of non-English speakers.
“This may limit the population’s ability to receive, understand and take expedient action during hazard events,” the plan stated.
Maui’s firefighting efforts may have been hampered by limited staff and equipment.
Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association, said there are a maximum of 65 county firefighters working at any given time with responsibility for three islands: Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
Riley Curran said he fled his Front Street home after climbing up a neighboring building to get a better look. He doubts county officials could have done more given the speed of the onrushing flames.
“It’s not that people didn’t try to do anything,” Curran said. “The fire went from zero to 100.”
Curran said he had seen horrendous wildfires growing up in California.
But, he added, “I’ve never seen one eat an entire town in four hours.”
 

 

  • The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood”
MOSCOW: Russia sent a task force to oversee cleanup of parts of the country’s Far East on Sunday after Typhoon Khanun passed through the Primorye region, the emergencies ministry in Moscow said.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the ministry as saying the number of flooded homes stood at 4,368 while 5,654 adjoining plots and 7 apartment buildings also were flooded. It said 28 settlements remained cut off.
It said most of the affected homes were in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, and in the Oktyabrsky municipal district, in the region of Primorye, where the port of Vladivostok is the administrative center.
The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood.” It said its aircraft delivered humanitarian aid and Mi-8 helicopters helped transfer rescuers to the site.
It added there were no reports of casualties and that it had avoided more serious damage by sending units in early.
TASS said the flood in Ussuriysk, the second largest city in Primorye, was the worst and biggest in a decade and that it had affected between 35 and 40 percent of its territory.  

 

  • Russia abandoned Snake Island on June 30, after taking heavy losses trying to defend it
  • The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port
KYIV: Ukrainian border guards placed a new sign on Snake Island this weekend, recalling the early hours of Russia’s invasion when a comrade on the strategic Black Sea outcrop used a choice phrase to refuse to surrender to a warship.

“The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the defense forces of Ukraine,” a uniformed man said, standing before a post painted blue and yellow like the country’s flag, in a video shared on Facebook late on Saturday by the head of the border service, Serhiy Deineko.
Tiny Snake Island became synonymous with Ukrainian resistance in the first hours of the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, when Russian officers on the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva radioed Ukrainian guards stationed there and ordered them to surrender or die.
One of them radioed back “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”
The phrase became a national slogan, depicted on Ukrainian billboards, T-shirts, and eventually a postage stamp.
The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port.
On April 14, 2022, two Ukrainian missiles struck the Moskva, the biggest warship sunk in combat for 40 years. Russia says one sailor was killed in an accident. Western experts say they believe around half of the crew of about 450 perished at sea.
On June 30, Russia abandoned Snake Island after taking heavy losses trying to defend it. It called its withdrawal another “goodwill gesture.”
Russia still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine. However, Ukraine is pressing ahead with a counteroffensive in which it claimed further progress on Saturday.
“Historical justice has been restored,” Deineko said in his Facebook post. “Ukraine will definitely win!!!”

Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
  • Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan’s universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ruling Taliban’s leader has the ultimate say on when that might happen — if it happens at all, an education official said Saturday.
The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. Girls had been banned from school beyond sixth grade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Afghanistan is the only country in the world with bans on female education.
Afghanistan’s higher education minister, Nida Mohammed Nadim, said at the time the university ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders and because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He said the ban, issued from the southern city of Kandahar by the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in place until further notice.
An adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, Molvi Abdul Jabbar, said universities were ready to readmit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order for the ban to be lifted. He was unable to say when or if that would happen.

Afghanistan's higher education minister Nida Mohammed Nadim is interviewed on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Akhundzada “ordered that the universities be closed, so they closed,” he told The Associated Press. “When he says they are open, they will open the same day. All our leaders are in favor of (restarting girls’ education), even our ministers are in favor of it.”
Jabbar said he last met Akhundzada seven or eight years ago. He fought alongside him against the Russians during the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan and has been part of the Taliban for 27 years.
“It is only because of our obedience (to Akhundzada) that we are following his orders,” he said.
His comments are another sign of diverging opinions within the Taliban about the decision-making process and Akhundzada’s edicts, with chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid moving quickly to reject reports of division. They also show the authority that Akhundzada wields over the Taliban.
Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes. He said universities would reopen for women once they were resolved.
The Taliban made similar promises about high school access for girls, saying classes would resume for them once “technical issues” around uniforms and transport were sorted out, but girls are still shut out of classrooms.
Jabbar said the education sector was as it was before.
“Everything is ready in advance, whether it’s school or university studies. It may be that the (start) times are different, boys in the morning and in the afternoon there will be girls. Or there will be girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon.”
His comments come days ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power.

 

