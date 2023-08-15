You are here

Algeria bans 'Barbie' movie, media and official source say

Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ movie, media and official source say
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s doll on an adventure into the real world. (AFP)
Reuters

Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ movie, media and official source say

Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ movie, media and official source say
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algeria has banned the movie “Barbie,” which had been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site said on Monday.

The official source said the film “promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances” and that it “does not comply with Algeria’s religious and cultural beliefs.”

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

Lebanon and Kuwait have both also banned the film, but it is showing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Algeria’s Culture Ministry supervises the contents of films projected in cinemas and can stop them being shown.

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai drops new single 

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai drops new single 
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai drops new single 

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai drops new single 
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai on Tuesday dropped her much anticipated single “Encore.” 

“ITS FINALLY OUT!! STREAM ENCORE!! (sic)” she wrote to her followers on Instagram, sharing a short clip of her dancing to the song.  

The music sensation has been teasing the release of the song since the beginning of August.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

The song is produced by London-born music artist Oscar Scheller.  

Zouai’s fans seem to be excited for the song’s release.  

“The way I squealed the second it came out,” commented one user on her post, while another said: “And once again you’ve amazed me. Couldn’t love this masterpiece more than what I already do.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

“I’ve been streaming all day miss Lolo,” another fan said. The music sensation’s supporters added that “Encore” is the “SONG OF THE YEAR (sic)” and that it was “worth” the wait.  

Zouai has been having a fruitful year so far.  

In July, she teamed up with Australian record producer Kito on a collaborative track called “Sticky.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

Earlier this year, Zouai embarked on the much-lauded Play Girl tour.  

“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It’s going to be amazing,” she posted on Instagram when her tour was first announced in November. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year.” 

The music sensation’s tour started on March 8 in London. She has since visited cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands on a tour that features more than 30 shows. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post, saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.” 

“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album. 

After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square. 

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard on social media, saying: “I always said that one day I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day.” 

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added. 

Netflix, Arab cultural fund launch program to train emerging female filmmakers  

Netflix, Arab cultural fund launch program to train emerging female filmmakers  
Arab News

Netflix, Arab cultural fund launch program to train emerging female filmmakers  

Netflix, Arab cultural fund launch program to train emerging female filmmakers  
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform Netflix has teamed up with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) to launch “Women In Film: Introduction to the Creative Process,” a program for emerging female talent that aims to educate participants on the creative filmmaking process.  

Forty-five emerging women filmmakers – graduating from film studies and interested in film who reside in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE – will be chosen to take part in the program.  

Participants will be introduced to scriptwriting and the creative process of filmmaking by established female filmmakers from the Arab region.  

The program will commence in November, with three days of workshops in Cairo, Dubai and Jeddah. As part of the scheme, all participants will be provided with the chance to visit Netflix’s production hub in Europe early next year.  

Netflix previously teamed up with AFAC for a scheme that gave five female Arab producers and directors a total of $250,000 via Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity.  

Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Netflix, said: “At Netflix, we are passionate about amplifying women’s voices behind the camera. That includes a commitment to authentic storytelling which is intrinsically linked to developing the region’s talent pipeline.  

Founded in 2007 by Arab cultural activists, AFAC is an independent foundation supporting artists, writers, researchers, and organizations in the Arab region.  

Applications will be open from Aug. 17 until Sept. 8.  

Model Imaan Hammam promotes MENA artists 

Model Imaan Hammam promotes MENA artists 
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam promotes MENA artists 

Model Imaan Hammam promotes MENA artists 
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam took to social media to promote artists from the MENA region with her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her latest bid to market Middle Eastern creativity online.  

The runway star — who is a fashion week staple and is currently the brand ambassador of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder — is known for dropping personally curated playlists of regional music for her social media fans, and she has now gone a step further by promoting regional artists.  

“Long, hot summer” the model captioned a carousel of paintings centered on the theme.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

She shared images of late Egyptian artist Hussein Bicar’s “Arouss Al-Nubia” (Nubian Bride) (1992), London-based Pippa El-Kadhi Brown’s “There’s a Whole World out There, in Here” (2022), Anuar Khalifi’s “Ghurba” (2020), as well as work by Sudanese artist Amani Azhari and Finnish Tunisian artist Dora Dalila Cheffi.  

Besides art, Hammam is a longtime music aficionado and often posts song recommendations on her Instagram Stories and boasts a dedicated “music” highlight on the social media platform — a permanent fixture for her followers. She even curated a playlist for Berlin-based record label Habibi Funk.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

The nearly three-hour-long playlist, which is available on Spotify, features a globally diverse mix of tunes that range from rai to dancehall, from artists all around the world, including Arabic favorites Cheb Mami and Ruba Shamshoum as well as icons such as Fela Kuti and Sade. 

It was not Hammam’s first time launching a playlist. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

In 2020, Rihanna’s now defunct luxury maison Fenty tapped the model, along with Jahleel Weaver and Compton-born music creative Steve Lacy, to help kick off the label’s Apple Music playlists series. 

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Centraal Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.   

Hammam has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few, and starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co. and more.  

She is also the global ambassador for US cosmetics giant Estee Lauder. 

Hammam previously spoke to the brand about her respect for Middle Eastern artistry.  

“I grew up as one of six children with a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father. Growing up in a Western country, my parents made sure that we were proud of our roots and knew how to speak Arabic. They always surrounded me with our heritage at home through music, film and art.” 

Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 

Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 

Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 
Arab News

DUBAI: Georgina Rodriguez, longterm partner of Saudi Pro League footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is back in Riyadh with the duo’s children after a summer spent abroad.  

The Argentinian model and social media star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a carousel of images since the family’s return to Saudi Arabia, captioning the post, “Home,” along with a heart emoji. 

Seen wearing a stylish form-fitting red dress, Rodriguez also posted a picture holding Ronaldo’s Golden Boot award. 

Ronaldo also won his first piece of silverware for Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr as he lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup title, after scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal. 

Another photo shows the duo’s kids proudly posing in front of the TV as Ronaldo lifts the trophy on screen. 

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign
Arab News

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian model Loli Bahia channels cozy vibes and comfort in French label Isabel Marant’s fall-winter 2023 campaign. 

The campaign also features models Vasko Luyckx, Alaato Jazyper, Liya Kebede and Irina Shayk. 

The campaign, shot in black-and-white by photographer Robin Galiegue, sees Bahia dressed in a chic sweater paired with tights, all brought together with a leather jacket. 

Earlier this year, Bahia walked the runway for Isabel Marant at Paris Fashion Week, wearing the label’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Also walking alongside her were modelling big names such as Natasha Poly, Liya Kebede, Anna Ewers, Caroline Trentini, Liu Wen, Jessica Stam, Malgosia Bela, Kasia Struss and Imaan Hammam, among others. 

In January 2023, 19-year-old Bahia was also named as one of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s brand ambassadors.   

The model took to Instagram to share the news with her 62,000 followers, showing a picture from her latest shoot with the French luxury label.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

“Super happy to be one of the YSL Beauty ambassadors,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.   

The model posed wearing a black leather suit with a black top. Her makeup was soft with a neutral matte lip.  

In the pictures shared on YSL Beauty’s Instagram page, Bahia posed holding the brand’s slim matte lipstick.   

Bahia starred in the campaign alongside Chinese model Tao Ye — signed with Heroes Model Management — who was also announced as one of the brand’s ambassadors.   

YSL Beauty congratulated the two stars by sharing pictures of the campaign on its Instagram Stories. “Welcome to the YSL Beaute family,” the three consecutive Stories read.   

At just 19, Bahia is quickly shaping up to be one of the most in-demand models in the industry, becoming a runway fixture in just a few months after a breakthrough spring 2022 fashion season, where she walked in 65 shows.  

The catwalk star has strutted down the catwalks of a host of prestigious labels, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy, Lanvin and Valentino, to name but a few.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

Bahia, who is signed to Women Management Paris, made her runway debut in 2020 at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 show. She would go on to star in the Parisian luxury house’s advertising campaign for fall 2021.  

She has also featured in campaigns for Saint Laurent, Courreges and Max Mara in addition to starring on the cover of Vogue Italia. 

