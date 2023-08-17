You are here

Indonesian festival promotes spices, snacks in Jeddah to boost exports

Sheany Yasuko Lai
Indonesian Consul-General Eko Hartono, right, cuts cake to mark opening of the Indonesian Week Festival in Jeddah, which ran until Aug. 17, 2023. (Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah)
Updated 17 August 2023

  • Indonesian mission hopes to promote products to catering companies, hotels in Red Sea city
  • Indonesia-Saudi trade increased by about 45 percent to $7 billion between Jan-Nov last year
JAKARTA: Indonesia has been promoting spices and snacks in Jeddah in a bid to boost exports to Saudi Arabia, as the Indonesian Week festival held in the port city wrapped up on Thursday. 

Indonesia, which has been working to diversify its exports to non-traditional markets, has rolled out various efforts to increase trade and commerce with Saudi Arabia, including the visit of a special trade delegation to Riyadh this year.  

Trade between the two countries has been on the rise, with bilateral trade increasing by about 45 percent to $7 billion between January and November last year, compared to the same period in the previous year. 

The festival, which began July 27, was organized by Indonesia’s Consulate General in Jeddah and featured nearly 150 Indonesian products. It concluded on the Southeast Asian nation’s Independence Day, which falls on Aug. 17. 

“This is one of our efforts to increase exports to Saudi Arabia, by way of promoting Indonesian products, especially food and beverages,” Siti Nizamiyah, consul for economic affairs at the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah, told Arab News in a phone interview. 

A preliminary report suggested there has been a “significant increase” in sales, Nizamiyah added, compared to the other two times the event has been held. Most of the products promoted in Jeddah are spices and snacks, such as candlenut, coriander and different types of peanuts. 

The festival aims to introduce various Indonesian products to potential buyers in Jeddah, including catering companies, hotels, and also residents of the city. 

“What I’ve been seeing in my observations is that many people like Indonesian products, possibly because of the price, as our prices are quite competitive with local goods too,” Nizamiyah said, adding that customers are not limited to Indonesians in the Kingdom, but also people of other nationalities. 

“We are hoping to promote not only to Indonesians, but also to other nationals here in Jeddah,” she added. 

In an interview with Arab News earlier this month, Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi said there were many avenues that could further strengthen ties between the Southeast Asian nation and the Kingdom, which has traditionally focused on Hajj and Umrah as Indonesia, a country of 270 million people, sends the largest contingents of pilgrims to the Kingdom each year. 

“I believe this period is a historical period for both countries to enhance relations, especially with regard to the economy and investment,” Amodi said.

Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkiye despite Russian blockade

AFP

  • The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Wednesday morning
  • It is the first vessel to sail since Russia attacked another ship in the Black Sea over the weekend
ISTANBUL: A civilian cargo vessel sailing from Ukraine in defiance of a Russian blockade was hugging the coast of Bulgaria on Thursday on its way to Turkiye, marine traffic monitors said.
The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Wednesday morning — the first vessel to sail since Russia attacked another ship in the Black Sea over the weekend.
A German company that co-owns the container vessel said it would “probably” reach its destination in Istanbul later Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the ship was using a “new humanitarian corridor” that Kyiv established after Russia last month scuppered a landmark agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain and foodstuffs across the Black Sea.
The Joseph Schulte’s mission came just days after Russian military personnel fired warning shots and boarded a small Turkish-crewed cargo vessel that was traveling to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea and Danube River port infrastructure since pulling out of the UN and Turkiye-mediated grain deal.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the new sea route “will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were in ports at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russia” in February of last year.
But Ukraine’s decision to challenge Russia over sea access comes with world attention focusing on ways to secure grain export routes in time for this autumn’s harvest.
Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of grain and seed oil.
Last year’s grain agreement helped push down global food prices and provide Ukraine with an important source of revenue to fight the war.
Ukraine is now using the Danube River to ship out its grain.
Much of that traffic flows down the river and ends up reaching the Black Sea at Ukraine’s border with Romania.
The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials are holding talks with Turkiye and both Ukraine and its neighbors about increasing traffic along the Danube route.
An unnamed US official told the paper that Washington is “going to look at everything” — including the possibility of military support for the Ukrainian ships.
But a Turkish defense official appeared to push back against Washington’s initiative on Thursday.
“Our efforts are focused on making the grain corridor deal active again,” the unnamed defense official told Turkiye’s NTV television.
“We are not working on other solutions.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later this month for talks focused on the Black Sea.
Erdogan has tried to maintain neutrality and raise Turkiye’s diplomatic profile during the war.
Turkiye hosted two early rounds of Ukraine peace talks and stepped up its trade with Russia while supplying Kyiv with arms.

  • Level was increased from ‘elevated threat,’ where it had been since 2016, to ‘high threat’
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level Thursday to four on a scale of five after angry reactions in the Muslim world to Qur'an burnings in Sweden made the country a “prioritized target.”
The level was increased from “elevated,” where it had been since 2016, to “high,” the head of the Swedish Security Police Charlotte von Essen told reporters.
“The reason for this decision is the deteriorated situation with regard to attack threats to Sweden, and the assessment that the threat will remain for a long time,” she said.
Von Essen stressed that the decision to raise the threat level was not based on a “single incident,” but rather a “collective assessment.”
Sweden has, like neighboring Denmark, has in recent months seen a spate of public desecrations of the Qur'an, including burnings, which have sparked widespread outrage and condemnation in Muslim countries.
Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.
The Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also voiced “disappointment” with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.
Last week, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Swedish embassy in Beirut though it did not explode, and at the weekend Al-Qaeda called for attacks against the Scandinavian country.
The protests led Sweden to beef up border controls since August 1.
Several Western countries have recently updated their travel adviseries for Sweden.
The United States on July 26 urged its nationals to “exercise increased caution in Sweden due to terrorism.”
And on Sunday, Britain’s Foreign Office said “terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden,” and added “authorities in Sweden have successfully disrupted a number of planned attacks and made a number of arrests.”
Swedish authorities have however refused to comment on whether any attacks had been foiled or arrests made.
The country has condemned the desecrations of the Qur'an but upheld its laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.
The government has vowed to explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, though a majority appear to be opposed to a such a change.

Migrant boat capsizes off Cape Verde, over 60 feared dead

  • Boat left Senegal on July 10 with 101 passengers, 38 people rescued, Senegalese foreign ministry said
  • The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world’s deadliest
DAKAR: More than 60 people are feared dead after a boat carrying mostly Senegalese migrants capsized off the coast of Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean.

The boat left Senegal on July 10 with 101 passengers on board, and 38 people were rescued on Tuesday, Senegal’s foreign ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

The survivors were on the Cape Verde island of Sal, where Senegal is liaising with authorities for their repatriation, the ministry said. One of the survivors was from Guinea-Bissau.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world’s deadliest. Summer is its busiest period.

“Safe and regular pathways to migration are sorely lacking, which is what gives room to smugglers and traffickers to put people on these deadly journeys,” said IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli.

IOM is collecting information and did not yet have details about the latest incident, she added.

At least 559 people died attempting to reach the Canary Islands in 2022, while 126 people died or went missing on the same route in the first six months of this year with 15 shipwrecks recorded, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

At least 15 people drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal’s capital Dakar in late July.

Ukraine claims success on its southeastern front

  • Ukraine announced the recapture of the village of Urozhaine from Russian troops in the southeast on Wednesday
KYIV: Ukrainian forces on Thursday claimed success on the southeastern front where they liberated one settlement the previous day.
Ukraine announced the recapture of the village of Urozhaine from Russian troops in the southeast on Wednesday.
Urozhaine, on the edge of Donetsk region, is the first village Kyiv says it has retaken since July 27, a sign of the challenge Ukraine faces advancing through heavily mined Russian defensive lines without powerful air support.
“In the direction south of Urozhaine they (Ukrainian troops) had success,” military spokesman Andriy Kovaliov told the national television.
He gave no more details.
Kyiv says its counteroffensive is progressing slower than it wanted because of vast Russian minefields and prepared Russian defensive lines.
Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the peninsula of Crimea, most of Luhansk region and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

West African bloc says 'we are going into Niger' if all else fails

  • ECOWAS top brass meeting comes after fresh violence in the insurgent-hit country, with militants killing at least 17 soldiers in an ambush
  • Anger at the bloodshed from militant insurgencies has fueled military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since 2020
ACCRA: The West African bloc ECOWAS stands ready to intervene militarily in Niger should diplomatic efforts to reverse a coup there fail, a senior official told army chiefs who were meeting in Ghana on Thursday to discuss the details of a standby force.
ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah accused the junta that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 of “playing cat-and-mouse” with the bloc by refusing to meet with envoys and seeking justifications for the takeover.
“The military and the civilian forces of West Africa are ready to answer to the call of duty,” he told assembled chiefs of defense staff from member states.
He listed past ECOWAS deployments in Gambia, Liberia and elsewhere as examples of readiness.
“If push comes to shove we are going into Niger with our own contingents and equipment and our own resources to make sure we restore constitutional order. If other democratic partners want to support us they are welcome,” he said.
Musah strongly criticized the junta’s announcement that it had elements to put Bazoum, who is being detained, on trial for treason. The United Nations, European Union and ECOWAS have all expressed concerns over the conditions of his detention.
“The irony of it is that somebody who is in a hostage situation himself...is being charged with treason. When did he commit high treason is everybody’s guess,” Musah said.

ECOWAS on Thursday began a two-day meeting to discuss their response to the July 26 coup in Niger, including details of a standby force the bloc has decided to assemble for a possible intervention.

Alarmed by a cascade of takeovers in the region, the ECOWAS has decided to create a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger.

The meeting of the top brass on Thursday and Friday comes after fresh violence in the insurgent-hit country, with militants killing at least 17 soldiers in an ambush.

An army detachment was “the victim of a terrorist ambush near the town of Koutougou” in the Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso on Tuesday, Niger’s defense ministry said.

Twenty more soldiers were wounded, six seriously, in the heaviest losses since the July 26 coup.

Militant insurgencies have gripped Africa’s Sahel region for more than a decade, breaking out in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

The “three borders” area between the countries is regularly the scene of attacks by rebels affiliated with the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda.

The unrest across the region has killed thousands of troops, police officers and civilians, and forced millions to flee their homes.

Anger at the bloodshed has fueled military coups in all three countries since 2020, with Niger the latest to fall when its elected president Mohamed Bazoum was ousted on July 26.

The generals who have detained Bazoum said “the deteriorating security situation” sparked the coup.

Analysts say an intervention to oust the coup’s leaders would be militarily and politically risky, and the bloc has said it prefers a diplomatic outcome.

ECOWAS issued a statement Tuesday “strongly condemning” the latest attack, urging the military “to restore constitutional order in Niger to be able to focus (its) attention on security... weaker since the attempted coup d’etat.”

Talks have taken place this week in Addis Ababa among ECOWAS and Niger representatives under the aegis of the African Union.

The United States said Wednesday that a new ambassador would soon head to Niger to help lead diplomacy aimed at reversing the coup.

Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa, will travel to Niamey despite the ordered departure of the embassy’s non-emergency staff.

On Tuesday, Niger’s military-appointed civilian prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, made an unannounced visit to neighboring Chad — a key nation in the unstable Sahel but not a member of ECOWAS.

He met President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, offering what he described as a message of “good neighborliness and good fraternity” from the head of Niger’s regime.

“We are in a process of transition, we discussed the ins and outs and reiterated our availability to remain open and talk with all parties, but insist on our country’s independence,” Zeine said.

Bazoum’s election in 2021 was a landmark in Niger’s history, ushering in its first peaceful transfer of power since independence from France in 1960.

He survived two attempted coups before being toppled in the country’s fifth military takeover.

ECOWAS has applied a raft of trade and financial sanctions while France, Germany and the United States have suspended their aid programs.

The measures are being applied to one of the poorest countries in the world, which regularly ranks bottom of the UN’s Human Development Index.

The United Nations warned Wednesday that the crisis could significantly worsen food insecurity in the impoverished country, urging humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert catastrophe.

Niger is also facing a militant insurgency in its southeast from militants crossing from Nigeria — the cradle of a campaign initiated by Boko Haram in 2010.

