StarzPlay launches first fantasy sports game in MENA

DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has launched StarzPlay Fantasy Sports, the first-of-its-kind game in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, according to the company.
Alessandro Masaro, chief strategy officer at StarzPlay, said: “(The game) is the first-of-its-kind blockchain service in the region, which will give customers a new dimension to engage with sports while competing to win incredible prizes.”
The platform’s fantasy sports game allows players to make predictions around live Serie A matches and other regional leagues, such as forecasting scores and possession percentages and identifying the scorer of a game’s first goal.
Players can win prizes such as in-game currency, which can be used to buy NFTs or redeemed for StarzPlay subscriptions, football merchandise, match tickets and meet-and-greet experiences.
Third-party sponsors can also offer prizes to players opening a new avenue for brands and advertisers to reach audiences on the platform.
Masaro added: “Our goal is to make StarzPlay a hub for sports entertainment and provide users and rights holders with more opportunities to interact and build stronger and more valuable relationships.”
He added that the game was part of StarzPlay’s larger plan to “expand into other leagues and sports in the near future.”