You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
1 / 2
Members of the Congress of South Africa Trade Unions take part in an unemployment protest march in Johannesburg on July 6, 2023. (AP)
South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
2 / 2
Themba Khumalo collects empty metal and plastic containers to sell and support his family in Daveyton township, South Africa, on Aug. 1, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6cku6

Updated 31 sec ago
AP

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
  • South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world, according to the World Bank, outstripping Gaza and the West Bank, Djibouti and Kosovo
  • South Africa’s GDP needs to grow by 6 percent a year to start creating enough jobs just for the 700,000 people who enter the workforce every year, says expert
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

JOHANNESBURG: As Lebohang Mphuthi works amid the chaos of boisterous children during a lunch break at the Omar H.S. Ebrahim elementary school in South Africa — the kids are pushing, shoving and spilling food everywhere — she can’t help but think how this is as far from her dream job as it can get.
Four years after graduating with a degree in analytical chemistry, the only work the 26-year-old has found is as a student assistant at a public school in Pretoria. Her responsibilities include handing out meals to the children and limiting the chaos as best she can.
Mphuthi’s story mirrors those of so many young South African graduates sitting at home jobless or trying to make ends meet doing fairly menial jobs in a country with a 33 percent official unemployment rate. It’s a figure badly at odds with the status of a nation meant to embody the aspirations of Africa and the developing world.
“It is demotivating and frustrating,” Mphuthi said of her battle to make progress. “You ask yourself, if we who studied are struggling to find jobs, then what about these ones who are still at school?”
In a South African context, Mphuthi might be considered lucky with the $215 she earns a month.
Analysts say the official unemployment number doesn’t even count those who have given up on finding work and dropped off the grid and that a more accurate assessment would be that nearly 42 percent of South Africa’s working-age population is unemployed.
South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world, according to the World Bank, outstripping Gaza and the West Bank, Djibouti and Kosovo.
When it comes to youth unemployment, the rate is 61 percent of 15- to 24-year-olds, according to official statistics, and a staggering 71 percent if you again count those who are no longer trying.
Isobel Frye, executive director of the Social Policy Initiative in South Africa, which researches poverty and unemployment, said it equates to 24 million adults out of a population of 60 million who are either unemployed or not involved in any economic activity and barely surviving.
A United Nations report on unemployment in South Africa that was delivered to Deputy President Paul Mashatile last month described the situation as a “ticking time bomb.”
“We have to ask ourselves why this was allowed to happen,” Frye said.




Lebohang Mphuthi distributes meals to children during a lunch break at the Omar H.S. Ebrahim Primary School in Lotus Gardens, west of Pretoria, South Africa, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo)

South Africa’s GDP needs to grow by 6 percent a year to start creating enough jobs just for the 700,000 people who enter the workforce every year, according to Duma Gqubule, a financial analyst who has advised the South African government.
South Africa’s growth hasn’t approached that much-needed figure for more than a decade. Its economy — which grew by 2 percent last year — is expected to grow by less than 1 percent this year and between 1 percent and 2 percent for the next five years.
Gqubule and Frye believe there are policies that would ease unemployment but have expressed exasperation that the problem isn’t a top priority for everyone from the government to private businesses and every South African given the country’s massive problems, including poverty, inequality and an epidemic of violent crime.
“People just don’t want to talk about this crisis,” Gqubule said when he appeared on national television to reflect on the UN report.
The UN report didn’t come as a surprise. Unemployment was high 30 years ago and has been trending up. The COVID-19 pandemic ripped jobs away from more than 2 million South Africans in a devastating blow, according to government statistics. However, there were warning signs long before that.
The pandemic didn’t cause 46-year-old Themba Khumalo’s problems. He lost his job as a machine operator in 2017 and now tries to support his wife and two children by collecting metal and plastic containers anywhere he can find them to sell in bulk for recycling.
“There are too many guys sitting at home without work,” Khumalo said as he crushed some metal cans with his worn-out work boots in the backyard of his home on the outskirts of Johannesburg. He shakes his head at the insufficiency of the monthly $18 he receives in unemployment benefits. His one bright note is that neighbors often leave empty food cans outside his house for him to recycle.
One of the government’s policies to combat unemployment is helping young entrepreneurs start businesses. Pearl Pillay of the Youth Lab think-tank, which focuses on improving opportunities for young people, said new businesses aren’t getting off the ground.
“Yet that is kind of our fix-all solution to unemployment,” Pillay said.
In the Johannesburg township of Soweto, Mothibedi Mohoje’s Internet cafe is almost always busy as it mainly caters to people who need its computers to apply for jobs. Unemployed Thato Sengoatsi, 25, spends a lot of time there.




Unemployed Thato Sengoatsi speaks during an interview in Soweto, South Africa, on Aug. 2, 2023. (AP)

Sengoatsi and school assistant Mphuthi are among South Africa’s “Born Free” generation — born after the apartheid system of racial segregation ended in 1994 and who have only known a free South Africa. Their lives started in the dawn of democracy when Nelson Mandela was president and hope filled the air.
But unemployment has cast its shadow on the future of millions of South Africa’s Black majority in 2023. Sengoatsi didn’t live through apartheid, but he knows bringing it down promised something.
“The generation that came before us protested ... so that we could have a better life. But we are not getting that life, and we cannot hide that fact,” Sengoatsi said.
There’s clear desperation. When the premier of the economic hub province of Gauteng announced last month that he was offering jobs for 6,000 unemployed young people, more than 40,000 waited in the winter cold to apply. More than 30,000 were set for rejection.
And there’s anger.
Warning of how unemployment threatens the country’s stability, the UN referred specifically to a week in 2021 when riots and looting left more than 350 people dead in South Africa, the worst violence since the last days of apartheid.
But it was an extreme version of the protests rooted in poverty and joblessness that South Africa experiences almost weekly, and which see so many Black Born Frees tearing at the fabric of a post-apartheid society that also isn’t giving them a chance.
It’s a “tinderbox,” Frye said of South Africa, waiting for any spark to set it off. Like the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, the starting point for the 2021 riots. Or a minibus taxi driver strike this month in Cape Town that caused a week of deadly violence, with many rioters not working in the same field. At the center of both those violent eruptions and most of the others, there are jobless young South Africans.
The fact that South Africa’s first generation of Born Frees — now in their mid to late 20s — are living in the country with the world’s worst unemployment rate is “the most heartbreaking betrayal of the promises and dreams of our liberation,” Gqubule wrote.
And there is concern over the future of young generations.
Mphuthi, still young herself, worries about what lies ahead for the children she cares for at the elementary school.
“We have a problem right now,” Frye said, “but we’ll have a massive problem in five, 10, 15 years’ time where it’s just unthinkable what that means for the structure of society.”
 

Topics: South Africa Social Policy Initiative in South Africa Paul Mashatile Youth Lab Pearl Pillay

Related

Former South African President Zuma taken back to prison and released again within 2 hours
World
Former South African President Zuma taken back to prison and released again within 2 hours
South Africa’s Ramaphosa tells Putin ‘war has to have an end’
World
South Africa’s Ramaphosa tells Putin ‘war has to have an end’

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
  • A group of UN experts on Monday hit out at pledges by Taliban authorities of a softer rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 until 2001
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban government was set Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with a military parade in the movement’s birthplace, as well as other celebrations of their surge back to power.
Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the name given to the country by its new rulers — fluttered at security checkpoints across the capital, which fell on August 15, 2021, when the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile.
In the two years since, Taliban authorities have imposed their strict interpretation of Islam on the country, with women bearing the brunt of laws the United Nations has termed “gender apartheid.”
The parade, including scores of military vehicles and weapons left behind by international forces after a weeks-long chaotic withdrawal, was to be held in Kandahar, the cradle of the Taliban movement and from where reclusive Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada rules by decree.
Elsewhere, convoys of Taliban members are due to drive through the streets of Herat in the west, while in Kabul, the education ministry will host a celebration at a school in a part of the city once stacked with diplomats who are now thin on the ground — the Taliban government still unrecognized formally by any other country.
The international community continues to grapple with how, and if, to engage with the Taliban authorities, with restrictions on women’s rights — squeezed from public spaces and avenues to work and education — a key obstacle in negotiations over aid and recognition.
A group of UN experts on Monday hit out at pledges by Taliban authorities of a softer rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 until 2001.
“Despite reassurances by the Taliban de facto authorities that any restrictions, particularly in terms of access to education would be temporary, the facts on the ground have demonstrated an accelerated, systematic, and all engulfing system of segregation, marginalization and persecution,” the experts said in a statement.

Afghan women ahead of the anniversary have expressed fear and despair over the loss of rights — a handful holding small demonstrations, many of their faces covered with masks.
But Afghans also pointed to worry over an economic and humanitarian crisis in motion since the Taliban takeover, as aid dried up and sanctions were imposed.
Farmer Rahatullah Azizi told AFP he used to earn a living off his crops but now has “just enough to eat.”
He expressed relief, however, that the security situation was better, noting he could now travel freely at night without fear of being mugged.
But while security has drastically improved in the past two years, the Daesh group remains a threat, and tensions have risen with Pakistan over an increase of attacks in the countries’ shared border areas.
Taliban authorities have pledged that Afghan territory won’t be used by foreign militants to stage attacks abroad, but it remains a sticking point.
But while some Afghans celebrate the end of fighting and Taliban rule, others see it as a grim anniversary.
“All the girls and women of Afghanistan want their freedom back,” said former student Hamasah Bawar.
 

 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan Taliban

Related

Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 3, wounds 7 at hotel frequented by Pakistani refugees
World
Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 3, wounds 7 at hotel frequented by Pakistani refugees
Taliban entrenched in Afghanistan after 2 years of rule, women and girls pay the price
World
Taliban entrenched in Afghanistan after 2 years of rule, women and girls pay the price

US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit

US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit

US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States, Japan and South Korea are expected to announce plans for expanded military cooperation on ballistic missile defenses and technology development in the face of growing concern about North Korea’s nuclear program when the countries’ leaders gather at Camp David for a summit Friday, according to two senior Biden administration officials.
The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss planning for the summit, said the announcements will be part of a broad set of initiatives that will be unveiled as President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the one-day gathering at the presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains.
The summit is the first Biden has held during his presidency at Camp David and comes amid a thaw in the historically complicated relationship between Japan and South Korea. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.
The White House is looking to build on the recent diplomatic momentum and aims to use the summit for “institutionalizing, deepening and thickening the habits of cooperation” between the three countries as they face an increasingly complicated Pacific, one official said.
Earlier Monday, North Korea state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons. Kim’s push to produce more weapons comes as US officials believe Russia’s defense minister recently talked with North Korea about selling more weapons to Russia for its war with Ukraine.
Japan and South Korea have been rapidly mending their ties as they deepen three-way security cooperation with Washington in response to growing regional threats from North Korea and an increasingly assertive China.
The ties have improved rapidly since March after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government announced an initiative to resolve disputes stemming from compensation for wartime Korean forced laborers.
Last month, Japan reinstated South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status, ending a four-year economic row that was further strained during their bitter historic disputes. The three countries also announced in June that they would begin to share in real-time early warning threat data of North Korean missile launches by the end of the year.
Biden plans to take Kishida and Yoon on a walk of the Camp David grounds and will host the leaders for an intimate lunch, the officials said. While Biden will hold one-on-one conversations with both leaders, the three leaders will spend the bulk of the visit together, the officials said.
One official said the gathering at Camp David is meant to drive home that the progress made between South Korea and Japan is a “big deal” and that it’s critical that the relationship “only move forward.”
The leaders are expected to be dressed in shirtsleeves without ties for the private portions of Friday’s Camp David meetings. The leaders are also expected to take part in a joint news conference at the end of the summit.
Camp David has been the site of significant moments of diplomacy.
In the midst of World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met at the retreat — then known as Shangri-La — for planning of the Italian campaign that would knock Benito Mussolini out of the war.
President Jimmy Carter hosted Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in September 1978 for talks that established a framework for a historic peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in March 1979.
President Bill Clinton in 2000 brought then-Palestinian Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to Camp David in an unsuccessful bid for a conflict-ending accord.

Topics: Camp David summit US-Japan-South Korea Joe Biden Fumio Kishida Yoon Suk Yeol North Korea Catoctin Mountains

Related

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
World
China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
World
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan, threatens damage

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan, threatens damage
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan, threatens damage

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan, threatens damage
  • Power outages hit more than 21,000 households in central Mie prefecture, and thousands more in nearby prefectures, including Osaka, NHK said
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

TOKYO: More than 800 flights were canceled and tens of thousands of homes lost power as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall in western Japan early on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue flood and landslide warnings, public broadcaster NHK said.
Approaching from the Pacific Ocean, Typhoon Lan made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo.
The typhoon, which followed closely on the heels of Typhoon Khanun during Japan’s peak Obon holiday season, lashed wide swathes of central and western Japan with heavy rains and powerful winds.
Power outages hit more than 21,000 households in central Mie prefecture, and thousands more in nearby prefectures, including Osaka, NHK said.
Anticipating the dangerous levels of winds and rains a day earlier, high-speed train operators had also planned suspensions of services affecting the area. Convenience store operator 7-Eleven shuttered more than a 100 stores.
Over the next 24 hours, the central Tokai region — home of Toyota Motor — was expected to get about 350 mm (13.8 inches) of rainfall, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August. Many factories close during the Obon holidays, when city-dwellers return to their ancestral homes.
Typhoon Lan had sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph) and was moving northwest across the western part of the main island of Honshu as of 0000 GMT. It was forecast to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and continue north along the sea, according to Japan’s weather agency.

 

Topics: Japan typhoon Typhoon Khanun

Related

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
World
Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
Typhoon Doksuri: Highest flooding alert issued for Beijing
World
Typhoon Doksuri: Highest flooding alert issued for Beijing

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday in response to a call from Armenia saying the mainly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighboring Azerbaijan is blockaded and 120,000 people are facing hunger and “a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.”
Armenia’s UN Ambassador Mher Margaryan asked for the meeting on the dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a letter to the ambassador of the United States, which holds the Security Council presidency this month.
The US Mission to the UN said Monday the emergency open meeting will take place on Wednesday afternoon.
In his letter to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Margaryan said Azerbaijan’s complete blockade since July 15 of the Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia – has created severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
“The deliberate creation of unbearable life conditions for the population is nothing but an act of mass atrocity targeting the indigenous people of Nagorno-Karabakh and forcing them to leave their homeland,” he said, stressing that this constitutes “an existential threat to them.”

Margaryan asked the Security Council, which is charged with ensuring international peace and security, “to prevent mass atrocities including war crimes, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and genocide.”
Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. Armenian forces also took control of substantial territory around the Azerbaijani region.
Azerbaijan regained control of the surrounding territory in a six-week war with Armenia in 2020. A Russia-brokered armistice that ended the war left the region’s capital, Stepanakert, connected to Armenia only by the Lachin Corridor, along which Russian peacekeeping forces were supposed to ensure free movement.
Margaryan accused Azerbaijan of violating the Russian-brokered armistice and international humanitarian law as well as orders by the International Court of Justice in February and July. The UN’s highest court said in its orders that Azerbaijan should “take all measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directors,” the Armenian ambassador said.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has accused Armenia of violating its territorial integrity and sovereignty and of smuggling weapons into Nagorno-Karabakh.
Last week, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region and called for the Security Council to bring the matter before the international tribunal.
Luis Moreno Ocampo said in a report requested by a group of Armenians, including the country’s president, that as a result of the blockade “there is a reasonable basis to believe that a genocide is being committed.”
He said the UN convention defines genocide as including “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.”

Related

Armenia urges UN to hold meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis
World
Armenia urges UN to hold meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis
Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers

British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers
  • The Dutch Defense Ministry scrambled two of its F-16 fighters the Russian bombers were spotted flying over the Baltic Sea toward the Netherlands
  • As the Russian bombers arrived part of NATO’s northern air policing area, British Typhoons intercepted them and escorted them of the UK’s area of interest
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

LONDON: The Dutch Defense Ministry and the British Royal Air Force said they scrambled fighter jets on Monday when Russian bombers were tracked flying toward the airspace of the Netherlands and off Scotland, respectively. The pair of Russian warplanes spotted in each location were flying in international airspace.

Britain’s Royal Air Force said two Typhoon fighters were launched from Lossiemouth to monitor the Russian bombers as they flew north of the Shetland Islands off Scotland. The Russian Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J, which are used for maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, were in airspace that is part of NATO’s northern air policing area, the UK Defense Ministry said.
Russian aircraft entering the UK’s zone of international airspace can pose a hazard to other planes because they often don’t communicate with air traffic control or broadcast their coordinates, the military said.

This photo released on Aug. 14, 2023 by the Ministry of Defense shows one of the two Russian Tupolev long-range maritime patrol bombers as they transited north of the Shetland Islands within NATO's northern air policing area. (AP)

The Typhoons stayed with the Russian planes until they were out of the UK’s area of interest, according to a statement from the lead pilot, who wasn’t named.
Denmark’s air force said its fighter jets identified the Russian bombers flying over the Baltic Sea toward the Netherlands. The Dutch Defense Ministry said it then scrambled two of its own F-16 fighters.
“This doesn’t happen often, but today’s incident demonstrates the importance of rapid deployment,” the ministry said. “The F-16s are on standby 24 hours a day and can take off within minutes and intercept an unidentified aircraft.”
British and German fighter jets were sent up in mid-March to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, officials said at the time. The day before, the US had said a Russian fighter jet struck a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea.
Russia insisted its warplanes didn’t hit the MQ-9 Reaper drone, arguing the drone had maneuvered sharply and crashed into the water. The back-to-back incidents raised concerns about aerial standoffs near Russia and Ukraine
The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa since Russia last month broke off a wartime deal to protect Ukraine’s crucial grain exports. The Russian attacks appear aimed at facilities that transport grain and also at wrecking cherished Ukrainia historical sites.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Odesa NATO Netherlands Britain

Related

Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa
World
Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
World
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl

Latest updates

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan, threatens damage
Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan, threatens damage
UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.