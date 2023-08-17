You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general

Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general

Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general
McFarlane said the US-led coalition provides support for Iraqi military forces but is not actively engaged in fighting Daesh. (Combined Joint Task Force/Operation Inherent Resolve)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8jsgh

Updated 17 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general

Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general
  • However, Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane said remnants of the terrorist group still pose a threat in areas not under the protection of the US-led coalition, including parts of Syria
  • ‘Daesh no longer controls any territory and have suffered losses of their leaders and fighters at large’ and ‘we continue to see a decrease in Daesh attacks, year on year,’ he said
Updated 17 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A US military official said on Wednesday that the war to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria continues to advance, citing as proof of progress a significant year-on-year reduction in terrorist activities.

During a briefing attended by Arab News, Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, which includes forces from more than 30 countries and is based in Iraq, said there has been a “65 percent reduction” in terrorist activity by Daesh in the past year. The group is no longer militarily operational, he added, but individual remnants continue to be responsible for some incidents of violence.

Therefore, although the continuing mission to target Daesh supporters and their ideology in Iraq has been very successful, remaining members of the group continue to operate in areas outside of the coalition’s reach, he said.

“Daesh no longer controls any territory and have suffered losses of their leaders and fighters at large,” McFarlane said. “We continue to see a decrease in Daesh attacks, year on year — this year a 65 percent or greater (reduction) from last year. This last Ramadan was the most peaceful Ramadan in recent history, according to our Iraqi colleagues.

“But they (Daesh) continue to degrade. Not just in attacks but in all measurable categories I am aware of. They continue to decline or degrade (in terms of) finances, military and just numbers that we are tracking that are part of the organization. Having said that, there are still radical fighters out there that aspire to reemerge or rebuild the caliphate.

“In the last few years, the Iraqi security forces have made tremendous strides in defeating Daesh and continue in their efforts to prevent the reemergence of Daesh. While Daesh has been defeated militarily, we know their dangerous ideology remains a threat and they continue to aspire to regain some type of military capacity. That is why we continue to work with our partner forces in our shared mission to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh.”

The US-led coalition provides support for Iraqi military forces but is not actively engaged in fighting Daesh, he added, and works with the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of ethnic militias and rebel groups in northern and eastern Syria.

Many regional challenges remain, McFarlane said, including the repatriation of displaced persons and Daesh detainees currently in northeastern Syria and their reintegration into their home communities.

A particular area of concern in Syria, he added, a country that remains deeply divided, is that there remains the potential for violence to escalate in some areas there.

“Daesh has increased attacks in areas that are not controlled by the coalition,” McFarlane confirmed.

Asked about the situation in Syrian territory controlled by Russian forces, he responded that their “unsafe and unprofessional actions are certainly unwelcome and put our forces and their forces at risk.”

McFarlane admitted that progress in the battle against Daesh is still “fragile” and that the “prospect of a (Daesh) resurgence remains a possibility,” despite signs of the “decreasing effectiveness” of the terrorist organization.

“The ISF (Iraqi Security Forces) show great progress but the threat to the US, to the coalition, still remains and the progress and stability we see can be fragile, if you look at what Daesh is aspiring to do, which was demonstrated over the last month in different parts of Syria,” he said.

“While they’ve been militarily defeated — they no longer hold ground — we must not be complacent. Their evil ideology persists and the prospect of a resurgence remains a possibility.

“I believe the progress we are making with our partners here, and the Iraqi Security Forces are (taking) the lead in this fight in Iraq, is an example of what we are trying to do in Syria, and we continue to see the results of this campaign in the data, which is the decrease in attacks as well as the decrease in the effectiveness of those attacks year on year.”

The recent Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue between the US and the Iraqi leadership reaffirms the bilateral security partnership between the countries and their shared interests in the stability of the region, McFarlane added.

Topics: Daesh Iraq Syria

Related

Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say
Middle-East
Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say
Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor
Middle-East
Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor

Syrian president’s comments reignite debate over Turkiye, Syria rapprochement process

Syrian president’s comments reignite debate over Turkiye, Syria rapprochement process
Updated 16 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Syrian president’s comments reignite debate over Turkiye, Syria rapprochement process

Syrian president’s comments reignite debate over Turkiye, Syria rapprochement process
  • Bashar Assad accuses Turkiye of supporting groups to overthrow him
  • Turkiye balancing geopolitical concerns, security, refugees, say analysts
Updated 16 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Remarks by Syria’s President Bashar Assad during an interview with Sky News Arabia recently have sparked discussions on whether this has damaged improving relations between Damascus and Ankara.

In the interview, Assad rejected any meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and suggested that Erdogan’s motive for seeking talks was aimed at legitimizing Turkiye’s presence in Syria. “Why should I and Erdogan meet? To have soft drinks?” Assad quipped.

Reacting to Assad’s comments, Turkiye’s defense chief, Yasar Guler, emphasized Turkiye’s desire for peace while underscoring its security concerns. “Turkiye sincerely wants peace, but we also have sensitivities. It is unthinkable for us to withdraw without guaranteeing the security of our borders and our people. I believe that the Syrian president will act more reasonably on this issue,” Guler remarked.

Turkiye has prioritized the return of 3.6 million Syrian refugees to their homeland mainly due to the approaching local elections. The main concern of voters is the strain being placed on Turkiye’s economy by hosting millions of Syrians.

In the interview, Assad also accused Turkiye of financially supporting various armed groups in Syria which were attempting to overthrow his administration.

“Terrorism in Syria is made in Turkiye,” Assad said during the interview, referring to Turkish-backed militias including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Despite these tensions, Turkiye and Syria have been engaging in political talks since last year, especially between their defense and foreign ministers.

Discussions have been facilitated by Iran and Russia, aiming to thaw relations between the two neighbors. In May, ministers from both sides agreed to outline a roadmap for improving ties. Damascus, however, asserts that this roadmap should incorporate a timetable for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria, as a prerequisite for further progress in talks.

Despite Assad’s harsh rhetoric, experts suggest that Turkiye continues to inch, in slow motion, toward reconciliation with the Syrian regime. The anticipated visit of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to Turkiye, along with a meeting of the foreign ministers from the quartet — Turkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria — holds the potential to rekindle the Turkiye-Syria rapprochement process.

“Even though Syria continues its significance in the foreign policy agenda of both countries, neither Putin nor Erdogan currently can devote greater time to Syria because of different considerations,” Prof. Emre Ersen, an expert on Russia-Turkiye relations from Marmara University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“Ankara seems to be focused on fixing its relations with the West due to economic concerns, while the war in Ukraine is dominating the Russian foreign policy agenda. Turkish-Russian relations have also become somewhat frostier in the last few months due to Ankara’s close relations with the (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelensky government and Moscow’s decision to withdraw from the grain deal.”

For Ersen, this means that the reconciliation process might take a little longer.

“It should also be kept in mind that Putin’s leverage over Assad has been significantly weakened following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Assad’s latest words could also be regarded as a sign of this situation,” he said.

Nevertheless, the road to diplomatic detente remains complex. Turkiye’s insistence on creating a 30-km buffer zone along its border, free from Syrian-Kurdish groups, has played a significant role in their continued military presence in northern Syria with around 5,000 to 10,000 troops. Erdogan stated on July 17 that Turkiye is committed to remaining in these areas due to ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Oytun Orhan, coordinator of Levant studies at the ORSAM think tank in Ankara, thinks that Turkiye would not agree to withdraw from Syria until it obtains internationally-backed guarantees against any Kurdish drive for autonomy in the northern part of the war-torn country.

“Ankara gives priority to agree on a joint roadmap and implement confidence-building measures before any decision of withdrawal. The latest statement of Assad signifies a retreat in the dialogue process,” he told Arab News.

Orhan suggests that the way to restore trust between Damascus and Ankara would be to revive trade between regime-held and rebel-held areas, and between regions within the country. In addition, the parties should also agree to open the strategic rebel-held M4 highway in Idlib connecting the Mediterranean coast with Aleppo and other areas in the northern provinces.

“Rather than insisting on prerequisites that Ankara categorically rejects under current circumstances, such steps would alleviate economic challenges that (the) Assad regime currently faces and would be considered as goodwill gestures by Ankara — important steps to overcome the longstanding trust deficit between the parties,” he said.

However, the broader normalization process between Ankara and Damascus is inextricably tied to Turkiye’s broader foreign relations, notably with Russia, the US, and Western allies.

“Turkiye’s recent overtures toward the West, its support for Sweden’s NATO accession, uncertainties surrounding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and even the return of key figures from the Azov regiment to Ukraine … might well fuel apprehensions within Russia,” cautions Orhan.

“If all these steps result in a foreign policy shift from (the) Turkish side, it could also lead to the collapse of Turkiye’s rapprochement process with Syria due to the Russian factor, that is the strongest ally of (the) Damascus regime,” he added.

Meanwhile, how to deal with the country’s refugees continues to cause division, heightened now because of the upcoming Turkish mayoral elections in March 2024. Orhan suggests the government should adopt a tempered approach.

While the refugee quandary played a pivotal role in previous local elections, with opposition candidates securing victories in major urban centers, the upcoming contest could witness incremental gestures to address the issue without committing to sweeping decisions.

Orhan envisions a scenario where new settlements, bolstered by financial backing from the Qatar government, could materialize in northern Syria. Such initiatives, aimed at providing temporary relief for refugees, could be skillfully woven into campaign narratives, kindling hope among voters. The prospect of complete Syrian repatriation before the elections, he concedes, remains impossible.

For the past few weeks, Ankara has intensified its deportations, with thousands of Syrians being abruptly sent to northern Syria where many do not have any connections. The move is a part of Erdogan’s pledge, made after his recent election victory, to send 1 million Syrian refugees back home.

Topics: Syria Turkiye

Related

A shopkeeper waits for customers in Damascus, Syria. (File/AP)
Middle-East
Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel
Syria to Libya to the EU: how people-smugglers operate
Middle-East
Syria to Libya to the EU: how people-smugglers operate

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
Updated 16 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
  • Adnan Al-Muhya, an intelligence and criminal investigation officer, was walking through the Al-Jehmlah area of Taiz when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire
  • Al-Muhya is said to be a member of a security committee comprised of security, intelligence, and judicial officials entrusted with investigating the murder of WFP worker Moayad Hameidi
Updated 16 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Armed men on a motorbike shot and killed a Yemeni security officer investigating the murder of a UN employee in the southern city of Taiz on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the efforts of local security services to restore order and peace to the chaotic city.

Adnan Al-Muhya, an intelligence and criminal investigation officer, was walking through the Al-Jehmlah area of Taiz when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on him and fled, leaving him bleeding to death, Lt. Col. Usama Al-Sharabi, a spokesperson for Taiz police, told Arab News.

The Security Committee in Taiz, which is composed of the governor and security services, stated in the obituary that the assassination of Al-Muhya is a significant loss for security services in Taiz and a setback to their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the city, pledging to track down the perpetrators.

Al-Muhya is said to be a member of a security committee comprised of security, intelligence, and judicial officials entrusted with investigating the murder of Moayad Hameidi, a World Food Programme worker who was assassinated in Taiz Al-Turbah last month.

No one has claimed responsibility for the drive-by shootings that resulted in the deaths of the Yemeni officer and the UN employee.

Al-Sharabi refused to provide any updates on the ongoing investigation into the death of the UN worker or to speculate on who may have been responsible for the murder of Al-Muhya.

A local officer told Arab News that security services do not rule out the possibility that security personnel disclosed Al-Muhya’s location and movements to his assailants.

“No one is aware that he is a member of the committee investigating the death of the UN worker because he is an intelligence officer who has never worn a security uniform,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer, who is familiar with the inquiry into the assassination of the WFP worker, stated that Yemeni investigators in Taiz are confident that Al-Qaeda assassinated the UN worker, and that his guard, who was said to be from a security firm based in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, has been detained and questioned, noting that the UN worker made a mistake by not informing all governor, security, and military services in Taiz about his visit in order to protect him.

“He coordinated with a security officer pal. All security, military, and intelligence services were not told of the WFP worker’s visit to Taiz, and we only found out about it after he died,” the officer said.

Following the killing of the UN worker, authorities in Taiz launched an anti-arms campaign and deployed security personnel in the city’s countryside, which has long been plagued by lawlessness. During the operation, 20 suspects in the drive-by shootings were detained and dozens of firearms were seized.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors of the US, UK, and France on Tuesday voiced their support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government after armed men besieged the presidential palace in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.

In a joint statement, the ambassadors urged Yemeni political factions to support the efforts of the Yemeni government to restore state institutions and implement economic reforms.

“It is essential that all political components support the government’s efforts on behalf of the Yemeni people and that government institutions are respected. We also encourage the Yemeni government to continue implementing economic and other reforms,” the ambassadors said.

On Sunday, armed men said to be loyal to a local military commander briefly besieged the presidential palace in Aden, where Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed was living, for his refusal to sign papers from their leader. The Aden Al-Ghad newspaper reported on Wednesday that new security forces were deployed around the presidential palace to safeguard the prime minister and other officials.

Topics: Yemen Taiz Adnan Al-Muhya Moayad Hameidi World Food Programme (WFP)

Related

Update Yemeni police arrest two suspects in the killing of senior WFP official
Middle-East
Yemeni police arrest two suspects in the killing of senior WFP official
Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz
Middle-East
Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz

US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

The US designated Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
The US designated Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

The US designated Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
  • Treasury says Green Without Border’s outposts are manned by Hezbollah operatives, serving as cover for the militant group’s warehouses and munitions tunnels
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Lebanese environmental organization accused of being an arm of the militant group Hezbollah.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Green Without Borders and its leader, Zouher Nahli, for allegedly providing support and cover to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon along the “Blue Line” between Lebanon and Israel “while operating under the guise of environmental activism.”
The Treasury says Green Without Border’s outposts are manned by Hezbollah operatives, serving as cover for the militant group’s warehouses and munitions tunnels. Workers at the outposts have allegedly prevent UN peacekeepers in Lebanon from accessing areas which the United Nations has authority to access.
Green Without Border is a nongovernmental organization established in 2013. It says it aims to protect Lebanon’s green areas and plant trees.
“We are not an arm for anyone,” Nahli told The Associated Press in January. “We as an environmental association work for all the people and we are not politicized.”
Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, said the US took action “as part of our efforts to prevent and disrupt financial and other support for terrorist attacks in Lebanon, Israel, and around the world.”
Brian E. Nelson, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the US rejects Hezbollah’s “cynical efforts to cloak its destabilizing terrorist activities with false environmentalism.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah US sanctions

Related

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Syria
Middle-East
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Syria
Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates
Middle-East
Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

Egyptians smoke 100bn cigarettes annually, says Eastern Company’s CEO

The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
Updated 16 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptians smoke 100bn cigarettes annually, says Eastern Company’s CEO

The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
  • Aman said that demand for cigarettes increases each June as there is a widespread belief that there will be a tax increase in the new fiscal year
Updated 16 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18 percent of the country’s population are smokers.

Hany Aman, of Eastern Company, said that Egypt’s population smokes 100 billion cigarettes each year, pointing out that his company produces 70 billion per year, with its share of the Egyptian market ranging from 70 to 75 percent. The company also sells other tobacco products.

Aman said that demand for cigarettes increases each June as there is a widespread belief that there will be a tax increase in the new fiscal year.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics has revealed that the population of Egypt is now 105,293,708 people. The organization estimated in May 2021 that 18 million of them smoked.

The Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly on Monday chaired a meeting in the presence of the Public Enterprise Minister Mahmoud Esmat to focus on the work of the Eastern Company.

The meeting looked at the activities of the company, the available production volume of its various products, and the work plans and development programs being implemented.

Aman said that the coming weeks will witness the distribution of large quantities of cigarettes to merchants.

The market in Egypt has seen many increases in the prices of both domestic and foreign cigarettes. This situation has been exacerbated by consumers being charged different prices for the same product, depending on the store and the region in which it is bought.

This has given rise to a black market, and the Ministry of Interior last week raided a warehouse in Gharbia Governorate, in northern Egypt, and found 385,000 packs of cigarettes being illegally stored there.

Topics: Cigarettes Egypt

Related

Another vape brand enters Kingdom as Saudis turn to e-cigarettes
Business & Economy
Another vape brand enters Kingdom as Saudis turn to e-cigarettes
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
World
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find
Updated 16 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find
  • The company is leading a consortium on the project that includes Italian oil giant ENI and state-owned QatarEnergy
Updated 16 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Offshore oil and gas exploration in Lebanese waters is expected to begin within weeks following the arrival of a drilling rig at the project site on Wednesday.

The rig, the Transocean Barents, will begin work at the offshore site, known as Block 9, later this month, French energy group TotalEnergies announced.

The company is leading a consortium on the project that includes Italian oil giant ENI and state-owned QatarEnergy.

A helicopter also arrived at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday to transport crews to and from the drill site, about 120 km offshore from Beirut. 

The start of drilling follows a landmark agreement last year that set a maritime border between Lebanon and Israel for the first time.

Lebanon is hoping the discovery of oil and gas will help reverse an economic crisis that has sent its currency plummeting, caused rolling blackouts across towns and cities, and resulted in a shortage of essential goods and medicines.

The arrival of the drilling rig coincided with the government’s approval of an environmental impact report on Wednesday.

Nasser Yassin, the caretaker environment minister, said that he had asked the Ministry of Energy to ensure that “the operating companies adhere to the Ministry of Environment’s observations.”

In February, the survey vessel Janus II conducted a week-long survey of the project site, monitoring marine life in the area.

Walid Fayad, the caretaker energy minister, confirmed on Wednesday that “drilling licenses have been issued and the necessary infrastructure has been prepared.”

Fayad said: “We are on schedule to determine the outcome after two or three months, contingent on the drilling duration. Our outlook is positive, as TotalEnergies officials are optimistic about a potential field, specifically in Block 9.”

However, at least one independent expert has warned that without effective management and regulatory oversight, Lebanon risks squandering the benefits of any oil and gas discovery.

Diana Qaisi, an energy governance specialist and a member of the advisory board of the Lebanese Oil and Gas Initiative, told Arab News that “we need to make it clear that without effective management, our wealth will be wasted.”

Legislative arrangements regarding the exploration process depend on parliament convening to discuss a draft law for a sovereign wealth fund for the management and investment of petroleum resources.

Qaisi said: “From this point onward, until the existence of reservoirs is verified and the presence of commercial quantities is confirmed, Lebanon needs to regulate its internal affairs.”

She added: “The regulatory body for the petroleum sector remains incomplete, with vacant positions yet to be filled, and it was not included in the draft budget. If this body, tasked with overseeing company operations, remains in its current state, we will certainly face obstacles, because oil extraction companies are no angels.”

Qaisi added: “There must be seamless interaction between ministries and relevant institutions, including the ministries of energy, finance, public works, and foreign affairs, as well as the army and parliament.

“However, the current situation seems to indicate the opposite. Two MPs requested reports related to Block 9 from the Ministry of Energy, but the ministry responded that the issue was a matter of national security. This hampers smooth interactions. What message are we conveying to the companies? We need to make it clear that without effective management, our wealth will be wasted.”

Topics: Lebanon gas

Related

Update Israel PM visits France with Lebanon gas row topping agenda
Middle-East
Israel PM visits France with Lebanon gas row topping agenda
New proposals may help resolve Israel-Lebanon oil and gas dispute
Business & Economy
New proposals may help resolve Israel-Lebanon oil and gas dispute

Latest updates

West African military chiefs meeting to coordinate possible intervention in Niger
West African military chiefs meeting to coordinate possible intervention in Niger
Armenia and Azerbaijan clash at UN over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis
Armenia and Azerbaijan clash at UN over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis
Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment
Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New US aviation agency rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it
Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New US aviation agency rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.