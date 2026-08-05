Bella Hadid fronts Alo’s pre-fall campaign

DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is the face of activewear label Alo’s pre-fall 2026 campaign, released this week and shot in Los Angeles.

The campaign was photographed by fashion duo Mert & Marcus and styled by Mimi Cuttrell, pairing intimate portraiture with what the brand called “cinematic storytelling” across the city’s natural and urban settings.

The imagery leaned into a quieter, more pared-back mood than the high-fashion glamour Hadid is known for. It reunited the model with Alo after she first appeared in the label’s fall 2025 campaign.

Hadid wore a range of the brand’s performance pieces, among them matching ivory leggings and a coordinating top, a fitted tank, running shorts and black trail sneakers. Loungewear, including cropped sweat shorts and an oversized jacket, also featured. Through the mix of new and core pieces, Alo said it was highlighting versatility for both active and everyday wardrobes.

The pre-fall shoot followed a busy stretch for the brand, which earlier this summer unveiled a sunglasses line in a campaign fronted by models including Lila Moss and Amelia Gray. Alo’s collections have recently expanded to take in resortwear, footwear, beauty and a range of bags.

Alo launched in Los Angeles in 2007 and has grown rapidly in recent years, operating more than 150 stores worldwide with a range spanning activewear, footwear, skincare and beauty.

The campaign capped a busy year for Hadid. Earlier in 2026, Prada named her its first global beauty ambassador, and in May she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a custom white Prada gown, also styled by Cuttrell, at the premiere of “Garance.”

She has since fronted the debut campaign for Revolve Los Angeles, the US retailer’s first in-house label, and returned to the runway for Saint Laurent following treatment for Lyme disease. Away from the runway, she has continued to grow her fragrance brand, Orebella, which launched in the Middle East this year at Ulta Beauty.

The daughter of Palestinian-American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, the model has long been among fashion’s most outspoken voices on Palestinian issues, wearing Palestinian-inspired looks on international red carpets and, with her sister Gigi, donating $1 million toward relief efforts in Gaza.