Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu tours an exhibition at the international military-technical forum Army-2023 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment
  • The display is one of the attractions at the Army-2023 Forum
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KUBINKA: In the Moscow region’s Patriot Park, dedicated to the achievements of the Russian army, an officer wearing a green cap stood in front of a captured US MaxxPro armored vehicle.
“It was abandoned on a battlefield because it stopped working,” the serviceman told Russian state-run agency TASS.
He then turned to a British Husky vehicle, whose windshield was riddled with what seemed to be bullet holes.
Around him, more Western military equipment was on display, an opportunity for the Russian army to flaunt its achievements and mock the counteroffensive that Ukraine launched in June.
A few meters away, another Russian officer was showing off a French AMX-10 RC and its famously long anti-tank gun.
The collection of “trophies” that AFP journalists saw Tuesday also included an Australian Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle, a US M113 personnel carrier and a Swedish CV90 combat vehicle.
“A large part” of the show consisted of British equipment, including Husky and Mastiff vehicles as well as a Saxon personnel carrier, according to the defense ministry press service.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who now deals with questions related to the country’s military industry as the deputy head of the Russian security council, visited the exhibition on Wednesday.
“Advanced technologies, that’s worth looking at,” he said while inspecting a military vehicle purportedly from Australia, according to footage from Russian state-run agency RIA Novosti.
Medvedev also looked at items supposed to show the “ideological indoctrination” of the Ukrainian youth, including clothes with national slogans and emblems of the Azov regiment — considered an extremist organization in Russia.
The exhibition also featured Ukrainian-made weapons allegedly seized since the start of the military campaign in February 2022.
Last summer, the Russian army had already presented equipment it said it brought back from Ukraine.
The display is one of the attractions at the Army-2023 Forum, which runs until August 20 and is attended by military delegations from countries deemed “friendly” by Moscow.
After the setbacks last year — with the withdrawal from Kherson and the northern Kharkiv region — the Russian army wants to show it has recovered.
Ukraine launched another counteroffensive in June but its troops are now contending with well-entrenched Russian positions.
Ukrainian troops’ slow progress provided the Kremlin with a new talking point: the counteroffensive, it says, is a failure.
“Ukraine’s military resources are almost exhausted,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told an assembly of international military officials on Tuesday.
He said there was “nothing unique” about Western weapons and that they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.
“We are ready to share assessments of the weaknesses of Western technology,” Shoigu said.
More than 17 months into the offensive, the capabilities of its military-industrial complex is one of the major challenges for the Kremlin.
Shoigu said Russia had succeeded in “strongly” increasing its production of armored vehicles, despite international sanctions.
Western representatives accuse former Soviet Republics, as well as China, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates, of importing and then exporting to Russia embargoed equipment that could be used to manufacture weapons.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New US aviation agency rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it

Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New US aviation agency rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New US aviation agency rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it

Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New US aviation agency rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it
  • Though landlocked, Afghanistan’s position in central Asia means it sits along the most direct routes for those traveling from India to Europe and America
  • The FAA says it believes flights at or above 32,000 feet remain out of reach of Taliban anti-aircraft weapons, even if fired from a mountain top
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Two years after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the United States has begun easing rules that could allow commercial airlines to fly over the country in routes that cut time and fuel consumption for East-West travel.

But those shortened flight routes for India and Southeast Asia raise questions never answered during the Taliban’s previous rule from the 1990s to the months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
How, if at all, do you deal with the Taliban as they block women from schools and jobs, and engage in behavior described by United Nations experts as potentially akin to “gender apartheid?” Can airlines manage the risk of flying in uncontrolled airspace over a country where an estimated 4,500 shoulder-launched anti-aircraft weapons still lurk? And what happens if you have an emergency and need to land suddenly?
Who wants to fly over such a country? The OPSGroup, an organization for the aviation industry, recently offered a simple answer: “No one!”
“There’s no ATC service across the entire country, there’s a seemingly endless list of surface-to-air weaponry they might start shooting at you if you fly too low, and if you have to divert then good luck with the Taliban,” the group wrote in an advisory, using an acronym for air traffic control.
Still, the possibility of overflights resuming would have a major impact on carriers.
Though landlocked, Afghanistan’s position in central Asia means it sits along the most direct routes for those traveling from India to Europe and America. After the Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, civil aviation simply stopped, as ground controllers no longer managed the airspace. Fears about anti-aircraft fire, particularly after the 2014 shootdown of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine, saw authorities around the world order their commercial airliners out.
In the time since, airlines largely curve around Afghanistan’s borders. Some travel south over Iran and Pakistan. Other flights rush through Afghan airspace for only a few minutes while over the sparsely populated Wakhan Corridor, a narrow panhandle that juts out of the east of the country between Tajikistan and Pakistan, before continuing on their way.
But those diversions add more time to flights — which mean the aircraft burns more jet fuel, a major expense for any carrier. That’s why a decision in late July by the US Federal Aviation Administration caught the industry’s eye when it announced flights above 32,000 feet (9,750 meters) “may resume due to diminished risks to US civil aviation operations at those altitudes.”
The FAA, which oversees rules for America-based airlines, referred questions about what fueled the decision to the State Department. The State Department did not respond to requests for comment. However, a State Department envoy has met multiple times with Taliban officials since the US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Taliban officials likewise did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over the lifting of the restrictions.
For now, outside of Afghan and Iranian carriers, it does not appear that any airline is taking chances over the country. Part of that comes from the risk of militant fire, as Afghanistan has been awash in aircraft-targeting missiles since the CIA armed mujahedeen fighters to fight the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Afghanistan also may still have Soviet-era KS-19 anti-aircraft guns, said Dylan Lee Lehrke, an analyst at the open-source intelligence firm Janes.
The FAA says it believes flights at or above 32,000 feet remain out of reach of those weapons, even if fired from a mountain top.
United Airlines runs a direct flight to New Delhi from Newark, New Jersey, that uses the Wakhan Corridor and could be shortened by an overflight.
“In accordance with current FAA rules, United operates Newark to New Delhi flights over a small section of Afghanistan where air traffic control is provided by other countries,” United spokesman Josh Freed told the AP.” We do not plan to expand our use of Afghan airspace at this time.”
Virgin Atlantic flies over the corridor for its New Delhi flights as well. The United Kingdom has yet to change its guidance telling carriers to stay out of nearly all of Afghan airspace. Virgin Atlantic said it makes “ongoing dynamic assessments of flight routings based on the latest situation reports and always following the strict advice set out by the UK”
American Airlines and Air India also use the Wakhan Corridor route. Those carriers did not respond to requests for comment.
Despite the lack of interest now, airlines in the past used the route heavily. A November 2014 report from the International Civil Aviation Organization noted that from near-zero flights in 2002, overflights grew to over 100,000 annually some 12 years later. Before the Taliban takeover, the government charged each flight $700 in fees for flying over the country — which could be a significant sum of cash as Afghanistan remains mired in an economic crisis.
And there is precedence for collecting overflight fees and holding them. After the 2001 US-led invasion, authorities ended up releasing some $20 million in frozen overflight fees to Afghanistan’s fledging government.
In the Taliban’s telling, however, they already are profiting from the limited overflights they see. Private Afghan television broadcaster Tolo quoted Imamuddin Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Transportation and Aviation Authority Ministry, as saying that Afghanistan had earned more than $8.4 million from overflight fees in the last four months.
“Any flight which is crossing Afghan airspace should pay $700,” Ahmadi said. “As the flights increase, it benefits Afghanistan.”
The ministry also said it received the money from the International Air Transport Association, a trade association of the world’s airlines. However, IATA told the AP in a statement that its contract with Afghanistan to collect overflight fees “has been suspended since September 2021” to comply with international sanctions on the Taliban.
“No payments have been made since that date,” it said.
___
Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Islamabad contributed to this report.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) OPSGroup

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
AP

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
  • Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury for various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
AP

ATLANTA, US: The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4.
That would have the trial starting a day before Super Tuesday, when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee. Roughly 14 primaries are set to be held across the country, from California and Texas to Massachusetts and Maine. Trump is currently his party’s dominant frontrunner.
Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. She had already set a deadline of noon Aug. 25 for all the defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked. That would seem to suggest that Trump and the others could be making two trips to Georgia in the coming weeks, first to surrender and then later for an arraignment.
Trump’s Georgia-based legal team did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
The relatively tight calendar Willis is proposing could be complicated by pretrial maneuvering by the defendants. Already on Tuesday, lawyers for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a quick motion to transfer the case from state to federal court. They said all the actions he took were in service to his White House role, foreshadowing an argument that the Constitution makes him immune from prosecution. A federal judge on Wednesday set a hearing on the matter for Aug. 28.
There is widespread speculation that Trump and perhaps others could also try to move the case to federal court.
The proposed order also suggests other deadlines for the case, including for discovery and motions. Willis’ filing says she selected the dates “(i)n light of Defendant Donald Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns,” saying this timetable wouldn’t conflict with those other courts already scheduled hearings and trial dates.
Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He’s scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.
And Smith’s team is seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
The expansive Georgia indictment, which is nearly 100 pages long, uses the state’s racketeering law to accuse Trump and others of participation in a conspiracy, detailing dozens of actions they are alleged to have taken in an attempt to keep him in power.

Topics: Donald Trump's crimes Georgia State Fani Willis

Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows

Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

Americans are divided along party lines over Trump's actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows

Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal cases brought against him, a new poll shows, with about half saying his alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans — 53 percent — approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.
The poll finds 85 percent of Democrats approve of the criminal charges brought Aug. 2 by Special Counsel Jack Smith, compared with 47 percent of independents and just 16 percent of Republicans. Overall, 3 in 10 Americans disapprove, including about two-thirds of Republicans.
The survey suggests that the unprecedented indictments of a former president have done little to shake up a fundamental divide in the electorate: The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump, but he remains popular within the GOP.
Overall, 35 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Trump and 62 percent unfavorable. Among Republicans, though, seven in 10 view the former president favorably, and about 6 in 10 say they want him to make another run for the White House.
The poll was conducted Aug. 10-14 , before Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted Monday in Georgia over their efforts to overturn the state’s election results but with strong indications that charges were imminent. At the time of the survey, 51 percent of US adults believed Trump acted illegally in that case, including 16 percent of Republicans. That’s consistent with an AP-NORC poll conducted in June.
Trump has denied wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated as he seeks a rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Only about 2 in 10 US adults — 17 percent — say they have “a great deal” of confidence in the people running the Justice Department. The low level of confidence spans the political spectrum, with just 26 percent of Democrats, 14 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans saying they have a great deal of confidence in the federal law enforcement agency. About half of Americans have “only some” confidence in DOJ, while about a third have “hardly any confidence at all.” Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to have hardly any confidence in the Justice Department, 48 percent to 18 percent.
“Trump is obviously running for president and the sitting administration is pushing to have their political rival arrested and put in jail,” said Cary Arnold, a 56-year-old Republican from Eldersburg, Maryland. “Just on the surface that’s a very, very bad look. That’s something that you would expect to see in third world countries that are run by dictators.”
Trump’s actions did not cross the line to merit criminal charges, he said.
“I have not seen anything that seemed to be illegal,” Arnold said. “I know people have said that he did things illegally, but none of the things that they’ve said make any sense.”
Trump has been indicted four times since April, but Americans do not view the indictments equally.
While about half believe Trump did something illegal when it comes to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Georgia charges, along with the case involving classified documents found at his home in Florida, only about one-third say Trump acted illegally in allegedly covering up hush money payments to a woman who said he had an affair with her. That was the basis for charges Trump faces in New York City brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Overall, Americans say that Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election did more to threaten democracy than to defend it, 54 percent to 19 percent. One-quarter of US adults say he did neither. Republicans are split on the impact of Trump’s decisions: 43 percent say he defended democracy, while 23 percent say he threatened it. About a third of Republicans say he neither defended nor threatened democracy.
“Trump and a lot of his supporters are saying, ‘They’re just using this to get at him in the election,’” said David Biggar, a 60-year-old Republican from Navarre, Florida who twice voted against Trump. “I think he’s being targeted because he did stuff that he needs to be tried for.”
Americans largely disagree with Trump’s contention that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Seven in 10 say that Biden was legitimately elected president, a number that’s been consistent in the last year. But among Republicans, 57 percent say Biden’s election was illegitimate, compared with 32 percent of independents and 2 percent of Democrats.
Treasa Howell, a 58-year-old Republican from Springfield, Missouri, said a lot of the accusations against Trump ring true, but she believes they’re motivated more by politics than justice and Trump is being singled out.
“I honestly don’t feel like anybody in the political arena plays 100 percent fair,” Howell said. “I feel like it was a political indictment, but I absolutely believe it’s true. And that’s my problem with Trump.”
But if Trump wins the GOP nomination and faces a rematch against Biden, she’ll reluctantly vote for him, she said.

Why West Africa and the Sahel are witnessing a resurgence in coups and political instability

Why West Africa and the Sahel are witnessing a resurgence in coups and political instability
Updated 17 August 2023
Roberto Bociaga

Why West Africa and the Sahel are witnessing a resurgence in coups and political instability

Why West Africa and the Sahel are witnessing a resurgence in coups and political instability
  • Niger, the latest country in the region to experience a military coup, embodies wider democratic rollback
  • Experts attribute trend to historical grievances, ethnic tensions, economic disparities and external influences
Updated 17 August 2023
Roberto Bociaga

NAIROBI, Kenya: In the vast semi-arid expanse of West Africa’s Sahel, a series of military coups have dealt a heavy blow to the region’s political stability and democratic transformation, and created a new era of uncertainty and insecurity.

The July 26 coup in Niger, the latest in the region, where presidential guards ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, was met with swift condemnation by the international community, including the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, shown in this picture addressing the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on  Sept. 22, 2022, has been under detention since Niger presidential guards toppled him late last month. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Sanctions have been imposed against the new ruling junta, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, but hopes for the restoration of Bazoum’s rule are dwindling with each passing day.

The coup has raised questions about the viability of democratic transitions in Africa and the trajectory of political movements in the region.

The unsettling reality is that these military takeovers have derailed the democratic progress that many African nations had painstakingly made over several decades.

Before the recent wave of coups, the continent seemed to be moving toward civilian rule complete with democratic institutions and a more accountable and participatory system. These hard-won gains now appear to be under threat.

Fighters of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, shown in this picture released in August 1971, started an armed rebellion since 1956 for the independence of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, a Portuguese colony. (XINHUA / AFP)

After a decline in the number of such coups in Africa since 2000, Mali appeared to be the outlier when its military seized power in 2020.

However, 2021 saw a significant rise in military takeovers, with coups and attempted coups taking place in Chad, Guinea, Sudan and Niger. In 2022, there were five coup attempts, with two proving successful in Burkina Faso.

The implications of these coups extend beyond the borders of the affected countries, sending shockwaves across the entire continent, and causing concern about the fragility of democratic governance in Africa in the face of several existential threats.

The international community now watches with a mix of dismay and apprehension as military interventions become more frequent, raising doubts about the long-term stability of many African nations.

As neighboring countries and regional institutions grapple with the consequences of these coups, it is crucial to understand the unique challenges faced by African nations, particularly those in the Sahel region.

Experts believe that it is not only important to address the root causes of political instability — such as socioeconomic disparities, security threats and historical legacies —  regional and international cooperation must play a vital role in supporting the restoration of democratic governance and preventing future military interventions.

“The recent coups witnessed in Africa are orchestrated by opportunistic military personnel who exploit the vulnerabilities of their nations’ feeble institutions and underdeveloped human conditions,” Gbenga Erin, a Nigeria-based analyst with ECOWAS, told Arab News.

Since West African nations gained independence, economic underdevelopment and grievances blamed by some on colonial rule have contributed to successive military coups. (AFP file)

Across the continent, there is a broad consensus that democracy offers the most favorable governance structure and warrants safeguarding, he said.

Nevertheless, the persistent issues of terrorism, corruption, poor infrastructure and various socio-economic hurdles mean that much of the African population has been experiencing nothing but varying states of deprivation.

These challenges have consistently served as a pretext for those plotting coups.

Demographic trends further magnify these challenges. Niger has the world’s fastest-growing population at a rate exceeding 3 percent annually.

UNFPA Infographic

The Sahel region, where these incidents are taking place, is currently home to approximately 354 million people, and the population in some of these countries is projected to more than double by 2050.

By then, Africa will have 40 percent of the global youth population aged 15 to 24, leading to larger class sizes in schools and universities that will outpace teacher training.

Consequently, young people are entering the labor market at a rate far greater than the growth of available jobs.

Infographic from World Bank Group discussion paper, August 2016.

Analysts believe the failure of regional governments to meet the basic expectations of their peoples, such as employment, physical safety, education and healthcare, has contributed to the recent spate of military coups.

“The local populations in these countries often have high expectations for improved governance, economic development and security,” Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigeria-based policy analyst, told Arab News.

 

“But when these expectations are not met, there can be frustration with the existing government, leading some to support military interventions that promise change.”

Alex de Waal, a British researcher on African elite politics, argued in a recent piece for the New York Times that the response from developed nations has also been far from adequate.

A street merchant waits for customers in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo)

He said many European and Middle Eastern countries have tended to focus on deterring migrants from leaving Africa rather than helping to create jobs that would encourage them to remain.

An assessment of democratic progress in Africa does reveal a mixed picture of success and failure. Despite certain advancements, the continent often finds itself taking one step forward and two steps back.

Regular elections coexist with democratic rollbacks, institutionalization of political parties with endemic corruption, and political freedoms with constraints and inequalities.

“Many of these governments are not delivering the so-called dividends of democracy, such as security, economic prosperity, protecting lives and property,” Christopher Ogunmodede, a foreign affairs expert from Nigeria, told Arab News.

 

“It’s not enough to sit back and lecture people about why democracy is so perfect and things like that. People nominally believe that they should have a civilian government ... but they have this very calling that suggests that if civilian governments are not working, they should be removed very fast.”

African democracies must reform if they are to succeed, says Fidel Amakye Owusu, an international relations and security analyst from Ghana.

“African countries urgently need reforms to enhance trust and legitimacy in elections, while corruption remains a critical issue,” but only democratic governments are equipped to improve things on the ground and fight extremism, he told Arab News.

A man stands outside a shop in a suburb of Niamey in Niger on August 14, 2023. Power grabs in the Sahel have been linked to the failure of many of the region's governments to deivering the so-called dividends of democracy, such as security, economic prosperity, and protecting lives and property. (AF/File)

At the same time, the conditions available to political opposition under which they can hold ruling parties to account, have not always been conducive to sustaining the democratic political order — something armed actors can capitalize on.

For instance, before the coup in Niger, democratic participation was relatively restricted, according to Ogunmodede, who highlighted the case of the M26 movement, composed of several civil society groups.

In 2022, M26 was barred from holding a protest against Operation Barkhane, a French counter-insurgency mission spanning the Sahel region, forcing it to limit itself to social-media campaigning.

Niger's junta supporters take part in a demonstration in front of a French army base in Niamey, Niger, on August 11, 2023. Restrictions against Niger'ss civil society groups are believed to have led them into supporting the military's plot to overthrow the country's democratically elected government. (REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou)

Analysts believe social media platforms have allowed for the spread of misinformation and disinformation about the security situation, undermining trust in the region’s democratic institutions.

While social media commentators claim the security situation was not improving, experts say Niger’s counterextremism operations were overall faring better than other nations in the region.

Beatrice Bianchi, a Sahel expert with the Med-Or Foundation, an Italian think tank, identifies social media as a vehicle spreading misinformation in the Sahel countries. “This has raised tensions particularly among the youth, and (has) radicalized people,” Bianchi told Arab News.

 

Having witnessed the coup unfold in the capital Niamey, Bianchi is of the view that the protests in support of the junta cannot be considered representative of the majority of the population.

“The junta violently crushed the anti-coup protesters, and then called for others to come to support them. These weren’t spontaneous protests in the beginning,” she said.


Nigerien security forces launch tear gas to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy in Niamey on July 30, 2023. (Reuters)

Also, playing an anti-colonial card can be a very effective political tool, said analyst Eguegu, because “the legacy of colonialism continues to shape the discourse in all these countries.”

“The struggle for decolonization, coupled with concerns about foreign influence, is a significant factor in the political landscape, while the presence of foreign military installations aimed at fighting extremists, geopolitical interests, and regional security strategies add complexity to the situation,” said Eguegu.

Despite the political turbulence being witnessed in West Africa, Owusu, the Ghanaian expert, insists that “the destiny of Africa is intertwined with the fate of its democracies and the people of the continent deserve leaders who prioritize their welfare, promote accountable governance, and uphold the principles of democracy.”

As a result, the resurgence of military coups serves as a stark reminder that these ideals are not yet fully realized and the path forward requires a united effort to protect and nurture the democratic aspirations of African nations.

Doing so might ensure that the continent’s future is one of progress, prosperity and true democratic representation.

 

Topics: Editor's Choice Niger Coup Niger Sahel ECOWAS

India’s biggest airline adds new flights to Middle East as demand grows

India’s biggest airline adds new flights to Middle East as demand grows
Updated 16 August 2023

India's biggest airline adds new flights to Middle East as demand grows

India’s biggest airline adds new flights to Middle East as demand grows
  • IndiGo last week added 2 direct flights connecting Ahmedabad with Jeddah, Abu Dhabi
  • KSA tourism promotion encourages growing numbers of Indian travelers to visit the Kingdom
Updated 16 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Middle East is becoming the destination of choice for growing numbers of Indian travelers, travel agents from the South Asian nation said on Wednesday after India’s largest airline IndiGo recently added new flights to the region. 

IndiGo, which controls about 58 percent of India’s domestic market, launched two new direct flights last Friday connecting Ahmedabad with Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. 

The carrier said it aims to “expand travel connections and fortify ties between India and the Middle East.” 

“As part of our commitment to enhancing accessibility and bridging India with international markets, we are thrilled to announce the commencement of flights between Ahmedabad and two prominent Middle Eastern cities, Abu Dhabi as well as Jeddah,” IndiGo head of global sales, Vinay Malhotra, said in a statement. 

“These new routes will not only offer travelers increased choices for vacations and business, but also facilitate trade, particularly from Ahmedabad, known for its robust textile industry,” he said.

“IndiGo is extremely pleased to enhance flight connectivity between India and the UAE as well as the KSA.”

The Middle East has increasingly become the choice destination for many Indian travelers, travel agents said. 

“Since 2020 there has been a jump in the number of people going toward the Middle East countries, and the main reason is business and tourism,” Rajeev Chhajer, of Ahmedabad-based RC Events India, told Arab News.

Some Indians in Gujarat state, where Ahmedabad is located, also prefer to go to cities such as Dubai due to its relative proximity and because “the destination offers a good experience,” said tour operator Ajay Modi. 

Manish Sharma, director of Ahmedabad-based Akshar Travels, echoed a similar sentiment. 

“Middle East countries now know that tourism is one way of keeping the economy moving. That’s why these countries are opening themselves and allowing Indians to explore the region. Indians are going not only for tourism but also business,” Sharma told Arab News. 

Real estate is prospering, and Indians are going to explore the area for businesses and jobs, he added. “Plus, the region is closer to us and very friendly.”

Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have also been heavily promoting their tourist attractions, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, prompting airlines to add more flights serving these routes.  

“Considering Jeddah and Abu Dhabi as bustling tourism destinations, people are yearning to explore more than ever before. In light of this sentiment, and in an endeavor to enhance international connectivity and to meet the surging demand for air travel, this kind of expansion was the need of the hour,” Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, told Arab News. 

“Both KSA and UAE have rolled out a string of new projects and campaigns giving greater visibility that is wooing the Indian traveler. Patrons can now experience the benchmark hospitality and unparalleled service in these places.”

Major players in India’s tourism industry have previously said Saudi Arabia will become a big new destination for Indian travelers, with visitor numbers from the South Asian country expected to double this year. 

The Saudi Tourism Authority held a series of promotion programs in India in February, which has further piqued the interest of Indian travelers, said Abhishek Sharma, who is based in the city of Agra, home to the Taj Mahal. 

“Recently Saudi came to promote tourism in India and this has an appeal among the people,” he told Arab News. 

Sharma said tourism growth in the Kingdom can be linked to its “liberal visa policy” and the “new openness of Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: India Middle East IndiGo

