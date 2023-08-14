US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan

You are here

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (L) looks on as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Juba, South Sudan, on February 3, 2023. (AFP)
  • The advisory faulted the transitional government for its “failure to adhere to its own laws” including on transparency over oil revenue
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday warned businesses of risks in dealings in South Sudan, its latest show of frustration with dueling leaders in the impoverished country Washington once championed.
In an advisory to US businesses, the Departments of State, Commerce and Labor together told them of “the growing reputational, financial and legal risks” to transactions linked to South Sudan’s government or companies controlled by officials’ families.
It called on US businesses to do “due diligence on corruption and human rights issues” and to avoid any dealings that involve South Sudanese officials who are under sanctions.
The advisory faulted the transitional government for its “failure to adhere to its own laws” including on transparency over oil revenue.
Business dealings could “adversely impact US businesses, individuals, other persons and their operations in South Sudan and the region,” it said.
The United States helped spearhead diplomacy for the 2011 independence of majority-Christian South Sudan following two decades of war with Sudan’s majority-Muslim and Arab government in Khartoum.
The new country quickly descended into civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, with the United States and other Western powers accusing President Salva Kiir and his rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar of dragging out implementation of a 2018 deal so they could cling to power.
The United States has halted support for the peace process but maintained humanitarian aid to South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries.
 

 

  • A Nigerian air force spokesman confirmed its Mi-171 helicopter on a “casualty evacuation mission” crashed on Monday after take-off from Zungeru
KANO, Nigeria: At least 26 members of the Nigerian security forces were killed and eight wounded in an ambush by gunmen in central Nigeria late Sunday, two military sources told AFP.
An air force spokesman said a helicopter rescuing the wounded crashed on Monday morning in the area where the army is fighting criminal groups, without specifying whether the crew and passengers had survived.
The two military officers asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak on the incident while military authorities were not available for comment.
“We lost 23 soldiers, including three officers, and three Civilians JTF (vigilantes) in the encounter while eight soldiers were injured,” said the first source following “a serious fight” along the Zungeru-Tegina highway.
A second officer gave the same toll and said the bandits also suffered “heavy casualties.” He also said that communication had been lost with an air force helicopter despatched to evacuate the casualties, with 11 of the dead and seven of the injured aboard.
A Nigerian air force spokesman confirmed its Mi-171 helicopter on a “casualty evacuation mission” crashed on Monday after take-off from Zungeru.
“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute for Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State,” spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.
He said efforts were under way to rescue those aboard and that preliminary investigations had been opened into the cause of the crash.
Barely a week goes by in Africa’s most populous nation without attacks or kidnappings by criminals known as “bandits” in the northwest and center.
The gangs, who have been notorious for mass school abductions, maintain camps in a vast forest straddling the states of Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina.
Northwest and central Nigeria have for years been terrorized by bandits who raid remote villages where they kill and abduct residents for ransom as well as burning homes after looting them.
Impunity as well as insufficient security and wider government presence has allowed the violence to fester, experts say.
 

 

  • The 4.5 hour-long Dubai-Skardu flight will operate once a week
  • Skardu International Airport was inaugurated in December 2021
KHAPLU, Pakistan: The first direct international flight from Dubai to Skardu landed on Monday morning with 80 passengers onboard, a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines said.

Passengers and officials said that the route would make Pakistan’s picturesque northern regions more accessible to foreign travelers and create ease of travel for locals working in the UAE.

Skardu is a beautiful valley, 7,000 feet above sea level and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes and lush green valleys. The region is home to a variety of wildlife, including snow leopards, ibex and markhor.

Skardu International Airport was inaugurated in December 2021.

“PIA’s first international flight with 80 passengers from Dubai to Skardu landed at 8:45 am,” PIA spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, told Arab News. In a media statement, PIA called the flight operation “a momentous occasion for PIA and for the people of Pakistan.”

“The launch of this new flight route will make Skardu more accessible to international travelers, and will help to promote tourism in this beautiful region,” it said. “Skardu is a hidden gem, and we believe that it has the potential to become a major tourist hub in the region. This new flight route will make it easier for people to visit Skardu and experience all that it has to offer.”

The Dubai-Skardu flight, about four hours and thirty minutes long, will operate once a week. PIA is offering a special introductory fare on the route.

Speaking to Arab News, passenger Mohammed Ibrahim, 30, who has been working in the UAE for the past 10 years, said that he was “very happy and very thankful” for the launch of the direct flight.

“Earlier, we couldn’t travel home for a few holidays because four to five days were wasted just to reach home,” he said. “Now Alhamdulillah, due to this flight, we can reach home in a single day … Now we can easily travel home two to three times a year, which was not possible in the past.”

Mohammed Kazim, another passenger, said that the direct flight was “economical and time-saving ... The direct flight is a ‘blessing’ for us,” Kazim told Arab News.

“I have been working in the UAE since 2015, and traveling from Dubai to Skardu was a headache for us. First you have to travel to Islamabad or Karachi and then to Skardu. And in case of bad weather, sometimes a whole week was consumed in traveling. It was not only a financial burden but also our holidays were wasted. Now we are very happy because we can reach home in one day.”

Aziz Ahmed Jamali, additional chief secretary, said that Pakistan’s ambassador in the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, played a “very important role” in connecting the two cities.

“Let the efforts grow. Both tourists and Middle East-based workers are direct beneficiaries of this direct flight,” he said.

  • Deadliest fires in US in more than a century, with death toll of at least 96
LAHAINA, Hawaii: Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following the Maui wildfires as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the landscape.
The blazes that consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina, are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century, with a death toll of at least 96.
“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Gov. Josh Green told “CBS Mornings” in a recorded interview that was aired Monday. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”
As cellphone service has slowly been restored, the number of people missing dropped to about 1,300 from over 2,000, Green said.
Twenty cadaver dogs and dozens of searchers are making their way through blocks reduced to ash.
“Right now, they’re going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they’ll start to enter buildings,” Jeff Hickman, director of public affairs for the Hawaii Department of Defense, said Monday on NBC’s “Today.”
Such crews had covered just 3 percent of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday.
The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina nearly a week ago destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes. That fire has been 85 percent contained, according to the county. Another blaze known as the Upcountry fire has been 60 percent contained, officials said.
“There’s very little left there,” Green said of Lahaina in a video update Sunday, adding that “an estimated value of $5.6 billion has gone away.”
Even where the fire has retreated, authorities have warned that toxic byproducts may remain, including in drinking water, after the flames spewed poisonous fumes. And many people simply have no home to return to. Authorities plan to house them in hotels and vacation rentals.
Many people have gathered at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, which has been serving as a shelter. Among the visitors was Oprah Winfrey, who told Hawaii News Now that she has delivered personal hygiene products, towels and water in recent days.
Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, warned that news crews will eventually depart from the destruction, and the world will move on. But she said that “we’re all still going to be here trying to figure out what is the best way to rebuild … I will be here for the long haul, doing what I can.”
The cause of the wildfires is under investigation, and Green said authorities would also examine their response. One fire, for instance, was thought to be out but later flared again. Before the blaze engulfed Lahaina, Maui County officials also failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population and instead relied on social media posts.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the flames on Maui raced through parched brush. One fire moved as fast as a mile (1.6 kilometers) every minute, according to Green.
“With those kinds of winds and 1,000-degree temperatures, ultimately all the pictures that you will see will be easy to understand,” he said.
The fires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. They also surpassed the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California that left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradise.
Many gathered Sunday to mourn the dead. Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina was spared from the flames that wiped out most of the surrounding community, but with search-and-recovery efforts ongoing, its members attended Mass up the road. The Bishop of Honolulu, the Rev. Clarence “Larry” Silva, presided.
Taufa Samisoni said his uncle, aunt, cousin and the cousin’s 7-year-old son were found dead inside a burned car. Samisoni’s wife, Katalina, said the family would draw comfort from Silva’s reference to the Bible story of how Jesus’ disciple Peter walked on water and was saved from drowning.
“If Peter can walk on water, yes we can. We will get to the shore,” she said, her voice quivering.
Meanwhile, Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepared to house evacuees and first responders.
Green said 500 hotels rooms will be made available for locals who have been displaced. An additional 500 rooms will be set aside for workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some hotels will carry on with normal business to help preserve jobs and sustain the local economy, Green said.
The state wants to work with Airbnb to make sure that rental homes can be made available for locals.
J.P. Mayoga, a cook at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali, is still making breakfast, lunch and dinner on a daily basis. But instead of serving hotel guests, he’s been feeding the roughly 200 hotel employees and their family members who have been living there since Tuesday.
His home and that of his father were spared. But his girlfriend, two young daughters, father and another local are all staying in a hotel room together, as it is safer than Lahaina, which is covered in toxic debris.
“Everybody has their story, and everybody lost something. So everybody can be there for each other, and they understand what’s going on in each other’s lives,” he said of his co-workers at the hotel.

  • Six Afghan men died and dozens more required rescuing after a small vessel bound for the southeast English coast from France sank in the Channel on Saturday
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blames the “criminal gangs” facilitating small boat Channel crossings for the “horrific” weekend deaths of at least six migrants, his spokesman said Monday.
Six Afghan men died and dozens more required rescuing after a small vessel bound for the southeast English coast from France sank in the Channel in the early hours of Saturday.
“The blame for the tragedy we’ve seen in the Channel in recent days lies squarely in the hands of criminal gangs who are exploiting people’s lives for profit,” Sunak’s spokesman told reporters.
“This is a horrific tragedy and his thoughts first and foremost are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives,” he added.
“It’s a stark reminder of how dangerous these crossings are and how vitally important it is to disrupt these criminal gangs, and it is right the government acts urgently and takes all possible steps to close down this route.”
Sunak’s government has faced strong criticism from migrants’ rights groups for its policies toward the small boats, after recently barring arrivals from claiming asylum and pursuing plans to deport them immediately to Rwanda.
Both plans are on-hold pending a court challenge to sending the migrants to east Africa.
They have also been criticized for planning to house up to 500 migrants in a barge off the coast of southwest England, and others at similar sites in future.
The first few dozen migrants were placed on the “Bibby Stockholm” last week, but in an embarrassing setback had to be removed within days after Legionella bacteria was found in the water on board.
However, Sunak’s spokesman insisted the government’s policies aimed at deterring small boats was working, pointing to fewer arrivals so far this year compared to at the same stage in 2022.
He said a deal struck between Britain and France in March, which sees London send Paris hundreds of millions of euros annually to step up patrols and other deterrent measures, was effective.
“Obviously we think there’s more to do on both sides but it’s true that since we improved and enhanced our relationship with France we have seen more people who would wish to make those crossings being intercepted and that’s a positive step,” the spokesman added.
More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats from France to southeast England since Britain began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018, official figures revealed last Friday.
The route across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes has repeatedly proved perilous, with numerous previous capsizes and scores of migrants drowning in the waters over the last decade.

  • Hamza Taouzzale, 22, became the youngest person to hold the office 
  • Serving as councilor offers chance to connect with people left behind by politics, he tells Arab News
LONDON: At London’s Westminster City Hall, 22-year-old Hamza Taouzzale warmly welcomes us into his dynamic working environment.

The councilor made history in the political heart of the UK last year when he became Westminster City Council’s first Arab and Muslim, and youngest, lord mayor.

He introduced us to his realm of responsibilities, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of his duties. With a passionate demeanor, he delved into the rich history of Westminster and its surrounding boroughs, painting a vivid picture of inspiring local stories.

Taouzzale described his emotions upon learning of the news of his election as a mixture of nerves and excitement. Calling his mother, he recalled her shock, as well as the astonishment of his entire family.

“But for me, it was that pride and that representation to understand that I was going to be the first Muslim, the first person from a minority ethnicity and the youngest ever at the age of 22 to become lord mayor of Westminster,” Taouzzale added.

 

The role, which he held until earlier this year, involves acting as a community representative, offering a chance to connect with those who may feel disconnected from local politics and decision-making.

Taouzzale emphasized his commitment to engaging with various segments of the community, including schools, youth clubs and care homes, highlighting the need to meet the demands of locals.

Growing up on the nearby Lisson Green Estate, the 22-year-old acknowledged the importance of community support in his journey.

He recalled his initiation into politics at the age of 16, when a youth leader, Tariq, encouraged him to join the local Youth Council.

From there, Taouzzale was elected as a youth MP. That position paved the way for him to later become a Westminster City councilor.

The journey, guided by mentors and a desire to make a positive change, led to his eventual appointment as lord mayor of Westminster in May 2022.

As the first Muslim and Arab in the position, Taouzzale described his background as having provided representation to local communities. He underestimated the impact he would have globally, but gradually realized the importance of his role as a symbol of empowerment and inspiration, especially for young people.

He said: “I had people in my first week from countries I’ve never been to in the Middle East message me on Facebook: ‘I’m so, so proud of you,’ ‘This is brilliant,’ ‘Masha Allah.’

“That sort of pushed me to understand who I was representing. I wasn’t representing just Westminster; I wasn’t representing just my community. I was representing all those people who had never done something that I had been able to do, as a present in the Arab world, the Muslim world,” Taouzzale added.

Through his work, the councilor hopes to encourage others, especially young people, to see the possibilities that lie ahead. He wants to leave a legacy that motivates people to believe that, like him, they too can overcome challenges.

