You are here

  • Home
  • StarzPlay launches first fantasy sports game in MENA

StarzPlay launches first fantasy sports game in MENA

StarzPlay launches first fantasy sports game in MENA
Players can win prizes, including in-game currency
Short Url

https://arab.news/4jacy

Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

StarzPlay launches first fantasy sports game in MENA

StarzPlay launches first fantasy sports game in MENA
  • Players can win prizes, including in-game currency
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has launched StarzPlay Fantasy Sports, the first-of-its-kind game in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, according to the company.

Alessandro Masaro, chief strategy officer at StarzPlay, said: “(The game) is the first-of-its-kind blockchain service in the region, which will give customers a new dimension to engage with sports while competing to win incredible prizes.”

The platform’s fantasy sports game allows players to make predictions around live Serie A matches and other regional leagues, such as forecasting scores and possession percentages and identifying the scorer of a game’s first goal.

Players can win prizes such as in-game currency, which can be used to buy NFTs or redeemed for StarzPlay subscriptions, football merchandise, match tickets and meet-and-greet experiences.

Third-party sponsors can also offer prizes to players opening a new avenue for brands and advertisers to reach audiences on the platform.

Masaro added: “Our goal is to make StarzPlay a hub for sports entertainment and provide users and rights holders with more opportunities to interact and build stronger and more valuable relationships.”

He added that the game was part of StarzPlay’s larger plan to “expand into other leagues and sports in the near future.”

Topics: Starzplay Online gaming

Related

StarzPlay teams up with with Tpay for mobile payment options
Media
StarzPlay teams up with with Tpay for mobile payment options
StarzPlay expands offerings with news channels
Media
StarzPlay expands offerings with news channels

Netflix to make its games playable on more devices

Netflix to make its games playable on more devices
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Netflix to make its games playable on more devices

Netflix to make its games playable on more devices
  • Testing to be limited to selected users in Canda and UK, but global roll out is expected in coming months
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix will test games on select TVs and computers in a first step to make them playable on more devices, the company’s vice president of Games Mike Verdu wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The company is rolling out a limited beta test to a small group of members in Canada and the United Kingdom on select TVs starting Monday, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

“Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile,” said Verde in a post on Netflix’s blog.

“While we’re still very early in our games journey, we're excited to bring joy to members with games.”

Although testing is currently limited to selected users, Verdi hinted that the new features are expected to be rolled out to more countries around the world, including the Middle East, in the coming months.

The streaming platform had begun its push into the gaming experience by launching Netflix games on mobiles in November 2021. So far, the company’s titles have only been available on Apple’s iOS and Alphabet’s Android.

“Oxenfree” from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” a gem-mining arcade game, will be part of the initial testing.

Users can play the games on TV using their phones and those on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world,” Verdu said.

Netflix said games on TV will operate on select devices from initial partners Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV and Roku devices, among others.

It said more devices will be supported over time, but did not detail which ones would later be supported.

In March, the company had said it had a content slate of 40 more games scheduled for later this year and 70 in development with its partners, which would be in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by its in-house game studios.

Netflix signaled its intention to expand into cloud gaming last fall, when Verdu said the company was exploring such an offering and announced that Netflix would open a new gaming studio in Southern California.

With Reuters

Topics: Netflix gaming

Related

Netflix and AFAC launch training program for female filmmakers
Media
Netflix and AFAC launch training program for female filmmakers
Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
Media
Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region

UK authorities on alert as Albanian smugglers use TikTok to advertise new routes

UK authorities on alert as Albanian smugglers use TikTok to advertise new routes
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

UK authorities on alert as Albanian smugglers use TikTok to advertise new routes

UK authorities on alert as Albanian smugglers use TikTok to advertise new routes
  • Videos feature icons, emojis and other symbols that promote journeys from Spain to the UK
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok and other social media platforms have been used by Albanian smugglers to advertise migrant routes to the UK, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

The new route publicized by gangs includes a ferry ride from Santander on the north coast of Spain to the south coast port of Portsmouth for £14,000 ($18,000) per person.

“If they arrive on a small boat, they know that they are likely to be sent back to Albania,” said an immigration investigator to the Telegraph.

The official explained that migrants who take the new route are less likely to be caught, identified, and deported back to Albania, even though it is much more expensive than other routes.

The route is advertised on social media platforms, mainly TikTok, through videos featuring icons, emojis, and images of trucks, boats, and landmarks in London, including the London Eye.

TikTok has reportedly removed all the videos and closed down the accounts that were selling the new route.

TikTok, Meta, and X have all signed up to an initiative in which they have pledged to increase cooperation with the National Crime Agency to find and remove the criminal content.

The UK has been struggling with the issue of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats in recent years.

According to non-political watchdog the Migration Observatory, in 2022, around 46,000 people were detected making this journey, mainly from Iran, Albania, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

However, the number of detected crossings decreased by 10 percent in the first half of 2023, to around 11,500.

This was largely due to a significant drop in the number of Albanians making the crossing, which fell by 88 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year before.

Smugglers have long used social media to advertise their services to migrants.

In 2022, the nonprofit publication Rest of World found several videos on TikTok advertising boat journeys between Africa and Europe. These videos offered valuable information on immigration policies for asylum-seekers, making them a valuable resource for migrants.

The BBC also reported on how displaced families in Syrian camps were using TikTok to raise money. Children would livestream on the platform for hours, pleading for digital gifts with a cash value, with the company taking a cut of the profits.

Topics: TikTok migrants UK

Related

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
Media
TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions
World
Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions

Netflix and AFAC launch training program for female filmmakers

Netflix and AFAC launch training program for female filmmakers
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Netflix and AFAC launch training program for female filmmakers

Netflix and AFAC launch training program for female filmmakers
  • Initiative is open to women from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture have announced a new training program for female filmmakers in the Arab world.

The program, called “Women in Film: Introduction to the Creative Process,” will focus on introducing the creative filmmaking process and the different roles that women can play behind the camera.

“At Netflix, we are passionate about amplifying women’s voices behind the camera,” said Nuha el Tayeb, director, content director, Middle East, Africa and Turkiye at Netflix.

“AFAC has been a long-standing partner and has done some incredible work for under-represented voices within the film fraternity in the region. Through this partnership, we are discovering a wealth of promising Arab talent and working to ensure that women are represented both on and off camera.”

The program is open to emerging female filmmakers aged 21 to 27 who have graduated from film studies and are living in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or the UAE.

The 45 selected participants will receive training from established female filmmakers from the Arab region, and they will also have the opportunity to network with other aspiring filmmakers.

All participants will also be provided with an opportunity to travel to a Netflix European production hub early next year.

AFAC’s Director Rima Mismar said that the initiative reflected a long-standing commitment to “supporting bold creative voices of women and men artists, who are trying to push boundaries and challenge status-quos.”

Mismar said that the program was part of AFAC’s efforts to favor the emergence of regional women talents and “allow for a deeper understanding of the inequities and inequalities that women are subjected to in the film industry.”

The program is also part of Netflix’s wider commitment to promoting gender equality in the Arab cinema industry through its “Because She Created” initiatives.

Last year, the streaming giant teamed with AFAC in a scheme that gave five female Arab producers and directors a total of $250,000 via Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity.

Applications for the program are open from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8. Successful participants will be selected by an external jury and notified on or before Oct. 17.

Topics: netfliz Arab Fund for Arts and Culture women

GoDaddy to bring .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy to bring .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

GoDaddy to bring .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy to bring .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia
  • .AI domain to offer range of commercial opportunities, improve sector: GoDaddy
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: American web hosting provider GoDaddy is to bring the .AI domain to Saudi Arabia, the company announced on Monday.

Short for artificial intelligence, the domain will offer a variety of commercial opportunities to companies and professionals in the field, the firm said.

It added that the new offerings would be in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious AI growth plans.

Selina Bieber, vice president for international markets at GoDaddy, said: “Having seen the Kingdom’s progress in AI first hand, we are excited to be part of this journey by offering .AI domains, which will undoubtedly add value to the AI community in Saudi Arabia.”

Go Daddy pointed out that as well as providing entrepreneurs with a “powerful branding tool,” it would help in choosing the right domain and dedicated domain brokers “in the event that a desired domain is already taken.”

The company noted that its mission was to support the “nation’s thriving AI community,” making it easier for professionals to establish a stronger digital presence.

In recent months, individuals, companies, and governments around the world have been rushing to harness the potential of AI.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia established the Saudi Data and AI Authority to drive the country’s data and AI agenda and develop a multi-phased approach with the aim of strengthening the sector in the Kingdom while positioning the nation as a global hub.

“AI is set to contribute $135 billion to Saudi Arabia’s economy and (the country’s) will see AI’s contribution to gross domestic product rise to 12.4 percent in 2030, making it the biggest beneficiary of AI in the Middle East.

“By introducing .AI domains in the Kingdom, we aim to provide a platform for businesses and individuals to fully embrace AI’s transformative potential,” Bieber added.

A recent study by IBM suggested that AI was set to dramatically reshape Saudi Arabia’s economy, with 85 percent of business leaders in the country believing that generative AI would have a major impact on their customer offerings or business operations within the next three years.

In July, UK-based Tortoise Media published a report which ranked Saudi Arabia as the world leader for government strategy in AI.

Topics: godaddy website artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index
Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match
  • Zuckerberg suggests Musk seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid a cage fight
  • “Zuck is a chicken,” Musk responds with a post on his X platform
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Billionaires and social media business rivals Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk threw new online jabs at each other Sunday, with the Meta founder declaring the owner of X — formerly known as Twitter — was not treating a proposed charity cage match seriously.
“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Threads social platform.
“I offered a real date... Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”
Musk quickly responded on X, the platform he bought last year that was previously called Twitter.
“Zuck is a chicken,” Musk posted.
The Tesla boss said he would head to Silicon Valley Monday: “Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow.”
When an X user suggested Zuckerberg was getting cold feet about the match, Musk referred to a popular US fast food chain known for its chicken offerings.
“He can’t eat at Chick-fil-A because that would be cannibalism,” Musk posted.

This picture posted by Elon Musk on his account on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter, seems to have led Mark Zuckerberg to think Musk is not serious about the cage fight he has proposed. (X photo)

The two tech titans have gone back and forth on social media about fighting each other in a much-hyped charity match.
Musk said Friday the fight would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a “great charity event.”
“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture,” Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “They have agreed on an epic location.”
In response, Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself shirtless and pinning down an opponent in his “backyard octagon.”
A martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in jiujitsu competitions, Zuckerberg said, “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me.”
“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”
Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about “how to organize a great charity event evoking history” but said any match “will not be held in Rome.”
Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise “a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals.”
The two tech tycoons, who have occasionally jousted from afar, became direct competitors after Zuckerberg’s Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.
Musk noted on Friday that he may need to undergo “minor surgery” to resolve a “problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs.”
“Recovery will only take a few months,” he added.
The world’s richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently “not an issue.”
 

Topics: Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk X Meta Musk vs. Zuck

Related

Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy
Offbeat
Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
Offbeat
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Latest updates

Saudi FM attends Cairo ministerial meeting on Syria
Saudi FM attends Cairo ministerial meeting on Syria
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
North Korea denounces US plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record
North Korea denounces US plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record
Russia yet to move troops to Finnish border: Finnish FM
Russia yet to move troops to Finnish border: Finnish FM
California judge pleads not guilty to murder in wife’s death
California judge pleads not guilty to murder in wife’s death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.